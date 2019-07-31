Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; AND (2) CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 01:20am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CT Vision (International) Holdings Limited

天 宏 信 國 際 ）控 股 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as Win Win Way Construction Holdings Ltd.) (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 994)

  1. CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; AND
  2. CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES

Reference is made to the announcement of CT Vision (International) Holdings Limited (formerly known as Win Win Way Construction Holdings Ltd.) (the ''Company'') dated 6 May 2019, the circular of the Company dated 14 May 2019 (the ''Circular'') and the poll results announcement dated 14 June 2019 in relation to, inter alia, the Proposed Change of Company Name. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

As announced by the Company on 14 June 2019, the special resolution approving the change of the English name of the Company from ''Win Win Way Construction Holdings Ltd.'' to ''CT Vision (International) Holdings Limited'' and adopt the Chinese name of ''天宏信(國 際)股有限公司'' as the dual foreign name of the Company (the ''Change of Name'') was duly passed by the Shareholders at the EGM held on 14 June 2019.

The Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name was issued by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands on 19 June 2019. The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Companies Registry in Hong Kong on 26 July 2019 confirming the registration of the Company's new English and Chinese names in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES

The English stock short name of the Company will be changed from ''WIN WIN WAY'' to ''CT VISION'' and the Chinese stock short name of the Company will be changed from '' 建築'' to ''天宏信'' for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange, with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 5 August 2019. The stock code of the Company on the Stock Exchange remains unchanged as ''994''.

- 1 -

EFFECT OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Change of Company Name will not affect any rights of the Shareholders or the Group's daily business operations. All existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the former names of the Company will continue to be good evidence of title to such Shares and will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for free exchange of the existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates printed in the new names of the Company. New share certificates of the Company will be issued under the new name of the Company with effect from 5 August 2019.

By order of the Board

CT Vision (International) Holdings Limited

Ho Chun Kit Gregory

Chief executive officer and executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Wu Rui, Dr. Ho Chun Kit Gregory, Mr. Lee Kai Lun and Mr. Guo Jianfeng, two non- executive Directors, namely Ms. Du Yi and Ms. Yip Man Shan and three independent non- executive Directors, namely Ms. Ng Yi Kum, Estella, Mr. Wong Wing Cheong Philip and Dr. Tang Dajie.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 05:19:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
01:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to non-registered holders and request ..
PU
01:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to existing registered shareholders an..
PU
01:40aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on suspension of trading
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Delay in despatch of circular in relation to ..
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) change of company name; and (2) change of..
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on development of suspension of tradin..
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Issue of public domestic corporate bonds
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in Issue..
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Delay in despatch of 2019 annual report
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of discloseable transaction - in r..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 32,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
EV / Sales2019 18,6x
EV / Sales2020 13,3x
Capitalization 334 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 266,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.54%42 532
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC17.06%49 722
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE61.05%27 901
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG18.49%25 380
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 025
NASDAQ20.22%16 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group