Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; AND (2) CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CT Vision (International) Holdings Limited

中 天 宏 信（ 國 際 ）控 股 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as Win Win Way Construction Holdings Ltd.) (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 994)

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; AND CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES

Reference is made to the announcement of CT Vision (International) Holdings Limited (formerly known as Win Win Way Construction Holdings Ltd.) (the ''Company'') dated 6 May 2019, the circular of the Company dated 14 May 2019 (the ''Circular'') and the poll results announcement dated 14 June 2019 in relation to, inter alia, the Proposed Change of Company Name. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

As announced by the Company on 14 June 2019, the special resolution approving the change of the English name of the Company from ''Win Win Way Construction Holdings Ltd.'' to ''CT Vision (International) Holdings Limited'' and adopt the Chinese name of ''中天宏信(國 際)控股有限公司'' as the dual foreign name of the Company (the ''Change of Name'') was duly passed by the Shareholders at the EGM held on 14 June 2019.

The Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name was issued by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands on 19 June 2019. The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Companies Registry in Hong Kong on 26 July 2019 confirming the registration of the Company's new English and Chinese names in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES

The English stock short name of the Company will be changed from ''WIN WIN WAY'' to ''CT VISION'' and the Chinese stock short name of the Company will be changed from ''恆 誠 建築'' to ''中天宏信'' for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange, with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 5 August 2019. The stock code of the Company on the Stock Exchange remains unchanged as ''994''.