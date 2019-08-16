Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) FULFILLMENT OF PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE IN RESPECT OF THE ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY AND (2) CONNECTED TRANSACTION ISSUE OF 2018 CONSIDERATION SHARES TO CONNECTED PERSONS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE
08/16/2019 | 10:12am EDT
CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED
中 國 優 通 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6168)
FULFILLMENT OF PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE IN RESPECT OF THE ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY AND
CONNECTED TRANSACTION
ISSUE OF 2018 CONSIDERATION SHARES TO CONNECTED PERSONS UNDER
SPECIFIC MANDATE
Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 20 October 2017, 19 January 2018 and 12 February 2018 in relation to, among others, the acquisition of 51% equity interest in the Target Company. Unless stated otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements. This announcement should be read in conjunction with the Announcements.
FULFILLMENT OF PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE IN RESPECT OF THE ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY
Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, the Vendors undertook the Performance Guarantee of achieving not less than RMB65,000,000 for the Guaranteed Aggregate Net Profit (being the aggregate of the audited net profits after tax of the Target Company for the two financial years ended 31 December 2018). As the aggregate of 2017 Actual Net Profit (being RMB13,633,647) and the audited net profits after tax of the Target Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Actual Net Profit", being RMB58,881,665) was RMB72,515,312, the Performance Guarantee has been satisfied.
Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, in the event that the calculation of the 2017 Further Consideration gives a result larger than zero, the 2017 Further Consideration shall be payable by the Purchaser to the Vendors by procuring the Company to allot and issue the 2017 Consideration Shares. As the 2017 Further Consideration was RMB18,125,279.76, the Company allotted and issued 21,414,555 Shares at 2017 Issue Price (being HK$1.0 per Share) as the 2017 Consideration Shares to the Vendors on 2 July 2019.
Immediately after completion of the allotment and issue of the 2017 Consideration Shares and as the date of this announcement, the Vendors, in aggregate, are interested in approximately 1.02% of the existing issued share capital of the Company.
ISSUE OF 2018 CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER THE SPECIFIC MANDATE
Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, since the Target Company has met the Performance Guarantee, the 2018 Further Consideration shall be payable by the Purchaser in accordance with the formula set out below.
2018 Further Consideration = (e－2017 Actual Net Profit) x 9 x 51%－2017 Further Consideration－37,500,000 = RMB203,096,280.51
whereas:
e = RMB70,000,000, being the lower of the Guaranteed Aggregate Net Profit and RMB70,000,000
2017 Actual Net Profit = RMB13,633,647
2017 Further Consideration = RMB 18,125,279.76
The 2018 Further Consideration shall be settled, by the Purchaser procuring the Company to allot and issue the 2018 Consideration Shares. According to the Share Purchase Agreement, the number of 2018 Consideration Shares shall be allotted and issued by the Company to the Vendors in accordance with the formula set out below.
Number of 2018 Consideration Shares =
2018 Further Consideration
2018 Issue Price x g
whereas:
= 334,913,945 Shares
2018 Issue Price = HK$0.7087 (being 95% of the average closing price of the Company for the five Business Days immediate preceding the 2018 Benchmark Date (15 April 2019), which is from 8 April 2019 to 12 April 2019)
g = 0.85567, being the average official exchange rate of RMB against HK$ as quoted by the People's Bank of China on the 2018 Benchmark Date
The 2018 Issue Price of HK$0.7087 per 2018 Consideration Share was determined by the above pre-agreed formula as stated in the Share Purchase Agreement after arm's length negotiations among the Purchaser and the Vendors.
The number of 2018 Consideration Shares which shall be allotted and issued by the Company is 334,913,945 Shares, representing (i) approximately 15.89% of the existing issued share capital of the Company and (ii) assuming no further Shares shall be issued, approximately 13.71% of the then issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares.
The 2018 Consideration Shares will be issued pursuant to a specific mandate (the "Specific Mandate") to be obtained from the independent shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM").
The 2018 Consideration Shares, if allotted and issued, will rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the Shares in issue at the time of their respective issue.
APPLICATION FOR LISTING
An application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the 2018 Consideration Shares.
INFORMATION OF THE VENDORS
Beijing Xingyun is a company established in the PRC with limited liability, which principally engages in investment management and the provision of investment advice in the PRC. Beijing
Xingyun is immediately owned as to approximately 63.33% by Beijing Xingyun Qingke Investment Center (Limited Partnership)（北京星雲清科投資中心（有限合伙））(formerly known as Beijing Leshi Xingyun Investment Center (Limited Partnership)（北京樂視星雲投資中心（有限 合伙））which is in turn ultimately controlled by Mr. Chen Xiaotung（陳小同）, who is the existing
legal representative of the Target Company and directly interested in approximately 1.41% of the existing issued share capital of the Company. Beijing Xingyun is interested in 29.40% of the equity interest of the Target Company.
Each of Mr. Cheng Datong（程大同）and Mr. Li Zhanqing（李占青）is an individual investor, who is interested in 14.70% and 4.90% of the equity interest of the Target Company, respectively.
As at the date of this announcement, Beijing Xingyun, Mr. Cheng and Mr. Li are interested in 0.61%, 0.31% and 0.1% of the existing issued share capital of the Company respectively.
INFORMATION OF THE GROUP
The principal activities of the Company include the provision of deployment services of optical fibres and the provision of intelligent environmentally friendly products and services in the PRC. The Purchaser is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and is an investment holding company.
EFFECT OF THE ISSUE OF 2018 CONSIDERATION SHARES ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY
As at the date of this announcement, the Company had 2,107,759,943 Shares in issue. Assuming there is no other change in the shareholding structure of the Company after the date of this announcement, the following table illustrates the shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the date of this announcement; (ii) immediately after the allotment and issuance of the number of 334,913,945 Shares as the 2018 Consideration Shares.
Immediately after the
As at the date of this
allotment and issuance of 2018
announcement
Consideration Shares
Number of
Approximate
Number of
Approximate
Shares
%
Shares
%
Mr. Jiang Changqing (Chairman) and
his associates (Note)
612,697,000
29.07
612,697,000
25.08
Vendors
21,414,555
1.02
356,328,500
14.59
Other Shareholders
1,473,648,388
69.91
1,473,648,388
60.33
Total
2,107,759,943
100.00
2,442,673,888
100.00
Notes: These comprise (i) 6,400,000 Shares owned by Mr. Jiang Changqing, as beneficial owner; (ii) 10,195,000 Shares owned by Mr. Jiang Changqing's spouse, Ms. Guo Aru, as beneficial owner; and (iii) 596,102,000 Shares indirectly held by Mr. Jiang Changqing through Bright Warm Limited which is 100% beneficially owned by him.
FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES IN THE PAST TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD
Date
Fund raising activities
Net proceeds
Intended use of proceeds
31 May 2019
Issue of 400,000,000 unlisted
Approximately
Approximately HK$18,800,000,
warrants at the placing price
HK$58,800,000
H K $ 3 0 , 0 0 0 , 0 0 0
a n d
of HK$0.15 per warrant
HK $ 10,000,000 of the net
proceeds are expected to be used
for general working capital,
repayment of debts and future
investment of the Group (as and
when opportunities arise but
no specific investment
targets
have been identified yet as at
the date of this announcement),
respectively. (Note)
Note: As at the date of this announcement, the warrants have not been issued.
Save for the fund raising activities as mentioned above, the Company has not conducted any equity fund raising activities in the past twelve months before the date of this announcement.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Specific Mandate
As the circumstances set out in rule 14A.92 of the Listing Rules cannot be fulfilled, the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares to the Vendors is subject to the requirements of, among others, approval by the independent shareholders under rule 13.36(2)(b) of the Listing Rules.
Connected Transactions
As at the date of this announcement, Beijing Xingyun and Mr. Cheng hold approximately 29.40% and 14.70% equity interest in the Target Company, which is not insignificant subsidiary of the Company under rule 14A.09 of the Listing Rules and accordingly, Beijing Xingyun and Mr. Cheng, being substantial shareholders of the Target Company, are connected persons of the Company at the subsidiary level according to rule 14A.07(1) of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares to Beijing Xingyun and Mr. Cheng constitute connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares to Beijing Xingyun and Mr. Cheng is subject to the requirements of reporting, announcement and approval by the independent shareholders under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
GENERAL
The EGM will be convened and held for the independent shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, to approve, among other matters, the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares. Vendors and any of their associates, who have a material interest in the allotment and issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares, will abstain from voting in respect of the proposed resolution for approving the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares at the EGM.
The independent board committee (the "Independent Board Committee") comprising all the independent non-executive Directors has been formed to advise the independent shareholders on the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares.
It is expected that a circular containing, among other matters, (i) details of the fulfillment of the Performance Guarantee and the allotment and issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares; (ii) the recommendations of the Independent Board Committee in relation to the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares; (iii) a letter of advice from the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the independent shareholders in relation to the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares; and (iv) a notice convening the EGM, will be dispatched to the Shareholders on or before 6 September 2019.
By Order of the Board
China U-Ton Holdings Limited
Jiang Changqing
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 16 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Changqing, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Ji Huifang, Ms. Liu Jianzhou and Mr. Chen Qizheng; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Ge Lingyue; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui.
