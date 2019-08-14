Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) MAJOR TRANSACTION - DISPOSAL OF 20% EQUITY INTEREST IN ZHEJIANG OCEAN AND (2) NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

If you are in doubt as to any aspect about this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitors, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your Shares in China Ocean Industry Group Limited, you should at once hand this circular and proxy form enclosed herein to the Purchaser or transferee or to the bank or stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the Purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

中 海 重 工 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00651)

MAJOR TRANSACTION - DISPOSAL OF

20% EQUITY INTEREST IN ZHEJIANG OCEAN

AND

(2) NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

FINANCIAL ADVISER

Draco Capital Limited

A notice convening the SGM of the Company to be held at Unit 07, 21/F., West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on Friday, 30 August 2019 at 10:30 a.m. is set out on pages 28 to 29 of this circular.

If a Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force at or at any time after 12:00 noon on the date of the SGM and/or the Hong Kong Observatory has announced at or before 12:00 noon on the date of the SGM that either of the above mentioned warnings is to be issued within the next two hours, the SGM will be adjourned. The Company will publish an announcement to notify Shareholders of the date, time and place of the adjourned SGM.

The SGM will be held as scheduled when an Amber or Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force. Shareholders should decide on their own whether they would attend the SGM under bad weather conditions bearing in mind their own situation.

Whether or not you are able to attend the SGM, please complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the SGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.