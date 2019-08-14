Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) MAJOR TRANSACTION - DISPOSAL OF 20% EQUITY INTEREST IN ZHEJIANG OCEAN AND (2) NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

08/14/2019 | 01:32am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to any aspect about this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitors, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your Shares in China Ocean Industry Group Limited, you should at once hand this circular and proxy form enclosed herein to the Purchaser or transferee or to the bank or stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the Purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

中 海 重 工 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00651)

  1. MAJOR TRANSACTION - DISPOSAL OF
    20% EQUITY INTEREST IN ZHEJIANG OCEAN

AND

(2) NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

FINANCIAL ADVISER

Draco Capital Limited

A notice convening the SGM of the Company to be held at Unit 07, 21/F., West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on Friday, 30 August 2019 at 10:30 a.m. is set out on pages 28 to 29 of this circular.

If a Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force at or at any time after 12:00 noon on the date of the SGM and/or the Hong Kong Observatory has announced at or before 12:00 noon on the date of the SGM that either of the above mentioned warnings is to be issued within the next two hours, the SGM will be adjourned. The Company will publish an announcement to notify Shareholders of the date, time and place of the adjourned SGM.

The SGM will be held as scheduled when an Amber or Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force. Shareholders should decide on their own whether they would attend the SGM under bad weather conditions bearing in mind their own situation.

Whether or not you are able to attend the SGM, please complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the SGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

14 August 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

APPENDIX I

- FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

APPENDIX II

- GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

''Agreed Exchange Rate''

USD1:RMB6.8701

''Auditor''

the auditor of the Company

''Board''

the board of Directors

''Business Day''

any day which banks in the PRC are open for business

''Bye-laws''

the bye-laws of the Company as amended from time to time

''Company''

China Ocean Industry Group Limited, a company incorporated in

Bermuda and the issued Shares of which are listed on the Stock

Exchange (Stock code: 651)

''Company A''

Zhoushan Dinghai District State-owned Assets Management Co.,

L t d . *（舟山市定海區國有資產經營有限公司）, a c o m p a n y

established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability

''Company B''

Zhoushan Putuo District State-owned Assets Investment

Management Co., Ltd.*（舟山市普陀區國有資產投資經營有限公

司）, a company established under the laws of the PRC with

limited liability

''Company C''

Zhoushan Islands New District Penglai State-owned Assets

Investment Group Co., Ltd.*（舟山群島新區蓬萊國有資產投資集

團有限公司）, a company established under the laws of the PRC

with limited liability

''Company D''

Jixian State-owned Assets Investment Management Co., Ltd.*（嵊

泗縣國有資產投資經營有限公司）, a company established under

the laws of the PRC with limited liability

''Company E''

Zhejiang Financial Development Corporation*（浙江省財務開發

公司）, a company established under the laws of the PRC

''Company F''

Zhejiang Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.*（浙江省金融控股有限公

司）, a company established under the laws of the PRC with

limited liability

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Company G''

Zhejiang Innovation Development Investment Co., Ltd.*（浙江省

創新發展投資有限公司）, a company established under the laws

of the PRC with limited liability

''Company H''

Zhejiang Zhoushan Islands New District Finance Investment Fund

C o . , L t d . *（浙江舟山群島新區財金投資基金有限公司）, a

company established under the laws of the PRC with limited

liability

''Company I''

Zhejiang Industrial Fund Co., Ltd.*（浙江省產業基金有限公司）,

a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited

liability

''Company J''

Zhoushan City Finance Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.*（舟山市

財金投資控股有限公司）, a company established under the laws

of the PRC with limited liability

''Company K''

Zhejiang Zhoushan Transformation and Upgrading Industry Fund

Co., Ltd.*（浙江舟山轉型升級產業基金有限公司）, a company

established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability

''Company L''

Zhoushan State-owned Assets Investment Management Co., Ltd.*

（舟山市國有資產投資經營有限公司）, a company incorporate in

PRC with limited liability

''Completion''

completion of the Zhejiang Ocean Disposal pursuant to the terms

of the Share Purchase Agreement

''connected person(s)''

has the meaning as ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

''Consideration''

the consideration payable by the Purchaser to the Vendor for the

Sale Interest under the Share Purchase Agreement

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

''DS-SASAC''

D a i Sh an C o un t y S t at e - ow ne d A s s e t s S u p e r v i s i o n a n d

Administration Commission*（岱山縣國有資產管理委員會）

''First Supplemental Agreement''

the supplemental agreement to the Share Purchase Agreement

dated 30 May 2019 entered into between the Vendor and the

Purchaser

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

''Independent Third Party(ies)''

independent third party(ies) who is/are not connected person(s) of

the Company and is/are independent of and not connected with

the Company and Directors, chief executives, controlling

shareholders and substantial shareholders of the Company or any

of its subsidiaries or their respective associates

''Jiangxi Shipbuilding''

Jiangxi Jiangzhou Union Shipbuilding Co., Ltd*（江西江州聯合

造船有限責任公司）, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

''Latest Practicable Date''

9 August 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain

information contained in this circular

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange as amended from time to time

''Long Stop Date''

31 August 2019 (or such other date as the parties to the Share

Purchase Agreement may agree in writing)

''Nantong Xiangyu''

Nantong Xiangyu Ocean Equipment Company Limited*（南通象

嶼海洋裝備有限責任公司）, a company established under the

laws of the PRC, in which the Group then held 24% equity

interest immediately prior to the forced transfer as disclosed in

the Company's announcement dated 27 May 2019

''PRC''

the People's Republic of China excluding Hong Kong, the Macau

Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan for the

purposes of this circular

''PT-MOF''

Putuo District Ministry of Finance*（普陀區財政局）

''Purchaser''

China Medical Services Holdings Limited, a company

incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability

''RMB''

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

''Sale Interest''

Equity interest of US$20 million, representing 20% of the

registered capital of US$100 million of Zhejiang Ocean

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 05:31:01 UTC
