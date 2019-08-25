Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 AUGUST 2019 AND (2) ELECTION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM THE DATE OF COMPLETION

Reference is made to the announcement of DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') dated 16 July 2019 and the circular (the ''Circular''), the notice of special general meeting (the ''SGM'') and the supplemental notice of SGM (collectively, the ''Notices'') of the Company dated 7 August 2019. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise defined herein or the context otherwise requires.

POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 AUGUST 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all of the ordinary resolutions (the ''Resolutions'') as set out in the Notices were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 23 August 2019.

The branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of Shares in issue was 556,271,692 Shares. As disclosed in the Circular, DTXS International Holdings, which held 373,596,736 Shares, representing approximately 67.16% interest in the Company and Mr. Lu, who held 4,996,000 Shares, representing approximately 0.90% interest in the Company, are required to abstain, and save as disclosed below, have abstained from voting on the Resolutions at the SGM. As a result, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the Resolutions at the SGM was 177,678,956 Shares, representing approximately 31.94% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the SGM.

Saved as mentioned above, to the best interest of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, none of the other Shareholders was required to abstain from voting on the Resolutions at the SGM. None of the Shareholders was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolutions proposed at the SGM according to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders has stated his/her intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Resolutions at the SGM.