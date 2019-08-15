Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019; (2) SHARE CONSOLIDATION; (3) ADJUSTMENTS TO THE EXERCISE PRICE AND THE NUMBER OF CONSOLIDATED SHARES TO BE ISSUED UPON EXERCISE OF THE OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER THE SHARE OPTION SCHEMES; AND (4) ADJUSTMENTS TO THE CONVERSION PRICE AND THE NUMBER OF CONSOLIDATED SHARES TO BE ISSUED UPON CONVERSION OF THE EXISTING CONVERTIBLE BONDS
08/15/2019 | 06:32am EDT
ASIA ENERGY LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED
亞 洲 能 源 物 流 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 351)
POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019;
SHARE CONSOLIDATION;
ADJUSTMENTS TO THE EXERCISE PRICE AND THE NUMBER OF CONSOLIDATED SHARES TO BE ISSUED UPON EXERCISE OF THE OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER THE SHARE OPTION SCHEMES;
AND
ADJUSTMENTS TO THE CONVERSION PRICE AND THE NUMBER OF CONSOLIDATED SHARES TO BE ISSUED UPON
CONVERSION OF THE EXISTING CONVERTIBLE BONDS
The Board announces that all the Resolutions set out in the notice of the General Meeting were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions of the Company by way of poll.
Upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective on 19 August 2019, there will be adjustments to (i) the exercise price of the outstanding Options and number of Consolidated Shares to be issued upon exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the outstanding Options; and (ii) the conversion price of the Existing Convertible Bonds and the number of Consolidated Shares to be issued upon conversion of the Existing Convertible Bonds.
Reference is made to the circular of Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited (the "Company") dated 26 July 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to the grant of Options; proposed Share Consolidation; and placing of Convertible Bonds under Specific Mandate. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019
The Board announces that at the General Meeting, all the resolutions set out in the notice of the General Meeting (the "Resolutions") were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions of the Company by way of poll and the results are as follows:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
No. of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To approve the grant of Options to Mr. Liang
677,977,554
40
Jun under the Share Option Scheme (2018).
(99.9999%)
(0.0001%)
2.
To approve the grant of Options to Mr. Fu
677,977,554
40
Yongyuan under the Share Option Scheme
(99.9999%)
(0.0001%)
(2018).
3.
To approve the grant of Options to Mr. Wu Jian
677,977,554
40
under the Share Option Scheme (2018).
(99.9999%)
(0.0001%)
4.
To approve the grant of Options to Mr. Yu
677,977,554
40
Baodong under the Share Option Scheme (2018).
(99.9999%)
(0.0001%)
5.
To approve the Share Consolidation.
677,977,554
40
(99.9999%)
(0.0001%)
6.
To approve, confirm and ratify the Placing
677,977,554
40
Agreement and the placing of Convertible Bonds
(99.9999%)
(0.0001%)
and grant to the Directors the Specific Mandate
to allot and issue the Placing Shares pursuant
to the terms and conditions of the Placing
Agreement.
As at the date of the General Meeting, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 2,479,876,223, which was also the total number of Shares in issue entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against all the Resolutions at the General Meeting. As stated in the Circular, Conditional Grantees and their respective associates are required to abstain from voting on the resolutions for approving the grant of Options. None of the Conditional Grantees has any shareholding in the Company as at the date of the General Meeting. In addition, there were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolutions at the General Meeting as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.
Save as disclosed above, there were no Shareholders who have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions at the General Meeting.
The Company's share registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the General Meeting.
SHARE CONSOLIDATION
As at the date of this announcement, 2,479,876,223 Existing Shares have been allotted and issued, and are fully paid or credited as fully paid. Upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective on 19 August 2019, there will be 495,975,244 Consolidated Shares in issue.
Fractional Entitlement to Consolidated Shares
Fractional Consolidated Shares, if any, will be disregarded and will not be issued to Shareholders but all such fractional Consolidated Shares will be aggregated and, if possible, sold for the benefits of the Company. Fractional Consolidated Shares will only arise in respect of the entire shareholding of a holder of the Existing Shares regardless of the number of share certificates held by such holder.
Shareholders who are concerned about losing out on any fractional entitlement are recommended to consult their licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser and may wish to consider the possibility of buying or selling the Existing Shares in a number sufficient to make up an entitlement to receive a whole number of Consolidated Shares.
Odd Lots Trading Arrangement
In order to facilitate the trading of odd lots (if any) of the Consolidated Shares, the Company has appointed Get Nice Securities Limited as an agent to arrange for matching service on a best efforts basis regarding the sale and purchase of odd lots of the Consolidated Shares from 2 September 2019 to 20 September 2019 (both days inclusive) to those Shareholders who wish to acquire odd lots of the Consolidated Shares to make up a full board lot, or to dispose of their holding of odd lots of the Consolidated Shares. Shareholders should note that matching of the sale and purchase of odd lots of the Consolidated Shares is on a "best effort" basis and successful matching of the sale and purchase of such odd lots is not guaranteed. The Company will bear the costs relating to the matching of sale and purchase of odd lots of the Consolidated Shares.
Any Shareholder who is in any doubt about the odd lot arrangement is recommended to consult his/her/its own professional advisers. Shareholders of odd lots of the Consolidated Shares or to top up to board lot size may contact Mr. Jaime Leung of Get Nice Securities Limited at (852) 29708105 or at 10/F, Cosco Tower, Grand Millennium Plaza, 183 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong.
Exchange of Share Certificates
Upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective on 19 August 2019, Shareholders may, on or after 19 August 2019 and until 24 September 2019 (both days inclusive), submit their share certificates for the Existing Shares (in purple colour) to the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54 Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, to exchange, at the expense of the Company, for new share certificates of the Consolidated Shares (in blue colour). Thereafter, the share certificates of Existing Shares will be accepted for exchange only on payment of a fee of HK$2.50 (or such other amount as may from time to time be specified by the Stock Exchange) by the Shareholders for each share certificate for the Existing Shares submitted for cancellation, whichever the number of certificates cancelled/issued is higher. After the close of business on 24 September 2019, share certificates for the Existing Shares will only remain effective as documents title and may be exchanged for share certificates for Consolidated Shares at any time but will not be accepted for delivery, trading and settlement purposes.
ADJUSTMENTS TO THE EXERCISE PRICE AND THE NUMBER OF CONSOLIDATED SHARES TO BE ISSUED UPON EXERCISE OF THE OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER THE SHARE OPTION SCHEMES
Share Option Scheme (2008)
As at the date of this announcement, there were 111,150,271 outstanding Options granted under the Share Option Scheme (2008) entitling the holders thereof to subscribe for 111,150,271 Existing Shares. Upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective on 19 August 2019, the exercise price and the number of Consolidated Shares to be allotted and issued upon exercise of the outstanding Options will be adjusted in accordance with Rule 17.03(13) of the Listing Rules and terms of the Share Option Scheme (2008) as follows:
Immediately before the Share Consolidation
Immediately after the Share
becoming effective
Consolidation becoming effective
Number of
Number of
Existing Shares
Consolidated
which may be
Shares which may
issued upon
be issued upon
exercise of the
exercise of the
Exercise
Options that had
Exercise
Options that had
price of
been granted and
price of
been granted and
Option
outstanding
Option
outstanding
HK$1.680
13,900,000
HK$8.40
2,780,000
HK$0.1432
97,250,271
HK$0.716
19,450,054
111,150,271
22,230,054
Share Option Scheme (2018)
Upon the ordinary resolutions approving the grant of Options to Mr. Liang, Mr. Fu, Mr. Wu and Mr. Yu for a total of 184,000,000 Existing Shares passed in the General Meeting, as at the date of this announcement, there were 493,325,244 outstanding Options granted under the Share Option Scheme (2018) entitling the holders thereof to subscribe for 493,325,244 Existing Shares. Upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective on 19 August 2019, the exercise price and the number of Consolidated Shares to be allotted and issued upon exercise of the outstanding Options will be adjusted in accordance with Rule 17.03(13) of the Listing Rules and terms of the Share Option Scheme (2018) as follows:
Immediately before the Share Consolidation
Immediately after the Share
becoming effective
Consolidation becoming effective
Number of
Number of
Existing Shares
Consolidated
which may be
Shares which may
issued upon
be issued upon
exercise of the
exercise of the
Exercise
Options that had
Exercise
Options that had
price of
been granted and
price of
been granted and
Option
outstanding
Option
outstanding
HK$0.0976
245,337,622
HK$0.488
49,067,524
HK$0.091
247,987,622
HK$0.455
49,597,524
493,325,244
98,665,048
Save for the adjustments above, all other terms and conditions of the outstanding Options granted by the Company under the Share Option Scheme (2008) and Share Option Scheme (2018) remain unchanged.
Mazars CPA Limited, the independent auditor of the Company, has reviewed and confirmed to the Directors in writing that the above adjustments are calculated in accordance with the terms of the Share Option Scheme (2008) and Share Option Scheme (2018) respectively and Rule 17.03(13) of the Listing Rules.
