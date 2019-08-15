Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIA ENERGY LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED

亞 洲 能 源 物 流 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 351)

POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019; SHARE CONSOLIDATION; ADJUSTMENTS TO THE EXERCISE PRICE AND THE NUMBER OF CONSOLIDATED SHARES TO BE ISSUED UPON EXERCISE OF THE OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER THE SHARE OPTION SCHEMES;

AND

ADJUSTMENTS TO THE CONVERSION PRICE AND THE NUMBER OF CONSOLIDATED SHARES TO BE ISSUED UPON

CONVERSION OF THE EXISTING CONVERTIBLE BONDS

The Board announces that all the Resolutions set out in the notice of the General Meeting were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions of the Company by way of poll.

Upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective on 19 August 2019, there will be adjustments to (i) the exercise price of the outstanding Options and number of Consolidated Shares to be issued upon exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the outstanding Options; and (ii) the conversion price of the Existing Convertible Bonds and the number of Consolidated Shares to be issued upon conversion of the Existing Convertible Bonds.

