HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019; (2) SHARE CONSOLIDATION; (3) ADJUSTMENTS TO THE EXERCISE PRICE AND THE NUMBER OF CONSOLIDATED SHARES TO BE ISSUED UPON EXERCISE OF THE OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER THE SHARE OPTION SCHEMES; AND (4) ADJUSTMENTS TO THE CONVERSION PRICE AND THE NUMBER OF CONSOLIDATED SHARES TO BE ISSUED UPON CONVERSION OF THE EXISTING CONVERTIBLE BONDS

08/15/2019 | 06:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIA ENERGY LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED

亞 洲 能 源 物 流 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 351)

    1. POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019;
      1. SHARE CONSOLIDATION;
  2. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE EXERCISE PRICE AND THE NUMBER OF CONSOLIDATED SHARES TO BE ISSUED UPON EXERCISE OF THE OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER THE SHARE OPTION SCHEMES;

AND

  1. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE CONVERSION PRICE AND THE NUMBER OF CONSOLIDATED SHARES TO BE ISSUED UPON
    CONVERSION OF THE EXISTING CONVERTIBLE BONDS

The Board announces that all the Resolutions set out in the notice of the General Meeting were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions of the Company by way of poll.

Upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective on 19 August 2019, there will be adjustments to (i) the exercise price of the outstanding Options and number of Consolidated Shares to be issued upon exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the outstanding Options; and (ii) the conversion price of the Existing Convertible Bonds and the number of Consolidated Shares to be issued upon conversion of the Existing Convertible Bonds.

Reference is made to the circular of Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited (the "Company") dated 26 July 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to the grant of Options; proposed Share Consolidation; and placing of Convertible Bonds under Specific Mandate. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

  1. POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019
    The Board announces that at the General Meeting, all the resolutions set out in the notice of the General Meeting (the "Resolutions") were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions of the Company by way of poll and the results are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

No. of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To approve the grant of Options to Mr. Liang

677,977,554

40

Jun under the Share Option Scheme (2018).

(99.9999%)

(0.0001%)

2.

To approve the grant of Options to Mr. Fu

677,977,554

40

Yongyuan under the Share Option Scheme

(99.9999%)

(0.0001%)

(2018).

3.

To approve the grant of Options to Mr. Wu Jian

677,977,554

40

under the Share Option Scheme (2018).

(99.9999%)

(0.0001%)

4.

To approve the grant of Options to Mr. Yu

677,977,554

40

Baodong under the Share Option Scheme (2018).

(99.9999%)

(0.0001%)

5.

To approve the Share Consolidation.

677,977,554

40

(99.9999%)

(0.0001%)

6.

To approve, confirm and ratify the Placing

677,977,554

40

Agreement and the placing of Convertible Bonds

(99.9999%)

(0.0001%)

and grant to the Directors the Specific Mandate

to allot and issue the Placing Shares pursuant

to the terms and conditions of the Placing

Agreement.

As at the date of the General Meeting, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 2,479,876,223, which was also the total number of Shares in issue entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against all the Resolutions at the General Meeting. As stated in the Circular, Conditional Grantees and their respective associates are required to abstain from voting on the resolutions for approving the grant of Options. None of the Conditional Grantees has any shareholding in the Company as at the date of the General Meeting. In addition, there were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolutions at the General Meeting as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

Save as disclosed above, there were no Shareholders who have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions at the General Meeting.

The Company's share registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the General Meeting.

  1. SHARE CONSOLIDATION
    As at the date of this announcement, 2,479,876,223 Existing Shares have been allotted and issued, and are fully paid or credited as fully paid. Upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective on 19 August 2019, there will be 495,975,244 Consolidated Shares in issue.
    Fractional Entitlement to Consolidated Shares
    Fractional Consolidated Shares, if any, will be disregarded and will not be issued to Shareholders but all such fractional Consolidated Shares will be aggregated and, if possible, sold for the benefits of the Company. Fractional Consolidated Shares will only arise in respect of the entire shareholding of a holder of the Existing Shares regardless of the number of share certificates held by such holder.
    Shareholders who are concerned about losing out on any fractional entitlement are recommended to consult their licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser and may wish to consider the possibility of buying or selling the Existing Shares in a number sufficient to make up an entitlement to receive a whole number of Consolidated Shares.
    Odd Lots Trading Arrangement
    In order to facilitate the trading of odd lots (if any) of the Consolidated Shares, the Company has appointed Get Nice Securities Limited as an agent to arrange for matching service on a best efforts basis regarding the sale and purchase of odd lots of the Consolidated Shares from 2 September 2019 to 20 September 2019 (both days inclusive) to those Shareholders who wish to acquire odd lots of the Consolidated Shares to make up a full board lot, or to dispose of their holding of odd lots of the Consolidated Shares. Shareholders should note that matching of the sale and purchase of odd lots of the Consolidated Shares is on a "best effort" basis and successful matching of the sale and purchase of such odd lots is not guaranteed. The Company will bear the costs relating to the matching of sale and purchase of odd lots of the Consolidated Shares.
    Any Shareholder who is in any doubt about the odd lot arrangement is recommended to consult his/her/its own professional advisers. Shareholders of odd lots of the Consolidated Shares or to top up to board lot size may contact Mr. Jaime Leung of Get Nice Securities Limited at (852) 29708105 or at 10/F, Cosco Tower, Grand Millennium Plaza, 183 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong.

Exchange of Share Certificates

Upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective on 19 August 2019, Shareholders may, on or after 19 August 2019 and until 24 September 2019 (both days inclusive), submit their share certificates for the Existing Shares (in purple colour) to the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54 Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, to exchange, at the expense of the Company, for new share certificates of the Consolidated Shares (in blue colour). Thereafter, the share certificates of Existing Shares will be accepted for exchange only on payment of a fee of HK$2.50 (or such other amount as may from time to time be specified by the Stock Exchange) by the Shareholders for each share certificate for the Existing Shares submitted for cancellation, whichever the number of certificates cancelled/issued is higher. After the close of business on 24 September 2019, share certificates for the Existing Shares will only remain effective as documents title and may be exchanged for share certificates for Consolidated Shares at any time but will not be accepted for delivery, trading and settlement purposes.

  1. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE EXERCISE PRICE AND THE NUMBER OF CONSOLIDATED SHARES TO BE ISSUED UPON EXERCISE OF THE OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER THE SHARE OPTION SCHEMES
    Share Option Scheme (2008)

As at the date of this announcement, there were 111,150,271 outstanding Options granted under the Share Option Scheme (2008) entitling the holders thereof to subscribe for 111,150,271 Existing Shares. Upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective on 19 August 2019, the exercise price and the number of Consolidated Shares to be allotted and issued upon exercise of the outstanding Options will be adjusted in accordance with Rule 17.03(13) of the Listing Rules and terms of the Share Option Scheme (2008) as follows:

Immediately before the Share Consolidation

Immediately after the Share

becoming effective

Consolidation becoming effective

Number of

Number of

Existing Shares

Consolidated

which may be

Shares which may

issued upon

be issued upon

exercise of the

exercise of the

Exercise

Options that had

Exercise

Options that had

price of

been granted and

price of

been granted and

Option

outstanding

Option

outstanding

HK$1.680

13,900,000

HK$8.40

2,780,000

HK$0.1432

97,250,271

HK$0.716

19,450,054

111,150,271

22,230,054

Share Option Scheme (2018)

Upon the ordinary resolutions approving the grant of Options to Mr. Liang, Mr. Fu, Mr. Wu and Mr. Yu for a total of 184,000,000 Existing Shares passed in the General Meeting, as at the date of this announcement, there were 493,325,244 outstanding Options granted under the Share Option Scheme (2018) entitling the holders thereof to subscribe for 493,325,244 Existing Shares. Upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective on 19 August 2019, the exercise price and the number of Consolidated Shares to be allotted and issued upon exercise of the outstanding Options will be adjusted in accordance with Rule 17.03(13) of the Listing Rules and terms of the Share Option Scheme (2018) as follows:

Immediately before the Share Consolidation

Immediately after the Share

becoming effective

Consolidation becoming effective

Number of

Number of

Existing Shares

Consolidated

which may be

Shares which may

issued upon

be issued upon

exercise of the

exercise of the

Exercise

Options that had

Exercise

Options that had

price of

been granted and

price of

been granted and

Option

outstanding

Option

outstanding

HK$0.0976

245,337,622

HK$0.488

49,067,524

HK$0.091

247,987,622

HK$0.455

49,597,524

493,325,244

98,665,048

Save for the adjustments above, all other terms and conditions of the outstanding Options granted by the Company under the Share Option Scheme (2008) and Share Option Scheme (2018) remain unchanged.

Mazars CPA Limited, the independent auditor of the Company, has reviewed and confirmed to the Directors in writing that the above adjustments are calculated in accordance with the terms of the Share Option Scheme (2008) and Share Option Scheme (2018) respectively and Rule 17.03(13) of the Listing Rules.

