Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS; (2) PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND ISSUE SHARES; AND (3) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
07/18/2019 | 07:45am EDT
IMPORTANT
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Company Limited, you should at once hand this circular with the accompanying proxy form to the purchaser or transferee or to the licensed securities dealer, the bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
CHINA RONGZHONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
中 國 融 眾 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 03963)
PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS;
PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND ISSUE SHARES;
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 2/F, J Plus, 35-45B Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on Friday, 23 August 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (the "AGM") is set out on pages AGM-1 to AGM-5 of this circular.
Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the AGM (i.e not later than 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 21 August 2019) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.
References to time and dates in this circular are to Hong Kong time and dates.
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"AGM"
the annual general meeting of the Company to be held and
convened on Friday, 23 August 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at 2/F, J
Plus, 35-45B Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong or
any adjournment thereof
"AGM Date"
"AGM Notice"
"Articles"
Friday, 23 August 2019
the notice of the AGM
the memorandum and articles of association of the Company currently in force, as amended from time to time and an "Article" shall mean an article thereof
"Board"
"Business Day(s)"
"close associate(s)"
"Company"
"Controlling Shareholder(s)"
"Director(s)"
"Group"
"HK$"
"Hong Kong"
the board of Directors
any day on which the Stock Exchange is open for business of dealing in securities
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Company Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability registered as a non-Hong Kong Company under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) whose issued Shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
the director(s) of the Company
the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China
DEFINITIONS
"Issue Mandate"
"Latest Practicable Date"
"Listing Rules"
"Repurchase Mandate"
"SFO"
"Share(s)"
"Shareholder(s)" "Stock Exchange"
"Substantial Shareholder(s)" "Takeovers Code"
"%"
the general mandate to allot, issue and deal with the Shares proposed to be granted to the Board as described in the ordinary resolution No. 5 of the AGM Notice
11 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained herein
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time
the general mandate to repurchase Shares proposed to be granted to the Board as described in the ordinary resolution No. 4 of the AGM Notice
the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended or supplemented from time to time
ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company
holder(s) of the Shares from time to time
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases issued by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time
per cent.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
CHINA RONGZHONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
中 國 融 眾 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 03963)
Executive Director:
Registered Office:
Ms. Wong Emilie Hoi Yan
P.O. Box 10008
Non-executive Directors:
Willow House, Cricket Square
Grand Cayman KY1-1001
Mr. Chen Shuai (Chairman)
Cayman Islands
Ms. Wong Jacqueline Yue Yee
Ms. Wong Michelle Yatyee
Headquarter and Principal Place
Mr. Wong Ming Bun, David
of Business in China:
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Floor 18, Tower B
Optics Valley International Plaza
Mr. Duan Changfeng
No. 889 Luoyu Road
Mr. Yu Yang
East Lake Development Zone
Ms. Zou Lin
Wuhan, Hubei Province
China
Principal Place of Business in
Hong Kong registered under
Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance
(Chapter 622 of the Laws of
Hong Kong):
Room 1306, 13/F
Tai Yau Building
No. 181 Johnston Road
Wan Chai, Hong Kong
19 July 2019
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS;
PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND ISSUE SHARES;
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
INTRODUCTION
The purpose of this circular is to provide the Shareholders with information on, among other things, the proposals for (a) the re-election of the retiring directors of the Company; (b) the grant of authority to the Board of the Repurchase Mandate to repurchase Shares as set out in the ordinary resolution No. 4 of the AGM Notice; and (c) the grant of authority to the Board of the Issue Mandate to allot, issue and deal with the Shares as set out in the ordinary resolution No. 5 (and the extension thereto as described in the ordinary resolution No. 6 of the AGM Notice).
