Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) PROPOSED CHANGE OF REGISTERED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY (2) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE BUSINESS SCOPE OF THE COMPANY (3) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

07/19/2019 | 11:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*

無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2359)

  1. PROPOSED CHANGE OF REGISTERED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY
    1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE BUSINESS SCOPE

OF THE COMPANY

(3) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The board of directors (the "Board") of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥開發 股份有限公司) (the "Company") hereby announces that in light of the recent development

of the Company, the Company proposes to change its registered capital, amend its business scope and the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association").

  1. PROPOSED CHANGE OF REGISTERED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY
    Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated March 23, 2019 in relation to the repurchase and cancellation of 31,347 Restricted A Shares (as defined therein). The repurchase and cancellation of Restricted A Shares was completed on July 18, 2019. Accordingly, the total number of shares of the Company was changed from 1,170,062,286 shares to 1,170,030,939 shares, and the registered capital of the Company was changed from RMB1,170,062,286 to RMB1,170,030,939.
    Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated April 18, 2019 (the "Circular"). The Proposal on the 2018 Profit Distribution Plan of the Company was approved at the 2018 annual general meeting, 2019 first session of A Share Class Meeting and 2019 first session of H Share Class Meeting held on June 3, 2019 by the Company. Pursuant to the 2018 Profit Distribution Plan (as defined in the Circular), 4 shares of the Company were issued for every 10 shares of the Company held by the shareholders of the Company on the relevant record date by way of capitalization of reserve. As the 2018 Profit Distribution Plan was completed, a total of 468,012,375 shares were issued. The newly-issued shares were available for trading commencing on July 3, 2019. Accordingly, the total number of shares of the Company has changed from 1,170,030,939 shares to 1,638,043,314 shares, and the registered capital of the Company has changed from RMB1,170,030,939 to RMB1,638,043,314.

As a result of the above change of registered capital of the Company, the Board proposes to change the Company's registered capital from RMB1,170,062,286 divided into 1,170,062,286 shares to RMB1,638,043,314 divided into 1,638,043,314 shares.

The proposed changes in registered capital shall be subject to the approval by resolution of shareholders at general meeting and all the necessary approval, authorization, filing and/or registration from the relevant governmental or regulatory authorities of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

  1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE BUSINESS SCOPE OF THE COMPANY
    The original business scope of the Company includes "the production of PT resin, MG resin; development, research and approval of new drugs; biotechnology research; provision of combinatorial chemistry and related technical advice and services; outward investment with own funds. (Projects subject to approval according to law may only commence operation after approval by relevant departments)" (the "Original Business Scope").
    In light of the current operating activities and principal business of the Company, the Company proposes to amend the Original Business Scope. The revised business scope will be "development, research and approval of new drugs, and research and development of pharmaceutical intermediates and refined chemical products (excluding hazardous chemicals); technology development, transfer, services and consultation of pharmaceutical technology, biotechnology, combinatorial chemistry, organic chemistry, medical technology, detection technology and computer technology; wholesale of medical devices and drugs of Class I and sales of machinery and spare parts; import and export business of various commodities and technologies of its own and on agency basis (other than commodities and technologies which are restricted for business operation or prohibited for import to or export from the PRC); corporate management consultation, medicine information consultation and health consultation (excluding medical treatment activities or psychological counselling); house leasing; conference and exhibition services; outward investment with own funds. (Projects subject to approval according to law may only commence operation after approval by relevant departments)".
    The proposed changes of the business scope of the Company shall be subject to the approval by resolution of shareholders at general meeting.

(3) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

In light of the changes in the business scope and registered capital of the Company and to further refine its corporate governance, the Board proposes to make relevant amendments to the Articles of Association as follows:

Original Articles

Amended Articles

Article 6 The registered capital of the

Articl e 6 Th e registere d capita l of

Company is RMB1,170,062,286.

th e Compan y i s RMB 1,170,062,286

1,638,043,314.

Article 15 The Company's business scope

Article 15 The Company's business scope

registered according to law: production of

registered according to law: production of

PT resin, MG resin; development, research

PT resin, MG resin; development, research

and approval of new drugs; biotechnology

and approval of new drugs; biotechnology

research; provision of combinatorial chemistry

research; provision of combinatorial

and related technical advice and services;

chemistry and related technical advice and

outward investment with own funds. (Projects

services; outward investment with own

subject to approval according to law may only

funds. (Projects subject to approval according

commence operation after approval by relevant

to law may only commence operation

departments).

after approval by relevant departments)

development, research and approval of new

drugs, and research and development of

pharmaceutical intermediates and refined

chemical products (excluding hazardous

chemicals); technology development, transfer,

services and consultation of pharmaceutical

technology, biotechnology, combinatorial

chemistry, organic chemistry, medical

technology, detection technology and

computer technology; wholesale of medical

devices and drugs of Class I and sales of

machinery and spare parts; import and

export business of various commodities and

technologies of its own and on agency basis

(other than commodities and technologies

which are restricted for business operation or

prohibited for import to or export from the

PRC); corporate management consultation,

medicine information consultation and health

consultation (excluding medical treatment

activities or psychological counselling); house

leasing; conference and exhibition services;

outward investment with own funds. (Projects

subject to approval according to law may only

commence operation after approval by relevant

departments).

Original Articles

Amended Articles

Article 51 Within thirty days before

Article 51 Within thirty days before

convention of a general meeting or within

convention of a general meeting or within

five (5) days before the base date of dividend

five (5) days before the base date of dividend

distribution decided by the Company, no

distribution decided by the Company, no

change of registration of the register of

change of registration of the register of

shareholders arising from share transfer shall

shareholders arising from share transfer shall

be conducted.

be conducted. The aforesaid provision shall

apply to holders of H Shares.

Article 58 The shareholders of ordinary shares

Article 58 The shareholders of ordinary shares

of the Company shall have the following

of the Company shall have the following

rights:

rights:

(I)

t o

receiv e dividend s an d profit

(I)

t o

receiv e dividend s an d profit

distributions in any other form in

distributions in any other form in

proportion to the shares they hold;

proportion to the shares they hold;

......

......

(V)

to

acquire relevant information

(V)

to

acquire relevant information

according to the provisions of the

according to the provisions of the

Articles of Association, including:

Articles of Association, including:

1.

the Articles of Association

1.

the Articles of Association

obtained after paying the cost;

obtained after paying the cost;

2.

after paying reasonable fees, have

2.

after paying reasonable fees, have

the right to consult and reproduce:

the right to consult and reproduce:

(1) the whole and all parts of

(1) the whole and all parts of

register of shareholders;

register of shareholders;

......

......

(8) duplicate of annual report

(8) duplicate of annual report

for the recent year that

for the recent year that

has been submitted to the

has been submitted to the

administration for industry

administration for industry

and commerce and other

and commercecompany

competent authorities.

registration authorityand

other competent authorities.

Original Articles

Amended Articles

Article 72 The venue of the general meeting

Article 72 The venue of the general meeting

of the Company shall be the domicile of the

of the Company shall be the domicile of the

Company or principal place of business of

Company or principal place of business of

the Company (or its subsidiary) otherwise

the Company (or its subsidiary) otherwise

determined by the Company.

determined by the Company.

General meetings shall be held onsite at the

General meetings shall be held onsite at the

venue prepared in advance. The vote shall be

venue prepared in advance. The vote shall

made at the meeting and online. The Company

be made at the meeting

and online.

The

will also provide telephone or any other means

Company will also provide telephone or

for its shareholders to conveniently participate

any other meansonline voting methodfor its

in general meetings. Shareholders participating

shareholders to conveniently participate in

in a general meeting by the aforementioned

general meetings. Shareholders participating

means shall be deemed to have attended such

in a general meeting by the aforementioned

meeting. The time and venue of meeting shall

means shall be deemed to have attended such

be convenient for shareholders' participation.

meeting. The time and venue of meeting shall

The Company shall ensure legitimacy and

be convenient for shareholders' participation.

effectiveness of the general meeting and

The Company shall ensure legitimacy and

facilitate the shareholders' participation in the

effectiveness of the general meeting and

meeting. Reasonable time for discussion shall

facilitate the shareholders' participation in the

be allocated to each resolution proposed at the

meeting. Reasonable time for discussion shall

general meeting.

be allocated to each resolution proposed at the

general meeting.

Article 138 Directors shall be elected or

Article 138 Directors shall be elected or

replaced at general meetings and shall each

replaced at general meetings and shall each

serve a term of three years. A director may

serve a term of three years. A director may

seek re-election upon expiry of the said term.

seek re-election upon expiry of the said term.

A director, before his term of office expires,

A director, before his term of office expires,

shall not be dismissed by the general meeting

mayshall notbe dismissed by the general

without any reason. However, the general

meeting without any reason. However, the

meeting of shareholders may remove any

general meeting of shareholders may remove

director before the expiration of the term

any director before the expiration of the term

of office in the form of ordinary resolution

of office in the form of ordinary resolution

subject to the relevant laws and regulations in

subject to the relevant laws and regulations in

the place where the stocks of the Company are

the place where the stocks of the Company are

listed as well as the listing rules of the stock

listed as well as the listing rules of the stock

exchange (however, the claim for damages in

exchange (however, the claim for damages in

accordance with any contract is not affected).

accordance with any contract is not affected).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 15:04:08 UTC
