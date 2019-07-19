Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) PROPOSED CHANGE OF REGISTERED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY (2) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE BUSINESS SCOPE OF THE COMPANY (3) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Original Articles Amended Articles

Article 72 The venue of the general meeting Article 72 The venue of the general meeting

of the Company shall be the domicile of the of the Company shall be the domicile of the

Company or principal place of business of Company or principal place of business of

the Company (or its subsidiary) otherwise the Company (or its subsidiary) otherwise

determined by the Company. determined by the Company.

General meetings shall be held onsite at the General meetings shall be held onsite at the

venue prepared in advance. The vote shall be venue prepared in advance. The vote shall

made at the meeting and online. The Company be made at the meeting and online. The

will also provide telephone or any other means Company will also provide telephone or

for its shareholders to conveniently participate any other meansonline voting methodfor its

in general meetings. Shareholders participating shareholders to conveniently participate in

in a general meeting by the aforementioned general meetings. Shareholders participating

means shall be deemed to have attended such in a general meeting by the aforementioned

meeting. The time and venue of meeting shall means shall be deemed to have attended such

be convenient for shareholders' participation. meeting. The time and venue of meeting shall

The Company shall ensure legitimacy and be convenient for shareholders' participation.

effectiveness of the general meeting and The Company shall ensure legitimacy and

facilitate the shareholders' participation in the effectiveness of the general meeting and

meeting. Reasonable time for discussion shall facilitate the shareholders' participation in the

be allocated to each resolution proposed at the meeting. Reasonable time for discussion shall

general meeting. be allocated to each resolution proposed at the

general meeting.

Article 138 Directors shall be elected or Article 138 Directors shall be elected or

replaced at general meetings and shall each replaced at general meetings and shall each

serve a term of three years. A director may serve a term of three years. A director may

seek re-election upon expiry of the said term. seek re-election upon expiry of the said term.

A director, before his term of office expires, A director, before his term of office expires,

shall not be dismissed by the general meeting mayshall notbe dismissed by the general

without any reason. However, the general meeting without any reason. However, the

meeting of shareholders may remove any general meeting of shareholders may remove

director before the expiration of the term any director before the expiration of the term

of office in the form of ordinary resolution of office in the form of ordinary resolution

subject to the relevant laws and regulations in subject to the relevant laws and regulations in

the place where the stocks of the Company are the place where the stocks of the Company are

listed as well as the listing rules of the stock listed as well as the listing rules of the stock

exchange (however, the claim for damages in exchange (however, the claim for damages in