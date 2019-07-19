Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) PROPOSED CHANGE OF REGISTERED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY (2) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE BUSINESS SCOPE OF THE COMPANY (3) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
0
07/19/2019 | 11:05am EDT
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*
無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2359)
PROPOSED CHANGE OF REGISTERED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE BUSINESS SCOPE
OF THE COMPANY
(3) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
The board of directors (the "Board") of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥開發 股份有限公司) (the "Company") hereby announces that in light of the recent development
of the Company, the Company proposes to change its registered capital, amend its business scope and the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association").
PROPOSED CHANGE OF REGISTERED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated March 23, 2019 in relation to the repurchase and cancellation of 31,347 Restricted A Shares (as defined therein). The repurchase and cancellation of Restricted A Shares was completed on July 18, 2019. Accordingly, the total number of shares of the Company was changed from 1,170,062,286 shares to 1,170,030,939 shares, and the registered capital of the Company was changed from RMB1,170,062,286 to RMB1,170,030,939.
Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated April 18, 2019 (the "Circular"). The Proposal on the 2018 Profit Distribution Plan of the Company was approved at the 2018 annual general meeting, 2019 first session of A Share Class Meeting and 2019 first session of H Share Class Meeting held on June 3, 2019 by the Company. Pursuant to the 2018 Profit Distribution Plan (as defined in the Circular), 4 shares of the Company were issued for every 10 shares of the Company held by the shareholders of the Company on the relevant record date by way of capitalization of reserve. As the 2018 Profit Distribution Plan was completed, a total of 468,012,375 shares were issued. The newly-issued shares were available for trading commencing on July 3, 2019. Accordingly, the total number of shares of the Company has changed from 1,170,030,939 shares to 1,638,043,314 shares, and the registered capital of the Company has changed from RMB1,170,030,939 to RMB1,638,043,314.
As a result of the above change of registered capital of the Company, the Board proposes to change the Company's registered capital from RMB1,170,062,286 divided into 1,170,062,286 shares to RMB1,638,043,314 divided into 1,638,043,314 shares.
The proposed changes in registered capital shall be subject to the approval by resolution of shareholders at general meeting and all the necessary approval, authorization, filing and/or registration from the relevant governmental or regulatory authorities of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE BUSINESS SCOPE OF THE COMPANY
The original business scope of the Company includes "the production of PT resin, MG resin; development, research and approval of new drugs; biotechnology research; provision of combinatorial chemistry and related technical advice and services; outward investment with own funds. (Projects subject to approval according to law may only commence operation after approval by relevant departments)" (the "Original Business Scope").
In light of the current operating activities and principal business of the Company, the Company proposes to amend the Original Business Scope. The revised business scope will be "development, research and approval of new drugs, and research and development of pharmaceutical intermediates and refined chemical products (excluding hazardous chemicals); technology development, transfer, services and consultation of pharmaceutical technology, biotechnology, combinatorial chemistry, organic chemistry, medical technology, detection technology and computer technology; wholesale of medical devices and drugs of Class I and sales of machinery and spare parts; import and export business of various commodities and technologies of its own and on agency basis (other than commodities and technologies which are restricted for business operation or prohibited for import to or export from the PRC); corporate management consultation, medicine information consultation and health consultation (excluding medical treatment activities or psychological counselling); house leasing; conference and exhibition services; outward investment with own funds. (Projects subject to approval according to law may only commence operation after approval by relevant departments)".
The proposed changes of the business scope of the Company shall be subject to the approval by resolution of shareholders at general meeting.
(3) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
In light of the changes in the business scope and registered capital of the Company and to further refine its corporate governance, the Board proposes to make relevant amendments to the Articles of Association as follows:
Original Articles
Amended Articles
Article 6 The registered capital of the
Articl e 6 Th e registere d capita l of
Company is RMB1,170,062,286.
th e Compan y i s RMB 1,170,062,286
1,638,043,314.
Article 15 The Company's business scope
Article 15 The Company's business scope
registered according to law: production of
registered according to law: production of
PT resin, MG resin; development, research
PT resin, MG resin; development, research
and approval of new drugs; biotechnology
and approval of new drugs; biotechnology
research; provision of combinatorial chemistry
research; provision of combinatorial
and related technical advice and services;
chemistry and related technical advice and
outward investment with own funds. (Projects
services; outward investment with own
subject to approval according to law may only
funds. (Projects subject to approval according
commence operation after approval by relevant
to law may only commence operation
departments).
after approval by relevant departments)
development, research and approval of new
drugs, and research and development of
pharmaceutical intermediates and refined
chemical products (excluding hazardous
chemicals); technology development, transfer,
services and consultation of pharmaceutical
technology, biotechnology, combinatorial
chemistry, organic chemistry, medical
technology, detection technology and
computer technology; wholesale of medical
devices and drugs of Class I and sales of
machinery and spare parts; import and
export business of various commodities and
technologies of its own and on agency basis
(other than commodities and technologies
which are restricted for business operation or
prohibited for import to or export from the
PRC); corporate management consultation,
medicine information consultation and health
consultation (excluding medical treatment
activities or psychological counselling); house
leasing; conference and exhibition services;
outward investment with own funds. (Projects
subject to approval according to law may only
commence operation after approval by relevant
departments).
Original Articles
Amended Articles
Article 51 Within thirty days before
Article 51 Within thirty days before
convention of a general meeting or within
convention of a general meeting or within
five (5) days before the base date of dividend
five (5) days before the base date of dividend
distribution decided by the Company, no
distribution decided by the Company, no
change of registration of the register of
change of registration of the register of
shareholders arising from share transfer shall
shareholders arising from share transfer shall
be conducted.
be conducted. The aforesaid provision shall
apply to holders of H Shares.
Article 58 The shareholders of ordinary shares
Article 58 The shareholders of ordinary shares
of the Company shall have the following
of the Company shall have the following
rights:
rights:
(I)
t o
receiv e dividend s an d profit
(I)
t o
receiv e dividend s an d profit
distributions in any other form in
distributions in any other form in
proportion to the shares they hold;
proportion to the shares they hold;
......
......
(V)
to
acquire relevant information
(V)
to
acquire relevant information
according to the provisions of the
according to the provisions of the
Articles of Association, including:
Articles of Association, including:
1.
the Articles of Association
1.
the Articles of Association
obtained after paying the cost;
obtained after paying the cost;
2.
after paying reasonable fees, have
2.
after paying reasonable fees, have
the right to consult and reproduce:
the right to consult and reproduce:
(1) the whole and all parts of
(1) the whole and all parts of
register of shareholders;
register of shareholders;
......
......
(8) duplicate of annual report
(8) duplicate of annual report
for the recent year that
for the recent year that
has been submitted to the
has been submitted to the
administration for industry
administration for industry
and commerce and other
and commercecompany
competent authorities.
registration authorityand
other competent authorities.
Original Articles
Amended Articles
Article 72 The venue of the general meeting
Article 72 The venue of the general meeting
of the Company shall be the domicile of the
of the Company shall be the domicile of the
Company or principal place of business of
Company or principal place of business of
the Company (or its subsidiary) otherwise
the Company (or its subsidiary) otherwise
determined by the Company.
determined by the Company.
General meetings shall be held onsite at the
General meetings shall be held onsite at the
venue prepared in advance. The vote shall be
venue prepared in advance. The vote shall
made at the meeting and online. The Company
be made at the meeting
and online.
The
will also provide telephone or any other means
Company will also provide telephone or
for its shareholders to conveniently participate
any other meansonline voting methodfor its
in general meetings. Shareholders participating
shareholders to conveniently participate in
in a general meeting by the aforementioned
general meetings. Shareholders participating
means shall be deemed to have attended such
in a general meeting by the aforementioned
meeting. The time and venue of meeting shall
means shall be deemed to have attended such
be convenient for shareholders' participation.
meeting. The time and venue of meeting shall
The Company shall ensure legitimacy and
be convenient for shareholders' participation.
effectiveness of the general meeting and
The Company shall ensure legitimacy and
facilitate the shareholders' participation in the
effectiveness of the general meeting and
meeting. Reasonable time for discussion shall
facilitate the shareholders' participation in the
be allocated to each resolution proposed at the
meeting. Reasonable time for discussion shall
general meeting.
be allocated to each resolution proposed at the
general meeting.
Article 138 Directors shall be elected or
Article 138 Directors shall be elected or
replaced at general meetings and shall each
replaced at general meetings and shall each
serve a term of three years. A director may
serve a term of three years. A director may
seek re-election upon expiry of the said term.
seek re-election upon expiry of the said term.
A director, before his term of office expires,
A director, before his term of office expires,
shall not be dismissed by the general meeting
mayshall notbe dismissed by the general
without any reason. However, the general
meeting without any reason. However, the
meeting of shareholders may remove any
general meeting of shareholders may remove
director before the expiration of the term
any director before the expiration of the term
of office in the form of ordinary resolution
of office in the form of ordinary resolution
subject to the relevant laws and regulations in
subject to the relevant laws and regulations in
the place where the stocks of the Company are
the place where the stocks of the Company are
listed as well as the listing rules of the stock
listed as well as the listing rules of the stock
exchange (however, the claim for damages in
exchange (however, the claim for damages in
accordance with any contract is not affected).
accordance with any contract is not affected).
