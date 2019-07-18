Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, (2) PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, AND (3) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
07/18/2019
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Golden Ponder Holdings Limited (the "Company"), you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
GOLDEN PONDER HOLDINGS LIMITED
金侖控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1783)
PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, (2) PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,
AND
(3) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening the AGM (as defined herein) of the Company to be held at Studio Room 2, 4/F, Pentahotel Hong Kong, Kowloon, 19 Luk Hop Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 at 10 a.m. is set out on pages 17 to 21 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the AGM is enclosed with this circular.
Whether or not you intend to attend the AGM, you are advised to read this circular and to complete the enclosed form of proxy and return it in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible, but in any event no less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM (i.e., no later than 10 a.m. on Monday, 19 August 2019) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should you so wish.
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"AGM"
the annual general meeting of the Company to be convened
and held at Studio Room 2, 4/F, Pentahotel Hong Kong,
Kowloon, 19 Luk Hop Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon,
Hong Kong on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 at 10 a.m.
"AGM Notice"
"Articles of Association"
the notice convening the AGM as set out on pages 17 to 21 of this circular
the amended and restated articles of association of the Company adopted on 25 July 2018 (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time)
"Board"
"Capitalisation Issue"
the board of Directors
the allotment and issue of 599,970,000 Shares made upon capitalisation of certain sum standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company
"close associate(s)"
"Company"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
Golden Ponder Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the issued Shares of which were listed on Main Board (Stock code: 1783)
"controlling shareholder"
"core connected person(s)"
"Director(s)"
"Group"
"Latest Practicable Date"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
director(s) of the Company
the Company and its subsidiaries
12 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information in this circular
DEFINITIONS
"Listing Rules"
"Nomination Committee"
"Placing"
"Proposed Extension Mandate"
"Proposed Issue Mandate"
"Proposed Repurchase Mandate"
"Prospectus"
"Public Offer"
"SFO"
"Share(s)"
"Shareholders"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time)
the nomination committee of the Company
the offer of 180,000,000 Shares as further described in the Prospectus
to extend the Proposed Issue Mandate to the Directors to issue and allot additional Shares by adding the number of Shares repurchased by the Company under the Proposed Repurchase Mandate
a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with Shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of the proposed ordinary resolution at the AGM
a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of the proposed ordinary resolution at the AGM
prospectus of the Company dated 7 August 2018
the conditional offering by the Company of 20,000,000 Shares for subscription in Hong Kong at the offer price of HK$0.55 per Share and subject to the terms and conditions as described in the Prospectus
the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time)
ordinary share(s) of nominal value of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company
the holder(s) of the Share(s)
DEFINITIONS
"Share Offer"
"Stock Exchange"
"substantial shareholder"
"Takeovers Code"
"HK$"
"%"
the Public Offer and the Placing
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time)
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
per cent.
