Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES; (2) PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; AND (3) NOTICE OF AGM
07/18/2019 | 07:45am EDT
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your shares in UBA Investments Limited (the "Company"), you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
UBA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
開 明 投 資 有 限 公 司 *
(incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 768)
PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES;
PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; AND
NOTICE OF AGM
A notice convening an annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company to be held at 16th Floor, Wah Kit Commercial Centre, 300 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 16 August 2019 at 2:30 p.m. is set out on pages 13 to 16 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the AGM is enclosed with this circular. Such form of proxy is also published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.
Whether or not you are unable to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy, in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same at the principal place of business of the Company at Flat B, 16th Floor, Wah Kit Commercial Centre, 300 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event no later than Wednesday, 14 August 2019 at 2:30 p.m. (Hong Kong Time). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
This circular is in English and Chinese. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:
"AGM"
the annual general meeting of the Company to be convened on
Friday, 16 August 2019 at 2:30 p.m. and to be held at 16th Floor,
Wah Kit Commercial Centre, 300 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong
Kong, to consider and, if thought fit, approve, among other
things, (i) the proposed grant of the Issue Mandates and the
Repurchase Mandate; and (ii) the proposed re-election of
Directors
"Articles of Association"
the articles of association of the Company
"Board"
the board of Directors
"close associate(s)"
has the meaning ascribed to this term under the Listing Rules
"Company"
UBA Investments Limited (stock code: 768), a company
incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the
issued Shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock
Exchange
"Director(s)"
the directors of the Company
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's
Republic of China
"Issue Mandate"
the issue mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors at the
AGM to allot, issue and deal with new Shares not exceeding 20%
of the number of issued share of the Company as at the date of
shareholders' approval for the grant of the issue mandate
"Latest Practicable Date"
12 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing
of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information
contained in this circular
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange
"Repurchase Mandate"
the repurchase mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors at
the AGM to repurchase up to 10% of the issued share capital of
the Company as at the date of granting of the Repurchase
Mandate
1
DEFINITIONS
"SFO"
the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of
Hong Kong)
"Share(s)"
ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the
Company
"Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of the issued Share(s)
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Takeovers Code"
The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the legal currency of Hong Kong
"%"
per cent
2
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
UBA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
開 明 投 資 有 限 公 司 *
(incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 768)
Executive Directors:
Registered office:
Dr. WONG Yun Kuen (Chairman)
P.O. Box 309
Mr. CHENG Wai Lun, Andrew
Ugland House
Grand Cayman
Independent non-executive Directors:
KY1-1104
Mr. CHAN Chung Yee, Alan
Cayman Islands
Dr. FUNG Lewis Hung
Mr. TANG Hon Bui, Ronald
Principal place of business:
Flat B, 16th Floor
Wah Kit Commercial Centre
300 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
19 July 2019
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES;
PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; AND
NOTICE OF AGM
INTRODUCTION
At the forthcoming AGM, resolutions will be proposed to seek the Shareholders' approval for, among other things, (i) the proposed grant of the Issue Mandate (including the extend Issue Mandate to deal with Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate) and the Repurchase Mandate; and (ii) the proposed re-election of Directors.
The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information relating to the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM for (i) the proposed grant of the Issue Mandate (including the extended Issue Mandate to deal with Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate) and the Repurchase Mandate; (ii) the proposed re-election of Directors; and (iii) the notice of the AGM.
3
