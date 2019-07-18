Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND REPURCHASE BY THE COMPANY OF ITS OWN SHARES; (2) PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS; AND (3) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

0
07/18/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares of Twintek Investment Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or the transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

Twintek Investment Holdings Limited

乙 德 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6182)

  1. PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND

REPURCHASE BY THE COMPANY OF ITS OWN SHARES;

  1. PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS; AND
    1. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening an annual general meeting of the Company (the ''AGM'') to be held at Room 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 20 August 2019 at 10 : 00 a.m. is set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the AGM is also enclosed with this circular. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company at www.kwantaieng.com.

Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the annual general meeting (i.e. 10 : 00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Sunday, 18 August 2019) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions .

. . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Introduction

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

General Mandate and Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Re-election of the Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

AGM . .

. . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Proxy Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

General

. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Appendix I

-

Explanatory statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Appendix II

-

Details of Directors proposed to be re-elected at the AGM . . . . . . . . .

12

Notice of AGM .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

''AGM''

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Room

1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road,

Admiralty, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 20 August 2019 at 10 : 00

a.m.

''Articles of

the articles of association of the Company, and ''Article'' shall

Association''

mean an article of the Articles of Association

''Board''

the board of Directors of the Company

''close associate(s)''

has the meaning ascribed to this term under the Listing Rules

''Company''

Twintek Investment Holdings Limited, a company incorporated

in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the issued Shares

of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

''Controlling

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules, and

Shareholder(s)''

in the context of the Company, means Helios Enterprise Holding

Limited, Mr. Lo Wing Cheung and Ms. Fung Pik Mei

''core connected

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

person''

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

''General Mandate''

the general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to

exercise the power of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise

deal with additional Shares up to a maximum of 20% of the total

number of issued Shares as at the date of granting of the General

Mandate as set out in the proposed ordinary resolution as

referred to in the ordinary resolution no. 4 of the notice the

AGM

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

''Latest Practicable

10 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

Date''

printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain

information contained in this circular

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange, as amended from time to time

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Repurchase Mandate''

the general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted

to the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to

repurchase Shares up to a maximum of 10% of the total number

of issued Shares as at the date of granting the Repurchase

Mandate as set out in the proposed ordinary resolution as

referred to in the ordinary resolution no. 5 of the notice of the

AGM

''SFO''

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of Laws of

Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or modified from time

to time

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the

Company

''Shareholder(s)''

holder(s) of the Share(s)

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''Takeovers Code''

the Hong Kong Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share

Buy-backs

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''%''

per cent.

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

Twintek Investment Holdings Limited

乙 德 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6182)

Executive Directors:

Registered office:

Mr. Lo Wing Cheung

PO Box 309

(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ugland House

Ms. Fung Pik Mei

Grand Cayman

KY1-1104

Non-executive Director:

Cayman Islands

Mr. Wan Ho Yin

Head office and principal place of

Independent non-executive Directors:

business in Hong Kong:

Mr. Shu Wa Tung Laurence

Room 806, 8/F

Mr. Tam Wai Tak Victor

Eastern Centre

Mr. Tam Wing Lok

1065 King's Road

Quarry Bay, Hong Kong

19 July 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

  1. PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND

REPURCHASE BY THE COMPANY OF ITS OWN SHARES;

  1. PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS; AND
    1. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

INTRODUCTION

At the AGM to be held at Room 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 20 August 2019 at 10 : 00 a.m., resolutions will be proposed, among other matters:

  1. to grant the General Mandate to the Directors;
  2. to grant the Repurchase Mandate to the Directors;

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

