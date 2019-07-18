Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND REPURCHASE BY THE COMPANY OF ITS OWN SHARES; (2) PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS; AND (3) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
0
07/18/2019 | 08:45pm EDT
Twintek Investment Holdings Limited
乙 德 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6182)
PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND
REPURCHASE BY THE COMPANY OF ITS OWN SHARES;
PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS; AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening an annual general meeting of the Company (the ''AGM'') to be held at Room 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 20 August 2019 at 10 : 00 a.m. is set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the AGM is also enclosed with this circular. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company at www.kwantaieng.com.
Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the annual general meeting (i.e. 10 : 00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Sunday, 18 August 2019) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:
''AGM''
the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Room
1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road,
Admiralty, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 20 August 2019 at 10 : 00
a.m.
''Articles of
the articles of association of the Company, and ''Article'' shall
Association''
mean an article of the Articles of Association
''Board''
the board of Directors of the Company
''close associate(s)''
has the meaning ascribed to this term under the Listing Rules
''Company''
Twintek Investment Holdings Limited, a company incorporated
in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the issued Shares
of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
''Controlling
has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules, and
Shareholder(s)''
in the context of the Company, means Helios Enterprise Holding
Limited, Mr. Lo Wing Cheung and Ms. Fung Pik Mei
''core connected
has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
person''
''Director(s)''
the director(s) of the Company
''General Mandate''
the general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to
exercise the power of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise
deal with additional Shares up to a maximum of 20% of the total
number of issued Shares as at the date of granting of the General
Mandate as set out in the proposed ordinary resolution as
referred to in the ordinary resolution no. 4 of the notice the
AGM
''Group''
the Company and its subsidiaries
''Hong Kong''
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's
Republic of China
''Latest Practicable
10 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the
Date''
printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain
information contained in this circular
''Listing Rules''
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange, as amended from time to time
DEFINITIONS
''Repurchase Mandate''
the general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted
to the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to
repurchase Shares up to a maximum of 10% of the total number
of issued Shares as at the date of granting the Repurchase
Mandate as set out in the proposed ordinary resolution as
referred to in the ordinary resolution no. 5 of the notice of the
AGM
''SFO''
the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of Laws of
Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or modified from time
to time
''Share(s)''
ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the
Company
''Shareholder(s)''
holder(s) of the Share(s)
''Stock Exchange''
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
''Takeovers Code''
the Hong Kong Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share
Buy-backs
''HK$''
Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong
''%''
per cent.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Twintek Investment Holdings Limited
乙 德 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6182)
Executive Directors:
Registered office:
Mr. Lo Wing Cheung
PO Box 309
(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Ugland House
Ms. Fung Pik Mei
Grand Cayman
KY1-1104
Non-executive Director:
Cayman Islands
Mr. Wan Ho Yin
Head office and principal place of
Independent non-executive Directors:
business in Hong Kong:
Mr. Shu Wa Tung Laurence
Room 806, 8/F
Mr. Tam Wai Tak Victor
Eastern Centre
Mr. Tam Wing Lok
1065 King's Road
Quarry Bay, Hong Kong
19 July 2019
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND
REPURCHASE BY THE COMPANY OF ITS OWN SHARES;
PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS; AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
INTRODUCTION
At the AGM to be held at Room 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 20 August 2019 at 10 : 00 a.m., resolutions will be proposed, among other matters:
to grant the General Mandate to the Directors;
to grant the Repurchase Mandate to the Directors;
