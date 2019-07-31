Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES; (2) PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; AND (3) NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Grandshores Technology Group Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Grandshores Technology Group Limited

雄 岸 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1647)

PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES; PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; AND NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 29 August 2019, at Room 3, 10/F., United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong is set out on pages 18 to 22 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting of the Company is also enclosed with this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the annual general meeting of the Company, please complete and sign the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed on it and return it to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Rood East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the annual general meeting of the Company or any adjournment of such meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the annual general meeting of the Company or any adjournment of such meeting if you so wish.