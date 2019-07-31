Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES; (2) PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; AND (3) NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

07/31/2019 | 01:20am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Grandshores Technology Group Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Grandshores Technology Group Limited

雄 岸 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1647)

  1. PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES;
  2. PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; AND
  3. NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 29 August 2019, at Room 3, 10/F., United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong is set out on pages 18 to 22 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting of the Company is also enclosed with this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the annual general meeting of the Company, please complete and sign the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed on it and return it to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Rood East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the annual general meeting of the Company or any adjournment of such meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the annual general meeting of the Company or any adjournment of such meeting if you so wish.

31 July 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

1.

Introduction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

2.

Proposed granting of the General Mandate and the Repurchase

4

  Mandate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.

Proposed re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

4.

Closure of register of members . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

5.

AGM and proxy arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

6.

Recommendation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

7.

General . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

8.

Miscellaneous . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Appendix I

- Explanatory statement of the Repurchase Mandate. . . .

8

Appendix II

- Details of the Directors proposed to be re-elected at the AGM. . . .

13

Notice of the AGM. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:

"acting in concert"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Takeovers

Code

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at

10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 29 August 2019 at Room 3, 10/F.,

United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong, or

any adjournment of such meeting

"Articles"

the articles of association of the Company, as amended from

time to time

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

Grandshores Technology Group Limited, a company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the

shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock

Exchange (stock code: 1647)

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"General Mandate"

a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to

exercise all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and

deal with new Shares not exceeding 20% of the aggregate

nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in

issue as at the date of passing of the ordinary resolution in

relation thereof

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Latest Practicable Date"

24 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to

the publication of this circular for ascertaining certain

information in this circular

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Morgan Hill"

Morgan Hill Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in

the British Virgin Islands with limited liability, which owns

approximately 40.79% of the issued share capital of the

Company as at the Latest Practicable Date

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose

of this circular excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

and Taiwan

"Repurchase Mandate"

a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to

exercise all the powers of the Company to repurchase Shares

up to a maximum of 10% of the issued share capital of the

Company as at the date of the AGM

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the

Laws of Hong Kong)

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the

Company

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the issued Shares

"Singapore"

the Republic of Singapore

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Takeovers Code"

the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers issued by

the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"S$"

Singapore dollars, the lawful currency of Singapore

"%"

per cent.

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

Grandshores Technology Group Limited

雄 岸 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1647)

Executive Directors:

Registered office:

Mr. Yao Yongjie (Co-Chairman)

Cricket Square

Mr. Zou Chendong (Co-Chairman)

Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Non-executive Directors:

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Mr. Chua Seng Hai

Cayman Islands

Ms. Lu Xuwen

Principal place of business

Independent non-executive Directors:

in Hong Kong:

Mr. Chu Chung Yue, Howard

Unit 3709, 37/F,

Mr. Zhang Weining

Tower 2, Lippo Centre

Mr. Yu Wenzhuo

89 Queensway, Admiralty,

Hong Kong

31 July 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir/Madam,

  1. PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES;
  2. PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; AND
  3. NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

1. INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to provide Shareholders with information in respect of the ordinary resolutions to be proposed at the AGM for, among other matters, (i) the granting of the General Mandate to the Directors; (ii) the granting of the Repurchase Mandate to the Directors; and (iii) the re-election of Directors.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 05:19:16 UTC
