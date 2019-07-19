Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; (2) APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; AND (3) CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Miao for his invaluable contribution to the Company.

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Mr. Jaime Che ("Mr. Che"), an executive director of the Company, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 19 July 2019.

Mr. Che, aged 38, was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 9 March 2015. He is also a member of each of the Executive Committee, the Risk Committee and the Credit Risk Committee of the Company. He also holds directorships in various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Che is currently an executive director of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited ("FDG")(Stock Code: 729, the controlling shareholder of the Company), a company whose shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). He joined FDG in June 2010 and is responsible for strategic planning, investor relationship, corporate transaction and corporate finance work. He also holds directorships in certain subsidiaries of FDG including Chanje Energy, Inc. He is also a director of Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry (Cayman) Co., Ltd., the shares of which are listed on the Taipei Exchange (Stock Code: 5227). Mr. Che has extensive experience in investor relations and corporate finance. Prior to joining the Company, he was the Assistant to Managing Director/Investor Relations Manager of Fushan International Energy Group Limited (Stock Code: 639, now renamed as Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from November 2009 to June 2010. He studied commerce at the University of New South Wales.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Che did not hold any other directorships in the last three years in public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas and does not hold any other positions with the Company or its subsidiaries; and he does not have any other relationships with any directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Che was interested or deemed to be interested in a total of 167,000,000 shares in FDG (an associated corporation of the Company) within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Such interests include 1,000,000 shares in FDG held by Mr. Che and 166,000,000 share options granted to Mr. Che to subscribe for 166,000,000 shares in FDG pursuant to the share option scheme of FDG.

Mr. Che has entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of three years commencing from 28 June 2018. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years at the annual general meeting in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules"). Mr. Che's remuneration was determined by the Board based on the recommendation of the Remuneration Committee of the Company with reference to his duties and responsibilities, the Company's performance and the prevailing market conditions and trends.

Mr. Che has confirmed that there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules. There are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.