Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; (2) APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND (3) CHANGE OF MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

09/02/2019 | 10:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA LNG GROUP LIMITED

中國天然氣集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 931)

  1. RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR;
  2. APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND (3) CHANGE OF MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE,

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of China LNG Group Limited (the "Company") announces the following changes with effect from 2 September 2019:

  1. Mr. Au Yeung has resigned as an independent non-executive Director and ceased to act as a member of the audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company; and
  2. Mr. Chow has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director and a member of audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company;

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Au Yeung Po Fung ("Mr. Au Yeung") has resigned with effect from 2 September 2019 as an independent non-executive Director and a member of audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company.

Mr. Au Yeung has confirmed that he is not aware of any matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. He has also confirmed that his resignation is due to better concentration on his other businesses and that he has no disagreement with the Board. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Au Yeung for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service as an independent non-executive Director.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Chow Ching Ning ("Mr. Chow") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 2 September. Mr. Chow has also been appointed as a member of the audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company with effect from 2 September 2019.

Mr. Chow, aged 51, was born in Hong Kong but grew up in Singapore where he had lived for over 8 years. He obtained a Bachelor degree (Hons) in Business Studies from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is a CFA Charterholder and a CPA (Fellow member) of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA).

Mr. Chow has over 20 years of investment experience and is currently a Managing Partner with Radiant Tech Ventures, a HK-based venture fund manager that invests in technology-empowered sectors such as Fintech, E-commerce, Healthcare, etc across various geographical markets: Hong Kong/China, Israel and North America. Radiant Tech Ventures is a HK SFC-licensed asset management company and upholds the highest standard of corporate governance and business ethics and it is selected as one of the six Co- Investment Partners of the HK ITVF scheme in 2018. Mr Chow is a Type 9 licensed RO in Hong Kong.

Mr. Chow does not enter into a service contract with the Company. He is not appointed for a specific term but is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. Mr. Chow will receive an annual remuneration of HK$50,000, which was recommended by the remuneration committee of the Company and determined by the Board with reference to his skills, knowledge, qualification, experience and responsibilities of the independent non-executive Director.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Chow confirms for himself that: (i) he is currently an independent non-executive Director of a public company, SinoSun Technology Co. Ltd., listed in Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SHE stock code: 300333); (ii) he is not related to any other Directors, members of senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company, and he does not have any interests in the shares or securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO; (iii) no other information that relates to Mr. Chow is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules; (iv) there are no other matters relating to Mr. Chow that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders; and (v) all the requirements applicable to and on the part of Mr. Chow under Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules have been fulfilled.

The Board expresses its warm welcome to Mr. Chow on his appointment.

By Order of the Board

China LNG Group Limited

Kan Che Kin, Billy Albert

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Dr. Kan Che Kin, Billy Albert, Mr. Li Kai Yien, Arthur Albert and Mr. Lam Yu Yeung; the non-executive Directors are Dr. Lam, Lee G. and Mr. Simon Murray; and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Li Yao, Mr. Li Siu Yui, Mr. Chow Ching Ning and Mr. Lam Lum Lee.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 13:59:03 UTC
