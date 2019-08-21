Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; (2) RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR; (3) APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND (4) CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN AND CHANGE COMPOSITION OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The current service contract for Mr. Yao as an executive Director will be terminated upon his Re-designation. Mr. Yao has entered into a new service contract with the Company for a term from 21 August 2019 to 3 December 2020. His directorship will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election pursuant to the by-laws of the Company. The director's fee of Mr. Yao is HK$240,000 per annum, which is determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities as a non-executive Director and the prevailing market conditions. The remuneration or director's fee of Mr. Yao will be subject to annual review by the Remuneration Committee and the Board.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yao does not have any interest in the shares of the Company (the "Shares") within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Yao (i) does not have any relationship with the other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholder or controlling Shareholder of the Company; (ii) does not hold any other position with any members of the Group; and (iii) does not hold any directorship in any public listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing The Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") nor are there other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in relation to the Re-designation of Mr. Yao.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that, with effect from 21 August 2019: