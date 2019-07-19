Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (1) SUBSCRIPTION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND (2) PROPOSED CAPITAL REORGANISATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company. CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED 中 海 重 工 集 團 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 00651) SUBSCRIPTION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND PROPOSED CAPITAL REORGANISATION Financial Adviser Draco Capital Limited SUBSCRIPTION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS On 19 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and each of the Subscribers entered into the Subscription Agreements, pursuant to which the Company conditionally agreed to issue, and the Subscribers conditionally agreed to subscribe for, the Convertible Bonds with an aggregate principal amount of HK$110,000,000 due 3 years from the date of issue of the Convertible Bonds at the Conversion Price of HK$0.64 per Conversion Share upon the Capital Reorganisation becoming effective. Completion of the Subscription under the Subscription Agreements is subject to the conditions set out in the paragraph headed "Conditions Precedent" below. Detailed terms of the Convertible Bonds are set out in the paragraph headed "Terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds" below. 1

Upon full conversion of the Convertible Bonds at the Conversion Price, a total of 171,875,000 Conversion Shares will be issued, representing approximately 33.53% of the issued share capital of the Company had the Capital Reorganisation become effective and as enlarged by the issue of the Conversion Shares (assuming that there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company and subject to adjustments to the Conversion Price). The gross proceeds and net proceeds of the Subscription will be approximately HK$110,000,000 and HK$109,000,000 respectively. The net proceeds is intended to be applied towards repayment of debts owed by the Group and the remaining for general working capital. Completion of the Subscription is subject to fulfilment of the conditions precedent under the Subscription Agreements and the Capital Reorganisation becoming effective. Accordingly, the Subscription may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. PROPOSED CAPITAL REORGANISATION The Board proposes to implement the Capital Reorganisation which will involve the Capital Reduction and the Share Consolidation, details of which are as follows: Capital Reduction the cancellation of HK$0.049 paid up capital on each issued Existing Share by way of reduction of capital so that the nominal or par value of each issued Existing Share will be reduced from HK$0.05 to HK$0.001; and the credit arising from the Capital Reduction in the amount of HK$668,205,103 will be transferred to the contributed surplus account of the Company within the meaning of the Companies Act and applied towards offsetting the accumulated losses of the Company as at the effective date of the Capital Reduction, thereby reducing the accumulated losses of the Company. The balance of credit (if any) will be transferred to the distributable reserve account of the Company which may be utilised by the Directors as a distributable reserve subject to compliance with applicable law. 2

(B) Share Consolidation Immediately upon the Capital Reduction becoming effective, every 40 Reduced Shares of HK$0.001 each in the then issued share capital of the Company will be consolidated into one Consolidated Share of HK$0.04 in the share capital of the Company and the total number of Consolidated Shares in the issued share capital of the Company immediately following the Share Consolidation will be rounded down to a whole number by cancelling any fraction in the issued share capital of the Company arising from the Share Consolidation. The credits arising from (a) such reduction of the paid-up capital and (b) the cancellation of any fractional Consolidated Share in the issued share capital of the Company which may arise from the Share Consolidation will be credited to the contributed surplus account of the Company within the meaning of the Companies Act. Shareholders should take note that the Capital Reorganisation is conditional upon satisfaction of conditions set out in the paragraph headed "Conditions of the Capital Reorganisation". Therefore, the Capital Reorganisation may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Existing Shares, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional advisers. GENERAL The SGM will be convened for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, to approve (i) the Subscription Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder; the grant of the Specific Mandate; (iii) the Capital Reorganisation and (iv) a notice of the SGM. To the best information, knowledge and belief of the Board having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of this announcement, no Shareholder has any interest in the Subscription Agreements, the transactions contemplated thereunder and the Capital Reorganisation that is materially different from the other Shareholders. Therefore, no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting on the resolutions to be proposed at the SGM. A circular containing, among other things, (i) further details of the Subscription Agreements; (ii) further details of the Capital Reorganisation; and (iii) the notice of the SGM, will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 2 August 2019. 3

SUBSCRIPTION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS On 19 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and each of the Subscribers entered into the Subscription Agreements on substantially the same terms, pursuant to which the Company conditionally agreed to issue, and the Subscribers conditionally agreed to subscribe for, the Convertible Bonds with an aggregate principal amount of HK$110,000,000 due 3 years from the date of issue of the Convertible Bonds at the Conversion Price of HK$0.64 per Conversion Share upon the Capital Reorganisation becoming effective. Details of the Subscription Agreements and the terms of the Convertible Bonds are set out below. THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENTS Date: 19 July 2019 (after trading hours) Parties: Subscription Agreement I: (1) The Company as issuer; and (2) Hong Kong Tong Ji Investment Holding Ltd.（香港同 濟投資控股有限公司）as Subscriber 1 Subscription Agreement II: (1) The Company as issuer; and (2) Wise Benefit Investments Limited（智益投資有限公 司）as Subscriber 2 To the best of the Board's knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Subscribers and each of their ultimate beneficial owner(s) are Independent Third Parties of the Company under the Listing Rules. 4

Set out below are the principal terms of the Subscription Agreements: Subscription of Convertible Bonds Pursuant to the Subscriptions Agreements, each of the Subscribers conditionally agreed to subscribe for Convertible Bonds as follows: Subscribers Subscriber 1 Subscriber 2 Principal amount of Convertible Bonds to be subscribed (HK$) 50,000,000 60,000,000 110,000,000 Terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds Issue Price: 100% of the principal amount of the Convertible Bonds Interest:10% per annum on the outstanding principal amount of the Convertible Bonds from the first issue date up to the Maturity Date which is payable in arrears on each anniversary of the issue date of the Convertible Bonds Maturity Date:The date falling on the third (3rd) anniversary of the date of issue of the Convertible Bonds 5

