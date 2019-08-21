Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2018-19 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT
08/21/2019 | 08:58am EDT
Environmental, Social And Governance Report
2018-19
SUN HING VISION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 新興光學集團控股有限公司
Stock Code：125
Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND
GOVERNANCE REPORT
ABOUT THIS REPORT
Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") are pleased to present the Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "ESG Report") for the year ended 31 March 2019. This report is prepared in accordance with the applicable requirements of the "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" (the "ESG Guide") as set out in Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
Unless stated otherwise, the scope of this report covers the Group's major production site located in Dongguan city, Guangdong province (collectively referred to as the "Relevant Entity"). The covered production site engages in manufacturing of eyewear products. The Relevant Entity covers the major production facilities of the Group and represents a significant portion of the Group's operation. The Group has assessed that the Relevant Entity is material to its operation. Key environmental and other information of the Relevant Entity is therefore presented in the ESG Report to allow readers to understand the Group's performance in various sustainability aspects through the Relevant Entity. The Group will carry out periodical review to examine the scope of the ESG Report and may change its coverage in future if needs arise.
Information contained in this report covers the period starting from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019, which is consistent with the period covered in the Annual Report of the Group. There is no significant change in scope of this report from that of the ESG Report as included in the Annual Report of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2018.
OUR APPROACH TO SUSTAINABILITY
The Group is committed to promote sustainable development for the environment and society. It has set up a project team to monitor relevant environmental and social matters, promote the related policies established by the Group and prepare the information as required to be disclosed by the ESG Guide. The Group believes that cross functional involvement and top management support are two elements which are important to the effective management of environmental and social matters. Therefore, the project team established by the Group is comprised of representatives from various departments and reports directly to the board of directors of the Group (the "Board") when issues are identified. The Board takes a proactive role in managing environmental and social matters. In line with the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules, the Board is responsible for evaluating and determining the Group's risks related to environment and social governance and ensuring that appropriate and effective risk management and internal control systems are in place. Further details of the Group's risk management and internal control systems are set out in the "Corporate Governance Report" contained in the Annual Report of Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019.
The Group adopts a proactive approach to manage environmental and social matters, with general objectives including:
to comply with the applicable and relevant environmental and social laws and regulations;
to reduce wastage and release of harmful substances (if any) to the environment;
to minimize the consumption of natural resources;
to promote product safety and improve product quality;
to promote workplace safety and ethics; and
to establish a systematic method to keep track of the Group's performance in environmental and social aspects.
Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19
02/03
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT (CONTINUED)
During the year ended 31 March 2019, the Group did not receive from related government authorities any notice related to major violation of the applicable environmental and social laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the Group. Important laws, regulations, rules and standards that may affect the Group's operation include:
Environmental Protection Law of the People's Republic of China ("PRC")
Atmospheric Pollution Prevention and Control Law of the PRC
Water Pollution Prevention and Control Law of the PRC
Law of the PRC on the Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste
Standard for Pollution Control on Hazardous Waste Storage of the PRC
Labor Law of the PRC
Labor Contract Law of the PRC
Law of the PRC on the Protection of Disabled Persons
Law of the PRC on the Protection of Minors
Product Quality Law of the PRC
Trademark Law of the PRC
Patent Law of the PRC
Advertising Law of the PRC
Anti-UnfairCompetition Law of the PRC
Company Law of the PRC
Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT (CONTINUED)
In order to identify the most significant environmental and social issues, the Group has taken key stakeholders including investors, shareholders, employees, customers and suppliers into consideration. The content of the ESG Report is determined based on the extent of impact that various sustainability matters affect the Group's stakeholders and the extent of relevance that various sustainability matters influence the Group. Formal assessment is carried out annually by a specific project team which reviews each major environmental and social issue in the light of materiality after conducting interview with the heads of various departments, examining the position of key stakeholders as well as reviewing different aspects of operation. For the year ended 31 March 2019, the Group's specific project team has completed its annual assessment and the result is summarized as below:
DECISION MATRIX
HIGH
Impact on
Stakeholders
LOW
Areas Identified as Relevant for Discussion in
Areas Identified as Critical for Disclosure in
the ESG Report
the ESG Report
-
Anti Corruption (including bribery prevention
-
Emissions (including greenhouse gas and
and fraud prevention)
other emission and wastage disposal)
-
C o m m u n i t y I n v e s t m e n t ( i n c l u d i n g
-
Use of Resources (including resources
involvement in the community and social
consumption and energy efficiency)
contribution)
-
Environment and Natural Resources
(including usage of scarce resources and
influence to environment)
-
Product Responsibility (including compliance
with product safety standards and quality
assurance)
Areas Identified as Not Material for Discussion
Areas Identified as Relevant for Discussion in
and Disclosure in the ESG Report
the ESG Report
-
Other matters
-
Employment (including compensation and
dismissal, equal opportunity and anti-
discrimination)
-
Health and Safety (including workplace
safety and employee protection)
-
Development and Training (including
employee development and continuous
improvement)
-
Labor Standards (including compliance with
employment regulations and standards)
-
Supplier Chain Management (including
quality control and environmental and social
risk management on supply chain)
LOW
HIGH
Relevance to the Group
The Group welcomes stakeholders' feedback on our approach to substantiality. Suggestions can be sent to us by registered mail to the Company's registered address and its Hong Kong principal office.
The Group established policies and carried out various measures that cover different sustainability aspects. Their major features, together with the relevant and applicable environmental key performance indicators ("KPI") as required to be disclosed according to the ESG Guide, are outlined in different sections of this report.
Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19
04/05
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT (CONTINUED)
ENVIRONMENT
EMISSIONS AND USE OF RESOURCES
The Group targets to minimize the emission of greenhouse gas and other wastages. Policies are adopted which aim at complying with the applicable requirements of the laws, regulations, rules and practices on emission and use of resources that have a significant impact on the Group. Due to the Group's business nature, one major important source of the Group's air emission is greenhouse gas indirectly derived from daily consumption of electricity during the operation. The Group develops policy to reduce electricity usage. Campaigns are carried out and notice boards are installed in the Group's premises to encourage employees to save energy. The Group deploys real-time system to monitor abnormal electricity consumption and gather data through the system to identify areas for optimization on usage. The data for electricity usage is analyzed, reported monthly and shared within the Group to allow different departments to benchmark their energy usage and understand the overall energy performance. When machineries and equipments are acquired, the Group has preference to acquire high- energy performance products when possible. Lighting and air conditioning systems are configured in an optimized way to ensure efficient use of electricity.
The consumption of petrol and diesel oil by vehicles used during operation is another source of the Group's emission of green house gas and other gases. Whenever possible, the Group will acquire vehicles that comply with the prevailing standards on fuel consumption and air emission. The Group has policy to require vehicles to be properly maintained in good condition and to be retired if their total travel mileage reaches certain pre-determined levels. In addition, the Group minimizes its use of delivery trucks by optimizing its goods delivery schedule and increases the efficiency of loading per truck.
The Group uses natural gas in some of its facilities, but the consumption and its associated air emission are relatively insignificant. The management of the Group encourages the use of alternative energy that is cleaner and more sustainable. Other than natural gas, solar energy has also been used to reduce the reliance on traditional fossil energy.
The key environmental data on air emission and greenhouse gas emission mainly in connection with consumption of electricity and consumption of petrol and diesel oil by vehicle generated by the Relevant Entity during the year ended 31 March 2019 is summarized as below:
Type of Emission
Total Emission
Intensity (Note)
For the year ended 31 March 2019
Nitrogen Oxides (NOx)
96.30 kg
1.44 g/m2
Sulphur Oxides (Sox)
0.55 kg
0.01 g/m2
Particulate Matters (PM)
7.97 kg
0.12 g/m2
Greenhouse Gas (GHG)
- Scope 1
216.01 tonnes
3.23 kg/m3
- Scope 2
22,264.92 tonnes
333.23 kg/m3
- Scope 3
994.25 tonnes
14.88 kg/m3
For the year ended 31 March 2018
Nitrogen Oxides (NOx)
201.73 kg
3.02 g/m2
Sulphur Oxides (Sox)
1.14 kg
0.02 g/m2
Particulate Matters (PM)
14.91 kg
0.22 g/m2
Greenhouse Gas (GHG)
- Scope 1
236.00 tonnes
3.53 kg/m3
- Scope 2
20,473.00 tonnes
306.41 kg/m3
- Scope 3
1,358.40 tonnes
20.33 kg/m3
Note: Intensity is calculated based on the total floor area of the premises used by the Relevant Entity. The presentation format and parameters used for greenhouse gas is updated in order to provide report user more relevant information.
