Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2018-19 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND

GOVERNANCE REPORT

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") are pleased to present the Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "ESG Report") for the year ended 31 March 2019. This report is prepared in accordance with the applicable requirements of the "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" (the "ESG Guide") as set out in Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Unless stated otherwise, the scope of this report covers the Group's major production site located in Dongguan city, Guangdong province (collectively referred to as the "Relevant Entity"). The covered production site engages in manufacturing of eyewear products. The Relevant Entity covers the major production facilities of the Group and represents a significant portion of the Group's operation. The Group has assessed that the Relevant Entity is material to its operation. Key environmental and other information of the Relevant Entity is therefore presented in the ESG Report to allow readers to understand the Group's performance in various sustainability aspects through the Relevant Entity. The Group will carry out periodical review to examine the scope of the ESG Report and may change its coverage in future if needs arise.

Information contained in this report covers the period starting from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019, which is consistent with the period covered in the Annual Report of the Group. There is no significant change in scope of this report from that of the ESG Report as included in the Annual Report of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2018.

OUR APPROACH TO SUSTAINABILITY

The Group is committed to promote sustainable development for the environment and society. It has set up a project team to monitor relevant environmental and social matters, promote the related policies established by the Group and prepare the information as required to be disclosed by the ESG Guide. The Group believes that cross functional involvement and top management support are two elements which are important to the effective management of environmental and social matters. Therefore, the project team established by the Group is comprised of representatives from various departments and reports directly to the board of directors of the Group (the "Board") when issues are identified. The Board takes a proactive role in managing environmental and social matters. In line with the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules, the Board is responsible for evaluating and determining the Group's risks related to environment and social governance and ensuring that appropriate and effective risk management and internal control systems are in place. Further details of the Group's risk management and internal control systems are set out in the "Corporate Governance Report" contained in the Annual Report of Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019.

The Group adopts a proactive approach to manage environmental and social matters, with general objectives including: