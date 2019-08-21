Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2018-19 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 08:58am EDT

Environmental, Social And Governance Report

2018-19

SUN HING VISION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 新興光學集團控股有限公司

Stock Code125

Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND

GOVERNANCE REPORT

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") are pleased to present the Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "ESG Report") for the year ended 31 March 2019. This report is prepared in accordance with the applicable requirements of the "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" (the "ESG Guide") as set out in Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Unless stated otherwise, the scope of this report covers the Group's major production site located in Dongguan city, Guangdong province (collectively referred to as the "Relevant Entity"). The covered production site engages in manufacturing of eyewear products. The Relevant Entity covers the major production facilities of the Group and represents a significant portion of the Group's operation. The Group has assessed that the Relevant Entity is material to its operation. Key environmental and other information of the Relevant Entity is therefore presented in the ESG Report to allow readers to understand the Group's performance in various sustainability aspects through the Relevant Entity. The Group will carry out periodical review to examine the scope of the ESG Report and may change its coverage in future if needs arise.

Information contained in this report covers the period starting from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019, which is consistent with the period covered in the Annual Report of the Group. There is no significant change in scope of this report from that of the ESG Report as included in the Annual Report of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2018.

OUR APPROACH TO SUSTAINABILITY

The Group is committed to promote sustainable development for the environment and society. It has set up a project team to monitor relevant environmental and social matters, promote the related policies established by the Group and prepare the information as required to be disclosed by the ESG Guide. The Group believes that cross functional involvement and top management support are two elements which are important to the effective management of environmental and social matters. Therefore, the project team established by the Group is comprised of representatives from various departments and reports directly to the board of directors of the Group (the "Board") when issues are identified. The Board takes a proactive role in managing environmental and social matters. In line with the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules, the Board is responsible for evaluating and determining the Group's risks related to environment and social governance and ensuring that appropriate and effective risk management and internal control systems are in place. Further details of the Group's risk management and internal control systems are set out in the "Corporate Governance Report" contained in the Annual Report of Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019.

The Group adopts a proactive approach to manage environmental and social matters, with general objectives including:

  • to comply with the applicable and relevant environmental and social laws and regulations;
  • to reduce wastage and release of harmful substances (if any) to the environment;
  • to minimize the consumption of natural resources;
  • to promote product safety and improve product quality;
  • to promote workplace safety and ethics; and
  • to establish a systematic method to keep track of the Group's performance in environmental and social aspects.

Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19

02/03

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT (CONTINUED)

During the year ended 31 March 2019, the Group did not receive from related government authorities any notice related to major violation of the applicable environmental and social laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the Group. Important laws, regulations, rules and standards that may affect the Group's operation include:

  • Environmental Protection Law of the People's Republic of China ("PRC")
  • Atmospheric Pollution Prevention and Control Law of the PRC
  • Water Pollution Prevention and Control Law of the PRC
  • Law of the PRC on the Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste
  • Standard for Pollution Control on Hazardous Waste Storage of the PRC
  • Labor Law of the PRC
  • Labor Contract Law of the PRC
  • Law of the PRC on the Protection of Disabled Persons
  • Law of the PRC on the Protection of Minors
  • Product Quality Law of the PRC
  • Trademark Law of the PRC
  • Patent Law of the PRC
  • Advertising Law of the PRC
  • Anti-UnfairCompetition Law of the PRC
  • Company Law of the PRC

Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT (CONTINUED)

In order to identify the most significant environmental and social issues, the Group has taken key stakeholders including investors, shareholders, employees, customers and suppliers into consideration. The content of the ESG Report is determined based on the extent of impact that various sustainability matters affect the Group's stakeholders and the extent of relevance that various sustainability matters influence the Group. Formal assessment is carried out annually by a specific project team which reviews each major environmental and social issue in the light of materiality after conducting interview with the heads of various departments, examining the position of key stakeholders as well as reviewing different aspects of operation. For the year ended 31 March 2019, the Group's specific project team has completed its annual assessment and the result is summarized as below:

DECISION MATRIX

HIGH

Impact on

Stakeholders

LOW

Areas Identified as Relevant for Discussion in

Areas Identified as Critical for Disclosure in

the ESG Report

the ESG Report

-

Anti Corruption (including bribery prevention

-

Emissions (including greenhouse gas and

and fraud prevention)

other emission and wastage disposal)

-

C o m m u n i t y I n v e s t m e n t ( i n c l u d i n g

-

Use of Resources (including resources

involvement in the community and social

consumption and energy efficiency)

contribution)

-

Environment and Natural Resources

(including usage of scarce resources and

influence to environment)

-

Product Responsibility (including compliance

with product safety standards and quality

assurance)

Areas Identified as Not Material for Discussion

Areas Identified as Relevant for Discussion in

and Disclosure in the ESG Report

the ESG Report

-

Other matters

-

Employment (including compensation and

dismissal, equal opportunity and anti-

discrimination)

-

Health and Safety (including workplace

safety and employee protection)

-

Development and Training (including

employee development and continuous

improvement)

-

Labor Standards (including compliance with

employment regulations and standards)

-

Supplier Chain Management (including

quality control and environmental and social

risk management on supply chain)

LOW

HIGH

Relevance to the Group

The Group welcomes stakeholders' feedback on our approach to substantiality. Suggestions can be sent to us by registered mail to the Company's registered address and its Hong Kong principal office.

The Group established policies and carried out various measures that cover different sustainability aspects. Their major features, together with the relevant and applicable environmental key performance indicators ("KPI") as required to be disclosed according to the ESG Guide, are outlined in different sections of this report.

Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19

04/05

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT (CONTINUED)

ENVIRONMENT

EMISSIONS AND USE OF RESOURCES

The Group targets to minimize the emission of greenhouse gas and other wastages. Policies are adopted which aim at complying with the applicable requirements of the laws, regulations, rules and practices on emission and use of resources that have a significant impact on the Group. Due to the Group's business nature, one major important source of the Group's air emission is greenhouse gas indirectly derived from daily consumption of electricity during the operation. The Group develops policy to reduce electricity usage. Campaigns are carried out and notice boards are installed in the Group's premises to encourage employees to save energy. The Group deploys real-time system to monitor abnormal electricity consumption and gather data through the system to identify areas for optimization on usage. The data for electricity usage is analyzed, reported monthly and shared within the Group to allow different departments to benchmark their energy usage and understand the overall energy performance. When machineries and equipments are acquired, the Group has preference to acquire high- energy performance products when possible. Lighting and air conditioning systems are configured in an optimized way to ensure efficient use of electricity.

The consumption of petrol and diesel oil by vehicles used during operation is another source of the Group's emission of green house gas and other gases. Whenever possible, the Group will acquire vehicles that comply with the prevailing standards on fuel consumption and air emission. The Group has policy to require vehicles to be properly maintained in good condition and to be retired if their total travel mileage reaches certain pre-determined levels. In addition, the Group minimizes its use of delivery trucks by optimizing its goods delivery schedule and increases the efficiency of loading per truck.

The Group uses natural gas in some of its facilities, but the consumption and its associated air emission are relatively insignificant. The management of the Group encourages the use of alternative energy that is cleaner and more sustainable. Other than natural gas, solar energy has also been used to reduce the reliance on traditional fossil energy.

The key environmental data on air emission and greenhouse gas emission mainly in connection with consumption of electricity and consumption of petrol and diesel oil by vehicle generated by the Relevant Entity during the year ended 31 March 2019 is summarized as below:

Type of Emission

Total Emission

Intensity (Note)

For the year ended 31 March 2019

Nitrogen Oxides (NOx)

96.30 kg

1.44 g/m2

Sulphur Oxides (Sox)

0.55 kg

0.01 g/m2

Particulate Matters (PM)

7.97 kg

0.12 g/m2

Greenhouse Gas (GHG)

- Scope 1

216.01 tonnes

3.23 kg/m3

- Scope 2

22,264.92 tonnes

333.23 kg/m3

- Scope 3

994.25 tonnes

14.88 kg/m3

For the year ended 31 March 2018

Nitrogen Oxides (NOx)

201.73 kg

3.02 g/m2

Sulphur Oxides (Sox)

1.14 kg

0.02 g/m2

Particulate Matters (PM)

14.91 kg

0.22 g/m2

Greenhouse Gas (GHG)

- Scope 1

236.00 tonnes

3.53 kg/m3

- Scope 2

20,473.00 tonnes

306.41 kg/m3

- Scope 3

1,358.40 tonnes

20.33 kg/m3

Note: Intensity is calculated based on the total floor area of the premises used by the Relevant Entity. The presentation format and parameters used for greenhouse gas is updated in order to provide report user more relevant information.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 12:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
09:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Incorporatio..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) resignation of non-executive director; (2..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on interim results for the six m..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Articles of association
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement principal financial data of sino..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed amendment of the terms of convertibl..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2018-19 environmental, social and governance ..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement information concerning..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement change of chief executive office..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement strategic cooperation ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 317 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 252,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.41%40 386
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.17%51 575
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.37%29 159
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG23.34%26 315
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 193
NASDAQ21.88%16 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group