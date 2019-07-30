Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2018/2019 Annual Report

07/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 226)

2018/2019

ANNUAL REPORT

Contents

Page

Corporate Information

2

Chairman's Statement

3

Report of the Directors

5

Corporate Governance Report

33

Risk Management Report

45

Environmental, Social and Governance Report

55

Independent Auditor's Report

81

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

86

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

87

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

88

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

90

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

92

Notes to the Financial Statements

94

Particulars of Principal Subsidiaries

205

Particulars of Principal Associates

217

Particulars of Principal Joint Ventures

219

Particulars of Joint Operation

221

Schedule of Major Properties

222

Summary of Financial Information

227

Supplementary Financial Information

228

2

Lippo Limited | 2018/2019 Annual Report

Corporate Information

HONORARY CHAIRMAN*

Dr. Mochtar Riady

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

Dr. Stephen Riady (Chairman)

Mr. John Luen Wai Lee, BBS, JP

  • (Managing Director and
  • Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Jark Pui Lee, SBS, OBE, JP

Mr. Leon Nim Leung Chan

Independent non-executive Directors Mr. Edwin Neo

Mr. King Fai Tsui

Mr. Victor Ha Kuk Yung

COMMITTEES

Audit Committee

Mr. Victor Ha Kuk Yung (Chairman)

Mr. Leon Nim Leung Chan

Mr. Edwin Neo

Mr. King Fai Tsui

Remuneration Committee

Mr. King Fai Tsui (Chairman)

Mr. Leon Nim Leung Chan

Mr. Victor Ha Kuk Yung

Mr. Edwin Neo

Dr. Stephen Riady

Nomination Committee

Mr. King Fai Tsui (Chairman)

Mr. Leon Nim Leung Chan

Mr. Victor Ha Kuk Yung

Mr. Edwin Neo

Dr. Stephen Riady

SECRETARY

Mr. Davy Kwok Fai Lee

AUDITOR

Ernst & Young

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

China CITIC Bank International Limited

UBS AG

SOLICITORS

Howse Williams

REGISTRAR

Tricor Progressive Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

REGISTERED OFFICE

40th Floor, Tower Two

Lippo Centre

89 Queensway Hong Kong

STOCK CODE

226

WEBSITE

www.lippoltd.com.hk

  • non-officerposition

Lippo Limited | 2018/2019 Annual Report

3

Chairman's Statement

I hereby present the annual report of the Company (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Year").

The growth momentum of the global economy has been dampened by the worsening trade disputes. The prolonged and escalating trade disputes have affected investor sentiment and increased volatility in the financial markets which may have significant repercussions on the global economy, international trade, financial and investment activities.

The Group and its joint ventures in Singapore (led by OUE Limited ("OUE"), together with its subsidiaries, the "OUE Group") strode to consolidate and grow their businesses by optimising their operations, strengthening diversified asset portfolio and undertaking corporate transactions in the midst of slower global economic growth as well as regional and international uncertainties and risks during the Year.

The OUE Group contracted a conditional purchase of plots of land within the central business district in South Jakarta, Indonesia for a high-rise mixed development featuring Grade-A offices and a luxury boutique hotel. In order to streamline its asset ownership to achieve better operational effectiveness, a wholly-owned subsidiary of OUE disposed of its interest in the office components of OUE Downtown (a landmark in Singapore's Central Business District) to OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust ("OUE C-REIT"), a subsidiary of OUE. The OUE Group also completed in April 2019 the disposal of all its interests in Aquamarina Hotel Private Limited (owner of the Marina Mandarin Singapore) and Marina Centre Holdings Private Limited and it is expected that the Group would share a satisfactory profit from these disposals for the year ending 31 March 2020. In April 2019, OUE C-REIT and OUE Hospitality Trust ("OUE H-Trust") announced the proposed merger of OUE C-REIT and OUE H-Trust. If completed, the above proposed merger would result in the creation of one of the largest diversified REITs listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). It is anticipated that the increased scale achieved by the enlarged REIT would provide flexibility and capacity to drive long term growth of the combined REIT.

Demand for healthcare continues to escalate, driven by rapidly ageing population. We are optimistic about the long-term growth outlook for the healthcare sector. The Group has invested in Healthway Medical Corporation Limited ("HMC") which has a wide network of medical centres and clinics in Singapore providing comprehensive healthcare services. It is expected that HMC will benefit from the expansion of the Community Health Assist Scheme in Singapore which will cover all Singaporeans, regardless of income, for chronic conditions. OUE Lippo Healthcare Limited ("OUELH", together with its subsidiaries, the "OUELH Group"), a subsidiary of OUE, expanded its healthcare business across Pan-Asia by acquiring interest in First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT") and its manager. First REIT is the first healthcare real estate investment trust listed on the Mainboard of the SGX-ST and currently has a portfolio of 20 high quality healthcare-related properties with stable cash flows and long lease terms across Indonesia, Singapore and Korea. In December 2018, the OUELH Group signed a letter of intent (as supplemented) with the China Merchants group (the "China Merchants Group") for a proposed high-end international hospital in Prince Bay, Shenzhen, the PRC. The OUELH Group's joint venture with the China Merchants Group also signed management agreements for three medical facilities of the China Merchants Group in the PRC. To expand in pan-Asia healthcare network, in April 2019, the OUELH Group completed the acquisition of controlling stakes in two Myanmar companies which own, manage and operate three hospitals, one medical centre and two clinics in Myanmar. With the above acquisitions, OUELH is well-positioned to provide affordable quality healthcare to meet the rising demand in the fast growing emerging economies.

4

Lippo Limited | 2018/2019 Annual Report

Chairman's Statement (continued)

During the Year, the Group disposed of its interests in Lippo Securities Holdings Limited, the securities arm of the Group and the food distribution business. The terms for such disposals were attractive. The Group will strengthen its manufacturing capacity for its bakery products by constructing a new food factory in Malaysia. The Group is planning to develop new food retail brands to maximise growth opportunities.

The Group and its joint ventures will continuously look for attractive growth opportunities in Asia and elsewhere that will drive financial returns for shareholders in the long term.

The Group recorded a consolidated loss attributable to shareholders of approximately HK$112 million for the Year, as compared to a consolidated profit of approximately HK$92 million (restated following the completion of purchase price allocation exercise in respect of the Group's acquisition of an associate) for the year ended 31 March 2018.

The Directors have proposed a final cash dividend of HK5 cents per share for the Year. Together with the interim dividend of HK3 cents per share, total dividends for the Year will be HK8 cents per share.

Last but not least, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our Directors, management, our employees and partners for their valuable contributions to the development of the Group as well as to shareholders for their continued support to the Company.

Stephen Riady

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 June 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
