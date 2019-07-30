Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2018/2019 Annual Report

Lippo Limited | 2018/2019 Annual Report 3

Chairman's Statement

I hereby present the annual report of the Company (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Year").

The growth momentum of the global economy has been dampened by the worsening trade disputes. The prolonged and escalating trade disputes have affected investor sentiment and increased volatility in the financial markets which may have significant repercussions on the global economy, international trade, financial and investment activities.

The Group and its joint ventures in Singapore (led by OUE Limited ("OUE"), together with its subsidiaries, the "OUE Group") strode to consolidate and grow their businesses by optimising their operations, strengthening diversified asset portfolio and undertaking corporate transactions in the midst of slower global economic growth as well as regional and international uncertainties and risks during the Year.

The OUE Group contracted a conditional purchase of plots of land within the central business district in South Jakarta, Indonesia for a high-rise mixed development featuring Grade-A offices and a luxury boutique hotel. In order to streamline its asset ownership to achieve better operational effectiveness, a wholly-owned subsidiary of OUE disposed of its interest in the office components of OUE Downtown (a landmark in Singapore's Central Business District) to OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust ("OUE C-REIT"), a subsidiary of OUE. The OUE Group also completed in April 2019 the disposal of all its interests in Aquamarina Hotel Private Limited (owner of the Marina Mandarin Singapore) and Marina Centre Holdings Private Limited and it is expected that the Group would share a satisfactory profit from these disposals for the year ending 31 March 2020. In April 2019, OUE C-REIT and OUE Hospitality Trust ("OUE H-Trust") announced the proposed merger of OUE C-REIT and OUE H-Trust. If completed, the above proposed merger would result in the creation of one of the largest diversified REITs listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). It is anticipated that the increased scale achieved by the enlarged REIT would provide flexibility and capacity to drive long term growth of the combined REIT.

Demand for healthcare continues to escalate, driven by rapidly ageing population. We are optimistic about the long-term growth outlook for the healthcare sector. The Group has invested in Healthway Medical Corporation Limited ("HMC") which has a wide network of medical centres and clinics in Singapore providing comprehensive healthcare services. It is expected that HMC will benefit from the expansion of the Community Health Assist Scheme in Singapore which will cover all Singaporeans, regardless of income, for chronic conditions. OUE Lippo Healthcare Limited ("OUELH", together with its subsidiaries, the "OUELH Group"), a subsidiary of OUE, expanded its healthcare business across Pan-Asia by acquiring interest in First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT") and its manager. First REIT is the first healthcare real estate investment trust listed on the Mainboard of the SGX-ST and currently has a portfolio of 20 high quality healthcare-related properties with stable cash flows and long lease terms across Indonesia, Singapore and Korea. In December 2018, the OUELH Group signed a letter of intent (as supplemented) with the China Merchants group (the "China Merchants Group") for a proposed high-end international hospital in Prince Bay, Shenzhen, the PRC. The OUELH Group's joint venture with the China Merchants Group also signed management agreements for three medical facilities of the China Merchants Group in the PRC. To expand in pan-Asia healthcare network, in April 2019, the OUELH Group completed the acquisition of controlling stakes in two Myanmar companies which own, manage and operate three hospitals, one medical centre and two clinics in Myanmar. With the above acquisitions, OUELH is well-positioned to provide affordable quality healthcare to meet the rising demand in the fast growing emerging economies.