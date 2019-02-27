Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2018 Net Profit Up 26% at HK$9.31 Billion

By Chester Yung



Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (0388.HK) said Wednesday its 2018 net profit rose 26% to a record high, thanks partly to record highs in cash market turnover and derivatives market trading volume.

The operator of Hong Kong's stock exchange said its net profit for the year ended December rose to 9.31 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.19 billion), up from HK$7.40 billion a year earlier and largely in line with market expectations. Its full-year revenue and other income rose 20% to HK$15.87 billion.

The operator declared a second interim dividend of HK$3.07 a share, bringing the full-year dividend to HK$6.71, a record high and up 24% from a year earlier.

"We are entering 2019 with more geopolitical and economic uncertainty than has been the case for many years," HKEx Chairwoman Laura Cha said in a statement, noting that market volatility could potentially lead to a further deterioration in investor sentiment and, ultimately, a global economic slowdown. Still, she said the city's stock-exchange operator is "well placed to remain competitive and relevant."

