Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2018 Net Profit Up 26% at HK$9.31 Billion

0
02/27/2019 | 12:46am EST

By Chester Yung

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (0388.HK) said Wednesday its 2018 net profit rose 26% to a record high, thanks partly to record highs in cash market turnover and derivatives market trading volume.

The operator of Hong Kong's stock exchange said its net profit for the year ended December rose to 9.31 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.19 billion), up from HK$7.40 billion a year earlier and largely in line with market expectations. Its full-year revenue and other income rose 20% to HK$15.87 billion.

The operator declared a second interim dividend of HK$3.07 a share, bringing the full-year dividend to HK$6.71, a record high and up 24% from a year earlier.

"We are entering 2019 with more geopolitical and economic uncertainty than has been the case for many years," HKEx Chairwoman Laura Cha said in a statement, noting that market volatility could potentially lead to a further deterioration in investor sentiment and, ultimately, a global economic slowdown. Still, she said the city's stock-exchange operator is "well placed to remain competitive and relevant."

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 15 831 M
EBIT 2018 11 013 M
Net income 2018 9 378 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,47%
P/E ratio 2018 36,26
P/E ratio 2019 33,78
Capi. / Sales 2018 21,6x
Capi. / Sales 2019 20,6x
Capitalization 342 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 290  HKD
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED18.11%43 626
CME GROUP-5.65%63 501
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-0.04%42 831
DEUTSCHE BOERSE6.77%24 166
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%23 694
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE10.54%20 619
