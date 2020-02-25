Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 Final Results, Dividend and Closure of Register of Members
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 388)
2019 FINAL RESULTS,
DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
1
FINANCIAL AND STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS
Charles Li, Chief Executive said: "2019 was a good year for HKEX. Despite a challenging political and economic backdrop, we are reporting record revenue and other income, and profit, for the second consecutive financial year. Very strong Stock Connect revenue, a buoyant IPO market and good returns from investments offset macro-driven softness in trading volumes in the Cash and Derivatives Markets.
As we reach the mid-point of our three-year Strategic Plan 2019-2021, we remain confident that HKEX is very well-placed as both destination market and financial gateway to and from China, that our business is strongly positioned to capitalise on growth opportunities and that we are competitively positioned internationally."
Financial Highlights
Revenue and other income for 2019 was up 3 per cent against 2018, driven by record revenue and other income from Stock Connect, and an increase in net investment income, including fair value gains on collective investment schemes and higher interest income; but partly offset by a reduction in trading and clearing fees from lower trading volumes in Cash and Derivatives Markets
Operating expenses fell 2 per cent against the prior year, attributable to a decrease in premises expenses as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases1. Excluding such impact, operating expenses increased by 6 per cent, due to higher staff and IT costs
EBITDA2 was up 4 per cent against 2018, with EBITDA margin at 75 per cent, 1 per cent higher than 2018
Profit attributable to shareholders rose by 1 per cent, to a record high of $9,391 million
Strategic Highlights
Hong Kong's IPO market again ranked first globally in terms of IPO funds raised in 2019, with several of the world's biggest
2019 listings, including Alibaba and Budweiser APAC
Stock Connect Northbound ADT saw a record high in 2019, more than double the previous record achieved in 2018, partly attributable to the successful inclusion of China A shares in MSCI, FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones indices
Bond Connect ADT reached RMB10.7 billion, nearly triple that of 2018
The Closing Auction Session was expanded in October 2019 to cover all equities and funds
Derivatives Markets trading hours were extended from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. since June 2019
Weekly Index Options, Indian Rupee Currency Futures, and USD-denominated London Metal Mini Futures for six base metals were newly launched in 2019
Inline Warrants were introduced in July 2019, with a total of 922 listed as at 31 December 2019
Inclusion of eligible companies with weighted voting rights in Southbound Trading of Stock Connect from October 2019
Upgrade of derivatives platforms and new Orion Trading Platform - China Stock Connect successfully rolled out in May and August respectively
The LME released a set of Responsible Sourcing requirements for all traded metals and decided to proceed with the warehouse reform proposals in 2019
2019
2018
$m
$m
Change
Revenue and other income
16,311
15,867
3%
Operating expenses
4,048
4,110
(2%)
EBITDA
12,263
11,757
4%
Profit attributable to shareholders
9,391
9,312
1%
Basic earnings per share
$7.49
$7.50
(0%)
First interim dividend per share
$3.72
$3.64
2%
Second interim dividend per share
$2.99
$3.07
(3%)
$6.71
$6.71
0%
Dividend payout ratio
90%
90%
-
2019
2018
Change
KEY MARKET STATISTICS
ADT of equity products traded on the Stock Exchange ($bn)
69.2
84.2
(18%)
ADT of DWs, CBBCs and warrants traded on the Stock Exchange ($bn)
18.0
23.2
(22%)
ADT traded on the Stock Exchange (Headline ADT) ($bn)
87.2
107.4
(19%)
ADV of derivatives contracts traded on the
Futures Exchange ('000 contracts)
626
687
(9%)
ADV of stock options contracts traded on the Stock Exchange
442
517
(15%)
('000 contracts)
Chargeable ADV3 of metals contracts traded on the LME ('000 lots)
617
627
(2%)
ADT of Bond Connect (RMBbn)
10.7*
3.6
197%
New record high in 2019
As a result of the adoption of HKFRS 16: Leases, operating lease rentals are no longer recognised under operating expenses. Please refer to note 1 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for further details.
For the purposes of this announcement, EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expenses and other finance costs, taxation, depreciation and amortisation. It excludes the Group's share of results of the joint ventures and other non-recurring costs arising from the proposed combination with LSEG.
Chargeable ADV excludes administrative trades (Admin Trades) and other non-chargeable trades. Admin Trades were introduced in 2017 to meet requirements resulting from MiFID II.
2
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
Our focus on our Strategic Plan 2019-2021 and our vision to be the global markets leader in the Asian time zone has sustained and enhanced our competitiveness throughout 2019. This has been achieved despite broad global political and economic uncertainties and market instability, aggravated further by local social unrest. Against this challenging macroeconomic backdrop, our solid performance reflects the resilience and strength of our business. Our expectation is that the year ahead will prove no less demanding, but we are confident that we have the right governance, structure and strategy, coupled with the requisite experience and skills, to underpin our future success.
Our Performance
Total revenue and other income for the year ended 31 December 2019 was $16.3 billion, up 3 per cent from 2018, resulting in record-high profit attributable to shareholders of $9,391 million, up 1 per cent.
The macro environment dampened investor confidence, impacting volumes and trading which fell from their record highs of 2018. New trading records, however, were set across various individual derivatives market products. Northbound Trading through Stock Connect, continued setting new highs, following successful inclusion of A shares into various major international stock indices. Bond Connect also celebrated record levels in trading volume and number of investors. Hong Kong's IPO market was again the world's largest in 2019, the seventh time in 11 years.
In the UK, the LME had a solid year with chargeable average daily volume of metals contracts traded on the LME broadly in line with 2018.
Dividend
The Board declared payment of a second interim dividend of $2.99 per share which, together with the first interim dividend of $3.72 per share paid in September 2019, results in our full - year dividend remaining at last year's record high of $6.71 per share.
Strategic Update
We made strong progress on our strategic priorities in 2019. Our commitment to strengthen our global competitiveness will remain a core focus for us in the years ahead. Further enhancements were made to Stock Connect to include Hong Kong -listed eligible companies with weighted voting rights (WVR) in Southbound Trading for the first time in October. We also continued our effort to drive product innovation across assets classes in Hong Kong and London.
Throughout the year, technological transformation remained core to our strategy, helping to drive business growth and capture new opportunities. In support of our strategy to elevate our technological capabilities and develop strong alliances with technology partners, we acquired a majority stake in BayConnect Technology Company Limited (formerly known as Shenzhen Ronghui Tongjin Technology Co., Ltd.), a Shenzhen-based financial markets technology firm; and invested in a minority interest in Fusion Bank Limited, a licensed virtual bank in Hong Kong.
Market Quality
As Asia's premier exchange group, we are responsible for ensuring market efficiency and promoting the quality of our markets for the long-term sustainable benefit of all.
During 2019, we undertook a series of market microstructure enhancements to boost overall market liquidity and competitiveness, by extending the After-Hours Trading Session by two hours to 3 a.m., and expanding the Closing Auction Session to cover all equities and funds in the securities market.
3
On the regulatory front, the Exchange implemented various Listing Rule amendments to address backdoor listings and shell activities and to safeguard market quality. As part of our focus on sustainability, we announced in December 2019 consultation conclusi ons and amendments to the ESG Reporting Guide to further improve issuers' governance and disclosure of ESG activities.
In the UK, in October 2019 the LME announced its "Responsible Sourcing" requirements for all its listed brands, following extensive market engagement and a formal market-wide consultation with the aim of building stronger, sustainable global metal supply chains. As part of its ongoing effort to optimise its warehouse network, the LME announced in November 2019 its decision to proceed with the warehouse reform proposals following the July 2019 market consultation. These efforts help reinforce the LME's leadership role in the metals industry.
Specific details of the Group's performance, achievements, and market initiatives in 2019 ar e set out in the Chief Executive's Review and Business Review sections of this announcement.
Corporate Responsibility
At HKEX, we believe strong corporate governance is key to good corporate citizenship and business success. As both a regulator and market operator, it is both our responsibility and privilege to promote sustainability, leading by example in embracing best -in-class governance standards and CSR practices.
With this in mind, we established an International Advisory Council in February 2019 to provide the HKEX Board with insight and expertise from around the world, on business, economics, finance and technology.
To provide opportunities for further improvement of our boards' effective functioning, we engaged an independent external consultant to evaluate the performance of the boards of HKEX and of its two UK subsidiaries in 2019. The evaluation concluded that all three boards are effective, highlighting in particular that the HKEX Board operates effectively and has made material progress since the prior independent evaluation in 2017.
Following the rollout of our CSR Strategy and Plan for 2019-2021 in February 2019, we continued to expand our CSR efforts and commitment, underpinned by our purpose, "to promote and progress our financial markets and the communities they support for the prosperity of all". During the year, we launched and consolidated a large number of CSR initiatives and programmes focusing on strong governance, diversity and financial literacy. We were in particular proud to be recognised for the $1 billion we have raised for The Community Chest of Hong Kong in the last 20 years. We launched the HKEX Foundation, contributed over 3,000 hours of volunteering services to our communities, and hosted a wealth of internal and external events to drive our sustainability agenda. Details can be found in our 2019 CSR Report, which will be available on the HKEX Group website together with the 2019 Annual Report.
Outlook
Global stock markets in early 2020 have been adversely affected by concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak and this, together with the ongoing Sino-US trade tensions, the upcoming US presidential election and the impact of Brexit, will undoubtedly shape the performance of capital markets in 2020.
Our focus as a business, will remain on the successful execution of our strategic plan and working together with our regulators and other stakeholders to support the prosperity and sustainability of our markets and communities. We are confident that the efforts we are making will position us strongly for the next phase of our journey. Our relevance and unique role in many ways is perhaps more important than it has ever been, and we remain optimistic about the opportunities that this will present.
During the year we were deeply saddened to lose a member on the HKEX Board, the late Mary Ma, and our sincere condolences go to her family.
4
On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our gratitude to members of the International Advisory Council for their invaluable advice and guidance. I would also thank my fellow Board members for their support and contributions throughout 2019. Importantly, this year the staff of HKEX have gone "above and beyond" on many occasions and on behalf of the Board I would like to thank them for their dedication and commitment, during what has been, at times, an incredibly challenging period.
Finally, I would like to extend my utmost appreciation to our Shareholders and other valued stakeholders for their continued confidence and support. We will continue to work hard to deliver the ongoing and future success of HKEX.
Laura M CHA
Chairman
5
CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REVIEW
2019 was a very busy year for the Group. The macroeconomic environment was characterised by notable volatility; internationally, Sino-US trade disputes and the ongoing uncertainty of Brexit added to global economic and market unpredictability. Despite the heightened geopolitical uncertainties, trade tensions and local social unrest, Hong Kong's financial markets have been resilient, fulfilling their pivotal role as East-West Connector and celebrating their leadership once again as the world's largest IPO capital market for the seventh time in 11 years. 2019 also marked the first year in the delivery of our latest three-year Strategic Plan and we are pleased to report good progress in implementing our strategic initiatives against the plan's three pillars: China Anchored; Globally Connected; and Technology Empowered. With strong foundations built up over previous years and our increasing relevance as an international financial centre, I am confident that HKEX and Hong Kong will prosper as we step into a new decade.
Outstanding Market Performance
Market highlights in 2019
Our IPO market in Hong Kong again ranked first globally, with total IPO funds reaching $314.2 billion.
Stock Connect Northbound ADT reached a new record of RMB41.7 billion, increasing 104 per cent from 2018.
Bond Connect trading volumes also saw record-high with ADT reaching RMB10.7 billion, increasing 197 per cent from 2018.
Turnover of securitised derivatives (DWs, CBBCs and Inline Warrants) remained the world's highest for the 13th consecutive year.
Turnover of RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures reached another milestone at 1,938,891 contracts.
Despite volatile sentiment, our primary market had another excellent year. Hong Kong topped the world's IPO fundraising league table in 2019: a total of 183 company listings raised $314.2 billion in total, a 9 per cent increase over 2018 and the highest amount raised in a single year since 2010. Hong Kong has also become the second largest biotech fundraising centre in the world, less than two years after we launched the most significant listing reforms in a quarter century. We were pleased to welcome 10 Weighted Voting Rights (WVR) and/or biotech companies last year under the New Chapters4, with IPO funds raised of $117.3 billion - compared with seven listings raising $94.2 billion in 2018. The Group also welcomed some of the world's biggest IPOs of the year, including Alibaba's $101 billion secondary listing in November; and Budweiser APAC's $45 billion IPO in September. The Alibaba offering marked the first wholly electronic public offering in Hong Kong, signalling further progress on IPO settlement cycle-shortening, with trading commencing in T+4 business days compared with the traditional minimum of T+5. Our existing listed companies raised $140.0 billion, a decrease of 45 per cent over 2018. Total funds raised in the year reached $454.2 billion, a decrease of 17 per cent over 2018.
On the regulatory front, HKEX implemented a number of Listing Rule amendments to enhance the quality and reputation of the Hong Kong markets, including, but not limited to, changes related to improving the quality and reliability of financial information, backdoor listing, continuing listing criteria and other rule amendments. Early in 2020, we have also launched a market consultation on proposals to allow corporate entities as WVR beneficiaries. Our belief that ESG considerations are fundamental to any business' success has been further anchored through significant enhancements to the ESG governance and disclosure framework for listed companies, which we were pleased to publish in our consultation conclusions in December 2019.
4 Refers to the Main Board Listing Rules Chapters 8A, 18A and 19C
6
Our secondary markets continued to demonstrate resilience and strength in 2019, performing well against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. The full-year 2019 ADT for the Cash Market reached $87.2 billion, a decrease of 19 per cent compared with 2018, while total equity turnover reached $15,597.9 billion, a 20 per cent decrease from 2018. The market capitalisation of the securities market reached $38,165.0 billion at the end of December 2019, setting a new daily record on 30 December and marking an increase of 28 per cent compared with end of December 2018. Hong Kong has again taken the crown as the world's largest structured products market, for the 13th consecutive year, with total securitised derivatives (DWs, CBBCs and Inline Warrants) turnover of $4,413.7 billion, though down 23 per cent on 2018. Derivatives turnover in the year was 262,885,798 contracts, with 115,759,091 and 147,126,707 contracts for futures and options respectively. Our mini HSI and mini HSCEI Options have again set new open interest records during the year, surpassing records set in 2018. Open interest of total futures and options at 2019 year-end was 9,698,551 contracts, down from 10,594,737 at the previous year-end.
Average Daily Turnover on
Average Daily Number of Contracts Traded on
Cash Market
Derivatives Market
107.4
101.1
94.7
87.2
77.0
77.1
Full Year
2019 Q1
2019 Q2
2019 Q3
2019 Q4
Full Year
2018
2019
$bn
Strategic Development Review
China Anchored
680
687
652
598
537
524
500
521
524
470
453
412
Full Year
2019 Q1
2019 Q2
2019 Q3
2019 Q4
Full Year
2018
2019
Options Contracts ('000)
Futures Contracts ('000)
As China's capital markets continue to internationalise, our role in driving flows of global liquidity into China-underlying, both onshore and offshore, has become increasingly significant.
We celebrated the 5th anniversary of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the 3rd anniversary of Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect last year, both of which have fundamentally changed and enhanced regional capital markets in the relatively short time that they have been established. With the successful inclusion of A shares into international benchmark indices such as MSCI, FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones indices, Stock Connect volumes saw several record-breaking days throughout the year. Total Northbound turnover reached RMB9,757 billion, an increase of 109 per cent, breaking the previous record set in 2018, while Southbound turnover reached $2,481 billion. Having reached consensus with the two Mainland exchanges on the arrangements for the inclusion of eligible companies with WVR, we added two eligible WVR companies to Southbound Trading in October. This reflects the commitment by the three exchanges to refine and enhance our mutual market access programme between Mainland China and Hong Kong, promoting the long-term sustainable development of Asia's capital markets. As of the end of 2019, net capital inflows since launch into the Mainland and into Hong Kong reached RMB993.5 billion and $1,058.3 billion respectively.
Bond Connect gained significant momentum during 2019, with daily and monthly trading volumes setting multiple new records throughout the year. Total full year trading volume and ADT rose to RMB2,633.3 billion and RMB10.7 billion respectively, representing a 198 per cent and 197 per cent increase compared with 2018. With Bloomberg added as a second trading platform in January 2019, Bloomberg Barclays Index inclusion of onshore China bonds in April 2019 and in anticipation of other inclusions, market participation in Bond Connect has expanded significantly: as at the end of 2019, 1,601 global investors across 31 jurisdictions had been on-boarded, more than tripling that in 2018.
On the product front, RMB Currency Futures volumes continued to grow significantly, setting new record USD/CNH futures volume of 1,938,891 contracts, a 10 per cent growth compared with 2018.
7
Globally Connected
In September, we made a proposal to the Board of London Stock Exchange Group plc to combine our two companies to create a global market infrastructure leader. After detailed analysis and extensive discussions with shareholders, advisors and other stakeholders, we decided in October not to proceed further with the proposed offer. The decision was made with the best interest of our shareholders and stakeholders in mind: we remain firmly focused on delivering the key initiatives in our Strategic Plan, including our commitment to the Globally Connected pillar.
We have been actively expanding our product ecosystem across different asset classes to further enhance the attractiveness of Hong Kong's market as the venue of choice for global investors. In terms of structured products, the first Two-Time Inverse Product, the first actively-managed ETF and the first Inline Warrant were listed in May, June and July respectively. Weekly Index Options (including Weekly Hang Seng Index Options and Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options) and Indian Rupee Currency Futures were also launched in September and November respectively. In the commodities space, we launched six HKEX Gold Futures Indices and six USD-denominated London Metal Mini Futures in June and August respectively.
Separately, we introduced a number of market microstructure enhancements in the year, focusing on meeting the diverse trading needs of global investors. We further extended the After-Hours Trading Session in our derivatives market to 3 a.m. (June) and further expanded the Closing Auction Session (CAS) to cover all equities and funds (October). Enhancement plans to the Pre-opening Session (POS) and Volatility Control Mechanism (VCM) were released in December with the goal of boosting market liquidity. As we celebrated 20 years of ETF trading in Hong Kong, a number of market structure reforms were introduced to help enhance market liquidity. Through these initiatives, we aim to enhance liquidity, cost effectiveness of and accessibility to our cash and derivatives markets and remain competitive amidst a growing trend of global investors adopting algorithmic- and quantitative-driven trading strategies. We will continue to streamline the client on-boarding process and provide new product support.
In London, the LME launched seven new cash-settled metal futures in March, including two hot-rolled coil, two aluminium premiums, alumina, cobalt and molybdenum, to reflect global metals markets' needs to reduce losses and protect against price volatility. In October, a set of "Responsible Sourcing" requirements for all traded metals was published, following a market-wide consultation. The LME further released measures aimed at optimising its warehousing network, providing greater transparency to global inventory levels. In the Mainland, the QME launched four products in 2019 - copper rod, copper cathode, aluminium ingot and billet - and continued to steadily expand its warehouse network in China.
Volume cleared by OTC Clear reached a record high with a total of US$198.3 billion of notional amount cleared, 65 per cent higher than 2018.
Technology Empowered
Over the course of last year, we rolled out a number of key initiatives and programmes on the technology front to upgrade our core infrastructure, enhance our competitiveness, and embrace emerging technologies. Client Connect, a key component of the Next Generation Post Trade Programme, was launched to promote more secured and efficient client access. We further upgraded our Derivatives Market platform and rolled out Orion Trading Platform - China Stock Connect (OTP- CSC), a new Stock Connect trading system, to provide greater flexibility to support new functionalities and increased trading capacity requirements. We also continued to make progress on the delivery of Robotic Process Automation across the business to increase operational efficiency. The HKEX Innovation Lab, set up in August 2018, continued to explore, accelerate and deploy new technologies to promote the Group's core operations.
Aside from modernising our internal capabilities, we have sought to capture the benefits of the accelerating technology evolution in our industry by investing in a number of projects and organisations. In June we completed our acquisition of a majority equity interest in BayConnect (formerly known as Ronghui Tongjin), a specialist financial markets technology firm. BayConnect will reduce HKEX's reliance on third-party vendors, help manage development costs and reduce implementation risks. In January this year, we became a minority shareholder in Huakong TsingJiao
8
Information Science (Beijing) Limited, a Beijing-based data technology company, to create a partnership that seeks to help the Group realise our vision of building a data marketplace. HKEX also became a shareholder of Fusion Bank Limited, one of the eight virtual banks that obtained licenses from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.
Strategic Outlook
As we enter 2020 and a new decade, both our regional and global markets will unquestionably remain sensitive to geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, as well as the epidemic situation of COVID-
19. Our focus will be on maintaining operational resilience in times of unpredictability and challenges: I am confident that the success of the Group will continue to be underpinned by long-term growth in China, the continuous strength of Hong Kong as a vibrant international financial centre and our focus on embracing technology. It is also our top priority to further build, strengthen and diversify our capabilities in market connectivity, to develop our talent pipeline and to reinforce Hong Kong's relevance to both the East and West as the decade unfolds. In doing so we will realise our vision of being the "Global Markets Leader in the Asian Time Zone."
Remaining competitive and forward-thinking, skilfully executing on our strategy, we must have the courage to explore new opportunities, to experiment, and to move steadily and boldly towards greater success. Our relevance and our prosperity will be pinned to it.
Appreciation
2019 was a year when the Group demonstrated extraordinary resilience. This would not have been possible without the hard work, diligence and professionalism of our HKEX Group staff. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my most sincere gratitude to the senior executives who have recently left the Company, including David Graham (Former Head of Listing) and Roland Chai (Former Head of Post Trade), as well as Joseph Mau (Group Company Secretary) who will retire on 31 March 2020, for their contribution and service throughout the years. The new members to our management, together with the existing team, will continue to add to the Group's strength and diversity with their collective institutional experience and market insight.
I would also like to thank the SFC, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, market participants, our partners and stakeholders for their ongoing support of our initiatives. I look forward to working with you closely in the future, particularly in the continued successful implementation of the HKEX Strategic Plan 2019- 2021.
Finally, I am grateful to my fellow members of the Board for their unconditional trust and support. I am confident that with our conviction, our commercial focus and our resilience, we are well-placed to meet future challenges head on, and that we are strongly positioned to take advantages of the opportunities presented to us.
LI Xiaojia, Charles
Director and Chief Executive
9
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
BUSINESS REVIEW
Overview
Fig. 1 - Market activity and Group's revenue and other income5
HKEX's business performed well in 2019, reporting the highest ever revenue and other income and profit, despite subdued market sentiment driven by trade tensions between China and the US, social unrest in Hong Kong, a weakening economic outlook and uncertainties over Brexit. Stock Connect saw record revenue and other income, at a level of $1 billion. Furthermore, HKEX topped the global exchanges for IPO funds raised, for the seventh time in 11 years, welcoming a number of the world's biggest 2019 listings including Alibaba.
Revenue and other income in 2019 reached a record of $16.3 billion, 3 per cent higher than 2018, driven by higher net interest income from Corporate Funds and Margin Funds, an increase in net investment income from fair value gains on collective investment schemes, and record income generated from Stock Connect. This was partly offset by the reduction in trading and clearing fees from a 19 per cent drop in Cash Market headline ADT6 and moderate declines in trading volumes in the Derivatives and Commodities Markets.
Operating expenses in 2019 decreased by 2 per cent compared with 2018, due to lower premises expenses as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases1. Excluding the impact of this accounting change, operating expenses increased by 6 per cent against 2018, attributable to increased headcount and annual payroll adjustments, and higher maintenance expenses for new IT systems and upgraded networks.
With a phase one trade deal between China and the US, there are signs of recovery in investor confidence, although the current COVID-19 outbreak brings renewed uncertainty. The Group will continue to manage costs prudently whilst pursuing key strategic initiatives for future growth.
Includes net investment income and sundry income
ADT of equity products, DWs, CBBCs and warrants traded on the Stock Exchange
10
As set out in the Group's Strategic Plan 2019-2021, our vision is to be the Global Markets Leader in the Asian Time Zone - Connecting China, Connecting the World. To support this vision, HKEX has focused on the 3 pillars of China Anchored, Globally Connected, and Technology Empowered.
Progress made up to the date of this announcement is set out in the table below and further elaborated upon in the Business Update sections in each of the operating segments:
China Anchored
Enhance Stock Connect: Inclusion of eligible companies with WVR in Southbound Trading; launch of the investor identification regime for Southbound Trading
Enhance Bond Connect: Enhancements to connectivity, market infrastructure and investor admission processes, including addition of Bloomberg as a second trading platform, introduction of Primary Market Information Platform as the first English language portal, launch of Negotiable Certificate of Deposit primary subscription service, offering of T+3 settlement cycle and launch of E-Filing System for investor admission
Globally Connected
Improve our market microstructure: Further expansion of Closing Auction Session; extension of After-Hours Trading in Derivatives Market to 3 a.m.; the introduction of buy-in exemption for Exchange Traded Products (ETPs); enhancement of the Third Party Clearing arrangement allowing a Non-Clearing Participant to appoint different General Clearing Participants for clearing and settling trades; extension of trading hours and contract offerings for RMB currency derivatives products and kerb trading extension for the LME's six main contracts; introduction of new membership category for Registered Intermediating Brokers and Membership Incentive Programme at the LME
Enhance our product ecosystem across asset classes:Launch of the International Central Securities Depository settlement model for ETPs; launch of Inline Warrants, Weekly Index Options, Indian Rupee Currency Futures, six gold futures indices andUSD-denominatedLondon Metal Mini Futures for six base metals in Hong Kong; seven newcash-settledmetals futures contracts on the LME; and four new base metals products on the QME
Develop a listing and capital raising hub for major global and regional companies:Listing of several of the world's biggest listings in 2019, including Alibaba and Budweiser APAC; introduction of the respective derivatives products; launch of a market consultation on a proposal to allow corporate entities as WVR beneficiaries
Technology Empowered
Modernise our core systems: Upgrade of Derivatives Market platform; launch of Client Connect; and launch of Orion Trading Platform - China Stock Connect
Leverage new technology: Continued development of HKEX Innovation Lab
Expand our technology resources: Completed acquisition of a 51 per cent equity interest in BayConnect; invested in a minority interest in Huakong TsingJiao Information Science (Beijing) Limited with the vision of developing a scalable data marketplace platform
Unlock new growth opportunities: Signed a MOU with Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Limited to explore cooperation and collaboration in Fintech and data analytics
11
Cash Segment
Key Market Indicators
2019
2018
Change
ADT of equity products traded on the Stock Exchange 1, 2
($bn)
69.2
84.2
(18%)
ADT of Northbound Trading - Shanghai-Hong Kong
21.35
Stock Connect 2 (RMBbn)
11.6
84%
ADT of Northbound Trading - Shenzhen-Hong Kong
20.45
Stock Connect 2 (RMBbn)
8.8
132%
ADT of Bond Connect (RMBbn)
10.74, 5
3.6
197%
Average daily number of trades of equity products traded on the
Stock Exchange 1, 2 ('000)
1,157
1,225
(6%)
Number of newly listed companies on Main Board 3
1685
143
17%
Number of newly listed companies on GEM
15
75
(80%)
Number of companies listed on Main Board at 31 Dec
2,071
1,926
8%
Number of companies listed on GEM at 31 Dec
378
389
(3%)
Total
2,449
2,315
6%
Market capitalisation of companies listed on Main Board at
31 Dec ($bn)
38,058
29,723
28%
Market capitalisation of companies listed on GEM at
31 Dec ($bn)
107
186
(42%)
Excludes DWs, CBBCs and warrants (which are included under the Equity and Financial Derivatives segment) and includes $6.8 billion (2018: $8.2 billion) of ADT of Southbound Trading under Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and $4.0 billion (2018: $4.5 billion) under Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect
Includes buy and sell trades under Stock Connect
Includes 20 transfers from GEM (2018: 10)
Excludes the special trading days of 29 September 2019 (Sunday) and 12 October 2019 (Saturday), which are trading days for China but holidays for global investors
New record highs in 2019
2019
2018
$bn
$bn
Change
Total equity funds raised on Main Board
- IPOs
313.2
282.9
11%
- Post-IPO
136.7
250.3
(45%)
Total equity funds raised on GEM
- IPOs
1.0
5.1
(80%)
- Post-IPO
3.3
5.8
(43%)
Total
454.2
544.1
(17%)
Stock Connect - New Record Highs in 2019
2019
2018
Change
Northbound Trading value (RMBbn)
9,757
4,674
109%
Total revenue and other income 1 ($m)
1,009
678
49%
1
$699 million of which arose from trading and clearing activities (2018: $418 million)
12
Analysis of Results
Summary
2019
2018
Change
$m
$m
Trading fees and trading tariffs 1
2,100
2,386
(12%)
Stock Exchange listing fees 1
954
899
6%
Market data fees 1
508
496
2%
Other revenue
84
74
14%
Total revenue
3,646
3,855
(5%)
Operating expenses 2
(603)
(584)
3%
EBITDA
3,043
3,271
(7%)
EBITDA margin
83%
85%
(2%)
Excludes DWs, CBBCs and warrants (which are included under the Equity and Financial Derivatives segment)
Includes Listing Division costs relating to equity products traded on the Stock Exchange
Trading Fees and Trading Tariffs
$m
3,000
$84.2 bn
2,500
$69.2 bn
2,386
2,096
2,100
2,000
1,828
1,500
1,000
1,225
1,157
500
290
272
0
Trading fees
Trading tariffs
Total
2018
2019
ADT of equity products traded
Average daily number of
on the Stock Exchange 1
trades of equity products
traded on the Stock Exchange ('000) 1
Trading fees dropped by $268 million (13 per cent), less than the 18 per cent decrease in equity products ADT. This was primarily due to record high fees from Northbound Trading of Stock Connect. Trading tariffs dropped by 6 per cent, in line with the decrease in number of trades of equity products.
1 Excludes DWs, CBBCs and warrants (which are included under the Equity and Financial Derivatives segment)
Stock Exchange Listing Fees
2019
2018
Change
$m
$m
Annual listing fees
760
740
3%
Initial and subsequent issue listing fees
185
150
23%
Others
9
9
0%
Total
954
899
6%
13
Annual Listing Fees
Fees
Number
$m
2,449
1,000
2,315
2,500
800
740
760
2,000
600
1,500
400
1,000
200
500
0
0
2018
2019
Annual listing fees
Total number of listed companies at 31 Dec
Initial and Subsequent Issue Listing Fees
Fees
Number
$m
218
240
280
183
240
200
200
185
160
160
150
120
120
179
80
80
142
40
40
0
8
6
0
2018
2019
Initial listing fees
Subsequent issue listing fees
Total number of newly listed companies
Annual listing fees increased by 3 per cent, less than the increase in total number of listed companies, as there were more newly listed companies in 2H 2019.
EBITDA
Initial and subsequent issue listing fees increased by 23 per cent mainly due to an increase in forfeitures.
Operating expenses increased by $19 million, or 3 per cent, due to additional headcount for strategic projects and annual payroll adjustments, increased IT maintenance expenses for Stock Connect, partly offset by lower premises expenses ($47 million) as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases1. EBITDA margin dropped from 85 per cent to 83 per cent due to the decrease in revenue and the increase in operating expenses.
Business Update
The Hong Kong Cash Market showed resilient performance in 2019. The benchmark HSI closed at 28,189.75 on 31 December 2019, up 9 per cent from 31 December 2018. On 30 December 2019, market capitalisation reached a record high of $38,362 billion. Market sentiment and trading activities were relatively strong in Q1 2019 with headline ADT at $101.1 billion, which moderated to $77.1 billion in Q4. Annual headline ADT was at $87.2 billion, 19 per cent down from 2018 which saw a record high headline ADT of $107.4 billion.
Stock Connect
Stock Connect celebrated its fifth anniversary in 2019, with Northbound Trading achieving record turnover for the third consecutive year. Headline ADT (buy+sell) was RMB41.7 billion, a 104 per cent increase from 2018. Southbound Trading was also active with ADT (buy+sell) of $10.8 billion in 2019. As a result, Stock Connect generated record high revenue and other income for the third consecutive year, at a level of $1 billion in 2019.
Northbound Trading operated smoothly during the three inclusion processes of China A shares in MSCI Indexes, the two inclusion processes in FTSE Russell Indexes and the inclusion process in S&P Dow Jones Indices. On 26 November 2019, during the last tranche of the three inclusion processes of the MSCI Indexes, Northbound Trading turnover (buy+sell) reached a daily record high of RMB124.3 billion.
In March 2019, the SFC clarified that the Institutional Professional Investor requirement for trading ChiNext shares under Northbound Trading of Stock Connect would apply only to a corporation licensed for Type 9 regulated activity, not to its underlying funds, accounts or customers. The clarification further covered asset management companies regulated overseas in November 2019. The clarification improved ChiNext accessibility and was widely welcomed by market participants.
14
On 28 October 2019, the market welcomed the inclusion of eligible companies with WVR in Southbound Trading of Stock Connect. Two WVR stocks, namely Meituan Dianping and Xiaomi Corporation, have been actively traded by Southbound investors since the inclusion.
In December 2019, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the SFC jointly announced the launch of the investor identification regime for Southbound Trading, which came into effect on 13 January 2020. This is expected to further facilitate Stock Connect's orderly operations.
Market Structure Development
HKEX continues its focus on improving market microstructure. Effective 8 October 2019, Closing Auction Session was expanded to cover all equities and funds. Market participants welcomed this mechanism, and benefited from its utilisation in particular on index rebalancing days.
A consultation on Volatility Control Mechanism (VCM) and Pre-opening Session (POS) enhancements, and the possibility of a market-wide circuit breaker (CB), was released on 16 August 2019, with consultation conclusion issued on 13 December 2019. In view of majority support for the proposed enhancements to VCM and POS, HKEX plans to implement both enhancements in 2020. The market views for a CB, however, were divided, hence HKEX will not proceed with its implementation at this current time.
Issuer Business
Hong Kong topped the world's IPO fundraising tables in 2019 - the seventh time in the last 11 years7, welcoming 1838 listed companies and raising a total of $314.2 billion. HKEX also welcomed several of the world's biggest listings in 20197, including the secondary listing of Alibaba. Alibaba also became the first IPO in Hong Kong that was successfully launched without any physical forms or printed prospectus, with all the subscription payments to Share Registrar being made electronically. The issuer also has an arrangement in place to shorten the conversion of American Depositary Receipt to Ordinary Share (and vice versa) from up to 14 business days to as short as two business days.
The momentum for biotech listing continued to be strong in 2019 following the introduction of the Biotech Companies chapter (Chapter 18A of the Main Board Listing Rules) in April 2018. The Stock Exchange welcomed 16 biotech and healthcare companies (including 9 biotech companies listed under Chapter 18A) in 2019, raising a total of $39.1 billion. In May 2019, HKEX organised "HKEX Biotech Week 2019", which attracted over 1,000 scientists, biotech entrepreneurs, investors, technology experts and policymakers, to share industry insights and trends on the biotech industry and capital markets.
With a view to further strengthening Hong Kong's status as a leading IPO and fund raising centre, HKEX focused on expanding its reach and engagement overseas, particularly in Southeast Asia during the year. Looking forward, HKEX will continue to focus on promoting Hong Kong as a premier listing platform for high growth and innovative companies across the globe.
ETF Market Development
During 2019, HKEX introduced a series of market structure enhancements for Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) (which comprise ETFs and Leveraged and Inverse Products (L&I Products)), including the Designated Specialist programme, the International Central Securities Depository settlement model and a new buy-in exemption for ETP market makers. In addition, the first two-time Inverse Product and the first actively-managed ETF were listed on the Stock Exchange on 28 May 2019 and 18 June 2019, respectively.
On 12 November 2019, HKEX celebrated the 20th anniversary of the launch of ETFs on HKEX. The market capitalisation of Hong Kong's ETP market was $679 billion as of 31 December 2019 and the ADT of ETPs was $5.0 billion in 2019.
Source: Dealogic
Includes transfers of listing from GEM to the Main Board
15
Bond Connect
Trading through Bond Connect gained significant momentum during 2019, with monthly trading volumes reaching new records seven times during the year, the latest being RMB376 billion in November 2019. Single-day trading volume also recorded an all-time high of RMB30.3 billion on 21 October 2019. Overall, ADT of Bond Connect rose to RMB10.7 billion in 2019, nearly triple that of 2018.
Market participation in Bond Connect expanded significantly in 2019, amid the inclusion of Chinese RMB-denominated bonds in the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Indices from April 2019. As of 31 December 2019, a total of 1,601 institutional investors from 31 jurisdictions globally were admitted to Bond Connect, up 218 per cent from 503 institutional investors as of 31 December 2018.
In 2019, the following enhancements to Bond Connect's connectivity, market infrastructure as well as investor admission processes were achieved:
Bloomberg was welcomed as a second trading platform on 17 January 2019;
Primary Market Information Platform (PMIP), the first English language portal for the dissemination of Chinese primary bond market information, was launched in February 2019. As of 31 December 2019, PMIP had disclosed pre- and post-issuance information of over 1,200 new issues;
Negotiable Certificate of Deposit primary subscription service was launched in April 2019;
T+3 settlement cycle was made available starting from August 2019, enabling global investors to choose from T+0, T+1, T+2, or T+3 settlement for Bond Connect trades. The offering of longer settlement cycle provides greater flexibility for investors' settlement needs; and
E-FilingSystem was launched in December 2019 to enhance transparency and efficiency in the investor onboarding process.
Chinese bonds gained sizable representation in global benchmark bond indices in 2019, and such representation is expected to further expand in 2020. Chinese RMB-denominated bonds were added to the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Indices from 1 April 2019, phased over a 20-month period. In September 2019, JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced that Chinese government bonds will be included in its Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets global diversified and narrow diversified indices starting from 28 February 2020.
Listed Bond Market Development
In 2019, there were 420 new listings of debt securities on the Stock Exchange, with total funds raised of $1,402 billion, surpassing the previous record set in 2017. As part of HKEX's continuing efforts to develop its fixed-income markets, a concurrent bond offering issued by Agricultural Development Bank of China to both retail and institutional investors was successfully completed in May 2019. HKEX continues its efforts in 2019 in promoting green investments and actively participated in a number of green finance initiatives, including signing up to the "Green Investment Principles for the Belt and Road" to promote green investment in the Belt & Road region in April 2019, and participating as the supporting organisation of Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures in June 2019. In September 2019, HKEX supported the Hong Kong Green Finance Association in publishing the Green Bonds Guide, which laid out the core principles and provides guidance on the listing of green bonds in Hong Kong. Later in October 2019, HKEX supported the United Nations World Green Organisation Climate Finance & Sustainable Investing Conference to help promote Hong Kong as an international hub for green finance.
Listing Regulation
In 2019, the Stock Exchange issued various proposals and conclusions on Listing Rules amendments as set out in the following table. Details of the consultations and other main policy issues arising in 2019 as well as the proposals under review in 2020 will be set out in the 2019 Listing Committee Report.
16
Key Proposals and Conclusions in 2019
Effective date
Consultation
Consultation
of changes
paper1,2
conclusions 1
(if any)
∙ Proposed Changes to Documentary Requirements
Nov 2017
Feb 2019
1 Mar 2019
relating to Listed Issuers and Other Minor Rule
Amendments
∙ Backdoor Listing, Continuing Listing Criteria and Other
Jun 2018
Jul 2019
1 Oct 2019
Rule Amendments
∙ Review Structure in relation to Listing Committee
Aug 2018
Jan 2019
6 Jul 2019
Decisions
∙ Proposal relating to Listed Issuers with Disclaimer or
Sep 2018
May 2019
1 Sep 2019
Adverse Audit Opinion on Financial Statements
∙ Review of the Environmental, Social and Governance
May 2019
Dec 2019
1 Jul 2020
Reporting Guide and related Listing Rules
∙ Codification of General Waivers and Principles relating to
Aug 2019
1H 2020
-
IPOs and Listed Issuers and Minor Rule Amendments
(tentative)
∙ Review of Chapter 37 - Debt Issues to Professional
Dec 2019
1H 2020
-
Investors only
(tentative)
All the consultation papers and conclusions are available under the News (Market Consultations) section of the HKEX Market website.
In January 2020, the Stock Exchange published a consultation paper on Corporate WVR Beneficiaries to seek public feedback on a proposal to allow corporate entities to benefit from WVR, subject to additional conditions and investor safeguards.
Key Initiatives by the Stock Exchange to Promote Issuers' Self-compliance with the Listing Rules
Issued series of listing decisions on interpretation of the Listing Rules, including reverse takeover transactions and reasons for rejection of listing applications in 2018
Published reports on review of listed issuers' annual report disclosure and Environmental, Social and Governance disclosures
Published the inaugural issue of the semi-annual Listed Issuer Regulation Newsletter which provides insights and observations on listed companies' compliance, as well as highlights matters that may assist listed companies in compliance
Published new guidance materials on (i) sanctions risks; (ii) competition between the businesses of a new applicant and its controlling shareholder; (iii) accounting policies and stock-taking procedures performed by the reporting accountants; (iv) presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures in a listing document; (v) application of the reverse takeover Rules; (vi) large scale issues of securities; and (vii) sufficiency of operations
Updated various guides on the Stock Exchange's practices and procedures for handling listing-related matters to assist listed issuers in meeting their listing obligation
IPO Processing, Compliance and Monitoring
The following tables illustrate the work of the Stock Exchange in processing new listings and monitoring issuers' compliance for the purposes of maintaining an orderly, informed, and fair market under Section 21 of the SFO.
17
Stock Exchange's IPO Work
2019
2018
∙ Number of listing applications vetted 1
467
511
∙ Number of applications brought to the Listing Committees (or their delegates) for decisions 2
221
250
− within 120 calendar days
117
85
− between 121 to 180 calendar days
67
71
− after more than 180 calendar days
37
94
∙ Number of applications for which approval was granted in principle 3
209
245
Number of requests for guidance from listing applicants or their advisers seeking clarifications of
listing matters
127
238
− Average response time (in business days)
10
10
∙ Number of listing applications for transfer of listing from GEM to Main Board accepted
27
21
∙
Applications listed 4
197
234
∙ New listing applications rejected 5
26
25
∙
New listing applications withdrawn
21
14
∙
New listing applications returned
4
-
∙ Application in process at year-end
126
167
Comprises 300 (2018: 372) new applications and 167 (2018: 139) existing applications brought forward from previous year
Refers to listing applications heard by the Listing Committees (or their delegates) for the first time and excludes Chapter 20 listing applications
At the end of 2019, 33 (2018: 35) approved applications had not yet been listed, and 5 (2018: 7) approved applications had lapsed during the year.
Includes 14 investment vehicles listed on Main Board and deemed new listings (2018: 16)
Includes seven rejection decisions (2018: nil) in 2019 which were subsequently reversed upon review. One rejection decision is currently under review.
Number of Compliance and Monitoring Actions
2019
2018
∙ Announcements of issuers vetted
62,977
59,861
∙ Circulars of issuers vetted
2,350
2,083
∙ Share price and trading volume monitoring actions undertaken 1
7,939
7,945
∙ Complaints handled
438
404
∙ Cases (including complaints) referred to Listing Enforcement Team for investigation
74
81
1 In 2019, monitoring actions undertaken included 677 enquiries (2018: 794) on unusual share price and trading volume movements, and the
actions undertaken led to 29 resumption announcements (2018: 24) on trading suspensions.
Long Suspension
Main Board
GEM
Status of Long Suspended Companies
2019
2018
2019
2018
Resumption of trading of securities during the year
22
10
4
2
Cancellation of listing after expiry of prescribed remedial periods during the year
7
-
2
-
Cancellation of listing under grandfathered provisions during the year
(Main Board Rule 6.01A(2)(a) or (c) or GEM Rule 9.14A(2)(b))
6
4
4
-
Voluntary withdrawal of listing during the year
1
-
-
-
Companies suspended for 3 months or more at year-end
68
71
15
11
Updates of the work on listed companies' compliance and insights and observations that may assist listed companies in compliance can be found at the semi-annual "Listed Issuer Regulation Newsletter".
Listing Enforcement
The enforcement statistics set out below represent a high-level overview of the enforcement work undertaken in 2019 by the Stock Exchange.
Further details and information relating to enforcement work (including the Stock Exchange's general approach, disciplinary procedures and recent cases) can be found at the HKEX Market website and the bi-annual "Enforcement Newsletter", and will be set out in the 2019 Listing Committee Report.
18
Enforcement Statistics
2019
2018
Investigations 1, 2, 3
112
111
Public sanctions 4
13
21
Warning / caution letters 5
15
14
Figures cover all cases which were investigated in 2019 (both concluded cases and ongoing investigations at year-end).
At the end of 2019, there were 28 ongoing investigations (2018: 35).
In 2019, 4 enforcement cases (2018: 3) originating from complaints were subject to enforcement investigation.
The number of investigation cases that resulted in a public sanction. Actions taken at a lower level in the same case, ie, private reprimand, are not included. Included in the 2018 figure was a number of public sanctions against directors for their failure to co-operate with the Stock
Exchange's investigation.
The warning and caution letters were issued in circumstances where disciplinary proceedings before the Listing Committee were not considered appropriate. These are recorded as part of the compliance history for the relevant party.
Costs of Listing Function
The costs of the front line regulation of listed issuers, performed by the Listing Committee and the Listing Division, are absorbed by the Cash and Equity and Financial Derivatives segments in proportion to the listing fee income of the two segments.
Equity and Financial Derivatives Segment
Key Market Indicators
2019
2018
Change
ADT of DWs, CBBCs and warrants traded on the Stock Exchange ($bn)
18.0
23.2
(22%)
Average daily number of trades of DWs, CBBCs and warrants
traded on the Stock Exchange ('000)
296
372
(20%)
ADV of derivatives contracts traded on the Futures Exchange 1
('000 contracts)
624
685
(9%)
ADV of stock options contracts traded on the Stock Exchange
('000 contracts)
442
517
(15%)
Number of newly listed DWs
8,939
11,794
(24%)
Number of newly listed CBBCs
24,732
26,678
(7%)
ADV of contracts traded during After-Hours Trading 1
('000 contracts)
82
89
(8%)
At
At
Change
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
Open interest of futures and options 1 ('000 contracts)
9,695
10,593
(8%)
1 Excludes London Metal Mini Futures, Gold Futures and Iron Ore Futures contracts (which are included under the Commodities segment)
Analysis of Results
Summary
2019
2018
Change
$m
$m
Trading fees and trading tariffs 1
2,076
2,462
(16%)
Stock Exchange listing fees
679
822
(17%)
Market data fees 1
218
210
4%
Other revenue
15
9
67%
Total revenue
2,988
3,503
(15%)
Operating expenses 2
(551)
(573)
(4%)
EBITDA
2,437
2,930
(17%)
EBITDA margin
82%
84%
(2%)
Excludes cash equities (which are included under the Cash segment)
Includes Listing Division costs apportioned to DWs, CBBCs and warrants traded on the Stock Exchange
19
Trading Fees and Trading Tariffs
$m
2,462
2,500
685
2,076
2,000
624
1,500
$23.2 bn
1,455
1,285
$18.0 bn
1,000
685
372
517
442
296
537
500
231
181
91
73
0
Trading fees of DWs, CBBCs and warrants
2018 2019
Trading tariffs of DWs,
Trading fees of derivatives
CBBCs and warrants
contracts traded on the
Futures Exchange 1, 2
ADT of DWs, CBBCs and warrants
ADV of derivatives contracts traded on the Futures Exchange ('000) 1
Trading tariffs of stock
Total
options contracts 2
Average daily number of trades of DWs, CBBCs and warrants ('000)
ADV of stock options contracts ('000)
Excludes London Metal Mini Futures, Gold Futures and Iron Ore Futures contracts (which are included under the Commodities segment)
Excludes trading fees and trading tariffs allocated to the Post Trade segment (Derivatives contracts traded on the Futures Exchange - 2019: $308 million; 2018: $338 million; stock options contracts - 2019: $72 million; 2018: $84 million)
Trading fees and trading tariffs for the segment are generated from the trading of derivatives on the Stock Exchange (ie, DWs, CBBCs, warrants, and stock options) and trading of futures and options on the Futures Exchange. A portion of the trading fees and trading tariffs for futures and options contracts is allocated to the Post Trade segment as the trading and clearing fees of these products are bundled together in the form of trading fees and tariffs.
Trading fees and trading tariffs from DWs, CBBCs and warrants dropped by $166 million or 21 per cent, reflecting the 22 per cent decrease in ADT.
Driven by decreased volatility in 2019, ADV of derivatives contracts traded on the Futures Exchange and stock options contracts both dropped from the record highs in 2018. As a result, derivatives trading fees of the Futures Exchange and trading tariffs for stock options contracts dropped by 12 per cent and 22 per cent respectively compared with 2018.
Stock Exchange Listing Fees
Fees
26,678
Number
$m
24,732
27,000
2,800
24,000
2,400
21,000
2,000
18,000
1,600
11,794
15,000
1,200
8,939
12,000
9,000
800
6,000
400
822
679
3,000
0
0
2018
2019
Stock Exchange listing fees are mainly derived from initial and subsequent issue listing fees for DWs and CBBCs. The fees decreased by $143 million or 17 per cent, reflecting the decrease of newly listed DWs and CBBCs compared with the record highs in 2018.
Initial and subsequent issue listing fees
Number of newly listed DWs
Number of newly listed CBBCs
EBITDA
Operating expenses decreased by 4 per cent due to lower premises expenses ($41 million) as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases1, partly offset by an increase in IT costs and staff costs due to annual payroll adjustments. EBITDA margin dropped from 84 per cent to 82 per cent due to the decrease in revenue but partly offset by the decrease in operating expenses.
20
Business Update
Despite a challenging environment, the Hong Kong Derivatives Market showed resilient performance in 2019. The total number of futures and options contracts traded in 2019 was 262,227,1109, 11 per cent down from the previous record of 2018. A number of futures and options contracts reached new record highs (see below).
New Record Highs - Full Year Trading Volume
2019
Pre-2019 record
Number of contracts
Number of contracts
Mini HSI Options
3,343,429
2,461,296
(2018)
Stock Futures
917,358
863,027
(2018)
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
1,938,891
1,755,130
(2018)
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR10 Index Futures
237,533
5,545
(2018)
New Record Highs - Single-day Trading Volume and Open Interest
Single-day Trading Volume
Open interest
Date
Number of
Date
Number of
(2019)
contracts
(2019)
contracts
HSCEI Futures
25 Feb
477,061
N/A
N/A
HSI Options
26 Aug
133,419
N/A
N/A
Mini HSI Options
26 Aug
36,928
28 Aug
66,588
Mini HSCEI Options
N/A
N/A
26 Sep
34,635
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR10
Index Futures
16 Dec
56,378
17 Sep
46,698
RMB Currency Futures -
USD/CNH Futures
5 Aug
24,345
N/A
N/A
Average Daily Volume of Major Futures and Options Contracts
Number of contracts '000
550
517
500
450
442
400
350
300
250
234
209
200
152
139
150
100
99
90
88
100
52
51
50
0
HSI Futures
Mini HSI Futures
HSI Options
HSCEI Futures
HSCEI Options
Stock Options
2018
2019
Excludes London Metal Mini Futures, Gold Futures and Iron Ore Futures contracts which are included under the Commodities segment
MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Net Total Return
21
After-Hours Trading Extension
On 17 June 2019, HKEX extended trading hours to 3 a.m. for 27 products including equity index futures and options, currency futures, and commodity futures. Trading volume in the After-Hours Trading (T+1) Session reached daily record high of 248,8539 contracts on 13 August 2019, and the percentage of volume traded in the T+1 Session over the T Session also reached a daily record high on 23 August 2019 at 49.4 per cent. Furthermore, ADV for equity index options traded in the T+1 Session grew 59 per cent year-on-year with ADV of over 10,000 contracts in 2019.
Equity Futures and Options Market Development
HKEX introduced Weekly HSI Options and Weekly HSCEI Options (Weekly Index Options) on 16 September 2019. As of 31 December 2019, ADV of Weekly Index Options since launch was 4,670 contracts.
In 2019, HKEX introduced futures and options of Alibaba and Budweiser APAC, allowed issuers to list DWs of the two companies, and designated the shares of the two companies as securities eligible for short selling, all of which provided more investment options and risk management tools for investors.
Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) Development
RMB currency derivatives market attained record trading volume in 2019, with 1.9 million contracts of USD/CNH Futures contracts traded, a 10 per cent increase compared with the previous record set in 2018. The contract also attained a new record daily turnover of 24,345 contracts on 5 August 2019.
HKEX further expanded its fixed income and currency product coverage to address evolving risk management needs of market participants. The Indian Rupee (INR) Currency Futures, which include INR/USD Futures and INR/CNH Futures contracts, were launched on 4 November 2019, with the latter being the first listed futures of the INR/CNH pair globally.
Enhancements on trading hours and contract offerings were made to the RMB currency derivatives products. The opening time for trading USD/CNH Options contracts was changed from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. starting from 18 November 2019, allowing market participants to benefit from efficient cross- product trading. Two additional calendar quarter months (ie, the 5th and 6th calendar quarter months) were introduced to USD/CNH Options and cash-settled CNH/USD Futures contracts since 19 November 2019 to facilitate market participants in managing their long-term RMB exposure.
The sixth annual HKEX RMB FIC Pan-Asian Conference was hosted in Hong Kong and Singapore in April 2019, attracting over 1,200 industry experts and professionals across Asia. Key regulatory and business issues were discussed, including the development of the bond market in China and the bond issuance business in Hong Kong.
Structured Products
Hong Kong is the world's most actively-traded market for structured products11. ADT of CBBCs, DWs and warrants was $18.0 billion, accounting for 21 per cent of total market turnover. In particular, ADT of CBBCs reached a record high of $8.1 billion in 2019, up 9 per cent from 2018. A new product type being the first in Asia, Inline Warrants, was launched in July 2019. Inline Warrants complement HKEX's Strategic Plan in developing Hong Kong into a trading hub for structured products in the Asia Pacific time zone and offer an alternative investment product to serve different trading strategies. As at 31 December 2019, 922 Inline Warrants were listed.
11 Source: World Federation of Exchanges
22
Commodities Segment
Key Market Indicators
2019
2018
Change
ADV of metals contracts traded on the LME ('000 lots)
Aluminium
236
234
1%
Copper
131
137
(4%)
Zinc
109
117
(7%)
Nickel
89
83
7%
Lead
42
45
(7%)
Ferrous
2
2
0%
Precious
1
3
(67%)
Others
7
6
17%
Total chargeable ADV excluding Admin Trades 1
617
627
(2%)
Chargeable Admin Trades 1
46
-
N/A
Non-chargeable Admin Trades1 and other non-chargeable trades
34
103
(67%)
Total ADV
697
730
(5%)
1 Admin Trades were introduced in 2017 to meet requirements resulting from MiFID II. These trades were not chargeable prior to 1 May 2019, but became chargeable at US$0.04 per contract thereafter.
At
At
Change
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
Total futures market open interest ('000 lots)
2,170
1,998
9%
Analysis of Results
Summary
2019
2018
Change
$m
$m
Trading fees and trading tariffs
1,036
1,069
(3%)
Market data fees
193
193
0%
Other revenue:
Commodities stock levies and warehouse listing fees
63
66
(5%)
Financial OTC booking fees
45
27
67%
Others
62
60
3%
Total revenue and other income
1,399
1,415
(1%)
Operating expenses
(668)
(717)
(7%)
EBITDA
731
698
5%
EBITDA margin
52%
49%
3%
23
Trading Fees and Trading Tariffs
Fees $m
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
Contracts
Chargeable ADV of metal contracts traded on the
'000 lots LME dropped only by 2 per cent despite slowing
800 global economic growth momentum and
627
617
700
geopolitical tensions. As a result, LME trading
600
fees dropped by $35 million (3 per cent).
1,069
1,036
500
2
400
300
1,069
1,034
200
100
0
2018
2019
Trading fees of metal contracts traded on the LME
Trading fees of derivatives contracts traded on the Futures Exchange1
Chargeable ADV2 of metals contracts traded on the LME
Includes London Metal Mini Futures, Gold Futures and Iron Ore Futures contracts
Chargeable ADV excludes Admin Trades (which became chargeable from May 2019 at a lower trading fee rate of US$0.04 per contract) and other non- chargeable trades.
EBITDA
Operating expenses dropped by $49 million or 7 per cent, mainly attributable to lower premises expenses ($32 million) as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases1, and lower professional fees incurred for strategic initiatives. As the percentage decrease in operating expenses more than offset the percentage decrease in revenue, EBITDA margin rose from 49 per cent in 2018 to 52 per cent in 2019.
Business Update
LME
Since the launch of seven new cash-settled products in Q1 2019, LME Steel Hot-Rolled Coil (HRC) Free On Board (FOB) China contracts in particular have seen strong growth in trading activity, with ADV of over 600 lots in December 2019. Further product launches are planned in 2020 across the aluminium and ferrous product suites. In addition, the LME's intended introduction of a lithium contract has been advanced with the formation of the LME Lithium Committee (first meeting in October 2019), which includes representation from leading participants across the value chain.
To support the liquidity of new products, the LME introduced (i) a new membership category for Registered Intermediating Brokers (RIB) in Q1 2019 (8 members approved as of 31 December 2019); and (ii) a Member Incentive Programme on 1 November 2019.
In 1H 2019, the LME successfully trialed deriving the 3-month Nickel Closing Price electronically via its trading platform, LMEselect, complemented by the introduction of trade-at-settlement functionality for the same contract. Following a successful trial on zinc, the LME extended the kerb trading period on the Ring from 5 minutes to 10 minutes and rolled it out across all the LME's six main contracts in September. The LME has also continued to support liquidity with the roll-out of implied pricing which was well received by the market.
Following two years of market engagement, including a formal market-wide consultation, the LME announced in October 2019 its Responsible Sourcing requirements underpinned by OECD Due Diligence Guidance for responsible supply chains, which will apply to all its listed brands. This marks the first time that the LME has applied ethical standards to its listed brands and represents a significant step forward for the efforts of the LME and the metals market to promote inclusive, sustainable and responsible global metal supply chains.
24
The LME continued to work closely with its Warehousing Committee to put together a warehouse reform proposal designed to ensure that the LME's physical network continues to remain relevant and attractive to users and represents best practice, and to this end, published both a discussion paper and consultation during 2019. The results of the consultation were published in November 2019, and the LME will proceed with its proposed package of measures aimed at optimising its warehousing network for the benefit of the global metals industry.
HKFE Commodities Product Development
In Hong Kong, research and market consultations are in progress for the enhancement of the Gold Futures and Iron Ore Futures contracts and for the potential launch of other metals derivatives products and metals indices. Six gold futures indices (Gold Futures Excess Return Index, Total Return Index and Spot Price Index in both USD and CNH) were launched on 24 June 2019, offering independent, transparent and timely benchmarks for gold price changes in the Hong Kong market. USD- denominated London Aluminium/Copper/Zinc/Lead/Tin/Nickel Mini Futures contracts were also launched on 5 August 2019 to complement the existing CNH-denominated London Metal Mini Futures.
In 2019, a total of 81,768 contracts of CNH Gold Futures and 491,405 contracts of USD Gold Futures were traded, with 299 kilograms of gold bars physically delivered against the contracts. In addition, 29,334 contracts of USD-denominated London Metal Mini Futures and 55,944 contracts of Iron Ore Futures were traded.
QME
QME launched four new products in base metals (aluminium ingot, aluminium billet, copper rod and copper cathode) in 2019. The overall trading volume increased in 2019, primarily due to growth of client base, expansion of spot trading models, along with smooth physical delivery and financing. QME's warehouse warrants have proved to be a valid means for financial institutions to provide affordable financing to the industry. QME also started building its price benchmarking capabilities through indexation and initiated the application of new technology to upgrade the warehouse ecosystem.
Post Trade Segment
Key Market Indicators
2019
2018
Change
ADT on the Stock Exchange ($bn)
87.2
107.4
(19%)
Average daily number of Stock Exchange trades ('000)
1,453
1,597
(9%)
Average value per trade ($)
59,988
67,266
(11%)
Average daily value of Settlement Instructions (SIs)
settled by CCASS ($bn)
238.4
266.2
(10%)
Average daily number of SIs
94,951
103,033
(8%)
Average value per SI ($)
2,510,576
2,584,067
(3%)
Chargeable ADV1 of metals contracts traded on the LME
('000 lots)
617
627
(2%)
1 Chargeable ADV excludes Admin Trades (which became chargeable from May 2019 at a lower clearing fee rate of US$0.02 per contract) and other non-chargeable trades.
25
Analysis of Results
Summary
2019
2018
Change
$m
$m
Trading fees and trading tariffs - allocated from
Equity and Financial Derivatives segment
380
422
(10%)
Clearing and settlement fees
3,160
3,281
(4%)
Depository, custody and nominee services fees
1,052
979
7%
Other revenue and sundry income
138
109
27%
4,730
4,791
(1%)
Net investment income
1,496
1,377
9%
Total revenue and other income
6,226
6,168
1%
Operating expenses
(824)
(812)
1%
EBITDA
5,402
5,356
1%
EBITDA margin
87%
87%
-
Trading Fees and Trading Tariffs
Trading fees and trading tariffs allocated from Equity and Financial Derivatives segment for clearing derivatives products dropped by 10 per cent, due to a 9 per cent decrease in ADV of derivatives contracts traded on the Futures Exchange and a 15 per cent decrease in ADV of stock options traded (see commentary in the Equity and Financial Derivatives segment).
Clearing and Settlement Fees
$m
4,000
3,281
3,160
$107.4 bn
3,000
$87.2 bn
2,157
2,073
2,000
$266.2 bn
$238.4 bn
627
1,204
617
1,000
1,068
524
519
492
508
81
87
0
Clearing fees for Cash
Fees for SIs
Clearing fees for futures,
Clearing fees for LME Clear
Total
Market
options and OTC contracts
2018
2019
ADT on the Stock Exchange
Average daily value of SIs
ADV of futures and options contracts ('000)
Chargeable ADV1 of metals contracts traded on the LME ('000 lots)
1 Chargeable ADV excludes Admin Trades (which became chargeable from May 2019 at a lower clearing fee rate of US$0.02 per contract) and other non- chargeable trades.
Clearing and settlement fees for Cash Market and SIs decreased by 4 per cent and 6 per cent respectively compared with 2018. The decreases were primarily driven by a lower number of transactions, but was partly offset by a 6 per cent and a 2 per cent higher average fee per Cash Market trade, and per SI transaction respectively.
Clearing fees for LME Clear dropped by $11 million or 2 per cent, in line with the decrease in chargeable ADV3 of metals contracts traded.
26
Depository, Custody and Nominee Services Fees
Depository, custody and nominee services fees are not directly impacted by changes in market activity. They rose by $73 million or 7 per cent due to higher Stock Connect portfolio fees, scrip fees and stock withdrawal fees.
Other Revenue and Sundry Income
Other revenue increased by $29 million mainly due to an increase in accommodation income12 arising from CPs placing more negative interest currencies as collateral.
Net Investment Income
Average fund size
$bn
200
169.0
160
142.4
19.1
13.6
120
73.1
80
149.9
128.8
40
0
2018
2019
Margin Funds
Clearing House Funds
The decrease in the average size of Margin Funds during the year was attributable to lower average Margin Fund sizes of LME Clear, HKCC and SEOCH due to lower margin requirements per contract, reflecting reduced volatility.
The decrease in the average size of Clearing House Funds during the year was attributable to lower average fund size of LME Clear due to changes in risk exposures.
The analysis of net investment income is as follows:
2019
2018
Clearing
Clearing
Margin
House
Margin
House
Funds
Funds
Total
Funds
Funds
Total
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
Net investment income from:
- Cash and bank deposits
1,296
109
1,405
1,257
58
1,315
-
Debt securities
97
-
97
60
-
60
-
Exchange (losses)/gains
(6)
-
(6)
2
-
2
Total net investment income
1,387
109
1,496
1,319
58
1,377
Net investment return
1.08%
0.80%
1.05%
0.88%
0.31%
0.81%
The higher net investment income on Margin Funds in 2019 arose from higher interest income on cash and bank deposits, due to rising interest rates in Hong Kong, partly offset by lower average fund size.
To lower the funding costs of CPs and to facilitate a more efficient market in Hong Kong, effective from 2 September 2019, HKCC and SEOCH have increased the interest rebate for HKD margins collateral from prevailing bank savings rate to a rate calculated with reference to 1 month Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate.
12 Accommodation income mainly comprises income from CPs on depositing securities as alternatives to cash deposits of Margin Funds, or depositing currencies whose relevant bank deposit rates are negative, and interest shortfall collected from LME Clear CPs on cash collateral where the investment return on the collateral is below the benchmarked interest rates stipulated in the clearing rules of LME Clear.
27
EBITDA
Operating expenses rose by $12 million or 1 per cent over 2018, as a result of higher staff costs for strategic projects, annual payroll adjustments, and higher IT support and maintenance costs, partly offset by lower premises expenses ($58 million) as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases1. EBITDA margin remained stable at 87 per cent in both 2019 and 2018.
Business Update
Cash and Derivatives Clearing
Driven by the further weighting increase of China A Shares in MSCI Indexes and the inclusion of China A shares in FTSE Russel Indexes this year, there was a strong increase in demand for Stock Connect clearing facilities:
a 4.2 times increase in the average daily value of Northbound SIs settled through the Real-time Delivery versus Payment arrangement in 2019 as compared with 2018;
the number of Special Segregated Accounts increased by 35 per cent (9,564 accounts as of 31 December 2019 compared with 7,062 as of 31 December 2018); and
both Northbound and Southbound portfolio values of Stock Connect reached record highs in December 2019, with Northbound portfolio value increased by 114 per cent to RMB1,429 billion as of 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: RMB668 billion) and Southbound portfolio value increased by 44 per cent to $1,138 billion as of 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: $789 billion).
On 11 November 2019, HKSCC enhanced the Third Party Clearing (TPC) arrangement to allow a Non- Clearing Participant (NCP) to appoint different General Clearing Participants (GCPs) for clearing and settling Exchange Trades and China Connect Securities Trades. HKSCC will further enhance the TPC arrangement in Q1 2020 to allow a CCASS Clearing Participant (either a Direct Clearing Participant or GCP) to continue to self-clear its Exchange Trades, while appointing a GCP for clearing its China Connect Securities Trades.
Registered Institutions (RI) are allowed to be admitted directly as HKCC and SEOCH CPs starting from October 2019. This enables RIs to utilise their capital more efficiently by not requiring capital to be allocated to their local affiliates who shall at all times set aside capital to meet the Financial Resources Rules requirements.
HKEX completed the 2019 Annual Attestation and Inspection Programme, with focus on three areas:
position limits and large open position reporting; (ii) risk management; and (iii) China Connect rules. The results and findings were announced to the market in February 2020.
OTC Clear
Total notional amount cleared by OTC Clear in 2019 reached a record high of US$198.3 billion, up 65 per cent compared with 2018. Clearing volume of HKD Interest Rate Swaps more than doubled compared with 2018 and Cross Currency Swaps clearing volume rose by 45 per cent.
In December 2019, OTC Clear received a license from the Financial Services Agency of Japan to become a Foreign Financial Instruments Clearing Organisation, allowing it to offer clearing services to Japanese banks.
LME Clear
Throughout the year, LME Clear has worked with its members to develop a more effective LME- specific margin methodology and has received regulatory approval for plans to introduce Value-at-Risk (VaR) margining. VaR margining is expected to launch in Q3 2021, and LME Clear has proceeded with educating the market on this change and the system work required for its implementation.
28
Technology Segment
Analysis of Results
Summary
2019
2018
Change
$m
$m
Network, terminal user, data line and software
sub-license fees
575
515
12%
Hosting services fees
188
162
16%
BayConnect sales and service revenue and other income
33
-
N/A
Others
-
1
(100%)
Total revenue and other income
796
678
17%
Operating expenses
(245)
(170)
44%
EBITDA
551
508
8%
EBITDA margin
69%
75%
(6%)
Network, Terminal User, Data Line and Software Sub-license Fees
Network fees rose by $60 million (12 per cent) due to increased usage of the Orion Central Gateway by new and existing EPs, and additional fees arising from throttle usage fees, and increased China Connect Central Gateway fees.
Hosting Services Fees
Hosting services fees increased due to organic growth from both new customer subscriptions and increased usage by existing customers. At the end of December 2019, 119 EPs were using HKEX's Hosting Services. These EPs generated, in aggregate, approximately 52 per cent of the Cash Market turnover and 59 per cent of the trading volume of the Derivatives Market in 2019.
EBITDA
Operating expenses increased due to inclusion of costs of Innovation Lab (which were included in Corporate Items in 2018) and operating expenses of BayConnect, a 51 per cent subsidiary acquired in June 2019. EBITDA margin dropped from 75 per cent in 2018 to 69 per cent in 2019 as a result of the higher operating expenses; however overall EBITDA increased by 8 per cent year-on-year.
Business Update
During 2019, all major trading, clearing, settlement, and market data dissemination systems performed robustly, excepting the two minor incidents that occurred on the LME's platform on 15 May and 19 July 2019, and a temporary suspension of Derivatives Market in Hong Kong on 5 September 2019. An external consultant has been engaged for conducting comprehensive review of the Derivatives Market system to further strengthen the entire system's stability and robustness.
The upgrade of the derivatives platforms, the Hong Kong Futures Automated Trading System (HKATS) and the Derivatives Clearing and Settlement System (DCASS), was successfully rolled out in May
2019 to enhance the stability and reliability of infrastructure, enable swift adaptation to future market developments, and reduce hardware footprint required at participants' premises. HKEX rolled out, along with the upgrade, a new web-basedfront-end (HKATS Online) which included a block trade reporting function and a new optional self-match prevention tool.
The pilot run for Client Connect, the first phase of the Next Generation Post Trade programme, was launched in May 2019. Client Connect aims to provide a single platform to unify all client access to
29
HKEX services. Starting from January 2020, Client Connect has become the mandatory channel for participants to submit digitalised requests. Response from participants has been positive, and both user-error and in-house complications have been reduced substantially while also reducing paper usage.
Following the launch of the Orion Trading Platform - Securities Market (OTP-C) in February 2018, the Orion Trading Platform - China Stock Connect (OTP-CSC) was successfully rolled out on 5 August 2019 to replace the legacy proprietary platform supporting the Northbound Trading of Stock Connect. OTP-CSC offers a scalable, flexible and high performance order routing platform based on open system technology to meet the evolving business needs and future growth of Northbound Trading volume.
In 2019, the LME began a programme to replace its core trading infrastructure using HKEX's Orion Trading Platform architecture, which will underpin the LME's new trading platform in the coming years.
In June 2019, HKEX completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent equity interest in BayConnect, a Shenzhen-based financial markets technology firm that specialises in financial exchanges, regulation technologies and data applications. The acquisition is expected to support HKEX's strategy to further build its financial markets technological capabilities and spearhead its future IT projects and initiatives.
In December 2019, HKEX entered into a subscription agreement to become a minority shareholder in Huakong TsingJiao Information Science (Beijing) Limited (TsingJiao). TsingJiao specialises in the research and development of Multi-party Computation (MPC) technologies, a subfield of cryptography that seeks to allow collaborative data analysis without revealing private data during the computation and analysis process. HKEX believes that partnering with TsingJiao is one of the building blocks to realise the Company's vision of building a data marketplace. In January 2020, HKEX closed the first stage investment in TsingJiao.
Under the "Technology Empowered" pillar of the Group's Strategic Plan 2019-2021, the HKEX Innovation Lab has been dedicated to exploring, accelerating and applying new technologies that support the growth of HKEX's business and maintain its position as the global market leader in the Asian time zone. In 2019, using both in-house development capabilities and external partnerships, a number of new technology projects were incubated in the HKEX Innovation Lab and deployed in the Group's business. These include an Artificial intelligence (AI) powered corporate actions management platform, the scale-up of HKEX's robotic process automation programme, a behavioural analysis of algorithmic trading in collaboration with The University of Hong Kong, and new knowledge graph systems for risk management and regulatory surveillance. These initiatives have been delivering steady efficiencies to the Group's operations.
Corporate Items
"Corporate Items" is not a business segment but comprises central income (including net investment income of the Corporate Funds), the costs of central support functions that provide services to all operating segments and other costs not directly related to any operating segments.
Summary
2019
2018
Change
$m
$m
Net investment income
1,233
207
496%
Others
23
41
(44%)
Total revenue and other income
1,256
248
406%
Operating expenses
1,157
1,254
(8%)
30
Net Investment Income
Average fund size
$bn
30
25.3
27.9
25
20
15
10
5
0
2018
2019
Corporate Funds
Average fund size increased principally due to cash generated and retained by the business after payment of cash dividends and the increase in fair values of collective investment scheme investments.
The analysis of net investment income is as follows:
2019
2018
$m
$m
Net investment income/(loss) from:
Cash and bank deposits
437
328
Collective investment schemes
789
(106)
Debt securities
6
1
Exchange gains/(losses)
1
(16)
Total net investment income
1,233
207
Net investment return
4.42%
0.82%
Net investment income of Corporate Funds increased by $1,026 million compared with 2018 principally due to fair value gains on collective investment schemes held under the external portfolio, as opposed to the fair value losses in 2018, and higher interest income earned on cash and bank deposits from increased fund size and higher deposit rates.
The increase in fair value gains on collective investment schemes principally came from funds invested in the public equities asset class ($532 million) and multi-sector fixed income asset class ($145 million). As the valuation of external portfolio reflects movements in market prices, fair value gains or losses may fluctuate or reverse until the investments are sold.
Business Update
In 2019, HKEX became a minority shareholder in Fusion Bank Limited (formerly known as Infinium Limited), which was granted a virtual banking licence by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in May 2019. Fusion Bank Limited aims to leverage its advanced technology and new applications of Fintech to promote financial inclusion in Hong Kong and to bring customers a brand-new, efficient and secure virtual banking experience, enabling them to enjoy better and more convenient financial services.
In September 2019, HKEX entered into a MOU with Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Limited (Ping An) to explore possible areas of cooperation and collaboration in Fintech and data analytics to enhance the region's financial market ecosystem. HKEX and Ping An are working together to identify areas of collaboration, including Fintech solutions across different asset classes, as well as the application of data and AI technology to support the mutual connectivity of the Mainland Chinese, Hong Kong and international markets.
In 2019, HKEX carried out a detailed analysis on the proposed combination with LSEG, but decided not to proceed with making a firm offer, as HKEX was unable to engage with the management of LSEG in realising its vision, and continuation would not be in the best interests of shareholders.
31
Expenses, Other Costs and Taxation
Operating Expenses
STAFF COSTS &
IT & COMPUTER
PREMISES
PRODUCT
PROFESSIONAL
OTHER
TOTAL
RELATED
MAINTENANCE
EXPENSES
MARKETING &
FEES
OPERATING
EXPENSES
EXPENSES
PROMOTION
EXPENSES
EXPENSES
-2%
+6%
+14%
-71%
+31%
-10%
+2%
($m)
4,110
4,048
2,540
2,703
508
580
437
441
451
127
52
68
132
119
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
Staff costs and related expenses increased by $163 million or 6 per cent mainly due to annual payroll adjustments, and increased headcount for strategic initiatives.
IT and computer maintenance expenses consumed by the Group, excluding costs of services and goods directly consumed by participants of $93 million (2018: $88 million), were $487 million (2018: $420 million). The increase was mainly attributable to higher maintenance expenses for new IT systems and upgraded networks.
Premises expenses dropped by $310 million or 71 per cent as office rental of around $300 million was no longer recognised as premises expenses under the new accounting standard for leases1.
Depreciation and Amortisation
2019
2018
Change
$m
$m
Depreciation and amortisation
1,044
762
37%
The "right-of-use assets" recognised under the new accounting standard for leases1 adopted in 2019 gave rise to depreciation and amortisation of $271 million. Excluding such impact, depreciation and amortisation increased by $11 million or 1 per cent, due to depreciation of new IT systems.
Finance Costs
2019
2018
Change
$m
$m
Finance costs
177
114
55%
Finance costs increased due to the recognition of interest expense on lease liabilities of $89 million under the new accounting standard for leases1, partly offset by lower interest charge due to the maturity of fixed rate notes in December 2018 and January 2019.
Costs relating to proposed combination with LSEG
In 2019, HKEX carried out a detailed analysis on the proposed combination with LSEG, but decided not to proceed with making a firm offer. Costs incurred for the proposed combination with LSEG amounted to $123 million.
Taxation
2019
2018
Change
$m
$m
Taxation
1,561
1,592
(2%)
Taxation dropped by 2 per cent as compared with 2018. Excluding the one-off $52 million tax refund from the UK tax authority in 2018, taxation decreased by 5 per cent due to higher non-taxable income.
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Changes to Key Items in Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(A)
Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities
At
At
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
Change
$m
$m
Financial assets
Cash and cash equivalents
128,152
121,196
6%
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
57,401
61,004
(6%)
Financial assets measured at fair value through other
22%
comprehensive income
4,569
3,755
Financial assets measured at amortised cost
40,672
31,885
28%
Total
230,794
217,840
6%
The Group's financial assets comprised financial assets of Corporate Funds, Margin Funds, Clearing House Funds, base, ferrous, and precious metals derivatives contracts, and cash prepayments and collateral for A shares traded under Stock Connect, as follows:
At
At
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
Change
$m
$m
Financial assets
Corporate Funds1
29,138
24,833
17%
Margin Funds2
137,012
120,573
14%
Clearing House Funds
15,176
15,505
(2%)
Base, ferrous, and precious metals derivatives
contracts cleared through LME Clear
48,008
53,915
(11%)
Cash prepayments and collateral for A shares
1,460
3,014
(52%)
Total
230,794
217,840
6%
Includes $818 million (31 December 2018: $724 million) solely used for supporting contributions to default funds and default fund credits for HKSCC Guarantee Fund, SEOCH Reserve Fund and HKCC Reserve Fund
Excludes Settlement Reserve Fund and Settlement Guarantee Fund paid to ChinaClear and margin receivable from CPs of $5,524 million (31 December 2018: $3,155 million), which are included in accounts receivable, prepayments and other deposits
At
At
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
Change
$m
$m
Financial liabilities
Base, ferrous, and precious metals derivatives contracts
cleared through LME Clear
48,008
53,915
(11%)
Margin deposits, Mainland security and settlement deposits,
and cash collateral from CPs
142,536
123,728
15%
CPs' contributions to Clearing House Funds
14,394
14,787
(3%)
Total
204,938
192,430
7%
The increase in financial assets and financial liabilities of Margin Funds at 31 December 2019 against those at 31 December 2018 was mainly attributable to increased contributions from members of LME Clear due to an increase in open positions, and increased contributions from HKCC CPs due to higher surplus collateral posted by CPs.
Financial assets of Corporate Funds at 31 December 2019 increased by $4,305 million as compared to those at 31 December 2018 due to the retention of cash generated by the business over the past year partly offset by the cash paid for the 2018 second interim dividend and 2019 first interim dividend, and the increase in fair values of collective investment scheme investments.
A portion of the Corporate Funds is invested in collective investment schemes which are designed to enhance returns and mitigate portfolio volatility and asset class concentration risk. At 31 December 2019, the fair value of the Group's collective investment schemes by strategy employed was as follows:
At
At
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
Change
Strategy
$m
$m
Public Equities
2,440
2,021
21%
Absolute Return
1,604
1,312
22%
Multi-Sector Fixed Income
2,583
2,108
23%
US Government Bonds and Mortgage-backed Securities
2,716
1,648
65%
Total
9,343
7,089
32%
Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets, Right-of-use Assets and Capital Commitments
The total net book value of the Group's fixed assets and intangible assets rose by $323 million from $19,644 million at 31 December 2018 to $19,967 million at 31 December 2019. The increase was mainly due to additions of fixed and intangible assets of $1,068 million, and goodwill and intangible assets arising from the acquisition of BayConnect of $149 million, but was partly offset by depreciation and amortisation of $773 million, and exchange differences arising from depreciation of USD and RMB of $84 million. Additions during the year were mainly related to the development and upgrade of various trading and clearing systems.
As a result of the adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group's operating leases are recognised as right- of-use assets and lease liabilities in the consolidated statement of financial position. At 31 December 2019, right-of-use assets amounted to $2,366 million and were mainly related to leases of office premises.
The Group's capital expenditure13 commitments at 31 December 2019, including those authorised by the Board but not yet contracted for, amounted to $1,217 million (31 December 2018: $935 million). These related mainly to the development and upgrade of IT systems including the cash, derivatives and commodities trading and clearing systems, and the set up of the new secondary data centre.
13 Excludes right-of-use assets recognised due to the adoption of HKFRS 16: Leases.
Significant Investments Held, Material Acquisitions and Disposals of Subsidiaries, and Future Plans for Material Investments or Capital Assets
On 28 June 2019, the Group completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent equity interest of BayConnect for a total cash consideration of RMB233 million (HK$262 million) through capital injection into BayConnect. In addition, the Group subscribed for a minority equity interest in Fusion Bank Limited (formerly known as Infinium Limited) for a cash consideration of $50 million in 2019, and will further provide additional capital of $50 million to Fusion Bank Limited in 1H 2020.
In December 2019, the Group entered into a subscription agreement to become a minority shareholder in Huakong TsingJiao Information Science (Beijing) Limited (TsingJiao) for a total consideration of up to RMB100 million. In January 2020, the Group closed the first stage investment in TsingJiao.
Save for those disclosed in this announcement, there were no other significant investments held, nor were there material acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the year under review. Apart from those disclosed in this announcement, there were no material investments or additions of capital assets authorised by the Board at the date of this announcement.
Equity attributable to Shareholders and Return on Equity
Equity attributable to shareholders increased by $3,444 million to $44,173 million at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: $40,729 million). This arose principally from the $2,673 million of shares issued in lieu of cash dividends and an increase in retained earnings (excluding transfers to designated reserves) of $889 million mainly attributable to profit for the year less dividends declared or paid.
Equity attributable to Shareholders and Return on Equity
Equity
$m
Return on
equity
% Return on equity
70,000
23
21
25
dropped by 2 per cent
60,000
50,000
44,173
40,729
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
2018
2019
20 due to an increase in equity attributable to
15 shareholders from 31 December 2018 to 31
10 December 2019.
5
0
Equity attributable to shareholders Return on equity 1
1 Based on equity attributable to shareholders at year-end
Liquidity, Financial Resources and Gearing
Working capital rose by $2,056 million to $24,258 million at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: $22,202 million). The increase was mainly due to profit attributable to shareholders of $9,391 million, partly offset by the payment of 2018 second interim dividend and 2019 first interim dividend (net of scrip dividends) of $5,825 million, net increase in fixed assets, intangible assets, and non-current financial assets of $1,315 million, and recognition of lease liabilities of $272 million under current liabilities following the adoption of HKFRS 16.
At 31 December 2019, the Group had the following outstanding borrowings:
At 31 Dec 2019
At 31 Dec 2018
Carrying
Carrying
value
value
$m
Maturity
$m
Maturity
USD fixed rate notes with coupon
of 2.85 per cent
-
N/A
753
Jan 2019
Written put options to non-
controlling interests
418
N/A
413
N/A
418
1,166
At 31 December 2019, the Group had a gross gearing ratio (ie, gross debt divided by adjusted capital) of 1 per cent (31 December 2018: 3 per cent), and a net gearing ratio (ie, net debt divided by adjusted capital) of zero per cent (31 December 2018: zero per cent). For this purpose, gross debt is defined as total borrowings (excluding lease liabilities) and net debt14 is defined as total borrowings less cash and cash equivalents of Corporate Funds (excluding those reserved for supporting contributions to default funds and default fund credits for Clearing House Funds), and adjusted capital as all components of equity attributable to shareholders of HKEX other than designated reserves.
At 31 December 2019, the Group's total available banking facilities for its daily operations amounted to $21,246 million (31 December 2018: $20,024 million), which included $14,745 million (31 December 2018: $13,523 million) of committed banking facilities and $6,500 million (31 December 2018: $6,500 million) of repurchase facilities.
The Group has also put in place foreign exchange facilities for its daily clearing operations and for the RMB Trading Support Facility to support the trading of RMB stocks listed on the Stock Exchange. At
31 December 2019, the total amount of the facilities was RMB21,500 million (31 December 2018: RMB21,500 million).
In addition, the Group has arranged contingency banking facilities amounting to RMB13,000 million (31 December 2018: RMB13,000 million) for settling payment obligations to ChinaClear should there be events that disrupt normal settlement arrangements for Stock Connect.
At 31 December 2019, 74 per cent (31 December 2018: 83 per cent) of the Group's cash and cash equivalents were denominated in HKD or USD.
Pledges of Assets
LME Clear receives securities, gold bullion and warrants as collateral for margins posted by its CPs. The total fair value of this collateral was US$1,872 million (HK$14,586 million) at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: US$1,490 million (HK$11,666 million)). LME Clear is obliged to return this non- cash collateral upon request when the CPs' collateral obligations have been substituted with cash collateral or otherwise discharged.
LME Clear also holds securities as collateral in respect of its investments in overnight triparty reverse repurchase agreements under which it is obliged to return equivalent securities to the counterparties at maturity of the reverse repurchase agreements. The fair value of this collateral was US$8,904 million (HK$69,378 million) at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: US$7,650 million (HK$59,895 million)).
The above non-cash collateral, which LME Clear is permitted to sell or repledge in the absence of default by the counterparties, was not recorded on the consolidated statement of financial position of the Group at 31 December 2019. Such non-cash collateral, together with certain financial assets amounting to US$474 million (HK$3,692 million) at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: US$420 million (HK$3,288 million)), have been repledged to LME Clear's investment agent and custodian banks under first floating charge and security arrangements for the settlement and depository services they provide in respect of the collateral and investments held. The floating charge could convert to a fixed charge in the event of contract termination, or default or insolvency of LME Clear.
14 Net debt is zero when the amount of cash and cash equivalents of Corporate Funds (excluding those reserved for supporting contributions to default funds and default fund credits for Clearing House Funds) is higher than gross debt.
Exposure to Fluctuations in Exchange Rates and Related Hedges
The functional currency of the Hong Kong and PRC entities are either HKD or RMB and the functional currency of the LME entities is USD. Foreign exchange risks arise mainly from the Group's investments and bank deposits in currencies other than HKD and USD and its GBP expenditure for the LME entities.
Forward foreign exchange contracts and foreign currency bank deposits may be used to hedge the currency exposure of the Group's non-HKD and non-USD assets and liabilities and highly probable forecast transactions to mitigate risks arising from fluctuations in exchange rates.
Foreign currency margin deposits received by the Group in Hong Kong are mainly hedged by investments in the same currencies, and unhedged investments in USD may not exceed 20 per cent of the Margin Funds. For LME Clear, investments of Margin Fund and Default Fund will generally be in the currency in which cash was received.
The aggregate net open foreign currency positions (excluding collective investment schemes) at 31 December 2019 amounted to $1,744 million, of which $150 million were non-USD exposures (31 December 2018: $3,235 million, of which $584 million were non-USD exposures).
Contingent Liabilities
At 31 December 2019, the Group's material contingent liabilities were as follows:
The Group had a contingent liability in respect of potential calls to be made by the SFC to replenish all or part of compensation less recoveries paid by the Unified Exchange Compensation Fund established under the repealed Securities Ordinance up to an amount not exceeding $71 million (31 December 2018: $71 million). Up to 31 December 2019, no calls had been made by the SFC in this connection.
The Group had undertaken to indemnify the Collector of Stamp Revenue against any underpayment of stamp duty by its Participants of up to $200,000 for each Participant. In the unlikely event that all of its 658 trading Participants (31 December 2018: 640) covered by the indemnity at 31 December 2019 defaulted, the maximum contingent liability of the Group under the indemnity would amount to $132 million (31 December 2018: $128 million).
HKEX has given an undertaking in favour of HKSCC to contribute up to $50 million in the event of HKSCC being wound up while it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HKEX or within one year after HKSCC ceases to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of HKEX, for payment of the liabilities of HKSCC contracted before HKSCC ceases to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of HKEX, and for the costs of winding up.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
2019
2018
Note
$m
$m
Trading fees and trading tariffs
5,592
6,339
Stock Exchange listing fees
1,633
1,721
Clearing and settlement fees
3,160
3,281
Depository, custody and nominee services fees
1,052
979
Market data fees
919
899
Other revenue
3
1,209
1,033
REVENUE
13,565
14,252
Investment income
3,977
2,655
Interest rebates to Participants
(1,248)
(1,071)
Net investment income
4
2,729
1,584
Sundry income
17
31
REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME
16,311
15,867
OPERATING EXPENSES
Staff costs and related expenses
(2,703)
(2,540)
Information technology and computer maintenance expenses
(580)
(508)
Premises expenses
(127)
(437)
Product marketing and promotion expenses
(68)
(52)
Professional fees
(119)
(132)
Other operating expenses
5
(451)
(441)
(4,048)
(4,110)
EBITDA
12,263
11,757
Depreciation and amortisation
(1,044)
(762)
OPERATING PROFIT
11,219
10,995
Costs relating to proposed combination with LSEG
6
(123)
-
Finance costs
7
(177)
(114)
Share of profits less losses of joint ventures
32
2
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
10,951
10,883
TAXATION
8
(1,561)
(1,592)
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
9,390
9,291
PROFIT/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Shareholders of HKEX
9,391
9,312
Non-controlling interests
(1)
(21)
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
9,390
9,291
Basic earnings per share
9(a)
$7.49
$7.50
Diluted earnings per share
9(b)
$7.47
$7.48
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
2019
2018
$m
$m
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
9,390
9,291
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Currency translation differences of foreign subsidiaries
(96)
21
Cash flow hedges
6
(1)
Changes in fair value of financial assets measured at fair value through
other comprehensive income
3
(2)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(87)
18
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
9,303
9,309
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Shareholders of HKEX
9,303
9,329
Non-controlling interests
-
(20)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
9,303
9,309
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 31 DECEMBER 2019
At 31 Dec 2019
At 31 Dec 2018
Note
Current
Non-current
Total
Current
Non-current
Total
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
11
128,152
-
128,152
121,196
-
121,196
Financial assets measured at fair value
through profit or loss
11
56,729
672
57,401
61,004
-
61,004
Financial assets measured at fair value through
other comprehensive income
11
4,569
-
4,569
3,755
-
3,755
Financial assets measured at amortised cost
11
39,954
718
40,672
31,487
398
31,885
Accounts receivable, prepayments and deposits
12
25,791
21
25,812
18,341
21
18,362
Interests in joint ventures
-
95
95
-
63
63
Goodwill and other intangible assets
-
18,378
18,378
-
18,019
18,019
Fixed assets
-
1,589
1,589
-
1,625
1,625
Right-of-use assets
-
2,366
2,366
-
-
-
Lease premium for land
-
-
-
-
20
20
Deferred tax assets
-
17
17
-
19
19
Total assets
255,195
23,856
279,051
235,783
20,165
255,948
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
48,008
-
48,008
53,915
-
53,915
Margin deposits, Mainland security and settlement
deposits, and cash collateral from CPs
142,536
-
142,536
123,728
-
123,728
Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities
13
22,447
-
22,447
18,316
53
18,369
Deferred revenue
1,033
403
1,436
1,000
418
1,418
Taxation payable
1,760
-
1,760
678
-
678
Other financial liabilities
59
-
59
59
-
59
CPs' contributions to Clearing House Funds
14,394
-
14,394
14,787
-
14,787
Lease liabilities
272
2,234
2,506
-
-
-
Borrowings
14
338
80
418
1,005
161
1,166
Provisions
90
104
194
93
89
182
Deferred tax liabilities
-
792
792
-
743
743
Total liabilities
230,937
3,613
234,550
213,581
1,464
215,045
Equity
Share capital
30,449
27,750
Shares held for Share Award Scheme
(770)
(682)
Employee share-based compensation reserve
250
218
Hedging and revaluation reserves
3
(6)
Exchange reserve
(181)
(84)
Designated reserves
587
523
Reserve relating to written put options to non-
controlling interests
(369)
(369)
Retained earnings
15
14,204
13,379
Equity attributable to shareholders of HKEX
44,173
40,729
Non-controlling interests
328
174
Total equity
44,501
40,903
Total liabilities and equity
279,051
255,948
Net current assets
24,258
22,202
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. Basis of Preparation and Accounting Policies
These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with HKFRSs issued by the
HKICPA.
The financial information relating to the years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 included in this preliminary announcement of annual results 2019 does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for those years but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Companies Ordinance is as follows:
The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Companies Ordinance and will deliver the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 in due course.
The Company's auditor has reported on the financial statements of the Group for both years. The auditor's reports were unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its reports; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Companies Ordinance.
Adoption of new/revised HKFRSs
In 2019, the Group has adopted the following new standard and interpretation to HKFRSs which are pertinent to the Group's operations and effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019:
HKFRS 16
Leases
HK(IFRIC) Interpretation 23
Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments
Adoption of HKFRS 16
HKFRS 16 affects the accounting for the Group's operating leases.
Prior to the adoption of HKFRS 16, leases where substantially all the rewards and risks of ownership of assets remained with the lessor were accounted for as operating leases. Operating lease rentals were recognised under operating expenses in the consolidated income statement on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Commitments under operating leases for future periods were not recognised as liabilities.
Upon adoption of HKFRS 16, the majority of operating leases (except for short-term leases with lease terms of less than 12 months) are recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position as lease liabilities and right-of-use assets.
The Group has applied HKFRS 16 from 1 January 2019. As permitted by the transitional provision of HKFRS 16, comparatives for 2018 were not restated. The Group recognised right-of-use assets of $2,419 million and current and non-current lease liabilities amounting to $235 million and $2,277 million respectively, and de-recognised provision for lease incentives included under current and non- current liabilities of $32 million and $53 million respectively, with the net difference of $8 million being recognised as a reduction in retained earnings. In addition, restatement costs of $36 million, which were previously included under fixed assets, and lease premium for land of $20 million, were reclassified to right-of-use assets.
The following table shows the impact on each individual line item of the consolidated income statement for the year ended 31 December 2019 following the adoption of HKFRS 16. Line items that were not affected by the changes have not been included; therefore, the line items disclosed do not add up to the subtotals and totals below.
Year ended 31 Dec 2019
Before
Impact from
adoption of
adoption of
As
Consolidated income
HKFRS 16
HKFRS 16
reported
statement (extracts)
$m
$m
$m
REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME
Net investment income
2,737
(8)
2,729
OPERATING EXPENSES
Information technology and computer
maintenance expenses
(588)
8
(580)
Premises expenses
(427)
300
(127)
Other operating expenses
(457)
6
(451)
EBITDA
11,957
306
12,263
Depreciation and amortisation
(773)
(271)
(1,044)
OPERATING PROFIT
11,184
35
11,219
Finance costs
(88)
(89)
(177)
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
11,005
(54)
10,951
TAXATION
(1,581)
20
(1,561)
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
9,424
(34)
9,390
PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO
SHAREHOLDERS OF HKEX
9,425
(34)
9,391
Basic earnings per share ($)
7.52
(0.03)
7.49
Adoption of HK(IFRIC) Interpretation 23
The Interpretation clarifies how to apply the recognition and measurement requirements in HKAS 12: Income Taxes when there is uncertainty over income tax treatments. The adoption did not have any financial impact on the Group.
New/revised HKFRSs issued before 31 December 2019 but not yet effective and not early adopted
The Group has not applied the following amendments to HKFRSs which were issued before 31 December 2019 and are pertinent to its operations but not yet effective:
Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8
Presentation of Financial Statements and Accounting
Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and
Errors: Definition of Material1
Amendments to HKFRS 3
Business Combination: Definition of a Business1
1 Effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020
The adoption of the amendments would not have any financial impact on the Group.
There are no other new/revised HKFRSs not yet effective that are expected to have any impact on the Group.
2. Operating Segments
The Group determines its operating segments in a manner consistent with internal management reports that are used to make strategic decisions provided to the chief operating decision-maker.
The Group has five reportable segments ("Corporate Items" is not a reportable segment). The segments are managed separately as each segment offers different products and services and requires different IT systems and marketing strategies.
To optimise resources to successfully deliver the initiatives set out in the Group's Strategic Plan 2019-2021, the Group's operating segments have been fine-tuned. As a result, since April 2019, the "Clearing segment" has been renamed the "Post Trade segment", and the "Platform and Infrastructure segment" has been renamed the "Technology segment".
The operations in each of the Group's reportable segments are as follows:
The Cash segment covers all equity products traded on the Cash Market platforms, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through Stock Connect, sales of market data relating to these products and other related activities. The major sources of revenue of the segment are trading fees, trading tariffs, listing fees of equity products and market data fees.
The Equity and Financial Derivatives segment refers to derivatives products traded on the Stock Exchange and Futures Exchange and other related activities. These include the provision and maintenance of trading platforms for a range of equity and financial derivatives products, such as stock and equity index futures and options, DWs, CBBCs and warrants, and sales of related market data. The major sources of revenue are trading fees, trading tariffs, listing fees of derivatives products and market data fees.
The Commodities segment refers to the operations of the LME, which operates an exchange in the UK for the trading of base, ferrous and precious metals futures and options contracts, and the operations of QME, the commodity trading platform in the Mainland. It also covers the London metal mini futures and gold and iron ore futures contracts traded on the Futures Exchange. The major sources of revenue of the segment are trading fees of commodity products, commodity market data fees and fees from ancillary operations.
The Post Trade segment refers to the operations of the five clearing houses, which are responsible for clearing, settlement and custodian activities of the exchanges of the Group and Northbound trades under Stock Connect, and clearing and settlement of over-the-counter derivatives contracts. Its principal sources of revenue are derived from providing clearing, settlement, depository, custody and nominee services and net investment income earned on the Margin Funds and Clearing House Funds.
The Technology segment refers to all services in connection with providing users with access to the platform and infrastructure of the Group, and services provided by the Group's newly acquired subsidiary, BayConnect. Its major sources of revenue are network, terminal user, data line and software sub-license fees and hosting services fees.
Central income (including net investment income of Corporate Funds) and central costs (costs of central support functions that provide services to all operating segments and other costs not directly related to any operating segment) are included as "Corporate Items".
The chief operating decision-maker assesses the performance of the operating segments principally based on their EBITDA.
An analysis by operating segment of the Group's EBITDA, profit before taxation and other selected financial information (including analysis of revenue by timing of revenue recognition) for the year, is set out as follows:
2019
Equity and
Financial
Post
Corporate
Cash
Derivatives
Commodities
Trade
Technology
Items
Group
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
Timing of revenue recognition:
Point in time
2,151
2,092
1,126
4,318
66
11
9,764
Over time
1,495
896
270
403
727
10
3,801
Revenue from external
customers
3,646
2,988
1,396
4,721
793
21
13,565
Net investment income
-
-
-
1,496
-
1,233
2,729
Sundry income
-
-
3
9
3
2
17
Revenue and other income
3,646
2,988
1,399
6,226
796
1,256
16,311
Operating expenses
(603)
(551)
(668)
(824)
(245)
(1,157)
(4,048)
Reportable segment EBITDA
3,043
2,437
731
5,402
551
99
12,263
Depreciation and amortisation
(128)
(94)
(327)
(237)
(39)
(219)
(1,044)
Costs relating to proposed
combination with LSEG
-
-
-
-
-
(123)
(123)
Finance costs
(15)
(12)
(8)
(82)
(1)
(59)
(177)
Share of profits less losses of
joint ventures
38
(6)
-
-
-
-
32
Reportable segment profit before
taxation
2,938
2,325
396
5,083
511
(302)
10,951
2018
Equity and
Financial
Post
Corporate
Cash
Derivatives
Commodities
Trade
Technology
Items
Group
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
Timing of revenue recognition:
Point in time
2,423
2,470
1,144
4,446
62
11
10,556
Over time
1,432
1,033
271
335
616
9
3,696
Revenue from external
customers
3,855
3,503
1,415
4,781
678
20
14,252
Net investment income
-
-
-
1,377
-
207
1,584
Sundry income
-
-
-
10
-
21
31
Revenue and other income
3,855
3,503
1,415
6,168
678
248
15,867
Operating expenses
(584)
(573)
(717)
(812)
(170)
(1,254)
(4,110)
Reportable segment EBITDA
3,271
2,930
698
5,356
508
(1,006)
11,757
Depreciation and amortisation
(82)
(71)
(298)
(193)
(37)
(81)
(762)
Finance costs
-
-
-
(38)
-
(76)
(114)
Share of profits less losses of
joint ventures
10
(8)
-
-
-
-
2
Reportable segment profit before
taxation
3,199
2,851
400
5,125
471
(1,163)
10,883
The Group's revenue from external customers is derived from its operations in Hong Kong, the UK and Mainland China. Such information and the Group's non-current assets (excluding financial assets and deferred tax assets) by geographical location are detailed below:
Revenue
Non-current assets
At
At
2019
2018
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
$m
$m
$m
$m
Hong Kong (place of domicile)
11,543
12,241
5,037
2,438
United Kingdom
1,991
2,011
17,126
17,232
Mainland China
31
-
286
78
13,565
14,252
22,449
19,748
Information about major customers
In 2019 and 2018, the revenue from the Group's largest customer amounted to less than 10 per cent of the Group's total revenue.
3. Other Revenue
2019
2018
$m
$m
Network, terminal user, data line and software sub-license fees
575
515
Hosting services fees
188
162
Commodities stock levies and warehouse listing fees
63
66
Participants' subscription and application fees
94
90
Accommodation income (note (a))
79
59
Sales of Trading Rights
22
20
LME financial over-the-counter booking fee
45
27
BayConnect sales and service revenue
30
-
Brokerage on IPO direct allotments
23
12
Miscellaneous revenue
90
82
1,209
1,033
Accommodation income mainly comprises income from CPs on securities deposited as alternatives to cash deposits of Margin Funds, or depositing currencies whose relevant bank deposit rates are negative, and interest shortfall collected from LME Clear CPs on cash collateral where the investment return on the collateral is below the benchmarked interest rates stipulated in the clearing rules of LME Clear.
4. Net Investment Income
2019
2018
$m
$m
Gross interest income from financial assets measured at amortised cost
3,096
2,715
Gross interest income from financial assets measured at fair value through
other comprehensive income
97
60
Interest rebates to Participants
(1,248)
(1,071)
Net interest income
1,945
1,704
Net gains/(losses) including interest income on financial assets mandatorily
measured at fair value through profit or loss and financial liabilities at fair
value through profit or loss
789
(106)
Others
(5)
(14)
Net investment income
2,729
1,584
5. Other Operating Expenses
2019
2018
$m
$m
Bank charges
24
25
Communication expenses
15
16
Contribution to Financial Reporting Council
8
8
Custodian and fund management related fees
22
27
Financial data subscription fees
39
38
Insurance
14
12
License fees
41
44
Office demolition and relocation expenses
12
30
Repairs and maintenance expenses
67
62
Security expenses
23
19
Travel expenses
49
44
Other miscellaneous expenses
137
116
451
441
6. Costs Relating to Proposed Combination with LSEG
2019
2018
$m
$m
Professional fees
120
-
Others
3
-
123
-
In 2019, HKEX carried out a detailed analysis on the proposed combination with LSEG, but decided not to proceed with making a firm offer.
7. Finance Costs
2019
2018
$m
$m
Interest on borrowings
7
52
Interest on lease liabilities
89
-
Banking facility commitment fees
52
45
Negative interest on Euro and Japanese Yen deposits
29
17
177
114
8.
Taxation
Taxation charge/(credit) in the consolidated income statement represented:
2019
2018
$m
$m
Current tax - Hong Kong Profits Tax
-
Provision for the year
1,314
1,421
Current tax - Overseas Tax
-
Provision for the year
200
182
-
Over provision in respect of prior years
(1)
(52)
199
130
Total current tax (note (a))
1,513
1,551
Deferred tax
-
Provision for temporary differences
48
41
Taxation charge
1,561
1,592
Hong Kong Profits Tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5 per cent (2018: 16.5 per cent) on the estimated assessable profit for the year. Taxation on overseas profits has been calculated on the estimated assessable profit at the rates of taxation prevailing in the countries in which the Group operates, with the average corporation tax rates applicable to the subsidiaries in the UK being 19 per cent (2018: 19 per cent).
9. Earnings Per Share
The calculation of the basic and diluted earnings per share is as follows:
(a) Basic earnings per share
2019
2018
Profit attributable to shareholders ($m)
9,391
9,312
Weighted average number of shares in issue less shares held
for Share Award Scheme (in '000)
1,253,730
1,242,059
Basic earnings per share ($)
7.49
7.50
(b) Diluted earnings per share
2019
2018
Profit attributable to shareholders ($m)
9,391
9,312
Weighted average number of shares in issue less shares held
for Share Award Scheme (in '000)
1,253,730
1,242,059
Effect of Awarded Shares (in '000)
2,971
2,759
Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of calculating
diluted earnings per share (in '000)
1,256,701
1,244,818
Diluted earnings per share ($)
7.47
7.48
10. Dividends
2019
2018
$m
$m
First interim dividend paid:
$3.72 (2018: $3.64) per share
4,680
4,537
Less: Dividend for shares held by Share Award Scheme (note (a))
(12)
(10)
4,668
4,527
Second interim dividend declared (notes (b) and (c)):
$2.99 (2018: $3.07) per share based on issued share capital at 31 Dec
3,771
3,839
Less: Dividend for shares held by Share Award Scheme at 31 Dec (note (a))
(10)
(9)
3,761
3,830
8,429
8,357
The results and net assets of the Share Award Scheme are included in HKEX's financial statements. Therefore, dividends for shares held by the Share Award Scheme were deducted from the total dividends.
The second interim dividend declared after 31 December was not recognised as a liability at 31 December as it had not been approved by the Board.
The 2019 second interim dividend will be payable in cash with a scrip dividend alternative subject to the permission of the SFC of the listing of and permission to deal in the new shares to be issued.
11. Financial Assets
The Group classifies the financial assets into the following categories:
Cash for A shares includes:
RMB cash prepayments received by HKSCC from its CPs for releasing their allocated A shares on the trade day. Such prepayments will be used to settle HKSCC's CNS obligations payable on the next business day; and
HKD/USD cash collateral received by HKSCC from its CPs for releasing their allocated A shares on the trade day. Such collateral will be refunded to the CPs when they settle their RMB CNS obligations on the next business day.
Margin Funds - the Margin Funds are established by cash received or receivable from CPs in respect of margin deposits, Mainland security and settlement deposits, and cash collateral of the five clearing houses to cover their open positions. Part of the Mainland security and settlement deposits is used by HKSCC to satisfy its obligations as a clearing participant of ChinaClear in respect of trades transacted through Stock Connect. These funds are held in segregated accounts of the respective clearing houses for this specified purpose and cannot be used by the Group to finance any other activities.
Clearing House Funds - the Clearing House Funds, or default funds, are established under the Clearing House Rules. Assets contributed by the CPs and the Group are held by the respective clearing houses (together with the accumulated income less related expenses for the clearing houses in Hong Kong) expressly for the purpose of ensuring that the respective clearing houses are able to fulfil their counterparty obligations in the event that one or more of the CPs fail to meet their obligations to the clearing houses. The HKSCC Guarantee Fund also provides resources to enable HKSCC to discharge its liabilities and obligations if defaulting CPs deposit defective securities into CCASS. The amounts earmarked for contribution to the Rates and FX Guarantee Resources of OTC Clear and its accumulated investment income was also included in Clearing House Funds for presentation purpose. These funds are held in segregated accounts of the respective clearing houses for this specified purpose and cannot be used by the Group to finance any other activities. Contributions by HKSCC, HKCC and SEOCH to their respective default funds (Skin-in-the-Game) are set at 10 per cent of the size of the respective funds, and such contributions, together with default fund credits granted to HKSCC and HKCC Participants, are included in Corporate Funds.
Metals derivatives contracts represent the fair value of the outstanding base, ferrous and precious metals futures and options contracts cleared through LME Clear that do not qualify for netting under HKAS 32: Financial Instruments - Presentation, where LME Clear is acting in its capacity as a central counterparty to the contracts traded on the LME.
Financial assets held by the Group which are funded by share capital and funds generated from operations are classified as Corporate Funds (ie, other than financial assets of Cash for A shares, Margin Funds, Clearing House Funds and metals derivatives contracts).
47
The financial assets are invested into the cash and cash equivalents, financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, and financial assets measured at amortised cost, details of which are as follows:
At
At
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
$m
$m
Cash and cash equivalents
128,152
121,196
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
57,401
61,004
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
4,569
3,755
Financial assets measured at amortised cost
40,672
31,885
230,794
217,840
The Group's financial assets comprised financial assets of Cash for A shares, Margin Funds, Clearing House Funds, metals derivatives contracts and Corporate Funds as follows:
At
At
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
$m
$m
Cash for A shares
Cash and cash equivalents
1,460
3,014
Margin Funds1
Cash and cash equivalents
100,095
90,773
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
4,569
3,755
Financial assets measured at amortised cost
32,348
26,045
137,012
120,573
Clearing House Funds
Cash and cash equivalents
15,176
15,505
Metals derivatives contracts
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
48,008
53,915
Corporate Funds
Cash and cash equivalents (note (a))
11,421
11,904
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
9,393
7,089
Financial assets measured at amortised cost
8,324
5,840
29,138
24,833
230,794
217,840
1 Excludes Settlement Reserve Fund and Settlement Guarantee Fund paid to ChinaClear and margin receivable from CPs of $5,524 million (31 December 2018: $3,155 million), which are included in accounts receivable, prepayments and other deposits. If such amounts are included, total Margin Funds would be $142,536 million (31 December 2018: $123,728 million).
The expected maturity dates of the financial assets are analysed as follows:
At 31 Dec 2019
At 31 Dec 2018
Clearing
Metals
Clearing
Metals
Cash for
Margin
House
derivatives
Corporate
Cash for
Margin
House
derivatives
Corporate
A shares
Funds
Funds
contracts
Funds
Total
A shares
Funds
Funds
contracts
Funds
Total
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
Within 12 months
1,460
137,012
15,176
48,008
27,748
229,404
3,014
120,573
15,505
53,915
24,435
217,442
Over 12 months
-
-
-
-
1,390
1,390
-
-
-
-
398
398
1,460
137,012
15,176
48,008
29,138
230,794
3,014
120,573
15,505
53,915
24,833
217,840
At 31 December 2019, cash and cash equivalents of Corporate Funds of $818 million (31 December 2018: $724 million) were solely used to support Skin-in-the-Game and default fund credits for HKSCC Guarantee Fund, SEOCH Reserve Fund and HKCC Reserve Fund.
12. Accounts Receivable, Prepayments and Deposits
The Group's accounts receivable, prepayments and deposits mainly represented the Group's CNS money obligations receivable, which accounted for 73 per cent (31 December 2018: 73 per cent) of the total accounts receivable, prepayments and deposits. CNS money obligations receivable mature within two days after the trade date. The majority of the remaining accounts receivable, prepayments and deposits were due within three months.
13. Accounts Payable, Accruals and Other Liabilities
The Group's accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities mainly represented the Group's CNS money obligations payable, which accounted for 89 per cent (31 December 2018: 89 per cent) of the total accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities. CNS money obligations payable mature within two days after the trade date. The majority of the remaining accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities would mature within three months.
14. Borrowings
At
At
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
$m
$m
Notes (note (a))
-
753
Written put options to non-controlling interests (note (b))
418
413
Total borrowings
418
1,166
Analysed as:
Non-current liabilities
80
161
Current liabilities
338
1,005
418
1,166
Notes
In January 2014, HKEX issued US$95 million (HK$737 million) of fixed rate senior notes which matured and were fully repaid in January 2019. The average effective interest rate of the senior notes prior to its repayment was 2.9 per cent (2018: 2.9 per cent) per annum.
Written put options to non-controlling interests
Prior to 2018, OTC Clear issued 1,620 non-voting ordinary shares to certain third party shareholders at a total consideration of $340 million. In October 2018, a further 1,921 non-voting ordinary shares of OTC Clear were issued at a consideration of $93 million. As part of the arrangement, put options were written by HKEX to the non-controlling interests to sell part or all of their non-voting ordinary shares in OTC Clear to HKEX at the initial subscription prices less accumulated dividends received by the non- controlling interests. The put options are exercisable by the non-controlling interests at any time following the date falling five years after the shares were issued if the non-controlling interests can demonstrate to HKEX that they have used reasonable endeavours for at least three months to find a suitable purchaser for their shares at a price equal to or more than their fair market values. The carrying amount of written put options represents the present value of the amount payable by HKEX to acquire the shares held by non-controlling interests at the date at which the written put options first become exercisable.
$252 million of the written put options became exercisable in October 2018, and $86 million and $80 million of the options will become exercisable in August 2020 and October 2023 respectively.
The effective interest rate of the liabilities was 3.0 per cent (2018: 3.0 per cent) per annum.
15. Retained Earnings
2019
2018
$m
$m
At 1 Jan, as previously reported
13,379
11,813
Effect of adoption of HKFRS 16
(8)
-
At 1 Jan, as restated
13,371
11,813
Profit attributable to shareholders
9,391
9,312
Transfer (to)/from Clearing House Funds reserves
(64)
299
Dividends:
2017 final dividend
-
(3,525)
2018 second interim dividend
(3,830)
-
2019/2018 first interim dividend
(4,668)
(4,527)
Unclaimed HKEX dividends forfeited
19
23
Vesting of shares of Share Award Scheme
(15)
(16)
Tax relating to Share Award Scheme
-
(1)
Changes in ownership interests in a subsidiary
-
1
At 31 Dec
14,204
13,379
SCOPE OF WORK OF PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS HONG KONG
The financial figures in this announcement of the Group's results for the year ended 31 December 2019 have been agreed by the Group's external auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Hong Kong (PwC), to the amounts set out in the Group's draft consolidated financial statements for the year. The work performed by PwC in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the HKICPA, and consequently no assurance has been expressed by PwC on this announcement.
REVIEW OF 2019 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Audit Committee (AC) reviewed the 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements in conjunction with HKEX's external auditor. Based on this review and discussions with management, the AC was satisfied that the Consolidated Financial Statements were prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards and fairly present the Group's financial position and results for the year ended 31 December 2019.
DISTRIBUTABLE RESERVES
As at 31 December 2019, HKEX's distributable reserves, calculated under Part 6 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong), amounted to $7.0 billion (31 December 2018: $7.6 billion).
DIVIDEND
The Board has declared a second interim dividend of $2.99 per share for 2019 (2018 second interim dividend: $3.07 per share) to Shareholders whose names appear on HKEX's Register of Members on 16 March 2020. A scrip dividend alternative will continue to be offered to allow Shareholders to elect to receive the second interim dividend wholly or partly in the form of new fully paid shares in lieu of cash.
Including the first interim dividend, the total dividends for 2019 amount to $6.71 per share (2018: $6.71
per share), which represents a payout ratio of 90 per cent (2018: 90 per cent) of the profit attributable to shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2019. Dividends for shares held in trust under the Share Award Scheme amount to $22 million (2018: $19 million).
SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE
The second interim dividend for 2019 will be payable in cash with a scrip alternative where a 3 per cent discount on the subscription price will be offered to Shareholders who elect to subscribe for shares. The scrip dividend alternative is conditional upon the SFC's granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, new shares of HKEX to be issued pursuant thereto.
A circular containing details of the scrip dividend alternative, together with an election form, is expected to be despatched to Shareholders on or about Friday, 20 March 2020. The scrip share subscription price for calculating the number of new shares to be allotted will be announced on or about Thursday, 26 March 2020. Definitive share certificates in respect of the scrip dividend and dividend warrants are expected to be despatched to Shareholders on Wednesday, 15 April 2020.
11 March 2020 At 4:30 pm on 12 March 2020
13 March 2020 to 16 March 2020 (both dates inclusive)
16 March 2020
At 4:30 pm on 29 April 2020
4 May 2020 to 7 May 2020 (both dates inclusive)
7 May 2020
CLOSURE OF HKEX'S REGISTER OF MEMBERS
For the purposes of determining Shareholders' eligibility to attend and vote at the 2020 AGM, and entitlement to the 2019 second interim dividend, HKEX's Register of Members will be closed as set out below:
For determining eligibility to attend and vote at the 2020 AGM:
- Latest time to lodge transfer documents for registration with HKEX's registrar
- Closure of HKEX's Register of Members
- Record date
(ii) For determining entitlement to the 2019 second interim dividend:
- Ex-dividend date
- Latest time to lodge transfer documents for registration with HKEX's registrar
- Closure of HKEX's Register of Members
- Record date
During the above closure periods, no transfer of shares will be registered. To be eligible to attend and vote at the 2020 AGM, and to qualify for the 2019 second interim dividend, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with HKEX's registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong no later than the aforementioned latest time.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The 2020 AGM will be held on Thursday, 7 May 2020 at 4:30 pm at the HKEX Connect Hall on the 1st Floor, One and Two Exchange Square, Central, Hong Kong. The Notice of the 2020 AGM, which constitutes part of a circular to Shareholders, will be sent together with the 2019 Annual Report. The Notice, the circular which sets out details of the business to be conducted at the 2020 AGM, and the proxy form will be available under the Investor Relations section of the HKEX Group website. The results of the voting on the proposed resolutions will be published on the HKEX Group website shortly after the 2020 AGM is held.
All Shareholders are encouraged to attend the 2020 AGM and exercise their right to vote. Shareholders are invited to ask questions related to the business of the meeting, and will be able to meet with Directors and the senior executives.
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The service term of C H Cheah and Hugo Leung (Elected Directors) will expire at the conclusion of the 2020 AGM. On 25 February 2020, the Nomination and Governance Committee (NGC) nominated Messrs Cheah and Leung to the Board for it to recommend to Shareholders for re-election at the 2020 AGM. The nominations were made in accordance with the Nomination Policy and took into account the selection criteria for Non-executive Director candidates which have been approved by the Board. These include, among others, the candidates' market knowledge and experience, reputation for integrity, and the diversity aspects (including without limitation, gender, age, cultural and educational background, ethnicity, professional experience, skills, knowledge and length of service), with due regard for the benefits of diversity, as set out in the Board Diversity Policy. The NGC took into consideration Mr Cheah's in-depth knowledge of the fund management industry and Mr Leung's extensive experience in global markets business, as well as their respective contributions to the Board and firm commitments to their roles. The NGC was satisfied with the independence of Messrs Cheah and Leung with reference to the criteria laid down in the Main Board Listing Rules. Mr Cheah, who is a member of the NGC, abstained from voting at the Committee meeting when his own nomination was being considered.
On 26 February 2020, the Board accepted the nomination by the NGC and recommended Messrs Cheah and Leung to stand for re-election at the 2020 AGM. Each of Messrs Cheah and Leung does not hold any cross-directorships or have any significant links with other Directors through involvement in other companies or bodies. Messrs Cheah and Leung do not have any service contracts with any member of the Group that are not determinable by the Group within one year without compensation (other than statutory compensation). Their particulars will be set out in the circular to Shareholders.
COMPLIANCE WITH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE
Throughout the year 2019, HKEX complied with all code provisions and, where appropriate, adopted the recommended best practices set out in the Corporate Governance Code, with the exceptions of Code Provisions A.4.1 (re-election of non-executive directors) and A.4.2 (retirement by rotation of directors).
The Government Appointed Directors, all being Non-executive Directors, are not subject to election or re-election by Shareholders as their appointments are governed by the SFO. HKEX's Chief Executive in his capacity as a Director is not subject to retirement by rotation, as his term on the Board is coterminous with his employment with HKEX under HKEX's Articles of Association.
HKEX has applied the principles of the Corporate Governance Code to its corporate governance structure and practices in the manner as described in the Corporate Governance Report contained in the 2019 Annual Report and on the HKEX Group website.
PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF HKEX'S LISTED SECURITIES
During 2019, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of HKEX shares, except that the trustee of the Share Award Scheme, pursuant to the terms of the rules and trust deed of the Share Award Scheme, purchased on the Stock Exchange a total of 1,115,300 HKEX shares at a total consideration of $285 million.
PUBLICATION OF 2019 FINAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL REPORT
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 11 Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mrs Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman), Mr Apurv BAGRI, Mr CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius, Mr CHEAH Cheng Hye, Ms FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita, Mr Rafael GIL-TIENDA, Dr HU Zuliu, Fred,
Mr HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin, Mr LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo, Mr John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON, and Mr YIU Kin Wah, Stephen, and one Executive Director, Mr LI Xiaojia, Charles, who is also HKEX's Chief Executive.
GLOSSARY
2020 AGM
HKEX's annual general meeting to be held on 7 May 2020
ADT
Average daily turnover value
ADV
Average daily volume (in number of contracts/lots)
Alibaba
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Awarded Shares
Shares awarded under the Share Award Scheme
BayConnect
BayConnect Technology Company Limited (formerly known as Shenzhen
