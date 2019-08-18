Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 INTERIM REPORT

08/18/2019

Stock Code: 2386

Engineering a Better World

2019 INTERIM REPORT

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The board of directors (the "Board") and the directors (the "Directors") of SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. ("SINOPEC SEG" or the "Company") warrant that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions contained in this interim report and are hereby jointly and severally liable for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the content hereof. The Directors, Ms. SUN Lili and Mr. ZHOU Yingguan could not attend the Fifth Meeting of the Third Session of the Board (the "Meeting") due to official duties. The Director, Ms. SUN Lili authorised the other Director, Mr. LU Dong; and the Director, Mr. ZHOU Yingguan authorised the other Director, Mr. XIANG Wenwu to attend the Meeting, and to vote on their behalves. Mr. YU Baocai (Chairman of the Board), Mr. XIANG Wenwu (Director and President), Mr. JIA Yiqun (Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary) and Mr. WANG Yi (Head of the Finance Department) warrant the authenticity and completeness of the financial statements contained in this interim report.

The interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period") of SINOPEC SEG and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, were audited by Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited, which has issued a standard unqualified audit report.

This interim report contains forward-looking statements. All statements (other than statements of historical facts) that address business activities, events or developments that the Group expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including but not limited to projections, targets, estimates and business plans) are forward-looking statements. The future actual results or development trends may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties not within the control of the Group. The forward-looking statements referred to herein as at 16 August 2019 are made by the Group and, unless otherwise required by the relevant regulatory authorities, the Group undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update these statements.

Contents

COMPANY PROFILE

BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL AND

SHAREHOLDINGS OF

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

BUSINESS REVIEW AND PROSPECTS

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND OTHER

MEMBERS OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 23:36:02 UTC
