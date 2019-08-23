Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 INTERIM REPORT

Corporate Profile

China Kepei Education Group Limited (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group","we", "our" or "us"), is a leading provider of private higher education in South China focusing on profession-oriented education. As of 30 June 2019, we had an aggregate of 52,960 students enrolled at the schools we operated, namely, Guangdong Polytechnic College and Zhaoqing Science and Technology Secondary Vocational School* (肇慶市科技中等職業 學 校) ("Zhaoqing School"), both of which are located in Zhaoqing City, Guangdong Province.

We are committed to providing students with high-qualityprofession-oriented education and help them meet the growing and changing market demand. We focus on engineering majors in order to better capture local employment demands, balanced with economics, management, education and art majors to offer well-rounded education services. We endeavor to provide students with various profession-oriented training and internship opportunities in collaboration with research institutions and enterprises, through which we foster practical skills and market competitiveness of our students. We have also built our reputation on the high initial employment rate of our graduates. For the 2017/2018 school year**, Guangdong Polytechnic College had 1,023 graduates from its undergraduate programs, achieving an initial employment rate of 96.8%.

Through over 19 years of private higher education operation in South China, we believe that we have established a strong reputation, which helps us attract high-quality students and teachers and pave the way for our success. We intend to maintain and strengthen our market position in the private higher education industry in China.