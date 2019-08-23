Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 INTERIM REPORT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 11:13am EDT

China Kepei Education Group Limited

中國科培教育集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

Stock Code 股份代號: 1890

2019

INTERIM

REPORT

中期報告

Contents

2

Corporate Profile

3 - 4

Corporate Information

5

Financial Highlight

6

- 16

Management Discussion and Analysis

17

- 21

Corporate Governance and Other Information

22

- 23

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other

Comprehensive Income

24

- 25

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated

  Statement of Financial Position

26

- 27

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated

Statement of Changes in Equity

28

- 30

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated

Statement of Cash Flows

31

- 58

Notes to the Unaudited Interim Condensed

Consolidated Financial Statements

Corporate Profile

China Kepei Education Group Limited (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group","we", "our" or "us"), is a leading provider of private higher education in South China focusing on profession-oriented education. As of 30 June 2019, we had an aggregate of 52,960 students enrolled at the schools we operated, namely, Guangdong Polytechnic College and Zhaoqing Science and Technology Secondary Vocational School* (肇慶市科技中等職業 學 校) ("Zhaoqing School"), both of which are located in Zhaoqing City, Guangdong Province.

We are committed to providing students with high-qualityprofession-oriented education and help them meet the growing and changing market demand. We focus on engineering majors in order to better capture local employment demands, balanced with economics, management, education and art majors to offer well-rounded education services. We endeavor to provide students with various profession-oriented training and internship opportunities in collaboration with research institutions and enterprises, through which we foster practical skills and market competitiveness of our students. We have also built our reputation on the high initial employment rate of our graduates. For the 2017/2018 school year**, Guangdong Polytechnic College had 1,023 graduates from its undergraduate programs, achieving an initial employment rate of 96.8%.

Through over 19 years of private higher education operation in South China, we believe that we have established a strong reputation, which helps us attract high-quality students and teachers and pave the way for our success. We intend to maintain and strengthen our market position in the private higher education industry in China.

  • for identification purpose only
  • a school year generally starts from September 1 of each calendar year to August 31 of the following calendar year

2 China Kepei Education Group Limited I Interim Report 2019

Corporate Information

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

Mr. Ye Nianqiao (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Dr. Zhang Xiangwei

Mr. Zha Donghui

Ms. Li Yan

Mr. Ye Xun

Non-executive Director

Mr. Wang Chuanwu

Independent Non-executive Directors

Dr. Xu Ming

Dr. Deng Feiqi

Dr. Li Xiaolu

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Dr. Xu Ming (Chairman)

Mr. Wang Chuanwu

Dr. Deng Feiqi

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Dr. Deng Feiqi (Chairman)

Mr. Zha Donghui

Dr. Li Xiaolu

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Ye Nianqiao (Chairman)

Dr. Deng Feiqi

Dr. Li Xiaolu

JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES

Ms. Li Yan

Ms. Leung Suet Wing

AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Ye Nianqiao

Ms. Leung Suet Wing

REGISTERED OFFICE

Maples Corporate Services Limited

P.O. Box 309, Ugland House

Grand Cayman, KY1-1104

Cayman Islands

HEADQUARTERS AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN THE PRC

Qifu Road

Gaoyao District

Zhaoqing City

Guangdong Province

PRC

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

31/F, Tower Two, Times Square

1 Matheson Street

Causeway Bay

Hong Kong

CAYMAN ISLANDS SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Maples Fund Services (Cayman) Limited

PO Box 1093, Boundary Hall

Cricket Square

Grand Cayman, KY1-1102

Cayman Islands

China Kepei Education Group Limited I Interim Report 2019

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 15:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
11:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on ordinary related/continuing c..
PU
11:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Reply slip for attending the extraordinary ge..
PU
11:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 interim report
PU
11:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for the extraordinary general m..
PU
11:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information memorandum of understandin..
PU
11:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement-appointment of members..
PU
11:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement business update
PU
11:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Connected transaction purchase of asphalt
PU
11:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed change of auditor
PU
11:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Termination of connected transactions
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 317 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 252,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.06%40 275
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.82%51 850
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.34%29 200
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG24.73%26 604
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 978
NASDAQ22.75%16 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group