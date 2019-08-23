Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 INTERIM REPORT
0
08/23/2019 | 11:13am EDT
China Kepei Education Group Limited
中國科培教育集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
Stock Code 股份代號: 1890
2019
INTERIM
REPORT
中期報告
Contents
2
Corporate Profile
3 - 4
Corporate Information
5
Financial Highlight
6
- 16
Management Discussion and Analysis
17
- 21
Corporate Governance and Other Information
22
- 23
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other
Comprehensive Income
24
- 25
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated
Statement of Financial Position
26
- 27
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated
Statement of Changes in Equity
28
- 30
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated
Statement of Cash Flows
31
- 58
Notes to the Unaudited Interim Condensed
Consolidated Financial Statements
Corporate Profile
China Kepei Education Group Limited (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group","we", "our" or "us"), is a leading provider of private higher education in South China focusing on profession-oriented education. As of 30 June 2019, we had an aggregate of 52,960 students enrolled at the schools we operated, namely, Guangdong Polytechnic College and Zhaoqing Science and Technology Secondary Vocational School* (肇慶市科技中等職業 學 校) ("Zhaoqing School"), both of which are located in Zhaoqing City, Guangdong Province.
We are committed to providing students with high-qualityprofession-oriented education and help them meet the growing and changing market demand. We focus on engineering majors in order to better capture local employment demands, balanced with economics, management, education and art majors to offer well-rounded education services. We endeavor to provide students with various profession-oriented training and internship opportunities in collaboration with research institutions and enterprises, through which we foster practical skills and market competitiveness of our students. We have also built our reputation on the high initial employment rate of our graduates. For the 2017/2018 school year**, Guangdong Polytechnic College had 1,023 graduates from its undergraduate programs, achieving an initial employment rate of 96.8%.
Through over 19 years of private higher education operation in South China, we believe that we have established a strong reputation, which helps us attract high-quality students and teachers and pave the way for our success. We intend to maintain and strengthen our market position in the private higher education industry in China.
for identification purpose only
a school year generally starts from September 1 of each calendar year to August 31 of the following calendar year
2 China Kepei Education Group Limited I Interim Report 2019
Corporate Information
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Executive Directors
Mr. Ye Nianqiao (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Dr. Zhang Xiangwei
Mr. Zha Donghui
Ms. Li Yan
Mr. Ye Xun
Non-executive Director
Mr. Wang Chuanwu
Independent Non-executive Directors
Dr. Xu Ming
Dr. Deng Feiqi
Dr. Li Xiaolu
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Dr. Xu Ming (Chairman)
Mr. Wang Chuanwu
Dr. Deng Feiqi
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Dr. Deng Feiqi (Chairman)
Mr. Zha Donghui
Dr. Li Xiaolu
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Ye Nianqiao (Chairman)
Dr. Deng Feiqi
Dr. Li Xiaolu
JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES
Ms. Li Yan
Ms. Leung Suet Wing
AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES
Mr. Ye Nianqiao
Ms. Leung Suet Wing
REGISTERED OFFICE
Maples Corporate Services Limited
P.O. Box 309, Ugland House
Grand Cayman, KY1-1104
Cayman Islands
HEADQUARTERS AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN THE PRC
Qifu Road
Gaoyao District
Zhaoqing City
Guangdong Province
PRC
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG
31/F, Tower Two, Times Square
1 Matheson Street
Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
CAYMAN ISLANDS SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Maples Fund Services (Cayman) Limited
PO Box 1093, Boundary Hall
Cricket Square
Grand Cayman, KY1-1102
Cayman Islands
China Kepei Education Group Limited I Interim Report 2019
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 15:12:01 UTC