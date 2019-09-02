Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 INTERIM REPORT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 05:35am EDT

CONTENTS

REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT

OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

FINANCIAL POSITION

5

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

CHANGES IN EQUITY

7

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

8

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

9

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

29

OTHER INFORMATION

32

2019 Interim Report

1

REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the Board of Directors of

LUNG KEE (BERMUDA) HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Introduction

We have reviewed the condensed consolidated financial statements of Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") set out on pages 4 to 28, which comprise the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of 30th June, 2019 and the related condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and certain explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review, and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. A review of these condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

2 Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Certified Public Accountants

Hong Kong, 28th August, 2019

2019 Interim Report

3

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The directors of Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited (the "Company") (the "Directors") are pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 together with the comparative figures as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30th June, 2019

Six months ended 30th June,

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Notes

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

3

1,121,218

1,366,392

Other income, gains and losses

4

17,540

5,819

Increase in fair value of investment

2,300

properties

10,000

Impairment losses under expected credit

6,566

loss model, net of reversal

(2,138)

Changes in inventories of finished goods

(752)

and work in progress

3,350

Raw materials and consumables used

(455,817)

(571,022)

Employee benefits expenses

(274,862)

(302,321)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(3,002)

-

Depreciation of property, plant and

(87,014)

equipment

(91,740)

Other expenses

(237,460)

(256,833)

Profit before taxation

88,717

161,507

Income tax expense

5

(18,568)

(37,642)

Profit for the period

6

70,149

123,865

Other comprehensive expense:

Item that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange difference arising on

(2,644)

translation of foreign operations

(25,348)

Other comprehensive expense for the

(2,644)

period

(25,348)

Total comprehensive income

67,505

for the period

98,517

Basic earnings per share

8

HK11.11 cents

HK19.61 cents

4 Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 09:34:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Passing of an Independent Non-executive Direc..
PU
05:40aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements ..
PU
05:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of 2019 second h shareholders' class m..
PU
05:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Chongqing Machinery & Elect..
PU
05:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 interim report
PU
05:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return Of Equity Issuer On Movements ..
PU
05:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Delay in despatch of circular in relation to ..
PU
05:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return for the month ended 31 Aug 201..
PU
05:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements ..
PU
05:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of the 2019 second extraordinary gener..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 30,5x
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
EV / Sales2019 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,1x
Capitalization 301 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 240,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.99%38 429
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC24.09%52 388
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE71.20%29 551
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG27.44%26 965
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 187
NASDAQ22.36%16 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group