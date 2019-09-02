Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 INTERIM REPORT
CONTENTS
REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT
OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
4
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF
FINANCIAL POSITION
5
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF
CHANGES IN EQUITY
7
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
8
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
9
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
29
OTHER INFORMATION
32
2019 Interim Report
1
REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
To the Board of Directors of
LUNG KEE (BERMUDA) HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
Introduction
We have reviewed the condensed consolidated financial statements of Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") set out on pages 4 to 28, which comprise the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of 30th June, 2019 and the related condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and certain explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review, and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. A review of these condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
Certified Public Accountants
Hong Kong, 28th August, 2019
2019 Interim Report
3
FINANCIAL RESULTS
The directors of Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited (the "Company") (the "Directors") are pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 together with the comparative figures as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30th June, 2019
Six months ended 30th June,
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Notes
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
3
1,121,218
1,366,392
Other income, gains and losses
4
17,540
5,819
Increase in fair value of investment
2,300
properties
10,000
Impairment losses under expected credit
6,566
loss model, net of reversal
(2,138)
Changes in inventories of finished goods
(752)
and work in progress
3,350
Raw materials and consumables used
(455,817)
(571,022)
Employee benefits expenses
(274,862)
(302,321)
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
(3,002)
-
Depreciation of property, plant and
(87,014)
equipment
(91,740)
Other expenses
(237,460)
(256,833)
Profit before taxation
88,717
161,507
Income tax expense
5
(18,568)
(37,642)
Profit for the period
6
70,149
123,865
Other comprehensive expense:
Item that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange difference arising on
(2,644)
translation of foreign operations
(25,348)
Other comprehensive expense for the
(2,644)
period
(25,348)
Total comprehensive income
67,505
for the period
98,517
Basic earnings per share
8
HK11.11 cents
HK19.61 cents
Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
