Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 INTERIM REPORT

REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the Board of Directors of

LUNG KEE (BERMUDA) HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Introduction

We have reviewed the condensed consolidated financial statements of Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") set out on pages 4 to 28, which comprise the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of 30th June, 2019 and the related condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and certain explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review, and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. A review of these condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.