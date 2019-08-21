Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Xtep International Holdings Limited
特 步 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1368)
2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Xtep International Holdings Limited (the
-
Company ") is pleased to announce the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019. This announcement, containing the full text of the 2019 Interim Report of the Company, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of interim results.
To be the Chinese runners' favorite brand
ABOUT THE GROUP
Xtep International Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 1368) is a leading multi-brand sportswear company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 3 June 2008. The Group engages mainly in the design, development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and brand management of sports products, including footwear, apparel and accessories. Established since 2001, its own signature brand "Xtep" is a leading professional sports brand with an extensive distribution network of over 6,300 stores covering 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the PRC and overseas. In 2019, the Group has further diversified its brand portfolio which now includes four internationally acclaimed brands, namely K-Swiss, Palladium, Saucony and Merrell.
INTERIM RESULTS AT A GLANCE
2019 Financial Highlights
Revenue
RMB 3,357m 23%
Operating profit
RMB 717m 21%
Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders
RMB 463 m 23%
Net Cash inflow from operating activities
RMB 422 m
(1H2018: RMB 225 m)
Net cash and cash equivalents
RMB 3,618 m
Interim dividend per Share
HK 12.5 cents
(Dividend payout ratio: 59.3%)
-
Xtep International Holdings Limited
2019 Operational Highlights
Number of Xtep branded stores in Mainland China and overseas as at 30 June 2019
6,31282 in 1H2019
Same store sales growth in 1H2019
Low-teens
Market share expansion via
Multi-brand portfolio
New Xtep brand celebrity spokesperson
Jeremy Lin
