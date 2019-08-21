Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 01:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Xtep International Holdings Limited

特 步 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1368)

2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Xtep International Holdings Limited (the

  • Company ") is pleased to announce the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019. This announcement, containing the full text of the 2019 Interim Report of the Company, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of interim results.

To be the Chinese runners' favorite brand

ABOUT THE GROUP

Xtep International Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 1368) is a leading multi-brand sportswear company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 3 June 2008. The Group engages mainly in the design, development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and brand management of sports products, including footwear, apparel and accessories. Established since 2001, its own signature brand "Xtep" is a leading professional sports brand with an extensive distribution network of over 6,300 stores covering 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the PRC and overseas. In 2019, the Group has further diversified its brand portfolio which now includes four internationally acclaimed brands, namely K-Swiss, Palladium, Saucony and Merrell.

CONTENTS

  • Interim Results at a Glance
    4 Five-year Financial Summary
    5 Corporate Information
    6 Chairman's Statement
    8 Management Discussion and Analysis
    42 Corporate Governance and Other Information
    49 Report on Review of Interim Financial Statements
    50 Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
  1. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  2. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  3. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  4. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  5. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

79 Glossary

INTERIM RESULTS AT A GLANCE

2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue

RMB 3,357m 23%

Operating profit

RMB 717m 21%

Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders

RMB 463 m 23%

Net Cash inflow from operating activities

RMB 422 m

(1H2018: RMB 225 m)

Net cash and cash equivalents

RMB 3,618 m

Interim dividend per Share

HK 12.5 cents

(Dividend payout ratio: 59.3%)

  • Xtep International Holdings Limited

2019 Operational Highlights

Number of Xtep branded stores in Mainland China and overseas as at 30 June 2019

6,31282 in 1H2019

Same store sales growth in 1H2019

Low-teens

Market share expansion via

Multi-brand portfolio

New Xtep brand celebrity spokesperson

Jeremy Lin

Interim Report 2019

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 05:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
01:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 interim results announcement
PU
01:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Review request on decision on cancellation of..
PU
01:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of 2019 Interim Results
PU
01:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Joint announcement - proposed privatization o..
PU
01:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results for the six months ended 30th..
PU
01:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results announcement for the six mont..
PU
01:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results of the special general meeting h..
PU
08/20HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Profit alert update to the interim results fo..
PU
08/20HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in own shares
PU
08/20HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of results for the second quarte..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 317 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 252,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.41%40 436
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.26%52 035
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.37%29 328
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG23.34%26 405
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 113
NASDAQ21.88%16 373
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group