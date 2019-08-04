Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 INTERIM RESULTS - HIGHLIGHTS
08/04/2019 | 07:30pm EDT
5 August 2019
(Hong Kong Stock Code: 5)
HSBC Holdings plc
2019 INTERIM RESULTS-HIGHLIGHTS
The attached announcement is being released to all the stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.
For and on behalf ofHSBC Holdings plc
Richard Gray
Group Company Secretary
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987
5 August 2019
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
2019 INTERIM RESULTS - HIGHLIGHTS
•Strong revenue momentum in 1H19in Retail Banking and Wealth Management ('RBWM'), as we won new customers and increased lending, and in Commercial Banking ('CMB'), with growth in all major products and all regions. Global Banking and Markets ('GB&M') revenue lower.
•Continuing growth in Asia, although outlook is less certain.Reported revenue in Asia up 7% compared with 1H18. Reported lending in Asia up $23bn or 5% compared with the end of 2018.
•Investments of $2.2bn in 1H19, up 17% compared with 1H18,on near- and medium-term initiatives to grow the business and enhance digital capabilities.
• On 5 August 2019,John Flint stepped down as Group Chief Executiveand as a Director of HSBC Holdings.Noel Quinn was appointed as interim Group Chief Executiveand as a Director of HSBC Holdings.
Financial performance (vs 1H18)
•Reported profit after taxup 18.1% to $9.9bn.
•Reported profit before taxup 15.8% to $12.4bn, including an $828m dilution gain recognised on the completion of the merger of our associate The Saudi British Bank ('SABB') with Alawwal bank in Saudi Arabia. It also included a provision of $615m in respect of the mis-selling of payment protection insurance ('PPI'), and $248m of severance costs arising from cost efficiency measures across our global businesses and functions.Adjusted profit before taxup 6.8% to $12.5bn.
• Reported revenueup 7.6%.Adjusted revenueup 8.0%, with strong performances in RBWM and CMB. Adjusted revenue down 3% in GB&M, which suffered from lower market activity due to ongoing economic uncertainty, and spread compression.
• Reported operating expensesdown 2.3%.Adjusted operating expensesup 3.5%, with significant work undertaken in 1H19 to reduce 2020 run-rate.Positive adjusted jawsof 4.5%, supported by favourable market impacts in insurance manufacturing, the non-recurrence of a 1H18 adverse swap mark-to-market loss in Corporate Centre and disposal gains in Latin America.
• Earnings per shareof $0.42.Return on average tangible equity (annualised) ('RoTE')up 150 basis points ('bps') to 11.2%, including c.120bps favourable impact of the SABB dilution gain.
• Common equity tier 1 ('CET1') ratioup 30bps from 31 December 2018 to 14.3%.
•We intend to initiate ashare buy-back of up to $1bn,which we expect to commence shortly.
Progress on 2020 financial targets
•The outlook has changed.Interest rates in the US dollar bloc are now expected to fall rather than rise, and geopolitical issues could impact a significant number of our major markets. In the near term, the nature and impact of the UK's departure from the European Union remain highly uncertain. Given the prevailing outlook for interest rates and revenue headwinds in GB&M and RBWM, we do not expect to achieve our 6% RoTE target in the US by 2020.
• We aremanaging operating expenses and investment spendingin line with the increased risks to revenue.
• We expect some recovery from first-half market conditions in GB&M in the second half of 2019 and into next year, andcontinue to target a RoTE above 11% in 2020,but we will not take short-term decisions that could jeopardise the long-term health of the business.
Key financial metrics
Half-year to
Footnotes
30 Jun 2019
30 Jun 2018
31 Dec 2018
Reported results
Reported revenue ($m)
29,372
27,287
26,493
Reported profit before tax ($m)
12,407
10,712
9,178
Reported profit after tax ($m)
9,937
8,416
6,609
Profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company ($m)
8,507
7,173
5,435
Basic earnings per share ($)
0.42
0.36
0.27
Diluted earnings per share ($)
0.42
0.36
0.27
Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity (annualised) (%)
10.4
8.7
6.7
Return on average tangible equity (annualised) (%)
1
11.2
9.7
8.6
Net interest margin (%)
1
1.61
1.66
1.66
Adjusted results
Adjusted revenue ($m)
28,495
26,381
26,333
Adjusted profit before tax ($m)
12,516
11,723
9,593
Adjusted jaws (%)
4.5
Cost efficiency ratio (%)
56.7
59.2
62.8
Expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('ECL') as % of average gross loans and advances to customers (%)
0.23
0.08
0.27
At
30 Jun 2019
30 Jun 2018
31 Dec 2018
Balance sheet
Total assets ($m)
2,751,273
2,607,314
2,558,124
Net loans and advances to customers ($m)
1,021,632
973,443
981,696
Customer accounts ($m)
1,380,124
1,356,307
1,362,643
Average interest-earning assets ($m)
1
1,912,708
1,839,603
1,839,346
Loans and advances to customers as % of customer accounts (%)
74.0
71.8
72.0
Total shareholders' equity ($m)
192,676
183,607
186,253
Tangible ordinary shareholders' equity ($m)
145,441
139,754
140,056
Net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($)
2,3
8.35
8.10
8.13
Tangible net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($)
Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions)
20,221
19,963
19,981
Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding and dilutive potential ordinary shares (millions)
20,286
20,045
20,059
Average basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions)
20,124
19,998
19,786
Dividend per ordinary share (declared in the period) ($)
0.31
0.31
0.20
1 For these metrics, half-year to 31 December 2018 is calculated on a full-year basis and not a 2H18 basis.
2 The definition of net asset value per ordinary share is total shareholders' equity less non-cumulative preference shares and capital securities, divided by the number of ordinary shares in issue excluding shares the company has purchased and are held in treasury.
3 Excludes impact of $0.10 per share 1Q19 dividend, following a June 2019 change in accounting practice on the recognition of interim dividends, from the date of declaration to the date of payment.
4 Total capital ratio at 30 June 2019 was calculated in accordance with the revisions to the Capital Requirements Regulation ('CRR II') on a transitional basis. Prior period ratios were calculated under the Capital Requirements Regulation and Directive ('CRD IV') on a transitional basis.
Highlights
Half-year to
Footnotes
30 Jun 2019 $m
30 Jun 2018 $m
Reported
Revenue
1
29,372
27,287
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(1,140)
(407)
Operating expenses
(17,149)
(17,549)
Profit before tax
12,407
10,712
Adjusted
Revenue
1
28,495
26,381
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(1,140)
(357)
Operating expenses
(16,163)
(15,615)
Profit before tax
12,516
11,723
Significant items affecting adjusted performance
Revenue
Customer redress programmes
-
46
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
827
(142)
Fair value movements on financial instruments
50
(152)
Operating expenses
Costs of structural reform
(91)
(211)
Customer redress programmes
(610)
(100)
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
-
(3)
Restructuring and other related costs
(287)
(24)
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
2
(841)
1 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges, also referred to as revenue.
HSBC Holdings plcNews Release 2019
3
Financial summary
Half-year to
Footnotes
30 Jun 2019 $m
30 Jun 2018 $m
31 Dec 2018 $m
For the period
Profit before tax
12,407
10,712
9,178
Profit attributable to:
- ordinary shareholders of the parent company
8,507
7,173
5,435
Dividends on ordinary shares
1
4,206
6,205
3,982
At the period end
Total shareholders' equity
192,676
183,607
186,253
Total regulatory capital
178,259
176,610
173,238
Customer accounts
1,380,124
1,356,307
1,362,643
Total assets
2,751,273
2,607,314
2,558,124
Risk-weighted assets
885,971
865,467
865,318
Per ordinary share
$
$
$
Basic earnings
0.42
0.36
0.27
Dividend per ordinary share (declared in the period)
2
0.31
0.31
0.20
Net asset value
8.35
8.10
8.13
1 At 30 June 2019, HSBC changed its accounting practice on the recognition of interim dividends to recognise them on the date of payment rather than the date of declaration, in line with generally accepted accounting practice. Prior periods have not been restated as all the relevant amounts are clearly disclosed, and the change is not considered material.
2 The dividends per ordinary share of $0.31 shown in the accounts comprise dividends declared during the first half of 2019. This represents the fourth interim dividend for 2018 and the first interim dividend for 2019.
