Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 INTERIM RESULTS - HIGHLIGHTS

5 August 2019

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 5)

HSBC Holdings plc

2019 INTERIM RESULTS - HIGHLIGHTS

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Irene Lee† , José Meade† , Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .

* Non-executive Group Chairman † Independent non-executive Director

HSBC Holdings plc

5 August 2019

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

2019 INTERIM RESULTS - HIGHLIGHTS

• Strong revenue momentum in 1H19 in Retail Banking and Wealth Management ('RBWM'), as we won new customers and increased lending, and in Commercial Banking ('CMB'), with growth in all major products and all regions. Global Banking and Markets ('GB&M') revenue lower.

• Continuing growth in Asia, although outlook is less certain. Reported revenue in Asia up 7% compared with 1H18. Reported lending in Asia up $23bn or 5% compared with the end of 2018.

• Investments of $2.2bn in 1H19, up 17% compared with 1H18, on near- and medium-term initiatives to grow the business and enhance digital capabilities.

• Improved customer satisfaction in scale markets in RBWM and CMB.

Group Chief Executive

• On 5 August 2019, John Flint stepped down as Group Chief Executive and as a Director of HSBC Holdings. Noel Quinn was appointed as interim Group Chief Executive and as a Director of HSBC Holdings.

Financial performance (vs 1H18)

• Reported profit after tax up 18.1% to $9.9bn.

• Reported profit before tax up 15.8% to $12.4bn, including an $828m dilution gain recognised on the completion of the merger of our associate The Saudi British Bank ('SABB') with Alawwal bank in Saudi Arabia. It also included a provision of $615m in respect of the mis-selling of payment protection insurance ('PPI'), and $248m of severance costs arising from cost efficiency measures across our global businesses and functions. Adjusted profit before tax up 6.8% to $12.5bn.

• Reported revenue up 7.6%. Adjusted revenue up 8.0%, with strong performances in RBWM and CMB. Adjusted revenue down 3% in GB&M, which suffered from lower market activity due to ongoing economic uncertainty, and spread compression.

• Reported operating expenses down 2.3%. Adjusted operating expenses up 3.5%, with significant work undertaken in 1H19 to reduce 2020 run-rate. Positive adjusted jaws of 4.5%, supported by favourable market impacts in insurance manufacturing, the non-recurrence of a 1H18 adverse swap mark-to-market loss in Corporate Centre and disposal gains in Latin America.

• Earnings per share of $0.42. Return on average tangible equity (annualised) ('RoTE') up 150 basis points ('bps') to 11.2%, including c.120bps favourable impact of the SABB dilution gain.

• Common equity tier 1 ('CET1') ratio up 30bps from 31 December 2018 to 14.3%.

• We intend to initiate a share buy-back of up to $1bn, which we expect to commence shortly.

Progress on 2020 financial targets

• The outlook has changed. Interest rates in the US dollar bloc are now expected to fall rather than rise, and geopolitical issues could impact a significant number of our major markets. In the near term, the nature and impact of the UK's departure from the European Union remain highly uncertain. Given the prevailing outlook for interest rates and revenue headwinds in GB&M and RBWM, we do not expect to achieve our 6% RoTE target in the US by 2020.

• We are managing operating expenses and investment spending in line with the increased risks to revenue.

• We expect some recovery from first-half market conditions in GB&M in the second half of 2019 and into next year, and continue to target a RoTE above 11% in 2020, but we will not take short-term decisions that could jeopardise the long-term health of the business.

Key financial metrics

Half-year to

Footnotes 30 Jun 2019 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2018 Reported results Reported revenue ($m) 29,372 27,287 26,493 Reported profit before tax ($m) 12,407 10,712 9,178 Reported profit after tax ($m) 9,937 8,416 6,609 Profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company ($m) 8,507 7,173 5,435 Basic earnings per share ($) 0.42 0.36 0.27 Diluted earnings per share ($) 0.42 0.36 0.27 Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity (annualised) (%) 10.4 8.7 6.7 Return on average tangible equity (annualised) (%) 1 11.2 9.7 8.6 Net interest margin (%) 1 1.61 1.66 1.66 Adjusted results Adjusted revenue ($m) 28,495 26,381 26,333 Adjusted profit before tax ($m) 12,516 11,723 9,593 Adjusted jaws (%) 4.5 Cost efficiency ratio (%) 56.7 59.2 62.8 Expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('ECL') as % of average gross loans and advances to customers (%) 0.23 0.08 0.27

At

30 Jun 2019 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2018 Balance sheet Total assets ($m) 2,751,273 2,607,314 2,558,124 Net loans and advances to customers ($m) 1,021,632 973,443 981,696 Customer accounts ($m) 1,380,124 1,356,307 1,362,643 Average interest-earning assets ($m) 1 1,912,708 1,839,603 1,839,346 Loans and advances to customers as % of customer accounts (%) 74.0 71.8 72.0 Total shareholders' equity ($m) 192,676 183,607 186,253 Tangible ordinary shareholders' equity ($m) 145,441 139,754 140,056 Net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($) 2,3 8.35 8.10 8.13 Tangible net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($) 3 7.19 7.00 7.01 Capital, leverage and liquidity Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 14.3 14.2 14.0 Risk-weighted assets ($m) 885,971 865,467 865,318 Total capital ratio (%) 4 20.1 20.4 20.0 Leverage ratio (%) 5.4 5.4 5.5 High-quality liquid assets (liquidity value) ($bn) 533 540 567 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 136 158 154 Share count Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions) 20,221 19,963 19,981 Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding and dilutive potential ordinary shares (millions) 20,286 20,045 20,059 Average basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions) 20,124 19,998 19,786 Dividend per ordinary share (declared in the period) ($) 0.31 0.31 0.20

1 For these metrics, half-year to 31 December 2018 is calculated on a full-year basis and not a 2H18 basis.

2 The definition of net asset value per ordinary share is total shareholders' equity less non-cumulative preference shares and capital securities, divided by the number of ordinary shares in issue excluding shares the company has purchased and are held in treasury.

3 Excludes impact of $0.10 per share 1Q19 dividend, following a June 2019 change in accounting practice on the recognition of interim dividends, from the date of declaration to the date of payment.

4 Total capital ratio at 30 June 2019 was calculated in accordance with the revisions to the Capital Requirements Regulation ('CRR II') on a transitional basis. Prior period ratios were calculated under the Capital Requirements Regulation and Directive ('CRD IV') on a transitional basis.

Highlights

Half-year to

Footnotes 30 Jun 2019 $m 30 Jun 2018 $m Reported Revenue 1 29,372 27,287 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (1,140) (407) Operating expenses (17,149) (17,549) Profit before tax 12,407 10,712 Adjusted Revenue 1 28,495 26,381 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (1,140) (357) Operating expenses (16,163) (15,615) Profit before tax 12,516 11,723 Significant items affecting adjusted performance Revenue Customer redress programmes - 46 Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses 827 (142) Fair value movements on financial instruments 50 (152) Operating expenses Costs of structural reform (91) (211) Customer redress programmes (610) (100) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - (3) Restructuring and other related costs (287) (24) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters 2 (841)

1 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges, also referred to as revenue.

HSBC Holdings plc News Release 2019

3

Financial summary

Half-year to

Footnotes 30 Jun 2019 $m 30 Jun 2018 $m 31 Dec 2018 $m For the period Profit before tax 12,407 10,712 9,178 Profit attributable to: - ordinary shareholders of the parent company 8,507 7,173 5,435 Dividends on ordinary shares 1 4,206 6,205 3,982 At the period end Total shareholders' equity 192,676 183,607 186,253 Total regulatory capital 178,259 176,610 173,238 Customer accounts 1,380,124 1,356,307 1,362,643 Total assets 2,751,273 2,607,314 2,558,124 Risk-weighted assets 885,971 865,467 865,318 Per ordinary share $ $ $ Basic earnings 0.42 0.36 0.27 Dividend per ordinary share (declared in the period) 2 0.31 0.31 0.20 Net asset value 8.35 8.10 8.13

1 At 30 June 2019, HSBC changed its accounting practice on the recognition of interim dividends to recognise them on the date of payment rather than the date of declaration, in line with generally accepted accounting practice. Prior periods have not been restated as all the relevant amounts are clearly disclosed, and the change is not considered material.

2 The dividends per ordinary share of $0.31 shown in the accounts comprise dividends declared during the first half of 2019. This represents the fourth interim dividend for 2018 and the first interim dividend for 2019.

Distribution of results by global business

Adjusted profit/(loss) before tax

Half-year to

30 Jun 2019 $m % 30 Jun 2018 $m % 31 Dec 2018 $m % Retail Banking and Wealth Management 4,441 35.5 3,588 30.6 3,445 35.9 Commercial Banking 4,025 32.1 3,975 33.9 3,545 37.0 Global Banking and Markets 2,824 22.6 3,431 29.3 2,507 26.1 Global Private Banking 196 1.6 187 1.6 155 1.6 Corporate Centre 1,030 8.2 542 4.6 (59) (0.6) Profit before tax 12,516 100.0 11,723 100.0 9,593 100.0

Distribution of results by geographical region

Reported profit/(loss) before tax

Half-year to