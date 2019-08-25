Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 Interim Report
Important Notice
The board of directors, supervisory committee and directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that this interim report does not contain any misrepresentations, misleading statements or material omissions, and are jointly and severally liable for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this report.
This report was approved at the 22nd meeting of the fourth session of the board of directors of the Company.
The interim financial statements in this report is unaudited. KPMG has issued a report on the review of the interim financial statements for 2019 prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards.
IV.
Wang Xiangxi, Chairman of the Company, Xu Shancheng, Chief Financial Officer, and Ban Jun, person-in-charge of the
accounting department, warrant the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the financial report contained in this
interim report.
Profit distribution plan or reserve funds capitalisation plan for the reporting period considered by the board of directors: not applicable
VI.
Change in the scope of consolidated statements
A joint venture company was established with the equities and assets of the relevant coal-fired power generation
companies separately contributed by the Company and GD Power, and the relevant equities and assets of the contribution
have been completed on 31 January 2019. Since the date of completion, the assets and liabilities of relevant power
plants contributed by the Company and the profit and loss subsequent to 31 January 2019 will not be consolidated to the
consolidated financial statements of the Company.
VII.
Disclaimer of forward-looking statements:
The forward-looking statements in this report made on the basis of subjective assumptions and judgments on future
policies and economic conditions, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may differ materially from
the actual outcome. Such statements do not constitute actual commitments to investors. Investors should be aware that
undue reliance on or use of such information may lead to risks of investment.
VIII.
Are there any situations of non-operating appropriation of funds by controlling shareholder(s) and its related parties? No
IX.
Are there any situations of violation of decision-making procedures for external guarantee provision? No
Warning on Major Risks:
Investors please note that the Company has disclosed risks including market competition, environmental protection and overseas operation, etc. in the section headed "Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results".
Cover story: The overall strategy of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited is to achieve a vision summarised as "Three Orientations, Five Guidelines and Seven World-class Competitiveness (三型五化，七個一流)", namely, an innovative, pioneering and value-oriented company aiming for clean, integrated, refined, intelligent and globalised development with strong competitiveness in safety, quality, efficiency, technology, talents, branding and party-building, accelerating the construction of a world-class energy group with global competitiveness.
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited The Company and its subsidiaries
China Energy Investment Corporation Limited (國家能源投資集團有 限責任公司), the new name of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited (神華集團有限責任公司)
China Energy and its subsidiaries (excluding the Group)
China Guodian Group Co., Ltd. (中國國電集團有限公司) China Guodian and its subsidiaries
GD Power Development Co., Ltd. Shenhua Shendong Coal Group Co., Ltd. Shenhua Shendong Power Co., Ltd. Shenhua Zhunge'er Energy Co., Ltd. Shuohuang Railway Development Co., Ltd. Shenhua Railway Transportation Co., Ltd. Shenhua Trading Group Limited
Shenhua Baotou Energy Co., Ltd. Shenhua Baotou Coal Chemical Co., Ltd. Shenhua Baorixile Energy Co., Ltd. Shenhua Tianjin Coal Port Dock Co., Ltd. Shenhua Yudean Zhuhai Port Coal Dock Co., Ltd. Shenhua Sichuan Energy Co., Ltd.
Shenwan Energy Company Limited Shenhua Fujian Energy Co., Ltd.
2 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
Section I Definitions
In this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms used in this report have the following meanings:
China Shenhua/the Company
The Group
China Energy/Shenhua Group
Corporation
China Energy Group/Shenhua
Group
China Guodian
Guodian Group
GD Power
Shendong Coal
Shendong Power
Zhunge'er Energy
Shuohuang Railway
Railway Transportation
Trading Group
Huanghua Harbour Administration
Baoshen Railway
Baotou Energy
Baotou Coal Chemical
Shenbao Energy
Tianjin Coal Dock
Zhuhai Coal Dock
Sichuan Energy
Shenwan Energy
Fujian Energy
2019 Interim Report 3
Section I Definitions (Continued)
Shenhua Finance Company
Shenhua Finance Co., Ltd.
EMM Indonesia
PT.GH EMM INDONESIA
Panshan Power
Tianjin Guohua Panshan Power Generation Co., Ltd.
Sanhe Power
Sanhe Power Co., Ltd.
Guohua Zhunge'er
Inner Mongolia Guohua Zhunge'er Power Generation Co., Ltd.
Zhunge'er Power
Power-generating division controlled and operated by Zhunge'er
Energy Company
Zheneng Power
Zhejiang Guohua Zheneng Power Generation Co. Ltd.
Shenmu Power
CLP Guohua Shenmu Power Co., Ltd.
Taishan Power
Guangdong Guohua Yudean Taishan Power Co., Ltd.
Cangdong Power
Hebei Guohua Cangdong Power Co., Ltd.
Suizhong Power
Suizhong Power Co., Ltd.
Jinjie Energy
Shaanxi Guohua Jinjie Energy Co., Ltd.
Dingzhou Power
Hebei Guohua Dingzhou Power Generation Co., Ltd.
Guohua Hulunbei'er Power
Inner Mongolia Guohua Hulunbei'er Power Generation Co., Ltd.
Taicang Power
Guohua Taicang Power Generation Co., Ltd.
Mengjin Power
Shenhua Guohua Mengjin Power Generation Co., Ltd.
Yuyao Power
Zhejiang Guohua Yuyao Gas-fired Power Co., Ltd.
Jiujiang Power
Shenhua Guohua Jiujiang Power Co., Ltd.
Zhuhai Wind Energy
Zhuhai Guohua Huidafeng Wind Energy Development Co., Ltd.
Huizhou Thermal
Guohua Huizhou Thermal Power Branch of the Company
Ningdong Power
Ningxia Guohua Ningdong Power Generation Co., Ltd.
Xuzhou Power
Guohua Xuzhou Power Generation Company Limited
Zhoushan Power
Shenhua Guohua (Zhoushan) Power Generation Co., Ltd.
Beijing Gas-fired Power
Shenhua Guohua (Beijing) Gas-fired Power Co., Ltd.
Shouguang Power
Shenhua Guohua Shouguang Power Generation Company Limited
Liuzhou Power
Shenhua Guohua Guangtou (Liuzhou) Power Generation Co., Ltd.
