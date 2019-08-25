Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 Interim Report

Cover story: The overall strategy of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited is to achieve a vision summarised as "Three Orientations, Five Guidelines and Seven World-class Competitiveness (三型五化，七個一流)", namely, an innovative, pioneering and value-oriented company aiming for clean, integrated, refined, intelligent and globalised development with strong competitiveness in safety, quality, efficiency, technology, talents, branding and party-building, accelerating the construction of a world-class energy group with global competitiveness.

Investors please note that the Company has disclosed risks including market competition, environmental protection and overseas operation, etc. in the section headed "Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results".

Are there any situations of violation of decision-making procedures for external guarantee provision? No

Are there any situations of non-operating appropriation of funds by controlling shareholder(s) and its related parties? No

consolidated financial statements of the Company.

plants contributed by the Company and the profit and loss subsequent to 31 January 2019 will not be consolidated to the

have been completed on 31 January 2019. Since the date of completion, the assets and liabilities of relevant power

companies separately contributed by the Company and GD Power, and the relevant equities and assets of the contribution

A joint venture company was established with the equities and assets of the relevant coal-fired power generation

Change in the scope of consolidated statements

Profit distribution plan or reserve funds capitalisation plan for the reporting period considered by the board of directors: not applicable

accounting department, warrant the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the financial report contained in this

Wang Xiangxi, Chairman of the Company, Xu Shancheng, Chief Financial Officer, and Ban Jun, person-in-charge of the

The interim financial statements in this report is unaudited. KPMG has issued a report on the review of the interim financial statements for 2019 prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards.

This report was approved at the 22nd meeting of the fourth session of the board of directors of the Company.

The board of directors, supervisory committee and directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that this interim report does not contain any misrepresentations, misleading statements or material omissions, and are jointly and severally liable for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this report.

