HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 Interim Report

0
08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT

Important Notice

  1. The board of directors, supervisory committee and directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that this interim report does not contain any misrepresentations, misleading statements or material omissions, and are jointly and severally liable for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this report.
  1. This report was approved at the 22nd meeting of the fourth session of the board of directors of the Company.
  1. The interim financial statements in this report is unaudited. KPMG has issued a report on the review of the interim financial statements for 2019 prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards.

IV.

Wang Xiangxi, Chairman of the Company, Xu Shancheng, Chief Financial Officer, and Ban Jun, person-in-charge of the

accounting department, warrant the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the financial report contained in this

interim report.

  1. Profit distribution plan or reserve funds capitalisation plan for the reporting period considered by the board of directors: not applicable

VI.

Change in the scope of consolidated statements

A joint venture company was established with the equities and assets of the relevant coal-fired power generation

companies separately contributed by the Company and GD Power, and the relevant equities and assets of the contribution

have been completed on 31 January 2019. Since the date of completion, the assets and liabilities of relevant power

plants contributed by the Company and the profit and loss subsequent to 31 January 2019 will not be consolidated to the

consolidated financial statements of the Company.

VII.

Disclaimer of forward-looking statements:

The forward-looking statements in this report made on the basis of subjective assumptions and judgments on future

policies and economic conditions, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may differ materially from

the actual outcome. Such statements do not constitute actual commitments to investors. Investors should be aware that

undue reliance on or use of such information may lead to risks of investment.

VIII.

Are there any situations of non-operating appropriation of funds by controlling shareholder(s) and its related parties? No

IX.

Are there any situations of violation of decision-making procedures for external guarantee provision? No

  1. Warning on Major Risks:

Investors please note that the Company has disclosed risks including market competition, environmental protection and overseas operation, etc. in the section headed "Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results".

Cover story: The overall strategy of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited is to achieve a vision summarised as "Three Orientations, Five Guidelines and Seven World-class Competitiveness (三型五化，七個一流)", namely, an innovative, pioneering and value-oriented company aiming for clean, integrated, refined, intelligent and globalised development with strong competitiveness in safety, quality, efficiency, technology, talents, branding and party-building, accelerating the construction of a world-class energy group with global competitiveness.

Contents

Section I

Definitions

2

Section II

Company Profile and Major Financial Indicators

5

Section III

Business Overview

9

Section IV

Chairman's Statement

10

Section V

Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results

22

Section VI

Significant Events

58

Section VII

Changes in Share Capital and Shareholders

79

Section VIII

Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management and Employees

84

Section IX

Investor Relations

88

Section X

Report on Review of Condensed Consolidated

89

Financial Statements

Section XI

Documents Available for Inspection

138

Section XII

Signing Page for Opinions

139

SafetyQuality

Brands

Technology

Efficiency

Talents

Party Building

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited The Company and its subsidiaries
China Energy Investment Corporation Limited (國家能源投資集團有 限責任公司), the new name of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited (神華集團有限責任公司)
China Energy and its subsidiaries (excluding the Group)
China Guodian Group Co., Ltd. (中國國電集團有限公司) China Guodian and its subsidiaries
GD Power Development Co., Ltd. Shenhua Shendong Coal Group Co., Ltd. Shenhua Shendong Power Co., Ltd. Shenhua Zhunge'er Energy Co., Ltd. Shuohuang Railway Development Co., Ltd. Shenhua Railway Transportation Co., Ltd. Shenhua Trading Group Limited
Shenhua Huanghua Harbour Administration Co., Ltd. Shenhua Baoshen Railway Group Co., Ltd.
Shenhua Baotou Energy Co., Ltd. Shenhua Baotou Coal Chemical Co., Ltd. Shenhua Baorixile Energy Co., Ltd. Shenhua Tianjin Coal Port Dock Co., Ltd. Shenhua Yudean Zhuhai Port Coal Dock Co., Ltd. Shenhua Sichuan Energy Co., Ltd.
Shenwan Energy Company Limited Shenhua Fujian Energy Co., Ltd.

2 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Section I Definitions

In this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms used in this report have the following meanings:

China Shenhua/the Company

The Group

China Energy/Shenhua Group

Corporation

China Energy Group/Shenhua

Group

China Guodian

Guodian Group

GD Power

Shendong Coal

Shendong Power

Zhunge'er Energy

Shuohuang Railway

Railway Transportation

Trading Group

Huanghua Harbour Administration

Baoshen Railway

Baotou Energy

Baotou Coal Chemical

Shenbao Energy

Tianjin Coal Dock

Zhuhai Coal Dock

Sichuan Energy

Shenwan Energy

Fujian Energy

2019 Interim Report 3

Section I Definitions (Continued)

Shenhua Finance Company

Shenhua Finance Co., Ltd.

EMM Indonesia

PT.GH EMM INDONESIA

Panshan Power

Tianjin Guohua Panshan Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Sanhe Power

Sanhe Power Co., Ltd.

Guohua Zhunge'er

Inner Mongolia Guohua Zhunge'er Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Zhunge'er Power

Power-generating division controlled and operated by Zhunge'er

Energy Company

Zheneng Power

Zhejiang Guohua Zheneng Power Generation Co. Ltd.

Shenmu Power

CLP Guohua Shenmu Power Co., Ltd.

Taishan Power

Guangdong Guohua Yudean Taishan Power Co., Ltd.

Cangdong Power

Hebei Guohua Cangdong Power Co., Ltd.

Suizhong Power

Suizhong Power Co., Ltd.

Jinjie Energy

Shaanxi Guohua Jinjie Energy Co., Ltd.

Dingzhou Power

Hebei Guohua Dingzhou Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Guohua Hulunbei'er Power

Inner Mongolia Guohua Hulunbei'er Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Taicang Power

Guohua Taicang Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Mengjin Power

Shenhua Guohua Mengjin Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Yuyao Power

Zhejiang Guohua Yuyao Gas-fired Power Co., Ltd.

Jiujiang Power

Shenhua Guohua Jiujiang Power Co., Ltd.

Zhuhai Wind Energy

Zhuhai Guohua Huidafeng Wind Energy Development Co., Ltd.

Huizhou Thermal

Guohua Huizhou Thermal Power Branch of the Company

Ningdong Power

Ningxia Guohua Ningdong Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Xuzhou Power

Guohua Xuzhou Power Generation Company Limited

Zhoushan Power

Shenhua Guohua (Zhoushan) Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Beijing Gas-fired Power

Shenhua Guohua (Beijing) Gas-fired Power Co., Ltd.

Shouguang Power

Shenhua Guohua Shouguang Power Generation Company Limited

Liuzhou Power

Shenhua Guohua Guangtou (Liuzhou) Power Generation Co., Ltd.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:25:05 UTC
