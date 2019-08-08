Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 Interim Results

0
08/08/2019 | 12:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Codes: 00019 and 00087)

2019 Interim Results

Swire Pacific Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019

CONTENTS

Corporate Statement

1

Performance Highlights

2

Chairman's Statement

3

Finance Director's Statement

4

Review of Operations

7

Financial Review

34

Financing

35

Report on Review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements

40

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

41

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

46

Supplementary Information

72

Glossary

76

Financial Calendar and Information for Investors

78

Swire Pacific Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019

CORPORATE STATEMENT

Sustainable Growth

Swire Pacific is a Hong Kong based international conglomerate with a diversified portfolio of market leading businesses. The Company has a long history in Greater China, where the name Swire or 太古 has been established for over 150 years.

Our aims are to deliver sustainable growth in shareholder value, achieved through sound returns on equity over the long term, and to return value to shareholders through sustainable growth in ordinary dividends.

Our Values

Integrity, endeavour, excellence, humility, teamwork, continuity.

Our Core Principles

  • We focus on Asia, principally Greater China, because of its strong growth potential and because it is where the Group has long experience, deep knowledge and strong relationships.
  • We mobilise capital, talent and ideas across the Group. Our scale and diversity increase our access to investment opportunities.
  • We are prudent financial managers. This enables us to execute long-term investment plans irrespective of short-term financial market volatility.
  • We recruit the best people and invest heavily in their training and development. The welfare of our people is critical to our long-term success.
  • We build strong and lasting relationships, based on mutual benefit, with those with whom we do business.
  • Sustainable development is a strategic imperative for our businesses and is integral to our overall approach to building long-term value for our shareholders.
  • We are committed to the highest standards of corporate governance and to the preservation and development of the Swire brand and reputation.

Our Investment Principles

  • We aim to build a portfolio of businesses that collectively deliver a steady dividend stream over time.
  • We are long term investors. We prefer to have controlling interests in our businesses and to manage them for long term growth.
  • We concentrate on businesses where we can contribute expertise, and where our expertise can add value.

• We invest in businesses that provide high-quality products and services and that are leaders in their markets.

  • We divest from businesses which have reached their full potential under our ownership, and recycle the capital released into existing or new businesses.

1

Swire Pacific Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Six months ended

Year ended

30th June

31st December

2019

2018

Change

2018

Note

HK$M

HK$M

%

HK$M

Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders

As reported

7,939

13,501

-41%

23,629

Underlying profit

(a)

15,846

1,265

+1153%

8,523

Recurring underlying profit

(a)

4,226

3,026

+40%

7,489

Revenue

42,870

42,265

+1%

84,606

Operating profit

10,866

18,695

-42%

30,888

Operating profit excluding change in

fair value of investment properties

7,035

3,222

+118%

11,510

Change in fair value of investment properties

3,831

15,473

-75%

19,378

Cash generated from operations

4,368

8,297

-47%

18,328

Net cash inflow before financing

15,260

8,075

+89%

17,919

Total equity (including non-controlling interests)

330,045

322,563

+2%

325,115

Net debt

(b)

48,630

67,272

-28%

62,667

Gearing ratio

(b)

14.7%

20.9%

-6.2% pts

19.3%

Change

HK$

HK$

%

HK$

Earnings per share

(c)

As reported

'A' share

5.29

8.99

-41%

15.74

'B' share

1.06

1.80

3.15

Underlying

'A' share

10.55

0.84

+1156%

5.68

'B' share

2.11

0.17

1.14

Dividends per share

'A' share

1.35

1.20

+13%

3.00

'B' share

0.27

0.24

0.60

Equity attributable to the Company's shareholders

per share

(d)

'A' share

182.78

177.39

+3%

180.09

'B' share

36.56

35.48

36.02

Notes:

  1. Reconciliations between the reported and underlying profit, and between underlying profit and recurring underlying profit are provided on page 34.
  2. Net debt is the total of loans, bonds and overdrafts net of cash, bank deposits and bank balances. Gearing ratio is measured as net debt to total equity. Including lease liabilities as part of net debt would increase our gearing ratio to 16.4% (see page 38).
  3. Refer to note 11 in the financial statements for the daily weighted average number of shares in issue throughout the period.
  4. Refer to note 25 in the financial statements for the number of shares at the period end.

2

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Our recurring underlying profits grew by 40% in the first half of 2019, to HK$4,226 million. We are pleased with this solid set of results, which demonstrate a continuation of the recovery which started last year.

Steady growth was seen at Swire Properties. Despite weakness in retail sales, rental income grew overall in Hong Kong. There was strong retail sales growth in Mainland China.

Cathay Pacific continues to benefit from its transformation programme. It was profitable in the first half, which is usually the weaker half of the year, despite yield pressures and a challenging geopolitical environment. The acquisition of Hong Kong Express, a low cost carrier, was announced in March this year and closed in July. We are supportive of this important strategic development for Cathay Pacific.

HAECO's results improved. Swire Coca-Cola (which changed its name from Swire Beverages during the period) did well in Mainland China. The performance of Swire Pacific Offshore remained weak.

Swire Pacific Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019

Dividends

The Directors have declared dividends for the half year of HK$1.35 per A share and HK$0.27 per B share. This represents a 13% increase on the dividends for the first half of 2018. The rate of increase in dividends is somewhat lower than the growth in recurring underlying profit. This reflects our aim to deliver sustainable growth in ordinary dividends, and is mindful of the more cautious outlook for our businesses in the second half.

Outlook

Notwithstanding the improved performance in the first half, we are facing stronger headwinds. Global trade tensions and protests in Hong Kong are having direct and indirect effects on demand in a number of our businesses. But we face whatever near-term challenges may come from a position of financial strength. Cash receipts from our disposal of non-core assets were over HK$14 billion in the first half of 2019. As a result, Swire Pacific's gearing was reduced to 14.7% at the end of June 2019, its lowest level since 2007. We will continue with our core investment plans in both Hong Kong and Mainland China and are well placed to take advantage of new opportunities that might arise.

Merlin Swire

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8th August 2019

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 04:44:08 UTC
