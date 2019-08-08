Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 Interim Results

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Our recurring underlying profits grew by 40% in the first half of 2019, to HK$4,226 million. We are pleased with this solid set of results, which demonstrate a continuation of the recovery which started last year.

Steady growth was seen at Swire Properties. Despite weakness in retail sales, rental income grew overall in Hong Kong. There was strong retail sales growth in Mainland China.

Cathay Pacific continues to benefit from its transformation programme. It was profitable in the first half, which is usually the weaker half of the year, despite yield pressures and a challenging geopolitical environment. The acquisition of Hong Kong Express, a low cost carrier, was announced in March this year and closed in July. We are supportive of this important strategic development for Cathay Pacific.

HAECO's results improved. Swire Coca-Cola (which changed its name from Swire Beverages during the period) did well in Mainland China. The performance of Swire Pacific Offshore remained weak.