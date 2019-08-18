Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 Interim Results Announcement
中 石 化 煉 化 工 程（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司
SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 2386)
2019 Interim Results Announcement
1 Important Notice
This announcement is extracted from the content of the 2019 interim report (the "Interim Report") of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. ("SINOPEC SEG" or the "Company"), which is also published on the websites of the The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") (www.hkex.com.hk) and SINOPEC SEG (www.segroup.cn). The investors should read the Interim Report for more details.
The interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period") of SINOPEC SEG and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), were audited by Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited, which has issued standard unqualified audit report.
2 Basic Information of the Company
2.1 Company Profile
Stock Name of H Shares
:
SINOPEC SEG
Stock Code of H Shares
:
2386
Place of Listing of H Shares
: Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Legal Representative
:
Mr. YU Baocai
Authorised Representatives
: Mr. XIANG Wenwu, Mr. JIA Yiqun
Company Secretary
:
Mr. JIA Yiqun
Place of Business and
:
Building 8, Shengujiayuan,
Correspondence Address
Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District,
Beijing, the PRC
(Postcode: 100029)
Telephone
: +86 10 5673 0522
Website
:
www.segroup.cn
E-mail address
:
seg.ir@sinopec.com
2.2 Principal Financial Data and Indicators
Summary of Financial Data and Indicators Prepared in Accordance with IFRS
Unit: RMB'000
As at
As at
Changes
30 June
31 December
from the
Items
2019
2018
end of 2018
(%)
Total assets
70,563,950
70,872,740
(0.4)
Consolidated equity attributable
to equity holders of the Company
26,745,901
25,978,646
3.0
Net assets per share of equity
holders of the Company (RMB)
6.04
5.87
3.0
Unit: RMB'000
Six-month
Changes over
Items
periods ended 30 June
the same
2019
2018
period of 2018
(%)
Revenue
22,682,018
18,335,880
23.7
Gross profit
2,371,953
1,921,486
23.4
Operating profit
1,101,143
997,847
10.4
Profit before taxation
1,513,464
1,335,904
13.3
Profit attributable to equity holders
of the Company
1,198,685
1,107,565
8.2
Basic earnings per share (RMB)
0.27
0.25
8.2
Net cash flow used in
operating activities
(4,964,239)
(1,032,823)
380.6
Net cash flow used in operating
activities per share (RMB)
（1.12）
(0.23)
380.6
Six-month
Items
periods ended 30 June
2019
2018
Gross profit margin (%)
10.5
10.5
Net profit margin (%)
5.3
6.0
Return on assets (%)
1.7
1.8
Return on equity (%)
4.5
4.3
Return on invested capital (%)
4.5
4.3
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
Items
2019
2018
Asset-liability ratio (%)
62.1
63.3
3 Business Review and Prospects
In the first half of 2019, the international and domestic situations were intricate and complicated. The Chinese economy persisted in promoting high-quality development, adhered to supply reforms with emphasis on structural type of improvements, intensified reform and opening up, and continued to maintain economic operations at a reasonable range, which sustained the overall stable, steady and progressive development. The Group has achieved hard-earned business performance by aggressively expanding domestic and overseas markets, strengthening management and command of projects, and improving the elaborate management. During the Reporting Period, the Group recognised a revenue of RMB22.682 billion, representing an increase of 23.7% on a period-on-period basis, and profits attributable to the Company's equity holders of RMB1.199 billion, representing an increase of 8.2% on a period-on-period basis.
In the first half of 2019, taking the opportunities of successive commencements or steady construction progresses of certain projects from the "Seven Major National Petrochemical Industry Bases" and Sinopec Group's "Four World-class Refining and Chemical Bases", the Group seized potential market prospects and exerted its competitive advantages to maintain its market shares. In respect of project implementation, by making overall planning and optimising resources allocation, the Group managed to control costs of subcontracting and procurement, ensuring ongoing projects to be carried out smoothly while the safety, quality and progress are fully under control. During the Reporting Period, the total value of new contracts entered into by the Group was RMB33.220 billion, representing a decrease of 6.4% on a period-on-period basis. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the backlog of the Group was RMB105.473 billion, representing an increase of 11.1% as compared to the end of 2018.
In the second half of 2019, the world economy is still going to be full of challenges. Chinese economy will face more uncertainties, and the trend of international oil prices will remain variable. On the basis of consolidating its conventionally competitive businesses of oil refining and petrochemical engineering, the Group will continue to work on the integrated solutions on industries including natural gas, new coal chemicals, environmental protection and energy saving, establishing an innovative system with technology innovation as the core, as well as further deepening the integration and existing synergies, formalising internal transactions and optimising resources allocation. At the mean time, the Group will closely monitor the market opportunities of the countries along the "Belt and Road", and continue to improve the overall profitability and risk resistance capability of overseas businesses.
3.1 Business Review
During the Reporting Period, the Group's total revenue and net profits attributable to the equity holders of the Company were RMB22.682 billion and RMB1.199 billion, respectively. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Group's backlog was RMB105.473 billion. The value of new contracts entered into by the Group during the Reporting Period was RMB33.220 billion.
The business of the Group is mainly consisted of four segments: (1) engineering, con- sulting and licensing; (2) EPC Contracting; (3) construction; and (4) equipment manufac- turing.
The following table sets forth the revenue generated from each of the segments and their respective percentage of the Group's total revenue (before inter-segment elimination) during the periods indicated:
Six-month periods ended 30 June
2019
2018
Percentage of
Percentage of
Revenue
total revenue
Revenue
total revenue
Change
(RMB '000)
(%)
(RMB '000)
(%)
(%)
Engineering, consulting
and licensing
1,147,922
4.6
1,402,857
7.1
(18.2)
EPC Contracting
13,852,329
55.6
10,185,271
51.5
36.0
Construction
9,589,987
38.5
7,874,211
39.8
21.8
Equipment
manufacturing
318,010
1.3
307,259
1.6
3.5
Subtotal
24,908,248
100.0
19,769,598
100.0
26.0
Total (after
inter-segment
elimination) (1)
22,682,018
N/A
18,335,880
N/A
23.7
Note:
"Total (after inter-segment elimination)" means the aggregate revenue generated from each business segment after inter-segment elimination to exclude the impact of inter-segment transactions. Inter-segment elimination mainly arises from the inter-segment sales to the EPC Contracting segment made by the engineering construction and equipment manufacturing segments.
