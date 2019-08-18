Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 Interim Results Announcement

3 Business Review and Prospects

In the first half of 2019, the international and domestic situations were intricate and complicated. The Chinese economy persisted in promoting high-quality development, adhered to supply reforms with emphasis on structural type of improvements, intensified reform and opening up, and continued to maintain economic operations at a reasonable range, which sustained the overall stable, steady and progressive development. The Group has achieved hard-earned business performance by aggressively expanding domestic and overseas markets, strengthening management and command of projects, and improving the elaborate management. During the Reporting Period, the Group recognised a revenue of RMB22.682 billion, representing an increase of 23.7% on a period-on-period basis, and profits attributable to the Company's equity holders of RMB1.199 billion, representing an increase of 8.2% on a period-on-period basis.

In the first half of 2019, taking the opportunities of successive commencements or steady construction progresses of certain projects from the "Seven Major National Petrochemical Industry Bases" and Sinopec Group's "Four World-class Refining and Chemical Bases", the Group seized potential market prospects and exerted its competitive advantages to maintain its market shares. In respect of project implementation, by making overall planning and optimising resources allocation, the Group managed to control costs of subcontracting and procurement, ensuring ongoing projects to be carried out smoothly while the safety, quality and progress are fully under control. During the Reporting Period, the total value of new contracts entered into by the Group was RMB33.220 billion, representing a decrease of 6.4% on a period-on-period basis. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the backlog of the Group was RMB105.473 billion, representing an increase of 11.1% as compared to the end of 2018.

In the second half of 2019, the world economy is still going to be full of challenges. Chinese economy will face more uncertainties, and the trend of international oil prices will remain variable. On the basis of consolidating its conventionally competitive businesses of oil refining and petrochemical engineering, the Group will continue to work on the integrated solutions on industries including natural gas, new coal chemicals, environmental protection and energy saving, establishing an innovative system with technology innovation as the core, as well as further deepening the integration and existing synergies, formalising internal transactions and optimising resources allocation. At the mean time, the Group will closely monitor the market opportunities of the countries along the "Belt and Road", and continue to improve the overall profitability and risk resistance capability of overseas businesses.