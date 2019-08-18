Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 Interim Results Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 石 化 煉 化 工 程（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2386)

2019 Interim Results Announcement

1 Important Notice

  1. This announcement is extracted from the content of the 2019 interim report (the "Interim Report") of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. ("SINOPEC SEG" or the "Company"), which is also published on the websites of the The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") (www.hkex.com.hk) and SINOPEC SEG (www.segroup.cn). The investors should read the Interim Report for more details.
  2. The interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period") of SINOPEC SEG and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), were audited by Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited, which has issued standard unqualified audit report.
  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

2 Basic Information of the Company

2.1 Company Profile

Stock Name of H Shares

:

SINOPEC SEG

Stock Code of H Shares

:

2386

Place of Listing of H Shares

: Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Legal Representative

:

Mr. YU Baocai

Authorised Representatives

: Mr. XIANG Wenwu, Mr. JIA Yiqun

Company Secretary

:

Mr. JIA Yiqun

Place of Business and

:

Building 8, Shengujiayuan,

Correspondence Address

Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District,

Beijing, the PRC

(Postcode: 100029)

Telephone

: +86 10 5673 0522

Website

:

www.segroup.cn

E-mail address

:

seg.ir@sinopec.com

2.2 Principal Financial Data and Indicators

Summary of Financial Data and Indicators Prepared in Accordance with IFRS

Unit: RMB'000

As at

As at

Changes

30 June

31 December

from the

Items

2019

2018

end of 2018

(%)

Total assets

70,563,950

70,872,740

(0.4)

Consolidated equity attributable

to equity holders of the Company

26,745,901

25,978,646

3.0

Net assets per share of equity

holders of the Company (RMB)

6.04

5.87

3.0

- 2 -

Unit: RMB'000

Six-month

Changes over

Items

periods ended 30 June

the same

2019

2018

period of 2018

(%)

Revenue

22,682,018

18,335,880

23.7

Gross profit

2,371,953

1,921,486

23.4

Operating profit

1,101,143

997,847

10.4

Profit before taxation

1,513,464

1,335,904

13.3

Profit attributable to equity holders

of the Company

1,198,685

1,107,565

8.2

Basic earnings per share (RMB)

0.27

0.25

8.2

Net cash flow used in

operating activities

(4,964,239)

(1,032,823)

380.6

Net cash flow used in operating

activities per share (RMB)

1.12

(0.23)

380.6

Six-month

Items

periods ended 30 June

2019

2018

Gross profit margin (%)

10.5

10.5

Net profit margin (%)

5.3

6.0

Return on assets (%)

1.7

1.8

Return on equity (%)

4.5

4.3

Return on invested capital (%)

4.5

4.3

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

Items

2019

2018

Asset-liability ratio (%)

62.1

63.3

- 3 -

3 Business Review and Prospects

In the first half of 2019, the international and domestic situations were intricate and complicated. The Chinese economy persisted in promoting high-quality development, adhered to supply reforms with emphasis on structural type of improvements, intensified reform and opening up, and continued to maintain economic operations at a reasonable range, which sustained the overall stable, steady and progressive development. The Group has achieved hard-earned business performance by aggressively expanding domestic and overseas markets, strengthening management and command of projects, and improving the elaborate management. During the Reporting Period, the Group recognised a revenue of RMB22.682 billion, representing an increase of 23.7% on a period-on-period basis, and profits attributable to the Company's equity holders of RMB1.199 billion, representing an increase of 8.2% on a period-on-period basis.

In the first half of 2019, taking the opportunities of successive commencements or steady construction progresses of certain projects from the "Seven Major National Petrochemical Industry Bases" and Sinopec Group's "Four World-class Refining and Chemical Bases", the Group seized potential market prospects and exerted its competitive advantages to maintain its market shares. In respect of project implementation, by making overall planning and optimising resources allocation, the Group managed to control costs of subcontracting and procurement, ensuring ongoing projects to be carried out smoothly while the safety, quality and progress are fully under control. During the Reporting Period, the total value of new contracts entered into by the Group was RMB33.220 billion, representing a decrease of 6.4% on a period-on-period basis. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the backlog of the Group was RMB105.473 billion, representing an increase of 11.1% as compared to the end of 2018.

In the second half of 2019, the world economy is still going to be full of challenges. Chinese economy will face more uncertainties, and the trend of international oil prices will remain variable. On the basis of consolidating its conventionally competitive businesses of oil refining and petrochemical engineering, the Group will continue to work on the integrated solutions on industries including natural gas, new coal chemicals, environmental protection and energy saving, establishing an innovative system with technology innovation as the core, as well as further deepening the integration and existing synergies, formalising internal transactions and optimising resources allocation. At the mean time, the Group will closely monitor the market opportunities of the countries along the "Belt and Road", and continue to improve the overall profitability and risk resistance capability of overseas businesses.

- 4 -

3.1 Business Review

During the Reporting Period, the Group's total revenue and net profits attributable to the equity holders of the Company were RMB22.682 billion and RMB1.199 billion, respectively. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Group's backlog was RMB105.473 billion. The value of new contracts entered into by the Group during the Reporting Period was RMB33.220 billion.

The business of the Group is mainly consisted of four segments: (1) engineering, con- sulting and licensing; (2) EPC Contracting; (3) construction; and (4) equipment manufac- turing.

The following table sets forth the revenue generated from each of the segments and their respective percentage of the Group's total revenue (before inter-segment elimination) during the periods indicated:

Six-month periods ended 30 June

2019

2018

Percentage of

Percentage of

Revenue

total revenue

Revenue

total revenue

Change

(RMB '000)

(%)

(RMB '000)

(%)

(%)

Engineering, consulting

and licensing

1,147,922

4.6

1,402,857

7.1

(18.2)

EPC Contracting

13,852,329

55.6

10,185,271

51.5

36.0

Construction

9,589,987

38.5

7,874,211

39.8

21.8

Equipment

manufacturing

318,010

1.3

307,259

1.6

3.5

Subtotal

24,908,248

100.0

19,769,598

100.0

26.0

Total (after

inter-segment

elimination) (1)

22,682,018

N/A

18,335,880

N/A

23.7

Note:

  1. "Total (after inter-segment elimination)" means the aggregate revenue generated from each business segment after inter-segment elimination to exclude the impact of inter-segment transactions. Inter-segment elimination mainly arises from the inter-segment sales to the EPC Contracting segment made by the engineering construction and equipment manufacturing segments.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 23:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 interim report
PU
07:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed change of company name
PU
07:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement becoming a constituent..
PU
07:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results for the six months ended 30 j..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Reply Slip for the First Extraordinary Genera..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed amendments to the articles; proposed..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of resolutions passed at the fif..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of the first extraordinary general mee..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Distribution of 2019 interim dividend and clo..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 Interim Results Announcement
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 671 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 31,1x
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
EV / Sales2019 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 279,66  HKD
Last Close Price 245,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.17%38 091
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.14%50 718
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.69%28 401
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.92%25 899
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 116
NASDAQ18.89%15 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group