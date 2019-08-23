Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 Interim Results Announcement
中國航空科技工業股份有限公司
AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited*
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2357)
2019 Interim Results Announcement
Financial Highlights
For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group recorded a revenue of RMB17,958 million, representing an increase of 24.28% as compared with that of RMB14,450 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB641 million, representing an increase of 7.19% as compared with that of RMB598 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
The board of directors (the "Board") of AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as follows:
1
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Six months ended 30 June
NOTES20192018
RMB‟000 RMB‟000
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Revenue
3
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Other income and gains
5
Other expenses
Other income and gains, net
Selling and distribution expenses
Administrative expenses
Impairment loss
Operating profit
Finance income
Finance costs
Finance costs, net
6
Share of profits of joint ventures
Share of profits of associates
Profit before tax
7
Income tax expenses
8
Profit for the period
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
Non-controlling interests
Earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity
holders of the Company
Basic and diluted
- For profit for the period
10
17,957,582 14,449,765
(14,059,776) (11,246,168)
3,897,806 3,203,597
164,895 249,582
(16,300) (3,330)
148,595 246,252
(289,369) (272,273)
(2,099,781) (1,740,468)
(88,301) (98,419)
1,568,950 1,338,689
97,022 96,693
(307,543) (273,509)
(210,521) (176,816)
9,584 10,767
94,704 84,073
1,462,717 1,256,713
(157,405) (159,968)
1,305,312 1,096,745
641,161 597,533
664,151 499,212
1,305,312 1,096,745
RMB0.1027 RMB0.1002
2
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB‟000
RMB‟000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Profit for the period
1,305,312
1,096,745
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
in subsequent periods (net of tax):
Exchange differences on translation of foreign
operations
993
1,620
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or
loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):
Changes in fair value
81,119
(73,021)
Income tax effect
(14,952)
-
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the
67,160
(71,401)
period, net of tax
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,372,472
1,025,344
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
681,586
561,101
Non-controlling interests
690,886
464,243
1,372,472
1,025,344
3
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2019
30 June
31 December
NOTE
2019
2018
RMB‟000
RMB‟000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
15,095,668
14,962,386
Right-of- use assets
129,133
-
Investment properties
355,528
365,106
Land use rights
1,636,915
1,640,279
Goodwill
69,122
69,122
Other intangible assets
553,074
575,863
Investments in joint ventures
142,100
141,772
Investments in associates
1,086,119
970,799
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
1,444,520
888,628
Other non-current financial assets
6,600
-
Deferred tax assets
340,411
324,183
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
1,703,814
1,424,001
Contract assets
708,404
856,741
Total non-current assets
23,271,408
22,218,880
Curre nt assets
Inventories
24,751,084
23,150,274
Accounts and notes receivables
11
21,305,477
21,272,651
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
3,691,730
2,791,983
Contract assets
2,345,892
2,074,429
Financial assets at fair value through profit
or loss ("FVTPL")
435,487
280,629
Pledged deposits
648,489
1,414,308
Term deposits with initial terms of over three
months
1,753,882
1,394,771
Cash and cash equivalents
8,210,669
12,122,364
Total current assets
63,142,710
64,501,409
Total assets
86,414,118
86,720,289
4
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)
AS AT 30 JUNE 2019
30 June
31 December
NOTE
2019
2018
RMB‟000
RMB‟000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Current liabilities
Accounts and notes payables
12
25,200,048
25,324,860
Other payables and accruals
3,757,063
3,718,943
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
8,372,562
9,022,435
Obligations under finance leases
-
59,803
Liabilities arising from sale and leaseback
60,495
-
Contract liabilities
5,796,304
6,995,894
Lease liabilities
31,750
-
Tax payable
173,814
217,336
Total current liabilities
43,392,036
45,339,271
Net current assets
19,750,674
19,162,138
Total assets less current liabilities
43,022,082
41,381,018
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
1,775,475
1,294,190
Deferred income from government grants
820,691
777,498
Deferred tax liabilities
52,991
36,640
Convertible bonds
3,058,707
2,930,007
Obligations under finance leases
-
474,415
Liabilities arising from sale and leaseback
442,850
-
Contract liabilities
300
-
Lease liabilities
96,274
-
Other payables and accruals
883,415
895,630
Total non-current liabilities
7,130,703
6,408,380
Total liabilities
50,522,739
51,747,651
Net assets
35,891,379
34,972,638
Equity
Share capital
6,245,122
6,245,122
Reserves
11,061,192
10,559,253
Equity attributable to equity holders of the
Company
17,306,314
16,804,375
Non-controlling interests
18,585,065
18,168,263
Total equity
35,891,379
34,972,638
5
