Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 Interim Results Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國航空科技工業股份有限公司

AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2357)

2019 Interim Results Announcement

Financial Highlights

For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group recorded a revenue of RMB17,958 million, representing an increase of 24.28% as compared with that of RMB14,450 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB641 million, representing an increase of 7.19% as compared with that of RMB598 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

The board of directors (the "Board") of AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as follows: