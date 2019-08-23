Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 Interim Results Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 12:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國航空科技工業股份有限公司

AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2357)

2019 Interim Results Announcement

Financial Highlights

  • For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group recorded a revenue of RMB17,958 million, representing an increase of 24.28% as compared with that of RMB14,450 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
  • For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB641 million, representing an increase of 7.19% as compared with that of RMB598 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

The board of directors (the "Board") of AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as follows:

1

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended 30 June

NOTES20192018

RMB‟000 RMB‟000

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

Revenue

3

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Other income and gains

5

Other expenses

Other income and gains, net

Selling and distribution expenses

Administrative expenses

Impairment loss

Operating profit

Finance income

Finance costs

Finance costs, net

6

Share of profits of joint ventures

Share of profits of associates

Profit before tax

7

Income tax expenses

8

Profit for the period

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity

holders of the Company

Basic and diluted

- For profit for the period

10

17,957,582 14,449,765

(14,059,776) (11,246,168)

3,897,806 3,203,597

164,895 249,582

(16,300) (3,330)

148,595 246,252

(289,369) (272,273)

(2,099,781) (1,740,468)

(88,301) (98,419)

1,568,950 1,338,689

97,022 96,693

(307,543) (273,509)

(210,521) (176,816)

9,584 10,767

94,704 84,073

1,462,717 1,256,713

(157,405) (159,968)

1,305,312 1,096,745

641,161 597,533

664,151 499,212

1,305,312 1,096,745

RMB0.1027 RMB0.1002

2

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB‟000

RMB‟000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Profit for the period

1,305,312

1,096,745

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

in subsequent periods (net of tax):

Exchange differences on translation of foreign

operations

993

1,620

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or

loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):

Changes in fair value

81,119

(73,021)

Income tax effect

(14,952)

-

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the

67,160

(71,401)

period, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,372,472

1,025,344

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

681,586

561,101

Non-controlling interests

690,886

464,243

1,372,472

1,025,344

3

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

30 June

31 December

NOTE

2019

2018

RMB‟000

RMB‟000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

15,095,668

14,962,386

Right-of- use assets

129,133

-

Investment properties

355,528

365,106

Land use rights

1,636,915

1,640,279

Goodwill

69,122

69,122

Other intangible assets

553,074

575,863

Investments in joint ventures

142,100

141,772

Investments in associates

1,086,119

970,799

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

1,444,520

888,628

Other non-current financial assets

6,600

-

Deferred tax assets

340,411

324,183

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

1,703,814

1,424,001

Contract assets

708,404

856,741

Total non-current assets

23,271,408

22,218,880

Curre nt assets

Inventories

24,751,084

23,150,274

Accounts and notes receivables

11

21,305,477

21,272,651

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

3,691,730

2,791,983

Contract assets

2,345,892

2,074,429

Financial assets at fair value through profit

or loss ("FVTPL")

435,487

280,629

Pledged deposits

648,489

1,414,308

Term deposits with initial terms of over three

months

1,753,882

1,394,771

Cash and cash equivalents

8,210,669

12,122,364

Total current assets

63,142,710

64,501,409

Total assets

86,414,118

86,720,289

4

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

30 June

31 December

NOTE

2019

2018

RMB‟000

RMB‟000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Current liabilities

Accounts and notes payables

12

25,200,048

25,324,860

Other payables and accruals

3,757,063

3,718,943

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

8,372,562

9,022,435

Obligations under finance leases

-

59,803

Liabilities arising from sale and leaseback

60,495

-

Contract liabilities

5,796,304

6,995,894

Lease liabilities

31,750

-

Tax payable

173,814

217,336

Total current liabilities

43,392,036

45,339,271

Net current assets

19,750,674

19,162,138

Total assets less current liabilities

43,022,082

41,381,018

Non-current liabilities

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

1,775,475

1,294,190

Deferred income from government grants

820,691

777,498

Deferred tax liabilities

52,991

36,640

Convertible bonds

3,058,707

2,930,007

Obligations under finance leases

-

474,415

Liabilities arising from sale and leaseback

442,850

-

Contract liabilities

300

-

Lease liabilities

96,274

-

Other payables and accruals

883,415

895,630

Total non-current liabilities

7,130,703

6,408,380

Total liabilities

50,522,739

51,747,651

Net assets

35,891,379

34,972,638

Equity

Share capital

6,245,122

6,245,122

Reserves

11,061,192

10,559,253

Equity attributable to equity holders of the

Company

17,306,314

16,804,375

Non-controlling interests

18,585,065

18,168,263

Total equity

35,891,379

34,972,638

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 04:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 Interim Results Announcement
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results announcement for the six mont..
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major and connected transaction relating to t..
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of senior management
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results for the extraordinary general me..
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information disruption of operations o..
PU
12:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Further delay in despatch of circular
PU
12:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of special general meeting
PU
12:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of address of the principal place of b..
PU
12:18aFORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE SPECIAL : 30 a.m. or immediately after the conclusi..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,0x
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
EV / Sales2019 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 316 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 251,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.06%40 703
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.82%51 962
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.34%29 215
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG24.73%26 696
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 271
NASDAQ22.75%16 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group