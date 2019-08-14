Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 Interim Results, Interim Dividend and Closure of Register of Members

Pursuant to Chapter 38 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Securities and Futures Commission regulates Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Securities and Futures Commission takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 388) 2019 INTERIM RESULTS, INTERIM DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS 1

HIGHLIGHTS Financial Highlights Revenue and other income up 5 per cent compared with 1H 1 2018, driven by:

2018, driven by: An increase in net investment income, including fair value gains on collective investment schemes and higher interest income, and record half-yearly revenue and other income from Stock Connect; These more than offset a reduction in trading and clearing fees driven by lower Cash Market turnover

Operating expenses up 2 per cent against 1H 2018 due to higher staff and IT costs, partly offset by lower premises expenses as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases 2

EBITDA 3 margin was 77 per cent, the same as in 1H 2018 and 3 per cent higher than the full 2018 fiscal year Strategic Highlights Stock Connect Northbound ADT saw a record half-yearly high in 1H 2019, more than double that of the previous record achieved in 2H 2018. This follows the successful inclusion of China A shares in MSCI and FTSE Russell indexes

half-yearly high in 1H 2019, more than double that of the previous record achieved in 2H 2018. This follows the successful inclusion of China A shares in MSCI and FTSE Russell indexes MSCI licence agreement signed for the launch of MSCI China A index futures

Derivatives Markets trading hours extension, from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m., was rolled out in June 2019

Bond Connect ADT grew significantly to RMB6.6 billion, 94 per cent higher than 1H 2018

Successful completion of the acquisition of a majority stake in Ronghui Tongjin, a Shenzhen-based financial markets technology firm, in June 2019 Charles Li, Chief Executive said: "HKEX had a solid first half in 2019 despite a more challenging political and economic backdrop. Record Stock Connect revenue, a robust IPO pipeline and good returns from investment income offset some macro-driven softness in Cash Market volumes. We were also pleased to see encouraging performances from Bond Connect and our Derivatives Market. We continue to focus on executing our 3-year strategic plan, maintaining good cost discipline and capturing further growth opportunities." Key Financials Six months Six months ended ended 30 Jun 2019 30 Jun 2018 $m $m Change Revenue and other income 8,578 8,194 5% Operating expenses 1,953 1,918 2% EBITDA 6,625 6,276 6% Profit attributable to shareholders 5,205 5,041 3% Basic earnings per share $4.16 $4.07 2% Interim dividend per share $3.72 $3.64 2% Key market statistics Six months Six months ended ended 30 Jun 2019 30 Jun 2018 Change ADT of equity products traded on the Stock Exchange ($bn) 75.1 100.4 (25%) ADT of DWs, CBBCs and warrants traded on the Stock Exchange ($bn) 22.8 26.2 (13%) ADT of the Stock Exchange (Headline ADT) ($bn) 97.9 126.6 (23%) ADV of derivatives contracts traded on the Futures Exchange ('000 contracts) 672 659 2% ADV of stock options contracts traded on the Stock Exchange ('000 contracts) 508 574 (11%) Chargeable ADV4 of metals contracts traded on the LME ('000 lots) 619 659 (6%) Q1 = first quarter, Q2 = second quarter, Q3 = third quarter, Q4 = fourth quarter, 1H = first half, 2H = second half As a result of the adoption of HKFRS 16: Leases, operating lease rentals are no longer recognised under operating expenses. Please refer to note 2 to the condensed consolidated financial statements for further details. For the purposes of this announcement, EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expenses and other finance costs, taxation, depreciation and amortisation. It excludes the Group's share of results of the joint ventures. Chargeable ADV excludes administrative trades (Admin Trades) and other non-chargeable trades. Admin Trades were introduced in 2017 to meet requirements resulting from Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) II. 2

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Global financial markets in the first half of 2019 remained volatile against the backdrop of the Sino- US trade dispute and the slowing global economic growth momentum. Markets continued to be sensitive to uncertainties in the US interest rate outlook, a potential no-deal Brexit, heightened geopolitical tensions, especially in the Middle East, and recent social unrest in Hong Kong. Amid this more challenging environment, the average daily turnover in Hong Kong's securities market ($97.9 billion) and the average daily volume of futures and options trading in the derivatives market (1,180,169 contracts) represented a drop of 23 per cent and 4 per cent respectively, compared with the same period last year. IPO funds raised in the first six months of 2019 totalled $71.8 billion, up 39 per cent year-on-year, though there was a fall in the number of new listing applications and an increase in withdrawn cases. The LME saw the chargeable average daily volume of metals contracts traded on the LME decreased by 6 per cent. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group recorded consolidated revenue and other income of $8,578 million and profit attributable to shareholders of $5,205 million, up 5 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, against the corresponding period in 2018. The Board declared an interim dividend of $3.72 per share, which is 90 per cent of the profit attributable to shareholders. Since the launch of HKEX's Strategic Plan 2019-2021 in February 2019, our focus has been on reinforcing our position as the global markets leader in the Asian time zone and expanding our preeminent role in connecting China and the rest of the world. We were pleased to see continued strong growth in Stock Connect Northbound Trading and increased weighting of A-shares in global benchmark indices. We signed a licence agreement with MSCI Limited in March for the introduction of futures contracts on the MSCI China A Index, further helping support the hedging of A-shares by international investors. The proposed contracts will be launched subject to regulatory approval and market conditions. Consensus has been reached with the two Mainland Chinese exchanges on the criteria for Hong Kong listed companies with weighted voting rights to be included for the first time in Stock Connect Southbound Trading. HKEX remains Asia's largest new issuer market and we have been very encouraged by the growing number of new economy companies listing on the Exchange following the implementation of our new listing regime in April 2018. We are now exploring measures to further optimise our IPO process to enhance the ongoing competitiveness of our market. To maintain market quality and efficiency, the Exchange announced in the first half of 2019 consultation conclusions on backdoor listings, shell activities and issuers publishing financial statements with disclaimer or adverse audit opinions, as well as the streamlining of the documentary requirements for listed issuers. The Exchange issued a consultation paper in May seeking market views on proposed enhancements to ESG reporting and disclosure by listed issuers. The Exchange also published a consultation paper in August on codification of general waivers and principles relating to IPOs and listed issuers and minor Rule amendments. The LME published a consultation paper in July on proposals to enhance the efficiency of its warehousing network and market transparency. Building on the broad market engagement to its 2018 position paper, the LME also launched a formal market-wide consultation in April on the introduction of responsible sourcing standards across all LME-listed brands. Aligning with our strategic plan growth focus, we continued to expand our product range across asset classes. To promote further development of Hong Kong's Exchange Traded Products market, we introduced the first two-time Inverse Product in May and the first active ETF in June. We also entered into a partnership with Euroclear Bank, an international central securities depository, to enhance the cross-listing of international ETFs in Hong Kong. Hong Kong is the world's largest equity structured products market, and in July 2019 we launched Inline Warrants to 3

further enrich our structured product offerings. We introduced US dollar-denominated London Metal Mini Futures for six base metals in August, to complement our existing RMB-denominated futures products. We also extended the Hong Kong After-Hours Trading Session by two hours to 3 a.m. in mid-June to meet our customers' investment and risk management needs. At the LME, seven new cash-settled futures contracts were rolled out in March to capture, in part, increased interest in ferrous metals hedging and trading. An electronic closing price trial for nickel contracts was successfully completed between March and June. In support of our commitment to future growth in the evolving technology and business landscape, the first phase of the Next Generation Post Trade Programme, Client Connect, was rolled out in May to improve our customers' Post Trade experience. The completion of our acquisition of a 51 per cent equity interest in Shenzhen Ronghui Tongjin Technology Co. Ltd., a specialist financial markets technology firm based in Shenzhen, also expanded our technology capabilities, supporting the acceleration of many of our IT projects and initiatives. We are also delighted to be part of the Infinium team which received a virtual banking licence from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in May. We look forward to further contributing to the development of virtual banking and financial technology in Hong Kong. Details of our progress in various initiatives are set out in the Business Review section of this announcement. To contribute to HKEX's understanding of the global environment and the advanced technology landscape, an International Advisory Council was established in February, which comprises experts in economics, business, technology and the financial sector from around the world. The Council provides the Board with advice and insights from a global perspective. Two Council meetings were held in the first half of this year. Building on our successes and solid foundations established over the years, I am confident that HKEX Group is well positioned for the next chapter of growth and the opportunities and challenges ahead. We continue to promote the highest standards of market integrity and governance in all that we do. We also continue to work closely with our regulators and stakeholders in implementing our strategic plan and fulfilling our responsibilities as an exchange controller, a regulator, as well as a listed company, to drive sustainable growth in our industry and community. As part of the wider Hong Kong community, we are focused on working together with our stakeholders for the long-term success of our marketplace, and upholding Hong Kong's long-standing status as a world-leading financial centre. Last but not least, I extend my sincere thanks for the support and guidance of my fellow Directors, and the devotion and hard work of all our employees. Laura M CHA Chairman 4

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS BUSINESS REVIEW Overview Fig. 1 - Market activity and Group's revenue and other income5 HKEX's business held up well in Q2 2019 despite weakening global market sentiment driven by escalating trade tensions between China and the US. Whilst headline ADT6 dropped to $94.7 billion, 6 per cent below Q1 2019 and 11 per cent below Q2 2018, Northbound Stock Connect ADT reached a record quarterly high in Q2 2019, up 29 per cent compared with Q1 2019. This was boosted by the further inclusion of China A shares in MSCI and FTSE Russell indexes. Revenue and other income in Q2 2019 was $2 million higher than Q1 2019. The seasonal increases in depository, custody and nominee services fees compensated for the smaller fair value gains on collective investment schemes, lower trading and clearing revenue, and a reduction in listing fees from newly listed DWs and CBBCs. Revenue and other income for 1H 2019 rose by 5 per cent against 1H 2018 and reached a half- yearly record of $8.6 billion. Despite a drop in Cash Market headline ADT and a modest decline in trading volumes in the Derivatives and Commodities Markets against 1H 2018, the reduction in trading and clearing fees was more than offset by an increase in net investment income from fair value gains on collective investment schemes and higher net interest income from Corporate Funds and Margin Funds. Operating expenses for 1H 2019 increased by 2 per cent against 1H 2018. This was attributable to increased headcount and annual payroll adjustments, higher maintenance expenses for new IT systems and upgraded networks, which were partly offset by lower premises expenses as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases2. Excluding the impact of this accounting change, operating expenses increased by 10 per cent against 1H 2018. Includes net investment income and sundry income ADT of equity products, DWs, CBBCs and warrants traded on the Stock Exchange 5

