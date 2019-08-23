Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 interim results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 04:53am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AEON STORES (HONG KONG) CO., LIMITED

永旺(香港)百貨有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 984)

2019 INTERIM RESULTS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "AEON") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with comparative figures for the previous period as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended

NOTES

30.6.2019

30.6.2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

3

4,829,780

4,929,803

Other income

4

270,906

300,368

Investment income

13,704

11,843

Interest income from rental deposits

5,352

-

Purchase of goods and changes in inventories

(3,405,365)

(3,416,708)

Staff costs

(569,349)

(627,930)

Depreciation of investment properties

(43,673)

-

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

(105,594)

(114,391)

Depreciation of right-of-use-assets

(378,593)

-

Rental expenses

(61,358)

(572,965)

Pre-operating expenses

(1,661)

(6,697)

Other gains and losses

5

(3,527)

935

Other expenses

6

(535,820)

(542,784)

Interest on lease liabilities

(155,685)

-

__________

__________

Loss before tax

(140,883)

(38,526)

Income tax expense

7

(7,053)

(4,887)

__________

__________

Loss for the period

(147,936)

(43,413)

__________

__________

(Loss) profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(149,096)

(50,484)

Non-controlling interests

1,160

7,071

__________

__________

(147,936)

(43,413)

__________

__________

Loss per share

9

(57.34) HK cents

(19.42) HK cents

______________

_ ____________

1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended

30.6.2019 30.6.2018

HK$'000HK$'000

(unaudited) (unaudited)

Loss for the period

Other comprehensive income

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Fair value gain on investments in equity instruments

at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of foreign operations

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of income tax

Total comprehensive expense for the period

Total comprehensive (expense) income for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests

(147,936)

(43,413)

__________

__________

102

547

3,233

9,978

__________

__________

3,335

10,525

__________

__________

(144,601)

(32,888)

__________

__________

(147,123)

(44,834)

2,522

11,946

__________

__________

(144,601)

(32,888)

__________

__________

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT 30 JUNE 2019

NOTES

30.6.2019

31.12.2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current Assets

(unaudited)

(audited)

Property, plant and equipment

753,950

796,071

Right-of-use assets

3,756,838

-

Investment properties

510,088

-

Goodwill

94,838

94,838

Equity instruments at FVTOCI

26,647

26,545

Pledged bank deposits

28,333

25,001

Deferred tax assets

48,890

48,736

Rental and related deposits paid

191,506

263,826

________

________

5,411,090

1,255,017

________

________

Current Assets

Inventories

784,300

856,763

Trade receivables

10

49,971

55,368

Other receivables, prepayments and deposits

122,317

140,213

Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries

40,995

53,805

Tax recoverable

-

2,284

Time deposits

109,353

358,095

Pledged bank deposits

10,786

14,852

Bank balances and cash

1,853,797

1,651,349

________

________

2,971,519

3,132,729

________

________

Current Liabilities

Trade payables

11

1,330,911

1,250,497

Other payables, accrued charges and other liabilities

709,291

846,229

Lease liabilities

742,241

-

Contract liabilities

393,925

393,557

Dividend payable

32,919

426

Amount due to ultimate holding company

42,853

30,980

Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries

17,846

77,234

Tax liabilities

4,110

-

________

________

3,274,096

2,598,923

________

________

Net Current (Liabilities) Assets

(302,577)

533,806

________

________

Total Assets Less Current Liabilities

5,108,513

1,788,823

_________

_________

Capital and Reserves

Share capital

115,158

115,158

Reserves

759,219

1,325,889

________

________

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

874,377

1,441,047

Non-controlling interests

139,658

137,136

________

________

Total Equity

1,014,035

1,578,183

________

________

Non-current Liabilities

Rental deposits received and other liabilities

121,957

209,251

Lease liabilities

3,970,900

-

Deferred tax liabilities

1,621

1,389

________

________

4,094,478

210,640

________

________

5,108,513

1,788,823

________

________

3

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2018 that is included in the condensed consolidated financial statements as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements is as follows:

The Company has delivered the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

The Company's auditor has reported on those consolidated financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

In preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements, the directors of the Company have given careful consideration to the future liquidity of the Group in light of the fact that the Group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by HK$302,577,000 at 30 June 2019. In the opinion of the directors of the Company, the Group has a number of sources of finance available to fund its operations. Taking into account of the available banking facilities, the directors of the Company are confident that the Group will be able to meet its financial obligations when they fall due in the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair values, as appropriate.

Other than changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those presented in the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 3l December 2018.

Application of new and amendments to HKFRSs and an interpretation

In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments to HKFRSs and an interpretation issued by the HKICPA which are mandatory effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2019 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements.

HKFRS 16 HK(IFRIC) - Int 23 Amendments to HKFRS 9 Amendments to HKAS19 Amendments to HKAS 28 Amendments to HKFRSs

Leases

Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015 - 2017 Cycle

4

2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES - continued

Application of new and amendments to HKFRSs and an interpretation - continued

Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to HKFRSs and an interpretation in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial positions and performance for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statements.

2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS I6 Leases

The Group has applied HKFRS 16 for the first time in the current interim period. HKFRS 16 superseded HKAS 17 Leases ("HKAS 17") and the related interpretations.

2.1.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16

The Group applied the following accounting policies in accordance with the transition provisions of HKFRS 16.

Definition of a lease

A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration.

For contracts entered into or modified on or after the date of initial application, the Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease based on the definition under HKFRS 16 at inception or modification date. Such contract will not be reassessed unless the terms and conditions of the contract are subsequently changed.

  • As a lessee
    Allocation of consideration to components of a contract
    For a contract that contains a lease component and one or more additional lease or non-lease components, the Group allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease component on the basis of the relative stand-alone price of the lease component and the aggregate stand-alone price of the non-lease components.
    Non-lease components are separated from lease component on the basis of their relative stand-alone prices.

Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets

The Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to leases of machinery and equipment that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option. It also applies the recognition exemption for lease of low-value assets. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

Right-of-use assets

Except for short-term leases and leases of low value assets, the Group recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e. the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 08:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
04:53aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Unaudited Interim Results for..
PU
04:53aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the T..
PU
04:53aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing connected transactions-grant of en..
PU
04:53aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results for the six months ended 30th..
PU
04:53aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 interim results
PU
04:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of company website
PU
04:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Chong Hing Bank Limited - Notice of redemptio..
PU
04:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of Director and Change of Member ..
PU
04:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement in relation to the ..
PU
04:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of chairman, executive director, membe..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,0x
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
EV / Sales2019 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 316 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 251,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.06%40 275
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.82%51 850
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.34%29 200
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG24.73%26 604
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 978
NASDAQ22.75%16 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group