Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : 2019 interim results

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2018 that is included in the condensed consolidated financial statements as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements is as follows:

The Company has delivered the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

The Company's auditor has reported on those consolidated financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

In preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements, the directors of the Company have given careful consideration to the future liquidity of the Group in light of the fact that the Group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by HK$302,577,000 at 30 June 2019. In the opinion of the directors of the Company, the Group has a number of sources of finance available to fund its operations. Taking into account of the available banking facilities, the directors of the Company are confident that the Group will be able to meet its financial obligations when they fall due in the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair values, as appropriate.

Other than changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those presented in the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 3l December 2018.

Application of new and amendments to HKFRSs and an interpretation

In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments to HKFRSs and an interpretation issued by the HKICPA which are mandatory effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2019 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements.