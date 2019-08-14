Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : AMENDED AND RESTATED MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

To carry on the business of a commodity, commodity futures and forward contracts trader and for that purpose to enter into spot, future or forward contracts for the purchase and sale of any commodity including, but without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, any raw materials, processed materials, agricultural products, produce or livestock, gold and silver bullion, specie and precious or semi-precious stones, goods, articles, services, currencies, rights and interests which may now or in the future be bought and sold in commerce and whether such trading is effected on an organised commodity exchange or otherwise and either to take delivery of, or to sell or exchange any such commodities pursuant to any contract capable of being entered into on any such commodities exchange.

To carry on whether as principals, agents or otherwise the business of providing and supplying goods, equipment, materials and services of whatsoever nature, and of financiers, company promoters, realtors, financial agents, land owners and dealers in or managers of companies, estates, lands, buildings, goods, materials, services, stocks, leases, annuities and securities of whatsoever type or kind.

To purchase or otherwise acquire and hold any rights, privileges, concessions, patents, patent rights, licences, secret processes and any real or personal property of any kind whatsoever.

To build, equip, furnish, outfit, repair, purchase, own, charter and lease steam, motor, sail or other vessels, ships, boats, tugs, barges, lighters or other property to be used in the business of shipping, transportation, chartering and other communication and transport operations for the use of the Company or for others, and to sell, charter, lease, mortgage, pledge or transfer the same or any interest therein to others.

To carry on the business of importers, exporters and merchants of goods, produce, stores and articles of all kinds both wholesale and retail, packers, customs brokers, ship agents, warehousemen, bonded or otherwise and carriers and to transact every kind of agency, factor and brokerage business or transaction which may seem to the Company directly or indirectly conducive to its interests.

To carry on the business of consultants in connection with all manner of services and advisers on all matters relating to companies, firms, partnerships, charities, political and non-political persons and organisations, governments, principalities, sovereign and republican states and countries and to carry on all or any of the businesses of financial, industrial, development, architectural, engineering, manufacturing, contracting, management, advertising, professional business and personal consultants and to advise upon the means and methods for extending, developing, marketing and improving all types of projects, developments, businesses or industries and all systems or processes relating to such businesses and the financing, planning, distribution, marketing and sale thereof.

To act as a management company in all branches of that activity and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, to act as managers of investments and hotels, estates, real property, buildings and businesses of every kind and generally to carry on business as managers, consultants or agents for or representatives of owners of property of every kind, manufacturers, funds, syndicates, persons, firms and companies for any purpose whatsoever.

To carry on any other trade or business which may seem to the Company capable of being carried on conveniently in connection with any business of the Company.