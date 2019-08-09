Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : AMENDMENTS TO THE 2019 A SHARE OPTION INCENTIVE SCHEME

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited

鄭州煤礦機械集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00564)

ANNOUNCEMENT

AMENDMENTS TO

THE 2019 A SHARE OPTION INCENTIVE SCHEME

Reference is made to the announcement of the Proposed Adoption of the 2019 A Share Option Incentive Scheme (the "Announcement") of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (the "Company") dated 26 July 2019, the announcement of the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme (Draft) of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (the "Draft"), the announcement of the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme Draft Abstract of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (the "Draft Abstract") and the Administrative Measures for Performance Evaluation under the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited ("Performance Evaluation Measures"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

In order to further optimize the Share Option Incentive Scheme, ensure the smooth implementation of the Scheme and demonstrate the practical functions of the Share Option Incentive Scheme, on 9 August 2019, the Company convened the 14th meeting of the fourth session of the Board of Directors and the 10th meeting of the fourth session of the Board of Supervisors, at which the Resolution in Relation to the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme (Revised Draft) of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited and its Abstract and the Resolution in Relation to the Administrative Measures for Performance Evaluation under the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme (Revised) of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (the "Amendments") were considered and approved.

- 1 -

DETAILS OF THE AMENDMENTS

  1. Number and Distribution of Share Options to Be Granted
    Before the Amendments, the number of Share Options proposed to be granted to the Participants by the Company was no more than 15,880,000, amounting to 0.917% of the total number of shares of the Company (i.e. 1,732,471,370 Shares) as at the date of the Announcement. A total of 330 Participants were involved under the Draft.
    After the Amendments, the number of Share Options proposed to be granted to the Participants by the Company will be increased to no more than 16,030,000, amounting to 0.93% of the total number of shares of the Company (i.e. 1,732,471,370 Shares) as at the date of this announcement. The number of Participants will be increased to 333, representing 1.86% of the total population of employees of the Company. The Amendments will not affect the scope of and the basis for determining the Participants.
    After the Amendments, the proposed list of Participants and distribution of the Share Options to be granted is as follows:

Percentage

Percentage

Number of

of the

of the

Share

Number of

Existing Total

Options

Share Options

Share Capital

to be granted

under

of the

Name

Position(s)

(0'000)

this Grant

Company

Vice Chairman and General

JIA Hao

Manager

70

4.37%

0.04%

FU Zugang

Executive Director

60

3.74%

0.03%

FU Qi

Deputy General Manager

35

2.18%

0.02%

ZHANG Haibin

Secretary to the Board

35

2.18%

0.02%

HUANG Hua

Chief Financial Officer

35

2.18%

0.02%

LI Weiping

Deputy General Manager

35

2.18%

0.02%

Core Management and Core Personnel of the

Company's Headquarters and Relevant Business

Segments (327 people in total)

1,333

83.16%

0.77%

Total

1,603

100.00%

0.93%

Notes:

  1. Some figures shown as totals in the above table may not be an arithmetic sum of the figures preceding them due to rounding adjustments. The same applies to the following text.
  2. For a detailed list of the Participants, please refer to the Participants List of the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (Adjusted) to be released on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 10 August 2019.

- 2 -

  1. The Fair Value of the Share Options
    Pursuant to the relevant requirements in respect of fair value determination under the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 22 - Recognition and Measurement of Financial Instruments, a suitable pricing model is required to be applied to compute the fair value of share options. As such, the Company has applied the Black-Scholes Model (B-S Model) to assess the fair value of the Share Options. After the Amendments, the total fair value of the 16,030,000 Share Options to be granted amounted to RMB29,413,900 by applying the Black-Scholes Model with the parameters (detailed in the Draft) dated 26 July 2019 (definitive computation will be completed upon the Date of Grant).
  1. Expected Impacts of the Proposed Grant of the Share Options over the Operating Results of the Company
    The Company will apply the relevant valuation instruments to ascertain the total fair value of the Share Options to be granted on the Date of Grant and confirm the total expenses caused by the grant of Shares under the Scheme. Such expenses will be amortized in accordance with the Exercisable Ratio throughout the span of the Scheme. The costs arising from the grant of incentive under the Scheme will be shown under the recurrent profit and loss of the Company's financial statement.
    According to relevant requirements under the PRC accounting standards, the impacts on the costs in accounting of different financial periods caused by the Proposed Grant of Share Options are as follows:

Year

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Total

Amortized Cost

(RMB0'000)

253.69

1,014.74

915.85

537.57

219.54

2,941.39

Notes:

  1. The results above do not represent the final costs in accounting. The actual costs will take into account the actual numbers of valid and invalid Share Options, in addition to the actual Date of Grant, the share price at the Date of Grant and the number of Share Options in fact granted, and the possible dilutive effects are brought to the attention of shareholders.
  2. For the ultimate impact on the operating result of the Company, please refer to the annual audit report to be issued by the accountants.

Based on the information available, the Company preliminarily estimates that the amortized costs will only have slight impacts over the net profit of different financial years within the Validity Period of the Scheme, without considering the stimulative effects to be brought by the Scheme.

- 3 -

IV. Amendments to the Selection Principles for Peer Benchmark Enterprises

Under the Amendments, amendments have been made to "(iii) Performance Evaluation Requirements of the Company" under "II. Conditions of Exercise of the Share Options" of "Chapter VIII Conditions of Grant and Conditions of Exercise of the Share Options under the Scheme" in the Draft. Details are as follows:

Before the Amendments:

Exercise Period

Performance Indicators

1.

EVA for the year 2020 shall be positive;

2.

the growth rate of net profits attributable to

shareholders after deducting non-recurring gains

or losses for the year 2020 shall not be lower than

First Exercise Period

20% and not rank below 75th percentile of the

performance of peer benchmark enterprises as

compared with that for 2018;

3.

during the year 2020, prime operating income shall

account for not less than 85% of operating income

1.

EVA for the year 2021 coming into effect shall be

positive;

2.

the growth rate of net profits attributable to

shareholders after deducting non-recurring gains

Second Exercise Period

or losses for the year 2021 shall not be lower than

25% and not rank below 75th percentile of the

performance of peer benchmark companies as

compared with that for 2018;

3.

during the year 2021, prime operating income shall

account for not less than 85% of operating income

1.

EVA for the year 2022 shall be positive;

2.

the growth rate of net profits attributable to

shareholders after deducting non-recurring gains

or losses for the year 2022 shall not be lower than

Third Exercise Period

30% and not rank below 75th percentile of the

performance of peer benchmark companies as

compared with that for 2018;

3.

during the year 2022, prime operating income shall

account for not less than 85% of operating income

Note 1: The influence of withdrawal of Zhongan Zhaoshang (中安招商) and CRCI from equity interests in SEG on profit or losses shall be excluded in net profits attributable to shareholders after deducting non-recurring gains or losses.

Note 2: Selection principles for peer benchmark enterprises: as the Company is engaged in two principal businesses, namely, coal mining machinery and auto parts, and there are no similar peer benchmark enterprises listed on Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, the Company has selected 103 peer benchmark companies from two industries, i.e., special equipment manufacturing and automobile manufacturing where the two principal businesses of ZMJ belong, according to the industry classification regarding listed companies of the CSRC, as the samples for peer benchmark companies. If there are significant changes in the principal business of or extreme values with excessive performance variation in the industry samples during the annual evaluation, the Board of the Company will remove or replace the samples during the year-end evaluation.

- 4 -

After the Amendments:

Exercise Period

Performance Indicators

1.

EVA for the year 2020 shall be positive;

2.

the growth rate of net profits attributable to

shareholders after deducting non-recurring gains

or losses for the year 2020 shall not be lower than

First Exercise Period

20% and not rank below 75th percentile of the

performance of peer benchmark enterprises as

compared with that for 2018;

3.

during the year 2020, prime operating income shall

account for not less than 85% of operating income

1.

EVA for the year 2021 shall be positive;

2.

the growth rate of net profits attributable to

shareholders after deducting non-recurring gains

or losses for the year 2021 shall not be lower than

Second Exercise Period

25% and not rank below 75th percentile of the

performance of peer benchmark companies as

compared with that for 2018;

3.

during the year 2021, prime operating income shall

account for not less than 85% of operating income

1.

EVA for the year 2022 shall be positive;

2.

the growth rate of net profits attributable to

shareholders after deducting non-recurring gains

or losses for the year 2022 shall not be lower than

Third Exercise Period

30% and not rank below 75th percentile of the

performance of peer benchmark companies as

compared with that for 2018;

3.

during the year 2022, prime operating income shall

account for not less than 85% of operating income

Note 1: The influence of withdrawal of Zhongan Zhaoshang (中安招商) and CRCI from equity interests in SEG on profit or losses shall be excluded in net profits attributable to shareholders after deducting non-recurring gains or losses.

Note 2: Selection principles for peer benchmark enterprises: as the Company is engaged in two principal businesses, namely, coal mining machinery and auto parts, and there are no similar peer benchmark enterprises listed on Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, the Company has selected 103 peer benchmark companies from two industries, i.e., special equipment manufacturing and automobile manufacturing where the two principal businesses of ZMJ belong, according to the industry classification regarding listed companies of the CSRC, as the samples for peer benchmark companies. If there are significant changes in the principal business of or extreme values with excessive performance variation in the industry samples during the annual evaluation, the Board of the Company will remove such samples and reduce the sample size of peer benchmark companies during the year-end evaluation.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:00:10 UTC
