Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : AMENDMENTS TO THE 2019 A SHARE OPTION INCENTIVE SCHEME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited

鄭州煤礦機械集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00564)

ANNOUNCEMENT

AMENDMENTS TO

THE 2019 A SHARE OPTION INCENTIVE SCHEME

Reference is made to the announcement of the Proposed Adoption of the 2019 A Share Option Incentive Scheme (the "Announcement") of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (the "Company") dated 26 July 2019, the announcement of the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme (Draft) of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (the "Draft"), the announcement of the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme Draft Abstract of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (the "Draft Abstract") and the Administrative Measures for Performance Evaluation under the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited ("Performance Evaluation Measures"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

In order to further optimize the Share Option Incentive Scheme, ensure the smooth implementation of the Scheme and demonstrate the practical functions of the Share Option Incentive Scheme, on 9 August 2019, the Company convened the 14th meeting of the fourth session of the Board of Directors and the 10th meeting of the fourth session of the Board of Supervisors, at which the Resolution in Relation to the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme (Revised Draft) of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited and its Abstract and the Resolution in Relation to the Administrative Measures for Performance Evaluation under the 2019 Share Option Incentive Scheme (Revised) of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (the "Amendments") were considered and approved.