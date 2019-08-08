Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT - APPROVAL OF QUALIFICATION OF PRESIDENT OF THE BANK

0
08/08/2019 | 07:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

錦州銀行股份有限公司

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0416)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4615)

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPROVAL OF QUALIFICATION OF PRESIDENT OF THE BANK

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") dated 2 August 2019 of Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") in relation to, among other things, the appointment of Mr. Guo Wenfeng (郭文峰先生) as the president of the Bank. Please refer to the Announcement for biographical details of Mr. Guo Wenfeng. As at the date of this announcement, there has been no change in such information.

As at the date of this announcement, the Bank has received the Approval in relation to the Qualification of Guo Wenfeng (Liao Yin Bao Jian Fu [2019] No. 815) from Liaoning Regulatory Bureau of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in respect of the qualification of Mr. Guo Wenfeng as the president of the Bank, with effect from the date of such approval on 2 August 2019.

By order of the board

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*

Zhang Wei

Chairman

Jinzhou, Liaoning Province, the PRC

8 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Bank comprises Mr. Zhang Wei, Mr. Huo Lingbo, Mr. Wang Jing, Mr. Sun Jing and Ms. Wang Xiaoyu, as executive directors; Ms. Liu Hong, Ms. Gu Jie, Ms. Meng Xiao, Mr. Li Dongjun and Ms. Tang Fang, as non-executive directors; and Mr. Choon Yew Khee, Mr. Lin Yanjun, Mr. Chang Peng'ao, Ms. Peng Taoying and Ms. Tan Ying as independent non-executive directors.

  • Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 11:09:09 UTC
