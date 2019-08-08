Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT - BOOK CLOSE FOR REGISTRATION OF TRANSFERS OF H SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

江 蘇 寧 滬 高 速 公 路 股 份 有 限 公 司

JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED

(Established in the People's Republic of China as a joint-stock limited company)

(Stock Code: 00177)

ANNOUNCEMENT

BOOK CLOSE FOR REGISTRATION OF

TRANSFERS OF H SHARES

The 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at the Conference Room of the Company, at 6 Xianlin Avenue, Nanjing, the PRC on Thursday, 26 September 2019. According to the Articles of Association of the Company, registration of transfers of H Shares will be suspended by the Company from 27 August 2019 to 26 September 2019 (both days inclusive).

Holders of H Shares who wish to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, must deliver their instruments of transfer together with the relevant share certificates to Hong Kong Registrars Limited, the Registrar of H Shares of the Company, at Shop 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East Wan Chai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:00 p.m. on 26 August 2019 and shall complete and return the confirmation slip to the Company before 6 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

Yao Yong Jia

Secretary to the Board

Nanjing, the PRC, 9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Gu Dejun, Sun Xibin, Yao Yongjia, Chen Yanli, Chen Yongbing, Wu Xinhua, Hu Yu, Ma Chung Lai, Lawrence, Zhang Zhuting*, Chen Liang*, Lin Hui*, Zhou Shudong*, Liu Xiaoxing*