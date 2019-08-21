Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 08:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MINTH GROUP LIMITED

敏 實 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 425)

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board announces that with effect from 21 August 2019,

  1. Mr. Chin Jong Hwa (''Mr. Chin''), an executive Director, the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer (''CEO''), has stepped down from the position of the CEO, but will remain as an executive Director and the Chairman of the Board.
  2. Mr. Chen Bin Bo (陳斌波) (''Mr. Chen'') has been appointed as the CEO of the Company.

CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board of Directors (the ''Board'') of Minth Group Limited (the ''Company'') announces that with effect from 21 August 2019, Mr. Chin in order to alleviate the workload from the dual roles of Chairman of the Board and CEO, and in order to better comply with the principles and the code provisions set out in the Paragraph A.2.1 of the Corporate Governance Code in Appendix 14 to the Rules (''Listing Rules'') Governing the Listing of Securities on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Stock Exchange''), has stepped down from the position of CEO of the Company. Mr. Chin will stay on to serve the Company as an executive Director and the Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Chin confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no other matter in connection with his stepping down from the position of the CEO that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (''Shareholders'') or the Stock Exchange.

- 1 -

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Chen has been appointed as the CEO of the Company with effect from 21 August 2019.

The biographical details of Mr. Chen are set out below:

Mr. Chen, aged 55, holds a Master's degree in engineering management from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and a Bachelor's degree from Huazhong University of Science and Technology majoring in marine internal combustion engine. Mr. Chen has over 30 years' experience in automotive industry including but not limited to the areas of research and development, sales and management. Prior to joining the Company as special assistant to the Chairman of the Company since November 2018, Mr. Chen was the executive deputy general manager of Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. from 2009 to 2018. He also worked successively at Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd., Dongfeng Peugeot Citroe¨n Automobile Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Aeolus Automobile Co., Ltd. and Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company in various roles from 1987 to 2009. Mr. Chen did not hold any directorships in any listed public company in the last three years.

Pursuant to the service contract entered into between Mr. Chen and the Company, Mr. Chen will be entitled to a remuneration of RMB200,000 per month and discretionary performance bonus which will be reviewed by the Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board with reference to Mr. Chen's duties and responsibilities and the prevailing market conditions. Mr. Chen does not hold any position in any subsidiaries of the Company at the date hereof.

Mr. Chen is independent from and not connected with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chen does not have any interests in the shares of the Company which is required to be disclosed under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Save as disclosed herein, as at the date of this announcement, there is no information to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules relating to the appointment of Mr. Chen and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Board would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Chen in joining the Company.

By Order of the Board

Minth Group Limited

Chin Jong Hwa

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chin Jong Hwa, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Chin Chien Ya and Ms. Huang Chiung Hui, being executive Directors; and Mr. Wu Fred Fong, Dr. Wang Ching and Ms. Yu Zheng being independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 12:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
09:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Incorporatio..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) resignation of non-executive director; (2..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on interim results for the six m..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Articles of association
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement principal financial data of sino..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed amendment of the terms of convertibl..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2018-19 environmental, social and governance ..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement information concerning..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement change of chief executive office..
PU
08:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement strategic cooperation ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 317 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 252,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.41%40 386
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.17%51 575
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.37%29 159
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG23.34%26 315
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 193
NASDAQ21.88%16 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group