Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Chen has been appointed as the CEO of the Company with effect from 21 August 2019.

The biographical details of Mr. Chen are set out below:

Mr. Chen, aged 55, holds a Master's degree in engineering management from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and a Bachelor's degree from Huazhong University of Science and Technology majoring in marine internal combustion engine. Mr. Chen has over 30 years' experience in automotive industry including but not limited to the areas of research and development, sales and management. Prior to joining the Company as special assistant to the Chairman of the Company since November 2018, Mr. Chen was the executive deputy general manager of Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. from 2009 to 2018. He also worked successively at Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd., Dongfeng Peugeot Citroe¨n Automobile Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Aeolus Automobile Co., Ltd. and Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company in various roles from 1987 to 2009. Mr. Chen did not hold any directorships in any listed public company in the last three years.

Pursuant to the service contract entered into between Mr. Chen and the Company, Mr. Chen will be entitled to a remuneration of RMB200,000 per month and discretionary performance bonus which will be reviewed by the Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board with reference to Mr. Chen's duties and responsibilities and the prevailing market conditions. Mr. Chen does not hold any position in any subsidiaries of the Company at the date hereof.

Mr. Chen is independent from and not connected with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chen does not have any interests in the shares of the Company which is required to be disclosed under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Save as disclosed herein, as at the date of this announcement, there is no information to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules relating to the appointment of Mr. Chen and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Board would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Chen in joining the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chin Jong Hwa, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Chin Chien Ya and Ms. Huang Chiung Hui, being executive Directors; and Mr. Wu Fred Fong, Dr. Wang Ching and Ms. Yu Zheng being independent non-executive Directors.