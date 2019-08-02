Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1522)

ANNOUNCEMENT

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders

The Board is pleased to announce that on 2 August 2019, the Company entered into the Services Framework Agreement with BII, pursuant to which the Group would provide BII, its subsidiaries and/or its associates with the Services.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 11 May 2016 and the circular of the Company dated 1 June 2016 in relation to, among others, the Former BMN Framework Agreement. The Former BMN Framework Agreement was entered into between the Company and Beijing Metro Network on 11 May 2016 in relation to the provision of certain services by the Company to Beijing Metro Network during the term commencing from 1 July 2016 to 30 June 2019. As (i) the term of the Former BMN Framework Agreement had ended; (ii) the Group is contemplating to enter into continuing connected transactions with BII, its subsidiaries and/or its associates; and (iii) Beijing Metro Network is one of the subsidiaries of BII, it was agreed by the Company and BII that the Services Framework Agreement shall include the renewal of term of the Former BMN Framework Agreement.

The proposed annual cap in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Services Framework Agreement for each of the six months ending 31 December 2019 and the years ending 31 December 2020 and 2021 is RMB240 million, RMB870 million and RMB1,210 million, respectively (equivalent to HK$274 million, HK$992 million and HK$1,379 million, respectively).

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of this announcement, BII held approximately 55.12% of the Shares through its wholly-owned subsidiary, namely BII HK, thus BII is the ultimate holding company of the Company and is therefore a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. Thus, the transactions contemplated under the Services Framework Agreement would constitute continuing connected transactions for the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As certain applicable percentage ratios of the transactions contemplated under the Services Framework Agreement are more than 25% and the annual caps in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Services Framework Agreement are expected to be higher than HK$10 million, such transactions are subject to the reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As such, the Company will seek the Independent Shareholders' approval for the transactions contemplated under the Services Framework Agreement and the proposed annual caps for the six months ending 31 December 2019 and the years ending 31 December 2020 and 2021 at the EGM.

FORMATION OF THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE AND APPOINTMENT OF THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

The Independent Board Committee comprising Mr. Bai Jinrong, Mr. Luo Zhenbang and Mr. Huang Lixin, being all the independent non-executive Directors, has been formed to advise the Independent Shareholders in connection with the transactions contemplated under the Services Framework Agreement and the related proposed annual caps. The Independent Board Committee has approved the appointment of VC Capital Limited as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in connection with the transactions contemplated under the Services Framework Agreement and the related proposed annual caps.

GENERAL

The EGM will be convened to consider and, if thought fit, to approve, among other matters,

(i) the Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and

(ii) the proposed annual caps in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Services Framework Agreement. A circular including, among other things, (i) a letter from the Board containing further details of the Services Framework Agreement; (ii) a letter from the Independent Board Committee, setting out its recommendations in connection with the transactions contemplated under the Services Framework Agreement and the related proposed annual caps, to the Independent Shareholders; (iii) a letter from the Independent Financial Adviser containing its advice, in connection with the transactions contemplated under the Services Framework Agreement and the related proposed annual caps, to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders; and (iv) notice of the EGM, will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 22 August 2019.

INTRODUCTION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 2 August 2019, the Company entered into the Services Framework Agreement with BII, pursuant to which the Group would provide BII, its subsidiaries and/or its associates with the Services.

THE SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

The principal terms of the Services Framework Agreement are set out as follows:

Date

2 August 2019

Parties

(i) The Company; and

(ii) BII

Provision of the Services

Pursuant to the Services Framework Agreement, the Group agrees to provide the Services to BII, its subsidiaries and/or its associates during the term of the Services Framework Agreement, provided that (i) the member of the Group is awarded with the relevant contract in accordance with the stipulated procedures under the relevant PRC laws and regulations (if required); and (ii) the parties thereto negotiate at arm's length regarding the commercial terms to be set out in the individual agreements for the Services.

Transaction principles

Pursuant to the Services Framework Agreement, the Group and BII, its subsidiaries and/or its associates will enter into individual agreements for the provision of the Services. Pursuant to the Services Framework Agreement, the terms (including the service fees) of the individual agreements to be entered into will be negotiated by the parties at arm's length and will be determined by the parties from time to time on normal commercial terms in the ordinary course of business.

Pricing principles

Pursuant to the Services Framework Agreement, the price of the transactions contemplated thereunder will be determined as follows:

(1) where there is government-prescribed price, the government-prescribed price shall be executed;

"government-prescribed price" refers to the price prescribed for certain services or services determined under the laws, regulations, decisions, orders or focuses by the central and provincial governments or relevant regulatory authorities in the PRC;

(2) where there is no government-prescribed price, but there is government-guided price, the government-guided price shall be executed by considering the market factors; "government-guided price" refers to the price range prescribed for certain services or services determined under the laws, regulations, decisions, orders or focuses by the central and provincial governments or relevant regulatory authorities in the PRC, which shall be determined by transaction parties within such certain range;

(3) where there is neither government-prescribed price nor government-guided price, the price determined through tender process or the market price shall be executed; "market price" shall be determined in the following order: (i) the price charged by at least two independent third parties who offer the same type of services under normal commercial terms in the normal conditions of business transactions at or near the area where such services are provided; or (ii) where (i) above is not available, the price charged by at least two independent third parties who offer the same type of services under normal commercial terms in the normal conditions of business transactions in the PRC; or

(4) where none of the above three means is available or the above transaction principles are not applicable for use in actual transactions, the agreed price shall be executed; "agreed price" means the price determined by means of "reasonable cost + reasonable profit". In an agreement, "reasonable cost" means the cost recognised by both parties after negotiations and permitted by the relevant accounting principles of the PRC (inclusive of sales tax and surcharges); and "reasonable profit" means the profit calculated based on such reasonable cost under market practice.

Term

The Services Framework Agreement is effective upon fulfillment of the following conditions precedent:

(i) the Company issuing a circular and obtaining the approval from the Independent Shareholders in relation to the transactions contemplated under the Services Framework Agreement in accordance with the Listing Rules; and

(ii) the approval from the board of directors of BII in relation to the transactions contemplated under the Services Framework Agreement.

Subject to the fulfilment of the above conditions precedent, the Services Framework Agreement shall be effective between 1 July 2019 and 31 December 2021.

The term of the Services Framework Agreement is set to two and a half years in order to be consistent with the financial year end of the Company in both 2020 and 2021.

Settlement method

The service fee shall be paid by BII, its subsidiaries and/or associates to the Group upon completion of relevant services provided within the settlement cycle as agreed under individual agreements entered into in accordance with the Services Framework Agreement.

THE PROPOSED ANNUAL CAPS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 11 May 2016 and the circular of the Company dated 1 June 2016 in relation to, among others, the Former BMN Framework Agreement. The Former BMN Framework Agreement was entered into between the Company and Beijing Metro Network on 11 May 2016 in relation to the provision of certain services by the Company to Beijing Metro Network during the term commencing from 1 July 2016 to 30 June 2019. As (i) the term of the Former BMN Framework Agreement had ended; (ii) the Group is contemplating to enter into continuing connected transactions with BII, its subsidiaries and/or its associates; and (iii) Beijing Metro Network is one of the subsidiaries of BII, it was agreed by the Company and BII that the Services Framework Agreement shall include the renewal of term of the Former BMN Framework Agreement.

The approved annual cap in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Former BMN Framework Agreement for each of the three years ended 30 June 2019 was HK$430 million, HK$290 million and HK$760 million respectively.

The historical transaction amounts in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Former BMN Framework Agreement for each of the two years ended 30 June 2018 and the six months ended 31 December 2018 were approximately HK$76 million, HK$118 million and HK$47 million respectively. As far as the Directors are aware, the annual cap in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Former BMN Framework Agreement for the year ended 30 June 2019 has not been exceeded as at the date of this announcement.

The proposed annual cap in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Services Framework Agreement for each of the six months ending 31 December 2019 and the years ending 31 December 2020 and 2021 is RMB240 million, RMB870 million and RMB1,210 million, respectively (equivalent to HK$274 million, HK$992 million and HK$1,379 million, respectively).

Basis of the proposed annual caps

The proposed annual caps for the Services Framework Agreement for the six months ending 31 December 2019 and the years ending 31 December 2020 and 2021 are determined with reference to, among others, the following: