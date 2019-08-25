Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

The Company confirms that the transaction amount for the provision of exploration, environmental governance and related technical services provided by No. 3 Exploration Institute and its subsidiaries to the Group from 1 January 2019 to the date of this announcement is below the de mininis threshold under Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules.

R E A S O N S F O R A N D B E N E F I T S O F E N T E R I N G I N T O T H E E X P L O R A T I O N , ENVIRONMENTAL GOVERNANCE AND RELATED TECHNICAL SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

No. 3 Exploration Institute possesses profound professional and technical strength with professional qualifications in geological exploration, engineering survey, environmental restoration and governance, rock mineral experiments, etc.. It is well positioned to provide full-process professional and technical services for mining enterprises and enjoys sound social reputation. No. 3 Exploration Institute owns the complete and advanced drilling rigs and drilling equipment, boasts powerful technical forces and is quite familiar with the climatic and stratum conditions in Gansu, and is especially experienced in complex stratum drilling. In recent years, No. 3 Exploration Institute has provided quality geological exploration services to Zaozigou Gold Mine and other mines located in Gansu. After several years of favourable cooperation, it is familiar with the geological conditions and environment of the mines owned by the Company in Gansu.

The Company believes that, as No. 3 Exploration Institute has well-established technical facilities, extensive exploration experience and good reputation, and is familiar with the geological conditions of the mines owned by the Company in Gansu, it is therefore capable of providing reasonable advice to the Company on geological exploration. The engagement of No. 3 Exploration Institute to provide the exploration, environmental governance and related technical services will help to reduce the Company's exploration cost and enhance the technical support to the Company.

In view of the reasons above, the Directors (including independent non-executive Directors) are of the opinion that, the Exploration, Environmental Governance and Related Technical Services Framework Agreement were entered into on normal commercial terms in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company, and the terms thereof are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of this announcement, No. 3 Exploration Institute holds 30%, 34% and 30% of the shares in Zaozigou Gold Mine Company, Xinrui Mining and Zhaojin Precious Metal Smelting, which are subsidiaries of the Company, respectively. Therefore, No. 3 Exploration Institute is a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, the Exploration, Environmental Governance and Related Technical Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As the highest of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Exploration, Environmental Governance and Related Technical Services Framework Agreement exceeds 0.1% but is less than 5%, the Exploration, Environmental Governance and Related Technical Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are subject to annual review, reporting and announcement requirements, but are exempt from the independent Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.