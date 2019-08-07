Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT - DATE OF BOARD MEETING

08/07/2019 | 06:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kinergy Corporation Ltd.

光控精技有限公司*

(incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3302)

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Kinergy Corporation Ltd. (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 19 August 2019 to consider and approve, among other matters, the publication of the announcement relating to the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and to consider the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Kinergy Corporation Ltd.

Lim Kuak Choi Leslie

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 7 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lim Kuak Choi Leslie, Mr. Du Xiaotang and Mr. Lim Khin Mann; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Shuang JP (Chairman), Mr. Bradley Fraser Kerr and Mr. Tsang Sui Cheong Frederick; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ng Tiak Soon, Dr. Senerath Wickramanayaka Mudiyanselage Sunil Wickramanayaka and Professor Zhang Wei.

  • For identification purpose only

