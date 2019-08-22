Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR REGARDING MAJOR TRANSACTIONS AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00991)

ANNOUNCEMENT

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR REGARDING

MAJOR TRANSACTIONS AND

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the announcement of Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 25 July 2019 in relation to the major transactions and continuing connected transactions in respect of the 2019 Financial Business Cooperation Agreement (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular containing, amongst others, further details of the 2019 Financial Business Cooperation Agreement and the letters from the Independent Financial Adviser and Independent Board Committee advising on the terms of the 2019 Financial Business Cooperation Agreement (the "Circular") was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 23 August 2019.

As the Company requires additional time to finalise certain information for inclusion in the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular is expected to be postponed to a date falling on or before 20 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

Ying Xuejun

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 22 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Chen Feihu, Wang Sen, Wang Xin, Liang Yongpan, Ying Xuejun, Zhu Shaowen, Cao Xin, Zhao Xianguo, Zhang Ping, Jin Shengxiang, Liu Jizhen*, Feng Genfu*, Luo Zhongwei*, Liu Huangsong*, Jiang Fuxiu*