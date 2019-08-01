Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DEALINGS IN SECURITIES OF DIRECTOR DURING THE BLACK-OUT PERIOD

Log in
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DEALINGS IN SECURITIES OF DIRECTOR DURING THE BLACK-OUT PERIOD

08/01/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷ᎴஷછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DEALINGS IN SECURITIES OF

DIRECTOR DURING THE BLACK-OUT PERIOD

This announcement is made by China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to paragraph C.14 of Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Bright Warm Limited, which is wholly owned by Mr. Jiang Changqing ("Mr. Jiang", the chairman and executive director of the Company), had previously entered into certain financing arrangements for personal investment purposes, and certain shares of the Company held by it had been deposited with securities firms (the "Brokers") as collateral to secure such financing (the "Securities"). Such financing arrangements were made before the Black-out Period (as hereinafter defined).

Mr. Jiang informed the Company on 31 July 2019 that a part of the Securities, being 200,000 shares of the Company held by Bright Warm Limited, had been sold by one of the Brokers on 31 July 2019 as a result of the decrease in share price of the Company, and he was in a passive position and did not have control over such disposal. As a result of such disposal, Mr. Jiang's shareholding interest in the Company has been reduced from approximately 29.07% to 29.06% of the total issued share capital of the Company. To maintain his shareholding interest in the Company, Mr. Jiang further informed the Company on the same day that he purchased a total of 100,000 shares of the Company on 31 July 2019 and he did not intend to violate any of the Listing Rules in relation to the prohibition from dealing in any securities of the Company during the Black-out Period.

Pursuant to paragraph A.3 of Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules, the directors of the Company (the "Directors") are prohibited from dealing in any securities of the Company on any day on which its financial results are published and during the period of 30 days immediately preceding the publication date of the interim results (the "Black-out Period"). The date of the meeting of the Board for the publication of the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is tentatively scheduled to occur not later than the end of August 2019. Therefore, the disposal by Bright Warm Limited and the acquisition by Mr. Jiang fell within the Black-out Period .

After considering the above mentioned situation of Mr. Jiang, the Directors (except Mr. Jiang) are of the view that the disposal by Bright Warm Limited on 31 July 2019 has occurred under exceptional circumstances within the meaning of paragraph C.14 of Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules.

The Board is of the view that the abovementioned incidents would not have any material impact on the operations of the Group.

By Order of the Board China U-Ton Holdings Limited

Jiang Changqing Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 1 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Changqing, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Ji Huifang, Ms. Liu Jianzhou and Mr. Chen Qizheng; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Ge Lingyue; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui.

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 13:29:05 UTC
