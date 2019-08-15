Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME
08/15/2019 | 05:07am EDT
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1339)
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME
The aggregate premiums income of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (the "Company") as derived from our operating subsidiaries PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC P&C"), PICC Health Insurance Company Limited ("PICC Health") and PICC Life Insurance Company Limited ("PICC Life") for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 July 2019 were RMB265,192 million, RMB16,207 million and RMB74,443 million, respectively.
The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC P&C during the above- mentioned period is as follows:
Unit: in RMB million
Motor vehicle insurance
146,788
Accidental injury and health insurance
43,235
Agricultural insurance
23,684
Liability insurance
17,370
Commercial property insurance
10,055
Credit insurance
13,053
Cargo insurance
2,432
Other P&C insurance
8,575
Total
265,192
The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC Health during the above- mentioned period is as follows:
Unit: in RMB million
First-year business of long-term insurance
4,229
Single premiums
377
First-year regular premiums
3,852
Renewal business
1,650
Short-term insurance
10,328
Total
16,207
The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC Life during the above-mentioned period is as follows:
Unit: in RMB million
First-year business of long-term insurance
41,433
Single premiums
26,114
First-year regular premiums
15,319
Renewal business
31,024
Short-term insurance
1,986
Total
74,443
The above information is prepared pursuant to the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, investors are advised to take note that the information has not been audited and has not been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.
By Order of the Board
The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited
Miao Jianmin
Chairman
Beijing, the PRC, 15 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Miao Jianmin, Mr. Bai Tao, Mr. Xie Yiqun and Mr. Tang Zhigang, the non-executive directors are Mr. Wang Qingjian, Mr. Xiao Xuefeng, Ms. Hua Rixin, Ms. Cheng Yuqin and Mr. Wang Zhibin, and the independent non- executive directors are Mr. Shiu Sin Por, Mr. Ko Wing Man, Mr. Luk Kin Yu, Peter, Mr. Lin Yixiang and Mr. Chen Wuzhao.
