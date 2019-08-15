Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME

0
08/15/2019 | 05:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1339)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME

The aggregate premiums income of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (the "Company") as derived from our operating subsidiaries PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC P&C"), PICC Health Insurance Company Limited ("PICC Health") and PICC Life Insurance Company Limited ("PICC Life") for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 July 2019 were RMB265,192 million, RMB16,207 million and RMB74,443 million, respectively.

The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC P&C during the above- mentioned period is as follows:

Unit: in RMB million

Motor vehicle insurance

146,788

Accidental injury and health insurance

43,235

Agricultural insurance

23,684

Liability insurance

17,370

Commercial property insurance

10,055

Credit insurance

13,053

Cargo insurance

2,432

Other P&C insurance

8,575

Total

265,192

1

The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC Health during the above- mentioned period is as follows:

Unit: in RMB million

First-year business of long-term insurance

4,229

Single premiums

377

First-year regular premiums

3,852

Renewal business

1,650

Short-term insurance

10,328

Total

16,207

The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC Life during the above-mentioned period is as follows:

Unit: in RMB million

First-year business of long-term insurance

41,433

Single premiums

26,114

First-year regular premiums

15,319

Renewal business

31,024

Short-term insurance

1,986

Total

74,443

The above information is prepared pursuant to the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, investors are advised to take note that the information has not been audited and has not been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.

By Order of the Board

The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited

Miao Jianmin

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 15 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Miao Jianmin, Mr. Bai Tao, Mr. Xie Yiqun and Mr. Tang Zhigang, the non-executive directors are Mr. Wang Qingjian, Mr. Xiao Xuefeng, Ms. Hua Rixin, Ms. Cheng Yuqin and Mr. Wang Zhibin, and the independent non- executive directors are Mr. Shiu Sin Por, Mr. Ko Wing Man, Mr. Luk Kin Yu, Peter, Mr. Lin Yixiang and Mr. Chen Wuzhao.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 09:06:04 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 596 M
EBIT 2019 11 549 M
Net income 2019 9 841 M
Finance 2019 91 677 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 29,9x
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
EV / Sales2019 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,5x
Capitalization 295 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 281,46  HKD
Last Close Price 235,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.89%37 617
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC18.51%50 028
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE66.13%28 302
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.15%25 961
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 305
NASDAQ18.40%15 698
