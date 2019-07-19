Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liabilities whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SAMSON PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED

森信紙業集團有限公司*

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 731)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

The Board of the Company wishes to announce the following information in accordance with Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules.

In accordance with Rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the board of directors (the "Board") of Samson Paper Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that on 19 July 2019, the Company as guarantor, SG Finance Limited as borrower (the "Borrower" and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and certain subsidiaries of the Company as other guarantors entered into a revolving credit and term loan facility agreement (the "Facility Agreement") with certain banking institutions as original lenders. The Facility Agreement provides a HK$356,000,000 revolving credit and term loan facility (the "Facility") to the Borrower for the purpose of refinancing the Borrower's existing facilities and for other general corporate funding requirements of the Company and its subsidiaries. The final maturity date of the Facility is the date falling 36 months from the date of the Facility Agreement.

Under the Facility Agreement, it will be an event of default if at any time, on or after the date of the Facility Agreement, (i) the controlling shareholder of the Company, Quinselle Holdings Limited (the "Controlling Shareholder") ceases to maintain at least 51% of the direct and indirect legal and beneficial interest in the Company and ceases to be the single largest shareholder of the Company; or (ii) Mr. Sham Kit Ying, Mr. Lee Seng Jin, Ms. Sham Yee Lan, Peggy and members of their respective immediate family cease to maintain in aggregate directly or indirectly the entire issued share capital of the Controlling Shareholder and cease to maintain management control over the Controlling Shareholder. If any event of default occurs, the lenders may cancel the Facility commitment and accelerate the repayment of any outstanding balance.

As at the date of this announcement, the Controlling Shareholder holds 60.34% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Samson Paper Holdings Limited

Mr. LEE Yue Kong, Albert

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

