Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF 2019 CORPORATE BONDS (TRANCHE 2) IN THE PRC BY CHINA UNIVERSAL LEASING CO., LTD., A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF 2019 CORPORATE BONDS (TRANCHE 2) IN THE PRC BY CHINA UNIVERSAL LEASING CO., LTD., A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

08/16/2019 | 12:48am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL GROUP COMPANY

LIMITED

通用環球醫療集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code2666)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED PUBLIC

ISSUANCE OF 2019 CORPORATE BONDS (TRANCHE 2) IN THE PRC

BY CHINA UNIVERSAL LEASING CO., LTD.,

A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 14 June 2019 and 18 June 2019, in relation to (i) the public issuance of the first tranche of the corporate bonds in 2019 (the "T1 Corporate Bonds") in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") by China Universal Leasing Co., Ltd.（中國環球租賃有限公司） (the "Issuer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; and

  1. the completion of the issuance of the T1 Corporate Bonds on 18 June 2019, in the amount of RMB600 million, respectively.

China Universal Leasing Co., Ltd. has decided to launch the issuance of 2019 corporate bonds in the PRC with an amount not exceeding RMB680 million (the actual issuance scale will be adjusted by the Issuer according to the market interest rate on the issuance date within the range of RMB680 million), which is the second tranche of publicly issued corporate bonds (the "T2 Corporate Bonds") in 2019. The T2 Corporate Bonds will be in a term of five years, at the end of the third year of which the Issuer will be entitled to a repurchase option and a coupon rate adjustment option, while the investors will be entitled to a sell-back option. The net proceeds from the issuance of the T2 Corporate Bonds are intended to be used for repaying maturing debts and replenishing working capital of the Issuer.

The T2 Corporate Bonds will be issued off-line to the qualified investors as defined under the Administrative Measures for the Issuance and Trading of Corporate Bonds (《公司債券發行管理辦 法》) by price enquiring and placing. CITIC Securities Company Limited (中信證券股份有限公司) is the lead underwriter for the issuance of the T2 Corporate Bonds.

Other principal terms of the T2 Corporate Bonds to be issued are as follows:

Place of issuance:

The Shanghai Stock Exchange

Par value:

RMB100.00

Issue price:

RMB100.00

Credit rating:

AAA rating for the Issuer, as assessed by China Chengxin Securities Rating

Co., Ltd. (中誠信證券評估有限公司) on 12 July 2019.

Trading arrangement:

This T2 Corporate Bonds are expected to be issued off-line from 20 August

2019.

In accordance with the relevant laws and regulations in the PRC, relevant documents in relation to the Issuer and the T2 Corporate Bonds will be published on the website of The Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn). Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are reminded that such documents were prepared in accordance with the requirements in the PRC and are limited solely to the Issuer, and the information contained therein does not provide a full picture of the operation status of the Company and its subsidiaries.

According to the approval from the CSRC, the issuance of the remaining bonds will be completed within 24 months from the date of such approval. Further announcement(s) will be made by the

Company in relation to the updated progress of issuance of the T2 Corporate Bonds and the issuance of the remaining bonds, if any, as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company

Limited

通用環球醫療集團有限公司

Peng Jiahong

Executive Director

Beijing, PRC, 16 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Peng Jiahong (Vice- chairwoman) and Mr. Yu Gang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Yichen (Chairman), Ms. Liu Kun, Mr. Liu Zhiyong, Mr. Liu Xiaoping and Mr. Su Guang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Yinquan, Mr. Chow Siu Lui, Mr. Kong Wei and Mr. Han Demin.

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 04:46:04 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 547 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 793 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 30,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 10,9x
Capitalization 299 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 281,46  HKD
Last Close Price 238,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.11%37 617
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC18.51%50 028
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE65.49%28 302
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.25%25 961
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 305
NASDAQ16.86%15 698
