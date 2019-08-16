Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF 2019 CORPORATE BONDS (TRANCHE 2) IN THE PRC BY CHINA UNIVERSAL LEASING CO., LTD., A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

the completion of the issuance of the T1 Corporate Bonds on 18 June 2019, in the amount of RMB600 million, respectively.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 14 June 2019 and 18 June 2019, in relation to (i) the public issuance of the first tranche of the corporate bonds in 2019 (the "T1 Corporate Bonds") in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") by China Universal Leasing Co., Ltd.（中國環球租賃有限公司） (the "Issuer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; and

This announcement is made by Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

China Universal Leasing Co., Ltd. has decided to launch the issuance of 2019 corporate bonds in the PRC with an amount not exceeding RMB680 million (the actual issuance scale will be adjusted by the Issuer according to the market interest rate on the issuance date within the range of RMB680 million), which is the second tranche of publicly issued corporate bonds (the "T2 Corporate Bonds") in 2019. The T2 Corporate Bonds will be in a term of five years, at the end of the third year of which the Issuer will be entitled to a repurchase option and a coupon rate adjustment option, while the investors will be entitled to a sell-back option. The net proceeds from the issuance of the T2 Corporate Bonds are intended to be used for repaying maturing debts and replenishing working capital of the Issuer.

The T2 Corporate Bonds will be issued off-line to the qualified investors as defined under the Administrative Measures for the Issuance and Trading of Corporate Bonds (《公司債券發行管理辦 法》) by price enquiring and placing. CITIC Securities Company Limited (中信證券股份有限公司) is the lead underwriter for the issuance of the T2 Corporate Bonds.

Other principal terms of the T2 Corporate Bonds to be issued are as follows:

Place of issuance: The Shanghai Stock Exchange Par value: RMB100.00 Issue price: RMB100.00 Credit rating: AAA rating for the Issuer, as assessed by China Chengxin Securities Rating Co., Ltd. (中誠信證券評估有限公司) on 12 July 2019. Trading arrangement: This T2 Corporate Bonds are expected to be issued off-line from 20 August 2019.

In accordance with the relevant laws and regulations in the PRC, relevant documents in relation to the Issuer and the T2 Corporate Bonds will be published on the website of The Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn). Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are reminded that such documents were prepared in accordance with the requirements in the PRC and are limited solely to the Issuer, and the information contained therein does not provide a full picture of the operation status of the Company and its subsidiaries.

According to the approval from the CSRC, the issuance of the remaining bonds will be completed within 24 months from the date of such approval. Further announcement(s) will be made by the

