Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF FINAL DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tianyun International Holdings Limited

天韵國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6836)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF FINAL DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

Reference is made to the supplemental circular to the circular to shareholders in relation to general mandates to issue new shares and repurchase shares dated 29 May 2019 (the

Supplemental Circular ") issued by Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the " Company "). Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Supplemental Circular unless otherwise specified.

As disclosed in the Supplemental Circular, the Board proposed an ordinary resolution to the effect that, in the event that the Proposed Scrip Dividend Scheme is not passed by the shareholders of the Company, a cash dividend will be declared and paid to the shareholders of the Company. As disclosed in the poll results announcement of the Company dated 14 June 2019, the Proposed Scrip Dividend Scheme was rejected by the shareholders of the Company while the cash dividend was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 14 June 2019.

The Company will pay the cash dividend of HK$0.027 per share to those shareholders whose names appeared on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on 2 July 2019 in Hong Kong dollars. The final cash dividend is expected to be paid on 7 August 2019.

By Order of the Board

Tianyun International Holdings Limited

Yang Ziyuan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises (i) Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Mr. Sun Xingyu and Mr. Wang Hu as the executive Directors; (ii) Ms. Chu Yinghong, Mr. Wong Yim Pan and Mr. Liu Zhumeng as the non-executive Directors; and (iii) Mr. Liang Zhongkang, Mr. Tsang Yuen Wai and Prof. Lu Yuanping as the independent non-executive Directors.