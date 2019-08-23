Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/23/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

FUJIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00181)

ANNOUNCEMENT

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHT

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

HK$

HK$

.

Revenue

19,335,725

17,867,957

. Profit attributable to owners of the Company

1,853,897

1,078,522

.

Profit per share

- Basic and diluted (HK cents per Share)

0.16

0.09

RESULTS

The Board of Directors (the ''Board'') of Fujian Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby present the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the ''Period'') together with the unaudited comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF

PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 (in HK Dollars)

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Note

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

3

19,335,725

17,867,957

Other income

5

283,084

153,649

Other gains and losses

6

329,607

483,349

Employee benefits expense

(7,938,059)

(7,032,967)

Depreciation

(2,115,371)

(2,193,850)

Amortisation of prepaid lease payment

(937,003)

(937,003)

Share of results of associates

1,790,806

1,717,575

Other operating expenses

(8,589,650)

(8,599,259)

Profit before tax

2,159,139

1,459,451

Income tax expense

7

(305,242)

(380,929)

Profit for the period

8

1,853,897

1,078,522

Other comprehensive expense:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(126,438)

(227,543)

Other comprehensive expense for the period,

net of tax

(126,438)

(227,543)

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,727,459

850,979

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF

PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)

For the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 (in HK Dollars)

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Note

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

1,853,897

1,078,522

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

1,727,459

850,979

Earnings per share

Basic (HK cents per share)

9

0.16

0.09

Diluted (HK cents per share)

9

0.16

0.09

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2019 (in HK Dollars)

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

11

23,938,643

26,039,356

Prepaid lease payment

12

12,024,871

12,961,874

Investment properties

13

230,300,000

230,300,000

Interests in associates

99,648,681

97,857,873

Deferred tax assets

1,886,819

1,886,819

367,799,014

369,045,922

Current assets

Inventories

14

280,267

273,071

Trade and other receivables

15

2,117,598

1,738,815

Cash and bank balances

52,874,951

49,541,745

55,272,816

51,553,631

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

16

12,628,624

11,487,862

Tax payable

579,313

615,836

13,207,937

12,103,698

Net current assets

42,064,879

39,449,933

Total assets less current liabilities

409,863,893

408,495,855

Capital and reserves

Share capital

17

898,839,029

898,839,029

Reserves

(492,698,834)

(494,426,293)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company and total equity

406,140,195

404,412,736

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

3,723,698

4,083,119

409,863,893

408,495,855

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 (in HK Dollars)

Attributable to owners of the Company

Share

Translation

Accumulated

capital

reserve

losses

Total

At 1 January 2019 (audited)

898,839,029

(8,940,191)

(485,486,102)

404,412,736

Profit for the period

-

-

1,853,897

1,853,897

Other comprehensive expense for the period

-

(126,438)

-

(126,438)

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

-

(126,438)

1,853,897

1,727,459

At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

898,839,029

(9,066,629)

(483,632,205)

406,140,195

Attributable to owners of the Company

Share

Translation

Accumulated

capital

reserve

losses

Total

(Note 17)

At 1 January 2018 (audited)

898,839,029

(2,679,259)

(494,901,746)

401,258,024

Profit for the period

-

-

1,078,522

1,078,522

Other comprehensive expense for the period

-

(227,543)

-

(227,543)

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

-

(227,543)

1,078,522

850,979

At 30 June 2018 (unaudited)

898,839,029

(2,906,802)

(493,823,224)

402,109,003

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 15:12:02 UTC
