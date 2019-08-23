Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
FUJIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00181)
ANNOUNCEMENT
INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHT
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
HK$
HK$
.
Revenue
19,335,725
17,867,957
. Profit attributable to owners of the Company
1,853,897
1,078,522
.
Profit per share
- Basic and diluted (HK cents per Share)
0.16
0.09
RESULTS
The Board of Directors (the ''Board'') of Fujian Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby present the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the ''Period'') together with the unaudited comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF
PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 (in HK Dollars)
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
Note
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
3
19,335,725
17,867,957
Other income
5
283,084
153,649
Other gains and losses
6
329,607
483,349
Employee benefits expense
(7,938,059)
(7,032,967)
Depreciation
(2,115,371)
(2,193,850)
Amortisation of prepaid lease payment
(937,003)
(937,003)
Share of results of associates
1,790,806
1,717,575
Other operating expenses
(8,589,650)
(8,599,259)
Profit before tax
2,159,139
1,459,451
Income tax expense
7
(305,242)
(380,929)
Profit for the period
8
1,853,897
1,078,522
Other comprehensive expense:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(126,438)
(227,543)
Other comprehensive expense for the period,
net of tax
(126,438)
(227,543)
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,727,459
850,979
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF
PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)
For the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 (in HK Dollars)
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
Note
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
1,853,897
1,078,522
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
1,727,459
850,979
Earnings per share
Basic (HK cents per share)
9
0.16
0.09
Diluted (HK cents per share)
9
0.16
0.09
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 30 June 2019 (in HK Dollars)
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
11
23,938,643
26,039,356
Prepaid lease payment
12
12,024,871
12,961,874
Investment properties
13
230,300,000
230,300,000
Interests in associates
99,648,681
97,857,873
Deferred tax assets
1,886,819
1,886,819
367,799,014
369,045,922
Current assets
Inventories
14
280,267
273,071
Trade and other receivables
15
2,117,598
1,738,815
Cash and bank balances
52,874,951
49,541,745
55,272,816
51,553,631
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
16
12,628,624
11,487,862
Tax payable
579,313
615,836
13,207,937
12,103,698
Net current assets
42,064,879
39,449,933
Total assets less current liabilities
409,863,893
408,495,855
Capital and reserves
Share capital
17
898,839,029
898,839,029
Reserves
(492,698,834)
(494,426,293)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company and total equity
406,140,195
404,412,736
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
3,723,698
4,083,119
409,863,893
408,495,855
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 (in HK Dollars)
Attributable to owners of the Company
Share
Translation
Accumulated
capital
reserve
losses
Total
At 1 January 2019 (audited)
898,839,029
(8,940,191)
(485,486,102)
404,412,736
Profit for the period
-
-
1,853,897
1,853,897
Other comprehensive expense for the period
-
(126,438)
-
(126,438)
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period
-
(126,438)
1,853,897
1,727,459
At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)
898,839,029
(9,066,629)
(483,632,205)
406,140,195
Attributable to owners of the Company
Share
Translation
Accumulated
capital
reserve
losses
Total
(Note 17)
At 1 January 2018 (audited)
898,839,029
(2,679,259)
(494,901,746)
401,258,024
Profit for the period
-
-
1,078,522
1,078,522
Other comprehensive expense for the period
-
(227,543)
-
(227,543)
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period
-
(227,543)
1,078,522
850,979
At 30 June 2018 (unaudited)
898,839,029
(2,906,802)
(493,823,224)
402,109,003
