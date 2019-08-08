Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY PLDT INC. IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/08/2019 | 12:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

第 一太 平 有 限 公司

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)

Website: www.firstpacific.com

(Stock Code: 00142)

ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY

PLDT INC.

IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This Announcement is made by First Pacific Company Limited ("First Pacific" or the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to provide shareholders of First Pacific and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results of PLDT Inc. ("PLDT"), a major operating associate of the Company, for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Summary

On 8 August 2019, the board of directors of PLDT approved the release of its unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. PLDT's unaudited consolidated financial results have been submitted to the PSE and the NYSE by way of disclosure on 8 August 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company.

PLDT, a major operating associate of First Pacific, is a company incorporated in the Philippines, whose shares are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. ("PSE"). In addition, PLDT's American Depositary Receipts are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. ("NYSE"). First Pacific and its Philippine affiliates have a 25.6% attributable economic interest in PLDT. On 8 August 2019, the board of directors of PLDT approved the release of its unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. PLDT's unaudited consolidated financial results have been submitted to the PSE and the NYSE by way of disclosure on 8 August 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards and are presented in Philippine Peso. PLDT's unaudited Consolidated Income Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018, as well as the unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2019 and audited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2018 are provided below:

1

PLDT INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND 2018

(in million pesos, except earnings per common share amounts which are in pesos)

2019

2018

REVENUES

Service revenues

80,410

76,361

Non-service revenues

3,628

5,878

84,038

82,239

EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative expenses

32,063

35,252

Depreciation and amortization

18,903

17,889

Cost of sales and services

6,302

7,510

Interconnection costs

3,755

3,908

Asset impairment

2,644

2,812

63,667

67,371

20,371

14,868

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) - NET

(3,300)

694

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

17,071

15,562

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX

4,836

3,757

NET INCOME

12,235

11,805

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Equity holders of PLDT

12,207

11,762

Noncontrolling interests

28

43

12,235

11,805

Earnings Per Share Attributable to

Common Equity Holders of PLDT

Basic

56.37

54.31

Diluted

56.37

54.31

2

PLDT INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 AND 31 DECEMBER 2018

(in million pesos)

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Noncurrent Assets

Property and equipment

211,957

195,964

Right-of-use assets

20,220

-

Investments in associates and joint ventures

54,721

55,427

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

4,442

4,763

Debt instruments at amortized cost

- net of current portion

-

150

Investment properties

777

777

Goodwill and intangible assets

68,191

68,583

Deferred income tax assets - net

25,682

27,697

Derivative financial assets - net of current portion

12

140

Prepayments - net of current portion

35,098

23,338

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income - net of current portion

160

2,749

Contract assets - net of current portion

756

1,083

Other financial assets - net of current portion

2,838

2,275

Other non-financial assets - net of current portion

267

230

Total Noncurrent Assets

425,121

383,176

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

32,101

51,654

Short-term investments

28

1,165

Trade and other receivables

20,841

24,056

Inventories and supplies

2,645

2,878

Current portion of contract assets

2,142

2,185

Current portion of derivative financial assets

57

183

Current portion debt instruments at amortized cost

150

-

Current portion of prepayments

8,319

8,380

Current portion of financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive income

2,645

1,604

Current portion of other financial assets

7,099

7,008

Current portion of other non-financial assets

639

461

Total Current Assets

76,666

99,574

TOTAL ASSETS

501,787

482,750

3

PLDT INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 AND 31 DECEMBER 2018

(in million pesos)

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Non-voting serial preferred stock

360

360

Voting preferred stock

150

150

Common stock

1,093

1,093

Treasury stock

(6,505)

(6,505)

Treasury shares under employee benefit trust

(394)

(854)

Capital in excess of par value

130,526

130,526

Other equity reserves

431

697

Retained earnings

15,026

12,081

Other comprehensive loss

(26,313)

(25,190)

Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of PLDT

114,374

112,358

Noncontrolling interests

4,195

4,308

TOTAL EQUITY

118,569

116,666

Noncurrent Liabilities

Interest-bearing financial liabilities

- net of current portion

157,651

155,835

Lease liabilities - net of current portion

17,757

-

Deferred income tax liabilities - net

2,784

2,981

Derivative financial liabilities - net of current portion

6

-

Customers' deposits

2,199

2,194

Pension and other employee benefits

6,223

7,182

Deferred credits and other noncurrent liabilities

4,822

5,284

Total Noncurrent Liabilities

191,442

173,476

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

72,897

74,610

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

96,772

95,724

Current portion of interest-bearing financial liabilities

15,192

20,441

Current portion of lease liabilities

4,601

-

Dividends payable

1,565

1,533

Current portion of derivative financial liabilities

205

80

Income tax payable

544

220

Total Current Liabilities

191,776

192,608

TOTAL LIABILITIES

383,218

366,084

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

501,787

482,750

4

GENERAL

Shareholders should note that the above unaudited and audited financial results pertain only to PLDT and not to First Pacific itself.

The above information only refers to certain sections of PLDT's disclosure and shareholders should refer to PLDT's original filing submitted to the PSE (https://www.pse.com.ph) and the NYSE (https://www.nyse.com), as well as disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company on 8 August 2019.

By Order of the Board

First Pacific Company Limited

Manuel V. Pangilinan

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 8 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Directors of the Company comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Manuel V. Pangilinan,

Christopher H. Young,

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

Non-executive Directors:

Anthoni Salim, Chairman

Benny S. Santoso

Tedy Djuhar

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Prof. Edward K.Y. Chen, GBS, CBE, JP

Margaret Leung Ko May Yee, SBS, JP

Philip Fan Yan Hok

Madeleine Lee Suh Shin

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 04:39:07 UTC
