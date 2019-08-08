Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY PLDT INC. IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
08/08/2019 | 12:40am EDT
第 一太 平 有 限 公司
(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)
Website: www.firstpacific.com
(Stock Code: 00142)
ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY
PLDT INC.
IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
This Announcement is made by First Pacific Company Limited ("First Pacific" or the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to provide shareholders of First Pacific and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results of PLDT Inc. ("PLDT"), a major operating associate of the Company, for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Summary
On 8 August 2019, the board of directors of PLDT approved the release of its unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. PLDT's unaudited consolidated financial results have been submitted to the PSE and the NYSE by way of disclosure on 8 August 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company.
PLDT, a major operating associate of First Pacific, is a company incorporated in the Philippines, whose shares are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. ("PSE"). In addition, PLDT's American Depositary Receipts are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. ("NYSE"). First Pacific and its Philippine affiliates have a 25.6% attributable economic interest in PLDT. On 8 August 2019, the board of directors of PLDT approved the release of its unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. PLDT's unaudited consolidated financial results have been submitted to the PSE and the NYSE by way of disclosure on 8 August 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards and are presented in Philippine Peso. PLDT's unaudited Consolidated Income Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018, as well as the unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2019 and audited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2018 are provided below:
PLDT INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND 2018
(in million pesos, except earnings per common share amounts which are in pesos)
2019
2018
REVENUES
Service revenues
80,410
76,361
Non-service revenues
3,628
5,878
84,038
82,239
EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative expenses
32,063
35,252
Depreciation and amortization
18,903
17,889
Cost of sales and services
6,302
7,510
Interconnection costs
3,755
3,908
Asset impairment
2,644
2,812
63,667
67,371
20,371
14,868
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) - NET
(3,300)
694
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
17,071
15,562
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX
4,836
3,757
NET INCOME
12,235
11,805
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Equity holders of PLDT
12,207
11,762
Noncontrolling interests
28
43
12,235
11,805
Earnings Per Share Attributable to
Common Equity Holders of PLDT
Basic
56.37
54.31
Diluted
56.37
54.31
PLDT INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 AND 31 DECEMBER 2018
(in million pesos)
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Noncurrent Assets
Property and equipment
211,957
195,964
Right-of-use assets
20,220
-
Investments in associates and joint ventures
54,721
55,427
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
4,442
4,763
Debt instruments at amortized cost
- net of current portion
-
150
Investment properties
777
777
Goodwill and intangible assets
68,191
68,583
Deferred income tax assets - net
25,682
27,697
Derivative financial assets - net of current portion
12
140
Prepayments - net of current portion
35,098
23,338
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income - net of current portion
160
2,749
Contract assets - net of current portion
756
1,083
Other financial assets - net of current portion
2,838
2,275
Other non-financial assets - net of current portion
267
230
Total Noncurrent Assets
425,121
383,176
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
32,101
51,654
Short-term investments
28
1,165
Trade and other receivables
20,841
24,056
Inventories and supplies
2,645
2,878
Current portion of contract assets
2,142
2,185
Current portion of derivative financial assets
57
183
Current portion debt instruments at amortized cost
150
-
Current portion of prepayments
8,319
8,380
Current portion of financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive income
2,645
1,604
Current portion of other financial assets
7,099
7,008
Current portion of other non-financial assets
639
461
Total Current Assets
76,666
99,574
TOTAL ASSETS
501,787
482,750
PLDT INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 AND 31 DECEMBER 2018
(in million pesos)
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Non-voting serial preferred stock
360
360
Voting preferred stock
150
150
Common stock
1,093
1,093
Treasury stock
(6,505)
(6,505)
Treasury shares under employee benefit trust
(394)
(854)
Capital in excess of par value
130,526
130,526
Other equity reserves
431
697
Retained earnings
15,026
12,081
Other comprehensive loss
(26,313)
(25,190)
Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of PLDT
114,374
112,358
Noncontrolling interests
4,195
4,308
TOTAL EQUITY
118,569
116,666
Noncurrent Liabilities
Interest-bearing financial liabilities
- net of current portion
157,651
155,835
Lease liabilities - net of current portion
17,757
-
Deferred income tax liabilities - net
2,784
2,981
Derivative financial liabilities - net of current portion
6
-
Customers' deposits
2,199
2,194
Pension and other employee benefits
6,223
7,182
Deferred credits and other noncurrent liabilities
4,822
5,284
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
191,442
173,476
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
72,897
74,610
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
96,772
95,724
Current portion of interest-bearing financial liabilities
15,192
20,441
Current portion of lease liabilities
4,601
-
Dividends payable
1,565
1,533
Current portion of derivative financial liabilities
205
80
Income tax payable
544
220
Total Current Liabilities
191,776
192,608
TOTAL LIABILITIES
383,218
366,084
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
501,787
482,750
GENERAL
Shareholders should note that the above unaudited and audited financial results pertain only to PLDT and not to First Pacific itself.
The above information only refers to certain sections of PLDT's disclosure and shareholders should refer to PLDT's original filing submitted to the PSE (https://www.pse.com.ph) and the NYSE (https://www.nyse.com), as well as disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company on 8 August 2019.
By Order of the Board
First Pacific Company Limited
Manuel V. Pangilinan
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 8 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Directors of the Company comprises the following Directors:
Executive Directors:
Manuel V. Pangilinan,
Christopher H. Young,
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
Non-executive Directors:
Anthoni Salim, Chairman
Benny S. Santoso
Tedy Djuhar
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Prof. Edward K.Y. Chen, GBS, CBE, JP
Margaret Leung Ko May Yee, SBS, JP
Philip Fan Yan Hok
Madeleine Lee Suh Shin
