Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

07/30/2019 | 08:10pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY
PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK
IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
This Announcement is made by First Pacific Company Limited ("First Pacific" or the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to provide shareholders of First Pacific and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk ("Indofood"), a subsidiary of the Company, for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Summary
The board of directors of Indofood approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which have been submitted to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on 31 July 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company.
Indofood, a 50.1% owned subsidiary of the Company, is a company incorporated in Indonesia whose shares are listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. The board of directors of Indofood approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which have been submitted to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on 31 July 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with the generally accepted accounting principles in Indonesia and are presented in Indonesian Rupiah. Indofood's unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018, as well as the unaudited Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2019 and audited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December
2018 are provided below:
1
PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND 2018
(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah, Unless Otherwise Stated)
2019
2018
NET SALES
38,609,234
35,999,542
COST OF GOODS SOLD
27,248,263
25,829,867
GROSS PROFIT
11,360,971
10,169,675
Selling and distribution expenses
(4,288,256)
(4,012,143)
General and administrative expenses
(2,510,940)
(2,199,624)
Gain (loss) from fair value of biological assets
33,159
(11,247)
Other operating income
429,774
752,256
Other operating expenses
(233,231)
(156,631)
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
4,791,477
4,542,286
Finance income
461,689
274,532
Finance expenses
(882,160)
(1,124,154)
Final tax on interest income
(40,198)
(52,571)
Share in net losses of associates and joint ventures
(95,067)
(29,450)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
4,235,741
3,610,643
Income Tax Expense
(1,299,714)
(1,176,920)
INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
2,936,027
2,433,723
Other comprehensive income (losses)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax:
(8,758)
Re-measurement gains (losses) of employees' benefit liabilities
9,423
Share of other comprehensive losses of associates and joint ventures
(4,853)
(9,143)
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
501,183
Unrealized gains on available-for-sale financial assets
334,477
Exchange differences on translation of financial statements
(98,985)
168,418
Share of other comprehensive income (losses) of associates
(16,144)
and joint ventures
4,649
Other comprehensive income for the period
372,443
507,824
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
3,308,470
2,941,547
Income for the period attributable to:
2,545,288
Equity holders of the parent entity
1,956,008
Non-controlling interests
390,739
477,715
Total
2,936,027
2,433,723
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
2,869,997
Equity holders of the parent entity
2,446,823
Non-controlling interests
438,473
494,724
Total
3,308,470
2,941,547
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY
HOLDERS OF THE PARENT ENTITY (full amount)
290
223
2
PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 (UNAUDITED) AND 31 DECEMBER 2018 (AUDITED)
(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah, Unless Otherwise Stated)
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
9,533,244
8,809,253
Short-term investments
2,646,642
4,118,936
Accounts receivable
Trade
Third parties - net
4,857,762
4,258,499
Related parties
1,480,575
1,143,472
Non-trade
Third parties
174,246
951,589
Related parties
266,776
219,116
Inventories - net
11,664,994
11,644,156
Biological assets
577,509
516,656
Advances and deposits
825,205
822,966
Prepaid taxes
459,779
503,769
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
522,458
284,206
Total Current Assets
33,009,190
33,272,618
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Claims for tax refund
276,425
446,277
Plasma receivables - net
1,470,410
1,355,312
Deferred tax assets - net
1,981,674
1,854,918
Long-term investments
4,622,560
4,171,390
Fixed assets - net
42,716,313
42,388,236
Investment property
42,188
42,188
Deferred charges - net
851,090
805,980
Goodwill
4,320,534
4,320,534
Intangible assets - net
2,077,709
2,136,679
Long-term prepayments
868,665
899,443
Other non-current assets
5,130,914
4,844,221
Total Non-current Assets
64,358,482
63,265,178
TOTAL ASSETS
97,367,672
96,537,796
3
PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 (UNAUDITED) AND 31 DECEMBER 2018 (AUDITED)
(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah, Unless Otherwise Stated)
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
CURRENT LIABILITIES
16,569,356
Short-term bank loans and overdraft
17,131,455
Trust receipts payable
353,525
605,883
Trade payables
4,276,284
Third parties
3,963,547
Related parties
68,698
65,398
Other payables - Third parties
1,281,015
1,471,841
Dividend payables
1,630,504
-
Accrued expenses
2,473,670
2,289,856
Short-term employee benefits liability
1,498,544
877,226
Taxes payable
761,896
296,533
Current maturities of long-term debts
931,666
Bank loans
2,501,023
Bonds payable
-
1,998,799
Liability for purchases of fixed assets
-
2,541
Total Current Liabilities
29,845,158
31,204,102
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term debts - net of current maturities
5,967,946
Bank loans
5,312,877
Bonds payable
1,993,220
1,992,058
Others
184,640
184,640
Total long-term debts
8,145,806
7,489,575
Deferred tax liabilities - net
853,233
991,843
Due to related parties
427,859
427,859
Liabilities for employee benefits
6,736,361
6,406,539
Estimated liabilities for assets dismantling costs
111,065
101,078
Total Non-current Liabilities
16,274,324
15,416,894
TOTAL LIABILITIES
46,119,482
46,620,996
4
PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 (UNAUDITED) AND 31 DECEMBER 2018 (AUDITED)
(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah, Unless Otherwise Stated)
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
EQUITY
Capital stock - Rp100 (full amount) par value per share
Authorized - 30,000,000,000 shares
878,043
Issued and fully paid - 8,780,426,500 shares
878,043
Additional paid-in capital
283,732
283,732
Unrealized gains on available-for-sale financial assets
1,706,891
1,425,098
Difference from changes in equity of subsidiaries and
6,812,435
effects of transactions with non-controlling interests
6,649,034
Exchange differences on translation of
951,589
financial statements
1,074,413
Retained earnings
115,000
Appropriated for general reserve
110,000
Unappropriated
24,227,864
23,193,960
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of
the Parent Entity
34,975,554
33,614,280
Non-controlling Interests
16,272,636
16,302,520
TOTAL EQUITY
51,248,190
49,916,800
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
97,367,672
96,537,796
5
