HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

0
07/30/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

第 一太 平 有 限 公司

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)

Website: www.firstpacific.com

(Stock Code: 00142)

ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK

IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This Announcement is made by First Pacific Company Limited ("First Pacific" or the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to provide shareholders of First Pacific and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk ("Indofood"), a subsidiary of the Company, for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Summary

The board of directors of Indofood approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which have been submitted to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on 31 July 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company.

Indofood, a 50.1% owned subsidiary of the Company, is a company incorporated in Indonesia whose shares are listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. The board of directors of Indofood approved the release of the unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which have been submitted to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on 31 July 2019, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with the generally accepted accounting principles in Indonesia and are presented in Indonesian Rupiah. Indofood's unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018, as well as the unaudited Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2019 and audited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December

2018 are provided below:

1

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND 2018

(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah, Unless Otherwise Stated)

2019

2018

NET SALES

38,609,234

35,999,542

COST OF GOODS SOLD

27,248,263

25,829,867

GROSS PROFIT

11,360,971

10,169,675

Selling and distribution expenses

(4,288,256)

(4,012,143)

General and administrative expenses

(2,510,940)

(2,199,624)

Gain (loss) from fair value of biological assets

33,159

(11,247)

Other operating income

429,774

752,256

Other operating expenses

(233,231)

(156,631)

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

4,791,477

4,542,286

Finance income

461,689

274,532

Finance expenses

(882,160)

(1,124,154)

Final tax on interest income

(40,198)

(52,571)

Share in net losses of associates and joint ventures

(95,067)

(29,450)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

4,235,741

3,610,643

Income Tax Expense

(1,299,714)

(1,176,920)

INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

2,936,027

2,433,723

Other comprehensive income (losses)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax:

(8,758)

Re-measurement gains (losses) of employees' benefit liabilities

9,423

Share of other comprehensive losses of associates and joint ventures

(4,853)

(9,143)

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

501,183

Unrealized gains on available-for-sale financial assets

334,477

Exchange differences on translation of financial statements

(98,985)

168,418

Share of other comprehensive income (losses) of associates

(16,144)

and joint ventures

4,649

Other comprehensive income for the period

372,443

507,824

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

3,308,470

2,941,547

Income for the period attributable to:

2,545,288

Equity holders of the parent entity

1,956,008

Non-controlling interests

390,739

477,715

Total

2,936,027

2,433,723

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

2,869,997

Equity holders of the parent entity

2,446,823

Non-controlling interests

438,473

494,724

Total

3,308,470

2,941,547

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY

HOLDERS OF THE PARENT ENTITY (full amount)

290

223

2

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 (UNAUDITED) AND 31 DECEMBER 2018 (AUDITED)

(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah, Unless Otherwise Stated)

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

9,533,244

8,809,253

Short-term investments

2,646,642

4,118,936

Accounts receivable

Trade

Third parties - net

4,857,762

4,258,499

Related parties

1,480,575

1,143,472

Non-trade

Third parties

174,246

951,589

Related parties

266,776

219,116

Inventories - net

11,664,994

11,644,156

Biological assets

577,509

516,656

Advances and deposits

825,205

822,966

Prepaid taxes

459,779

503,769

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

522,458

284,206

Total Current Assets

33,009,190

33,272,618

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Claims for tax refund

276,425

446,277

Plasma receivables - net

1,470,410

1,355,312

Deferred tax assets - net

1,981,674

1,854,918

Long-term investments

4,622,560

4,171,390

Fixed assets - net

42,716,313

42,388,236

Investment property

42,188

42,188

Deferred charges - net

851,090

805,980

Goodwill

4,320,534

4,320,534

Intangible assets - net

2,077,709

2,136,679

Long-term prepayments

868,665

899,443

Other non-current assets

5,130,914

4,844,221

Total Non-current Assets

64,358,482

63,265,178

TOTAL ASSETS

97,367,672

96,537,796

3

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 (UNAUDITED) AND 31 DECEMBER 2018 (AUDITED)

(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah, Unless Otherwise Stated)

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES

16,569,356

Short-term bank loans and overdraft

17,131,455

Trust receipts payable

353,525

605,883

Trade payables

4,276,284

Third parties

3,963,547

Related parties

68,698

65,398

Other payables - Third parties

1,281,015

1,471,841

Dividend payables

1,630,504

-

Accrued expenses

2,473,670

2,289,856

Short-term employee benefits liability

1,498,544

877,226

Taxes payable

761,896

296,533

Current maturities of long-term debts

931,666

Bank loans

2,501,023

Bonds payable

-

1,998,799

Liability for purchases of fixed assets

-

2,541

Total Current Liabilities

29,845,158

31,204,102

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long-term debts - net of current maturities

5,967,946

Bank loans

5,312,877

Bonds payable

1,993,220

1,992,058

Others

184,640

184,640

Total long-term debts

8,145,806

7,489,575

Deferred tax liabilities - net

853,233

991,843

Due to related parties

427,859

427,859

Liabilities for employee benefits

6,736,361

6,406,539

Estimated liabilities for assets dismantling costs

111,065

101,078

Total Non-current Liabilities

16,274,324

15,416,894

TOTAL LIABILITIES

46,119,482

46,620,996

4

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 (UNAUDITED) AND 31 DECEMBER 2018 (AUDITED)

(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah, Unless Otherwise Stated)

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

EQUITY

Capital stock - Rp100 (full amount) par value per share

Authorized - 30,000,000,000 shares

878,043

Issued and fully paid - 8,780,426,500 shares

878,043

Additional paid-in capital

283,732

283,732

Unrealized gains on available-for-sale financial assets

1,706,891

1,425,098

Difference from changes in equity of subsidiaries and

6,812,435

effects of transactions with non-controlling interests

6,649,034

Exchange differences on translation of

951,589

financial statements

1,074,413

Retained earnings

115,000

Appropriated for general reserve

110,000

Unappropriated

24,227,864

23,193,960

Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of

the Parent Entity

34,975,554

33,614,280

Non-controlling Interests

16,272,636

16,302,520

TOTAL EQUITY

51,248,190

49,916,800

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

97,367,672

96,537,796

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 00:09:07 UTC
