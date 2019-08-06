Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue and Gross Profit

The Group has recorded a revenue of RMB11,469.5 million during the Period under Review (first half of 2018: RMB11,223.9 million), representing an increase of 2.2% as compared with the corresponding period last year. During the Period under Review, the gross profit of the Group increased to RMB4,195.3 million (first half of 2018: RMB3,757.3 million), representing an increase of 11.7% as compared with the corresponding period last year, while its gross profit margin increasing by 3.1 percentage points to 36.6% from 33.5% for the corresponding period last year. The increase in revenue was mainly due to the continuous growth in revenue of "Soup Daren (湯達人)" lifestyle noodles and "Uni Assam Milk Tea" (統一阿薩姆奶茶), and the increase in the gross profit margin was mainly attributable to the decreasing price of raw materials, the preferential policy of tax and fee reduction implemented by the PRC government, as well as the Group's continuous effort in optimising its product structure.

Selling and Marketing Expenses

Selling and marketing expenses increased to RMB2,531.9 million (first half of 2018: RMB2,444.7 million), representing an increase of 3.6% as compared to the corresponding period last year, which was mainly attributable to the increased investments in channels and brand marketing, and boosting the promotion of newly launched products during the Period under Review.

Administrative Expenses

Administrative expenses were RMB481.5 million (first half of 2018: RMB498.5 million), representing a decrease of 3.4% as compared to the corresponding period last year, which was mainly benefited from the value added tax reduction policy by the PRC government during the Period under Review, which lead to the reduction of the corresponding surtax.

Operating Profit

Benefited from the growth in revenue and the increase in the gross profit margin, operating profit was RMB1,305.3 million for the Period under Review, increasing by 40.0% from the operating profit of RMB932.5 million for the first half of 2018.

Profit for the Period Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company

During the Period under Review, profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB997.5 million, representing an increase of 39.6% compared with RMB714.3 million of the corresponding period last year.