Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS

1. COMPANY RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited consolidated operating results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Company and its Subsidiaries" or the "Group") prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("CAS") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period"), together with the unaudited consolidated operating results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 ("First Half of 2018" or the "Same Period Last Year") for comparison. Such operating results have been reviewed and confirmed by the Company's audit committee (the "Audit Committee").

Consolidated revenue of the Group for the Period was RMB594.4 million, representing a decrease of 31.4% as compared with consolidated revenue of RMB866.1 million for the Same Period Last Year. The consolidated net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB59.2 million during the Period, while the consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB8.7 million for the Same Period Last Year. The significant decline in consolidated revenue and operating results of the Group during the Period was mainly due to the decrease in market prices of the Group's major products, nickel cathode and copper cathode, and the decrease in sales volume of nickel cathode for the Period since the Company adopted "to sell at better price" selling strategies in order to obtain greater benefit.

Basic loss per share attributable to shareholders of the Company amounted to RMB0.027 during the Period, while the basic earnings per share amounted to RMB0.004 per share in the Same Period Last Year.

The Board does not recommend any payment of interim dividend for 2019.

Please refer to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for details of the consolidated operating results.