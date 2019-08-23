Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS
Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd.*
新 疆 新 鑫 礦 業 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3833)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Consolidated revenue of the Group for the Period was RMB594.4 million, representing a decrease of 31.4% as compared with consolidated revenue of RMB886.1 million for the Same Period Last Year.
The consolidated net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB59.2 million during the Period, representing a significant decrease in operating results as compared with the consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company of RMB8.7 million for the Same Period Last Year.
Basic losses per share attributable to shareholders of the Company amounted to RMB0.027 during the Period, while the basic earnings per share amounted to RMB0.004 per share for the Same Period Last Year.
The Board does not recommend any payment of interim dividend for 2019.
1. COMPANY RESULTS
The board of directors (the "Board") of Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited consolidated operating results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Company and its Subsidiaries" or the "Group") prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("CAS") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period"), together with the unaudited consolidated operating results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 ("First Half of 2018" or the "Same Period Last Year") for comparison. Such operating results have been reviewed and confirmed by the Company's audit committee (the "Audit Committee").
Consolidated revenue of the Group for the Period was RMB594.4 million, representing a decrease of 31.4% as compared with consolidated revenue of RMB866.1 million for the Same Period Last Year. The consolidated net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB59.2 million during the Period, while the consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB8.7 million for the Same Period Last Year. The significant decline in consolidated revenue and operating results of the Group during the Period was mainly due to the decrease in market prices of the Group's major products, nickel cathode and copper cathode, and the decrease in sales volume of nickel cathode for the Period since the Company adopted "to sell at better price" selling strategies in order to obtain greater benefit.
Basic loss per share attributable to shareholders of the Company amounted to RMB0.027 during the Period, while the basic earnings per share amounted to RMB0.004 per share in the Same Period Last Year.
The Board does not recommend any payment of interim dividend for 2019.
Please refer to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for details of the consolidated operating results.
2. RESOURCES AND RESERVES
As at 30 June 2019, the estimated resources and reserves for the four nickel- copper mines in Kalatongke, Huangshandong, Huangshan and Xiangshan respectively, which are wholly-owned by the Company, are set out in the following tables:
Ore
contents
Grade
Metal contents
Cu
Ni
Cu
Ni
Tonnes
%
%
Tonnes
Tonnes
Resources as at 30 June 2019
Kalatongke nickel-copper mine
30,787,042
0.96
0.56
294,251
172,783
Three nickel-copper mines in
Huangshandong, Huangshan
and Xiangshan
78,795,381
0.27
0.45
214,485
351,476
Total
109,582,423
508,736
524,259
Reserves as at 30 June 2019
Kalatongke nickel-copper mine
20,482,702
0.98
0.61
201,013
125,188
Three nickel-copper mines in
Huangshandong, Huangshan
and Xiangshan
29,358,415
0.31
0.49
90,558
144,328
Total
49,841,117
291,571
269,516
Note: The resources and reserves for the Kalatongke nickel-copper mine were estimated based on the 2007 estimates stated in the independent technical review report set out in the Company's prospectus dated 27 September 2007. The resources and reserves for the three nickel-copper mines in Huangshandong, Huangshan and Xiangshan were estimated based on the 2008 estimates of resource and reserves approved for record by the Ministry of Land and Resources of the PRC. The increases of mining consumption and exploration during the Period were confirmed by internal experts.
As at 30 June 2019, the estimated resources for the two vanadium mines in Xianghe Street and Mujia River, which are owned as to 51% by the Company, are set out in the following table:
Grade
Contents
Ore contents
V2O5
V2O5
Tonnes
%
Tonnes
Resources as at 30 June 2019
Xianghe Street vanadium mine
10,159,400
0.95
96,300
Mujia River vanadium mine
29,295,500
0.88
257,800
Total
39,454,900
354,100
Note: The resources for the two vanadium mines in Xianghe Street and Mujia River were estimated based on the 2012 estimates of resources as approved for record by the Department of Land and Resources of Shaanxi Province.
3. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Market review
During the Period, London Metal Exchange ("LME") average three-month future price of nickel cathode was US$12,395 per tonne, representing a decrease of 11.0% from US$13,931 per tonne for the Same Period Last Year. The average three-month future price of copper cathode was US$6,177 per tonne, representing a decrease of 11.1% from US$6,950 per tonne for the Same Period Last Year.
During the Period, the average spot price (including tax) of nickel cathode in Shanghai Yangtze River Nonferrous Metals Spot Market was RMB99,822 per tonne, representing a decrease of 4.8% from RMB104,888 per tonne for the Same Period Last Year. The average spot price (including tax) of copper cathode was RMB48,305 per tonne, representing a decrease of 7.0% from RMB51,958 per tonne for the Same Period Last Year.
During the Period, the domestic price trend of nickel cathode and copper cathode was basically in line with the international market.
Business review
During the Period, the consolidated revenue of the Group amounted to RMB594.4 million, representing a decrease of 31.4% from the consolidated revenue of RMB866.1 million for the Same Period Last Year. The consolidated net loss amounted to RMB60.9 million, representing a significant decrease in operating results as compared with the consolidated net profit of RMB8.8 million for the Same Period Last Year. In particular, the consolidated net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB59.2 million, while the consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB8.7 million for the Same Period Last Year.
During the Period, the consolidated revenue and operating results of the Group significantly declined as compared with those of the Same Period Last Year, which was primarily attributable to the decrease in market prices of the Group's major products, nickel cathode and copper cathode, and the decrease in sales volume of nickel cathode for the Period since the Company adopted "to sell at better price" selling strategies in order to obtain greater benefit.
During the Period, the Group produced 5,474 tonnes of nickel cathode, representing a decrease of 4.9% as compared with 5,758 tonnes for the Same Period Last Year, and produced 4,558 tonnes of copper cathode, representing an increase of 13.5% as compared with 4,016 tonnes for the Same Period Last Year.
During the Period, the Group sold 4,654 tonnes of nickel cathode, representing a decrease of 34.4% as compared with 7,093 tonnes for the Same Period Last Year, and sold 3,304 tonnes of copper cathode, representing an increase of 23.4% from 2,678 tonnes for the Same Period Last Year.
During the Period, the average selling price of nickel cathode of the Group (excluding tax) was RMB84,723 per tonne, representing a decrease of 11.2% from RMB95,376 per tonne for the Same Period Last Year, while the average selling price of copper cathode (excluding tax) was RMB41,969 per tonne, representing a decrease of 3.9% from RMB43,684 per tonne for the Same Period Last Year.
Prospects and countermeasures
In the second half of 2019, the Group plans to produce 6,026 tonnes of nickel cathode and 7,032 tonnes of copper cathode. The Board would like to emphasize that due to the uncertainties in metal prices, the domestic raw materials market and the production environment, the above plan is made solely on the basis of the current market situation and the existing conditions of the Group. The Board may adjust the relevant production plan according to the changes of the situation.
