Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS OF AVIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT
(formerly known as CATIC Shenzhen Holdings Limited (深圳中航集團股份有限公司) )
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00161)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS OF
AVIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Six months ended 30 June
NOTES
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
4
26,871,678
24,983,070
Cost of sales
(22,230,431)
(20,902,361)
Gross profit
4,641,247
4,080,709
Other income
624,222
528,350
Other gains and losses
6A
222,218
151,053
Impairment losses under expected credit loss
(172,736)
model, net of reversal
(41,082)
Administrative expenses
(1,311,064)
(1,100,603)
Research and development expense
(1,134,028)
(829,460)
Distribution costs
(1,025,670)
(1,012,441)
Fair value gain on investment properties
1,143
-
Operating profit
1,845,332
1,776,526
Finance income
80,761
163,537
Finance costs
(738,302)
(783,035)
Finance costs - net
(657,541)
(619,498)
Share of results of joint ventures and associates
(19,520)
27,192
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (continued) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Six months ended 30 June
NOTES
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Profit before income tax
1,168,271
1,184,220
Income tax expense
5
(328,000)
(187,564)
Profit for the period
6B
840,271
996,656
Attributable to:
91,576
Owners of the Company
137,778
Non-controlling interests
748,695
858,878
840,271
996,656
Earnings per share attributable to the owners of
the Company for the period:
Basic (RMB per share)
8
0.0666
0.1062
Diluted (RMB per share)
8
0.0465
0.0700
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Profit for the period
840,271
996,656
Other comprehensive income/(expense):
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurements of retirement and other supplemental
(701)
benefit obligations, net of income tax
(904)
Item that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
16,865
Currency translation differences
(37,543)
Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period
16,164
(38,447)
Total comprehensive income for the period,
net of income tax
856,435
958,209
Attributable to:
101,501
Owners of the Company
97,530
Non-controlling interests
754,934
860,679
Total comprehensive income for the period
856,435
958,209
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2019
30 June
31 December
NOTES
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
-
Land use rights
3,005,686
Right-of-use assets
9
2,867,092
-
Intangible assets
900,073
941,192
Property, plant and equipment
10
34,600,194
36,640,634
Construction-in-progress
15,855,396
13,312,025
Investment properties
11
4,484,469
4,483,326
Goodwill
620,270
624,225
Investments accounted for using the equity method
12
938,437
2,383,560
Trade and other receivables
13
91,335
254,254
Contract assets
14
272,334
228,595
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
217,058
("FVTPL")
214,358
Deferred income tax assets
744,905
743,796
Other non-current assets
405,368
198,688
61,996,931
63,030,339
Current assets
8,821,304
Inventories
8,686,301
Properties under development
466,029
445,876
Trade and other receivables
13
21,597,200
19,248,287
Contract assets
14
652,814
1,206,757
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
