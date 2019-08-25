Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS OF AVIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS OF AVIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(formerly known as CATIC Shenzhen Holdings Limited (深圳中航集團股份有限公司) )

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00161)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS OF

AVIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended 30 June

NOTES

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

4

26,871,678

24,983,070

Cost of sales

(22,230,431)

(20,902,361)

Gross profit

4,641,247

4,080,709

Other income

624,222

528,350

Other gains and losses

6A

222,218

151,053

Impairment losses under expected credit loss

(172,736)

model, net of reversal

(41,082)

Administrative expenses

(1,311,064)

(1,100,603)

Research and development expense

(1,134,028)

(829,460)

Distribution costs

(1,025,670)

(1,012,441)

Fair value gain on investment properties

1,143

-

Operating profit

1,845,332

1,776,526

Finance income

80,761

163,537

Finance costs

(738,302)

(783,035)

Finance costs - net

(657,541)

(619,498)

Share of results of joint ventures and associates

(19,520)

27,192

- 1 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (continued) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended 30 June

NOTES

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Profit before income tax

1,168,271

1,184,220

Income tax expense

5

(328,000)

(187,564)

Profit for the period

6B

840,271

996,656

Attributable to:

91,576

Owners of the Company

137,778

Non-controlling interests

748,695

858,878

840,271

996,656

Earnings per share attributable to the owners of

the Company for the period:

Basic (RMB per share)

8

0.0666

0.1062

Diluted (RMB per share)

8

0.0465

0.0700

- 2 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Profit for the period

840,271

996,656

Other comprehensive income/(expense):

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of retirement and other supplemental

(701)

benefit obligations, net of income tax

(904)

Item that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

16,865

Currency translation differences

(37,543)

Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

16,164

(38,447)

Total comprehensive income for the period,

net of income tax

856,435

958,209

Attributable to:

101,501

Owners of the Company

97,530

Non-controlling interests

754,934

860,679

Total comprehensive income for the period

856,435

958,209

- 3 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

30 June

31 December

NOTES

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

-

Land use rights

3,005,686

Right-of-use assets

9

2,867,092

-

Intangible assets

900,073

941,192

Property, plant and equipment

10

34,600,194

36,640,634

Construction-in-progress

15,855,396

13,312,025

Investment properties

11

4,484,469

4,483,326

Goodwill

620,270

624,225

Investments accounted for using the equity method

12

938,437

2,383,560

Trade and other receivables

13

91,335

254,254

Contract assets

14

272,334

228,595

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

217,058

("FVTPL")

214,358

Deferred income tax assets

744,905

743,796

Other non-current assets

405,368

198,688

61,996,931

63,030,339

Current assets

8,821,304

Inventories

8,686,301

Properties under development

466,029

445,876

Trade and other receivables

13

21,597,200

19,248,287

Contract assets

14

652,814

1,206,757

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

7,582

5,391

Pledged bank deposits

158,288

138,238

Cash and cash equivalents

10,116,144

8,526,106

41,819,361

38,256,956

Assets classified as held for sale

15

4,479,809

-

46,299,170

38,256,956

Total assets

108,296,101

101,287,295

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to owners of

the Company

1,166,162

Share capital

1,166,162

Share premium

1,512,380

1,512,380

Other reserves

2,803,351

2,790,075

Perpetual subordinated convertible securities ("PSCS")

2,781,674

2,781,674

Retained earnings

5,235,945

5,144,369

13,499,512

13,394,660

Non-controlling interests

25,852,940

25,290,118

Total equity

39,352,452

38,684,778

- 4 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

30 June

31 December

NOTES

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

19,603,104

Borrowings

17

19,055,820

Deferred income tax liabilities

824,396

889,470

Deferred income on government grants

1,339,628

1,653,794

Lease liabilities

236,933

-

Provisions

235,939

269,662

Trade and other payables

16

373,971

187,981

Retirement and other supplemental benefit

412,017

obligations

405,105

Other non-current liabilities

5,030

287

23,031,018

22,462,119

Current liabilities

24,036,638

Trade and other payables

16

23,494,666

Contract liabilities

3,727,937

2,325,792

Lease liabilities

133,522

-

Borrowings

17

15,494,269

13,882,445

Current income tax liabilities

232,794

321,108

Retirement and other supplemental benefit

15,385

obligations

15,473

Other current liabilities

75,000

100,914

Liabilities associated with assets classified as

43,715,545

40,140,398

2,197,086

held for sale

15

-

45,912,631

40,140,398

Total liabilities

68,943,649

62,602,517

Total equity and liabilities

108,296,101

101,287,295

- 5 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:25:04 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 317 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 252,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.41%40 387
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC21.39%51 244
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.19%29 240
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.30%26 851
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 986
NASDAQ22.75%16 060
