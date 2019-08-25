Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS OF AVIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(formerly known as CATIC Shenzhen Holdings Limited (深圳中航集團股份有限公司) )

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00161)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS OF

AVIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019